I get a dull, painful feeling every time someone tells me a friend or a relative has been diagnosed with cancer.

It is not because I doubt that cancer is real or that people die from it. They do. The feeling comes from somewhere else. It comes from twenty years of investigating diagnostic claims that did not survive the kind of cross-examination courts are supposed to demand, and from watching what happened to the people who took those claims at face value because their doctors handed the result across the desk with the authority of settled science.

From 2009 to 2019 I ran the Office of Medical and Scientific Justice. We defended people who had been prosecuted under HIV-exposure statutes — people facing prison, family separation, sex-offender registration, lifelong stigma. We won by attacking the diagnostic methodology rather than the legal theory. The test, not the trial, was the load-bearing fact. Out of nearly sixty cases my office was involved in across that decade, I never found a single client whose underlying HIV diagnosis was demonstrated, in their particular case, by evidence that would survive the methodology standard the laboratories themselves had published. Every diagnosis we examined was an “antibody” or “PCR result” that had been institutionally promoted from “result flagged for further evaluation” to “this person has the disease.” The further evaluation never came. The diagnosis was the trigger, and the trigger pulled itself.

This week the news cycle is running a high-profile family’s cancer announcement. I have no access to their medical record. I make no claim about their case. I do not know the patient. I have no opinion about whether they have cancer or do not have cancer. What I have is a pattern I have been watching since 2006, and the diagnostic methodology underlying the kind of test now driving a substantial fraction of cancer diagnoses in the United States — PCR-based liquid biopsy and multi-cancer early-detection screening — is the same methodology I spent a decade dismantling in court.

This is not a piece about any specific patient. It is a piece about the test. I am writing it because the published peer-reviewed literature, in the highest-impact journals in medicine, now documents — in the cancer-diagnostic field’s own words — the confounders that turn PCR signal into false-positive diagnosis. The literature is mainstream. The institutions documenting the problem are the same institutions that built the assays. The pattern is recognizable to anyone who watched the HIV record unfold over the previous three decades.

That is where this comes from. That is the dull, painful feeling. And that is why, when a particular cancer diagnosis is announced into the news cycle, I do not assume it is wrong, and I do not assume it is right. I look at what test was run, and I ask the question the laboratories and practitioners are required to ask before the result lands on the chart.

What follows is what the published literature says.

PCR Cancer Tests?

A PCR-based liquid biopsy detects a fragment of cell-free DNA at parts-per-billion. The result lands on a patient’s chart. A cancer diagnosis follows. Treatment follows. The patient’s life changes.

What was actually detected?

It is a question oncology should be asking with the same discipline that infectious-disease medicine spent forty years failing to ask about HIV diagnostics. The peer-reviewed literature already contains the answer. The institutional response has not yet caught up.

The same pattern is now running in oncology. The vehicle this time is PCR-based liquid biopsy and multi-cancer early-detection (MCED) testing. The institutional players are different. The methodology problem is identical. Unlike the HIV record — where the discipline took thirty years to admit what the mainstream literature now plainly says — the cancer-diagnostic field is documenting its confounder problem in real time, in the highest-impact journals in medicine, while the commercial pipeline accelerates.

What a liquid biopsy actually detects

A liquid biopsy looks for circulating cell-free DNA in plasma. The premise is that tumors shed DNA fragments into the bloodstream and that detecting tumor-specific mutations or methylation patterns in those fragments will reveal cancer earlier and less invasively than tissue biopsy. The commercial pipeline — Grail’s Galleri, Guardant’s Guardant360, Foundation Medicine’s FoundationOne Liquid CDx, Natera’s Signatera, and a growing list of competitors — is built on this premise.

The premise is partially true. Tumors do shed DNA. PCR can detect those fragments at very low frequencies. The technology works in the sense that it produces signal.

What the published literature shows is that most of the signal it produces does not come from tumors.

CHIP: when the signal is from the bone marrow, not the cancer

Older blood-cell precursors accumulate somatic mutations over time. Sometimes those mutations confer a small clonal advantage and the mutated lineage expands. The phenomenon is called clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential — CHIP. It is age-related, common, and well-characterized.

