A clinician in a private medical group recently said he uses the rapid antigen test for COVID-19. He uses it, along with other technologies, to confirm his diagnoses.

The FDA lists ~50 SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests with current Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The five with the largest US footprint are the Abbott BinaxNOW Self Test, the Abbott BinaxNOW Ag Card (professional point-of-care, same chemistry), the Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC test, the iHealth Antigen Rapid Test (the one shipped by the hundreds of millions through covidtests.gov), and the ACON Flowflex Home Test. Between them they account for the majority of antigen tests sitting in American medicine cabinets and clinic drawers.

The manufacturer’s Instructions for Use (IFU) are public documents linked from the FDA’s EUA portal, sitting on page nine or ten of a document the FDA links to from its own page (1).

What the tests claim, and against what

Every package insert contains a performance table. Sensitivity, specificity, the confidence intervals.

The numbers are unremarkable. Abbott BinaxNOW Self Test reports 91.7% positive percent agreement and 100% negative percent agreement. The Ag Card version reports 84.6% and 98.5%. QuickVue reports 83.5% and 99.2%. iHealth reports 94.3% and 98.1%. Flowflex reports 93% and 100%. These are the numbers the marketing copy pulls from. They are the numbers a busy clinician glances at when he decides which test to keep in the office.

Now read the sentence that precedes the table.

Abbott BinaxNOW Self Test: “An FDA Emergency Use Authorized real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) assay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 was utilized as the comparator method for this study.”

Abbott BinaxNOW Ag Card: “SARS-CoV-2 infection status was determined by a composite comparator method on the day of the first antigen test, using at least two highly sensitive EUA RT-PCRs. If results of the first two molecular tests were discordant a third highly sensitive EUA RT-PCR test was performed, and the final test result was based upon the majority rule.”

Quidel QuickVue: “Reference Extracted EUA SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay.”

iHealth: “highly sensitive molecular FDA EUA Authorized SARS-CoV-2 assays.”

ACON Flowflex: “an FDA EUA RT-PCR COVID-19 assay.”

The sensitivity and specificity reported on every one of those package inserts is sensitivity and specificity against PCR. The numbers measure how often the antigen test agrees with the result of a contemporaneous PCR run on a paired specimen from the same patient. They do not measure how often the antigen test correctly identifies people who have COVID-19. They measure agreement with PCR.

The distinction matters.

Sensitivity is not accuracy

Sensitivity and specificity are mathematical properties of a test relative to a reference standard. They describe the agreement between two measurements. They tell you nothing about whether the reference standard is itself measuring what you think it is measuring.

Worked example. Suppose PCR identifies people who have COVID-19 with perfect accuracy. Then a test reporting 94% agreement with PCR has 94% sensitivity for COVID-19. Suppose PCR identifies, instead, people whose nasopharyngeal swab contains amplifiable RNA fragments above a threshold set by laboratory convention rather than by clinical correlation with disease. Then a test reporting 94% agreement with PCR has 94% agreement with whatever PCR was measuring. Whether that is COVID-19, or fragments, or both, or neither, is a separate question the agreement number cannot answer.

The manufacturer is not in the business of answering that separate question. The manufacturer is in the business of getting a label past the FDA. The label says the antigen test agrees with the PCR result a certain percentage of the time. That is the only thing the data on the insert can support.

The conversation about false negatives, and the silence about false positives

Read the Limitations section of any of the five inserts and a pattern appears.

The manufacturers describe false negatives at length. Abbott explains that “there is a higher chance of false negative results with antigen tests than with laboratory-based molecular tests due to the sensitivity of the test technology” (2). The same comparative claim appears on Quidel, iHealth, and Flowflex inserts in nearly identical language. iHealth specifies a biological mechanism: biotin levels of 1 µg/mL or higher have been demonstrated to produce false negatives (3). Flowflex lists seven distinct false-negative scenarios — specimen below detection limit, incorrect collection, swab not swirled for thirty seconds, swab not rotated five times, fewer than four drops of fluid, swab not properly seated in the well, sample read outside the timing window (4).

The conversation about false negatives has structure, mechanism, magnitude, and comparative framing.

Now look at what each insert says about false positives.

Across the five Instructions for Use, false negatives are mentioned fifty-eight times. False positives are mentioned seventeen times. Of those seventeen mentions, eight are procedural disclaimers about reading the result outside the timing window — which applies equally to false positives, false negatives, and invalid results, and tells the clinician nothing about false positives specifically. Five are the same boilerplate hedge, repeated almost verbatim on every insert: “There is a very small chance that this test can give a positive result that is incorrect” (5). The remaining four are reactive: instructions for reporting suspected false positives to the manufacturer, and one post-hoc audit by iHealth of two false positives that occurred during their validation study.

There is no mechanistic discussion of false-positive risk anywhere in the five inserts. There is no comparative claim — nothing analogous to “there is a higher chance of false positives with antigen tests than with X.” There is no quantified false-positive rate in clinical use. There is “very small chance.” Unquantified. No number, no confidence interval, no Bayesian prevalence assumption disclosed.

The asymmetry is not random. The manufacturer cannot quantify a false-positive rate against truth, because the manufacturer did not validate against truth. The manufacturer validated against PCR. The only false-positive rate the manufacturer can report is the negative percent agreement (NPA) against PCR — which is already on the box, expressed as the specificity number. If PCR itself produces false positives, the antigen test can have 100% NPA and still produce a false-positive cascade in clinical use. The number on the box protects the manufacturer. It does not protect the patient.