Two companion papers in the New England Journal of Medicine in December 2014 established the baseline. Jaiswal and colleagues at the Broad Institute and Harvard documented that the prevalence of detectable clonal hematopoiesis rises sharply with age, that the most commonly mutated genes are DNMT3A, TET2, and ASXL1, and that CHIP is associated with adverse outcomes including increased all-cause mortality (Jaiswal et al., NEJM 2014; PMID 25426837). Genovese and colleagues, in the companion paper, established that clonal expansions detectable in blood DNA are present in roughly ten percent of people over sixty-five (Genovese et al., NEJM 2014; PMID 25426838).

That is the population the cancer-screening pipeline is targeting.

Four years later, a group at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute reported the predictable consequence. Hu and colleagues, writing in Clinical Cancer Research in 2018, showed that recurrent mutations in JAK2, TP53, and KRAS detected in cell-free DNA on validated commercial plasma-genotyping assays are in fact derived from white blood cells — that is, from clonal hematopoiesis — rather than from tumor. The paper’s title states it plainly: False-Positive Plasma Genotyping Due to Clonal Hematopoiesis. In one patient, a KRAS mutation was detected in plasma serially for twenty months. It came from CHIP, not from cancer (Hu et al., Clin Cancer Res 2018; PMID 29567812).

A year later, Razavi and colleagues at Memorial Sloan Kettering published the systematic measurement in Nature Medicine. Using high-intensity sequencing with paired white-blood-cell sequencing to identify the source of every cell-free DNA variant, they found that 81.6 percent of cell-free DNA variants in healthy controls — and 53.2 percent in patients with cancer — had features consistent with clonal hematopoiesis rather than tumor origin (Razavi et al., Nature Medicine 2019; PMID 31768066).

Read that finding again. In cancer patients undergoing liquid biopsy, more than half of the variant signal in their plasma was not from their tumor.

The mechanism is now sufficiently established that the field has standard remediation: paired sequencing of the patient’s white blood cells to subtract the CHIP background. The remediation is not universally implemented. The JAMA Oncology group documented in 2018 that CHIP mutations contaminate tumor-only clinical genomic profiling of solid tumors at significant rates (Ptashkin et al., JAMA Oncol 2018; PMID 29872864), and Coombs and colleagues showed the same in unpaired next-generation sequencing assays in Clinical Cancer Research (Coombs et al., Clin Cancer Res 2018; PMID 29866652). In 2021, Jensen and colleagues documented in JAMA Oncology that clonal hematopoiesis in DNA-repair genes specifically interferes with prostate cancer plasma cell-free DNA testing (Jensen et al., JAMA Oncol 2021; PMID 33151258).

The literature is unanimous. The institutional pace is slow. Patients in the field are receiving liquid biopsy results today from assays that may or may not have controlled for the dominant source of background signal in their plasma.

Tumor heterogeneity: when the signal is from the wrong clone

Even when cell-free DNA does come from a tumor, the signal is not the whole tumor.

The TRACERx Consortium, in a landmark New England Journal of Medicine paper in 2017, demonstrated through multi-region sequencing that non-small-cell lung cancers are genetically heterogeneous across regions of the same tumor. Subclones harbor distinct driver mutations. Elevated copy-number heterogeneity was associated with a hazard ratio of 4.9 for recurrence or death (Jamal-Hanjani et al., NEJM 2017; PMID 28445112). The companion Nature paper, by Abbosh and colleagues, demonstrated the same with circulating tumor DNA — phylogenetic analysis showed early-stage lung cancers evolving through subclonal trajectories that a single plasma sample captures only fractionally (Abbosh et al., Nature 2017; PMID 28445469).

Bettegowda and colleagues, in Science Translational Medicine in 2014, established the foundational finding that circulating tumor DNA detectability itself varies widely by tumor type and stage (Bettegowda et al., Sci Transl Med 2014; PMID 24553385). This is the inverse problem: tumors that exist may shed too little DNA to detect, while indolent lesions that shed disproportionately may produce strong signal.

Which brings us to the older problem the screening literature has been documenting for fifty years.

Overdiagnosis: when the signal is from a disease that would not have killed the patient

Cancer overdiagnosis is the detection of disease that would not have caused symptoms or death in the patient’s natural lifetime. The phenomenon is well-established, quantified, and uncontroversial in the screening literature.

H. Gilbert Welch and William Black, writing in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute in 2010, estimated from randomized trial data that approximately 25 percent of mammographically detected breast cancers, 50 percent of chest-x-ray and sputum-detected lung cancers, and 60 percent of prostate-specific-antigen-detected prostate cancers are overdiagnosed (Welch & Black, JNCI 2010; PMID 20413742). Welch and colleagues returned to mammography in NEJM in 2016 with a more sophisticated analysis confirming the pattern: three decades of mammographic screening have detected enormous numbers of small breast cancers without proportionate reductions in advanced disease (Welch et al., NEJM 2016; PMID 27732805). Bleyer and Welch in NEJM in 2012 had documented the same pattern over thirty years of mammographic screening (Bleyer & Welch, NEJM 2012; PMID 23171096).

The PSA literature is just as clear. Vickers and colleagues, in BMC Medicine in 2014, generated empirical estimates of prostate cancer overdiagnosis by age and PSA level (Vickers et al., BMC Med 2014; PMID 24512643). Loeb and colleagues, in European Urology the same year, reviewed the scope of overdiagnosis and overtreatment of prostate cancer comprehensively (Loeb et al., Eur Urol 2014; PMID 24439788). Hugosson and colleagues, returning to NEJM in 2022, demonstrated that MRI-targeted biopsy after PSA elevation reduced overdiagnosis substantially compared with systematic biopsy (Hugosson et al., NEJM 2022; PMID 36477032). The fix, when the field finally implemented one, was procedural: don’t biopsy on signal alone; demand independent confirmation before the trigger pulls.

Patz and colleagues, in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2014, documented the same pattern in low-dose CT screening for lung cancer (Patz et al., JAMA Intern Med 2014; PMID 24322569). Esserman and colleagues, in Lancet Oncology in 2014, framed the problem as a methodological consensus call: cancer overdiagnosis and overtreatment require a prescription for change (Esserman et al., Lancet Oncol 2014; PMID 24807866).

This is the historical pattern. Every prior generation of cancer screening — mammography, PSA, low-dose CT — has produced documented overdiagnosis epidemics because a sensitive screening tool was promoted to diagnostic trigger without independent confirmation requirements. The literature on each one is voluminous, mainstream, and undisputed.

PCR-based liquid biopsy is the next generation of the same methodology problem.

What the real-world MCED data shows

The commercial promise of multi-cancer early-detection testing is that a single blood draw, analyzed by methylation-based PCR-derived techniques, can detect dozens of cancer types years before symptoms. The clinical reality, in the field’s own published trials, is more sobering.

Schrag and colleagues, writing in The Lancet in October 2023, reported the PATHFINDER study — the largest prospective real-world MCED screening trial to date. Six thousand six hundred and sixty-two adults aged fifty or older without cancer symptoms received the test. The reported positive predictive value was 38 percent in the early version and 43 percent in the refined version, with specificity of 99.5 percent. Stated plainly: when the test returned “cancer signal detected” in this average-risk asymptomatic population, 57 to 62 percent of those positive results did not confirm cancer at follow-up (Schrag et al., Lancet 2023; PMID 37805216). These are not critics’ numbers. They are the company’s own reported figures in the Lancet.

Nicholson and colleagues, in Lancet Oncology in July 2023, reported the SYMPLIFY study — the companion MCED trial in symptomatic patients referred for cancer investigation in England and Wales. In that higher-pre-test-probability population, the positive predictive value rose to 75.5 percent. But the sensitivity was lower than headline numbers had suggested, particularly for early-stage disease — the cancers where early detection theoretically matters most (Nicholson et al., Lancet Oncol 2023; PMID 37352875). Klein and colleagues, reporting the underlying validation data for the commercial Galleri test in Annals of Oncology in 2021, documented the same pattern: high specificity, but stage-I sensitivity that misses many of the cancers the test is sold to detect early (Klein et al., Ann Oncol 2021; PMID 34176681).

The DETECT-A study, reported by Lennon and colleagues in Science in 2020, used confirmatory PET-CT after blood-test positivity and demonstrated the diagnostic-workflow cascade triggered by a single positive screen (Lennon et al., Science 2020; PMID 32345712). Four years later, Lennon’s group followed up in Cancer Prevention Research with outcomes data on patients who had received false-positive MCED results — documenting the downstream consequences of testing-cascade-without-disease (Lennon et al., Cancer Prev Res 2024; PMID 38705577). Matrana and colleagues reported real-world data from over 100,000 commercial Galleri tests in Nature Communications in 2025 (Matrana et al., Nat Commun 2025; PMID 41173830).

The picture from the field’s own data is consistent: high specificity, moderate-to-low positive predictive value in real-world asymptomatic populations, missed early-stage cancers, and substantial downstream diagnostic workup triggered by positive results that do not confirm.

What the methodology literature says

Beyond CHIP and tumor heterogeneity, the cell-free DNA assay itself is institutionally documented as undependable across laboratories and platforms.

In 2018, the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the College of American Pathologists jointly published a Journal of Clinical Oncology review of circulating tumor DNA analysis. Merker and colleagues concluded that the evidence supporting clinical ctDNA testing outside specific clinical-trial contexts was limited and that significant inter-laboratory variation existed across commercial assays (Merker et al., JCO 2018; PMID 29504847). In 2023, the Association for Molecular Pathology and the College of American Pathologists jointly published consensus recommendations for cell-free DNA assay validations in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, noting wide variability in how ctDNA assays are validated and reported across the field (Lockwood et al., J Mol Diagn 2023; PMID 37806433).

The empirical data underlying those institutional statements is unambiguous. Stetson and colleagues, in JCO Precision Oncology in 2019, performed an orthogonal comparison of four commercial plasma next-generation sequencing tests against tumor tissue. The four tests produced substantially discordant results on the same samples. The authors concluded that technical factors, not biology, were the major source of the discordance (Stetson et al., JCO Precis Oncol 2019; PMID 35100678).

Fairley and colleagues, in BMC Cancer in 2022, reported the results of a worldwide external quality assessment of cell-free DNA testing in lung cancer. Inter-laboratory variability was substantial (Fairley et al., BMC Cancer 2022; PMID 35820813). Meddeb, Pisareva, and Thierry, writing in Clinical Chemistry in 2019, stated the institutional verdict directly: the lack of standardization remains a major obstacle for cell-free DNA clinical implementation (Meddeb et al., Clin Chem 2019; PMID 30792266). El Messaoudi and colleagues had documented the pre-analytic stability problem six years earlier — sample handling, storage temperature, processing time, and freeze-thaw cycles measurably affect cell-free DNA measurements (El Messaoudi et al., Clin Chim Acta 2013; PMID 23727028). Parpart-Li and colleagues quantified the effect in Clinical Cancer Research in 2017, showing that mutant allele fraction changes measurably at 24 and 72 hours depending on collection tube and storage conditions (Parpart-Li et al., Clin Cancer Res 2017; PMID 27827317). Newman and colleagues, in Nature Biotechnology in 2016, demonstrated that low cell-free DNA quantity combined with sequencing artifacts limits analytical sensitivity to the point that integrated digital error suppression is required to detect circulating tumor DNA reliably (Newman et al., Nat Biotechnol 2016; PMID 27018799).

Two case reports illustrate what the methodology problem looks like at the patient level. Spoor and colleagues, in Annals of Translational Medicine in 2021, reported a case of false-positive ctDNA detection in esophageal cancer that was traced to clonal hematopoiesis (Spoor et al., Ann Transl Med 2021; PMID 34532401). Lutfi and colleagues, in Case Reports in Oncology in 2023, reported false-positive liquid biopsy assays produced by overlapping aberrant methylation from non-cancer disease states — directly relevant to the methylation-based methodology underlying Galleri (Lutfi et al., Case Rep Oncol 2023; PMID 38058505).

The HIV-PCR parallel

I lived through this once before in a different disease category. The pattern is so close it warrants the comparison.

The HIV confirmatory Western blot — used for decades as the test that confirms a positive antibody screen and produces a clinical and legal HIV diagnosis — contains, by its own package insert, eight different sets of positivity criteria depending on which country administers the test. The same blood sample can produce HIV-positive in one country and HIV-negative in another. Approximately 40 percent of healthy, uninfected individuals display at least one of the bands most commonly used as a positive indicator, due to antibody cross-reactivity from common viral exposures. The United Kingdom’s National Reference Laboratory has publicly stated that the Western blot “began and should have remained a research tool” rather than a diagnostic test. Pre-1993 FDA criteria captured only 80 percent of clinical AIDS patients on the confirmatory test; the criteria were loosened in 1993 to produce, in the field’s own description, “more positive tests.”

The Wall Street Journal documented the institutional dimension of this in a front-page investigation by Amanda Bennett and Anita Sharpe on May 1, 1996. “In the summer of 1987, federal health officials made the fateful decision to bombard the public with a terrifying message: Anyone could get AIDS,” the article opened. “While the message was technically true, it was also highly misleading.” The Wall Street Journal noted that for most heterosexuals the risk of HIV from a single act of sex was smaller than the lifetime risk of being struck by lightning, and that the disease was, “and remains, largely the scourge of gay men, intravenous drug users, their sex partners and their newborn children.” Amanda Bennett shared the 1997 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for the Wall Street Journal AIDS investigation series this article belonged to (Bennett & Sharpe, Wall Street Journal, May 1, 1996, A1). The New York Times itself acknowledged in 2001 that the federal AIDS-fear campaign had begun on the cover of Life magazine in 1985 (The New York Times, “The Big City; In 80’s, Fear Spread Faster Than AIDS,” June 15, 2001).

The structural pattern, in both cases, is the same:

A high-sensitivity test is developed for research or screening purposes. The test detects signal — antibodies, viral particles, methylated DNA fragments, cell-free DNA mutations — at sensitivity levels far below the threshold at which a clinical diagnosis can be made with confidence. The signal is not, biologically, the disease. It is a marker that may or may not correlate with disease in any given individual, depending on confounders the test itself cannot distinguish: cross-reactivity, clonal hematopoiesis, tumor heterogeneity, pre-analytic variation, inter-laboratory drift, and the irreducible noise floor of high-amplification chemistry.

The test is promoted from screening tool to diagnostic trigger. Insurance reimbursement, clinical guidelines, and institutional workflows arrange themselves around the trigger. The patient receives the diagnostic consequence — treatment, surveillance, legal status, life-altering decisions — before any independent confirmation that the signal actually represents the disease in their particular case.

When the published methodology literature eventually catches up, as it did with HIV diagnostics and as it is doing now with ctDNA, the institutional response is slow because the workflow infrastructure has already been built. The remediation requires the institutions that built the trigger to acknowledge that the trigger was, in significant part, signal masquerading as disease.

That admission is hard. The HIV record shows how hard. The cancer-PCR field has a thirty-year head start on watching how badly that delay can damage patients caught between the test result and the disease.

What the discipline requires

This is not a denial that cancer exists. Cancer kills 600,000 Americans every year. Liquid biopsy as a research and monitoring tool has demonstrated utility. Targeted therapy guided by validated tissue biopsies has produced real survival gains in specific cancer types.

The argument is narrower than that, and it follows directly from the peer-reviewed literature cited above:

When a PCR-based liquid biopsy or multi-cancer early-detection test returns a positive result, that result is signal, not diagnosis. Before treatment decisions follow, the four documented confounders — clonal hematopoiesis, tumor heterogeneity and indolent-lesion overdiagnosis, pre-analytic and amplification artifacts, and inter-assay variation — should be ruled out by the treating team. Where paired white-blood-cell sequencing was not performed, the CHIP confounder cannot be excluded. Where independent tissue confirmation has not been obtained, the heterogeneity and overdiagnosis confounders cannot be excluded. Where the assay has not been validated against the specific cancer type and stage at issue, the inter-assay confounder cannot be excluded.

These are not radical demands. They are the discipline the published literature documents the field needs. The full bibliographic references for every citation above are listed at the end of this piece. None of them are dissident. All of them appear in the highest-impact journals in medicine. Most of them were published by the same institutions that built the assays they describe.

The thirty-year HIV-diagnostic record is available for any oncologist who wants to read it. The question is whether the cancer-PCR field will read its own peer-reviewed literature before institutionalizing the same diagnostic-classification error that the HIV field took three decades to begin to acknowledge.

A test result is not a verdict. A signal is not a disease. The point at which the cancer-PCR field stops conflating those two things is the point at which it begins to deserve the trust of the patients who currently have no choice but to extend it.

References

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— Clark Baker, 2026-05-22