The iHealth audit makes this circle visible. Two patients in the iHealth validation study tested antigen-positive when PCR was negative. iHealth re-tested both against a second PCR. One came back PCR-negative. One came back PCR-inconclusive. iHealth reports this as confirming the false-positive count (6). The reference standard for “this is a false positive” was PCR. The validation of the reference standard was a second run of the same reference standard. The circularity is on the page.

What the inserts concede about themselves

The Limitations sections contain other admissions that deserve attention.

From Abbott BinaxNOW Self Test:

“This test detects both viable (live) and non-viable, SARS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. Test performance depends on the amount of virus (antigen) in the sample and may or may not correlate with viral culture results performed on the same sample.” (7)

The same language appears verbatim or near-verbatim on Flowflex and iHealth. The manufacturers are telling the clinician, in writing, that a positive antigen result is consistent with nucleocapsid protein from non-replicating virus, from inactivated virus, or from fragments. The antigen signal does not establish that what is in the patient’s nose is capable of multiplying, infecting cells, or being transmitted. It also does not distinguish SARS-CoV-2 from the original SARS coronavirus, and Abbott’s own in-silico analysis cannot rule out cross-reactivity with MERS-CoV or HCoV-HKU1 (8).

The limit-of-detection number is from a tube, not a nose

Every IFU reports a Limit of Detection (LOD) in units of TCID50/mL, the dose of virus that would infect half a cell culture per milliliter of sample. The numbers vary wildly across the five tests. Abbott BinaxNOW: 140.6 TCID50/mL. Flowflex: 2,500. QuickVue: 19,100. iHealth: 20,000.

That is a 140-fold spread between the most analytically sensitive of the five and the least. The same patient, sampled the same way, could test positive on one and negative on another. Both results would be consistent with the manufacturer’s specifications. The FDA authorized all five.

The more important caveat is the one not labeled on the box. The LOD is determined by spiking heat-inactivated virus into pooled negative nasal-swab matrix and asking what concentration the test can still detect in nineteen of twenty replicates. The virus is not multiplying. The matrix is not a clinical specimen. The detection threshold is a property of the chemistry of the test cartridge under controlled conditions.

What happens in a real patient’s nose, where virus is bound to mucus, partially degraded by host enzymes, distributed unevenly across the nasal cavity (turbinates), and present at concentrations that range from a few hundred to over a hundred billion copies per milliliter across the course of infection (9), is not what happens in a tube. The clinical performance tables document the gap directly. Abbott’s own data, derived from the NIH-funded RADx serial-testing study, reports the following for the BinaxNOW Self Test in asymptomatic individuals who tested PCR-positive: a single antigen test, performed on day 0 of PCR positivity, was positive 9.3% of the time. Nine out of ninety-seven (10).

That is the real-world performance of the test the federal government shipped to every American household, in the population for which it was most heavily promoted. Nine percent.

By the time the patient has been PCR-positive for two days and has taken two tests over a 48-hour window, the number climbs to 67.6%. By day four with three serial tests, 86.7%. The label requires three tests over five days for a reason.

What the clinician thinks he is confirming

When the clinician says he uses the antigen test to confirm his diagnosis, the test he is using does the following, by the manufacturer’s own specification.

It reports the presence of nucleocapsid protein from SARS-CoV-2 or from SARS-CoV. None of the five inserts distinguish between them, and Abbott’s in-silico analysis cannot rule out cross-reactivity with MERS-CoV or HCoV-HKU1. It does not establish whether the detected protein is bound to replication-competent virus, to inactivated virus, or to viral debris. The manufacturer concedes this on the label. It agrees with a contemporaneous PCR result somewhere between 9% and 100% of the time, depending on whether the patient is symptomatic, how many days into symptoms, and how many serial tests have been performed. It was not validated against viral culture, against viral isolation, or against any independent demonstration of infectious disease. The manufacturer was not asked to do that, and did not do that.

A competent clinician relies on the clinical picture, the season, the exposure history, and the presented symptoms in front of him. The antigen test is a hand-wave at a number. The number is agreement with PCR. PCR is what the diagnosis was already presumed to be. The confirmation is circular, and the circle inherits PCR’s questionable accuracy with a ceiling that has never been established against anything more than other sketchy PCR diagnostic technologies.

The clinician I mentioned at the start has been generous with his time and is preparing a fuller account of his clinical method. He has named the S1 subunit of the spike protein as the target of his assay, which places his work in a contested but active research area. Bansal, Patterson, Bhakdi and others have published on persistent S1 detection with varying methodologies and interpretations. I have asked him about his assay platform, his reference standard, and whether his test distinguishes the engineered prefusion-stabilized S1 produced by the COVID-19 vaccines from the S1 produced by natural infection. When he answers, I will report what he describes.

These are questions that every diagnostic test must answer before it can be characterized as a confirmation of anything. Clinicians are morally and professionally obligated to address these questions before their patients can provide their informed consent to treatment that follows from the result. If the clinician is not informed, the patient cannot be informed. The patient who consents to remdesivir, to mechanical ventilation, or to the midazolam-and-morphine pathway on the basis of a positive antigen test is consenting on the basis of a test the manufacturer says may not correlate with infectious virus.

The conflict between what the manufacturers admit and what their marketing campaigns suggest to clinicians and their patients is more than awkward. It is the harm pathway. The test does what its package insert says it does, no more and no less. The package insert says, in writing, that the result may not correlate with viral culture, that negative results are presumptive, that the comparison standard is PCR, and that the manufacturers will discuss false negatives at length while leaving false positives at “very small chance.”

If that is what confirmation looks like, the word has lost its meaning.

End Notes

[1] FDA, In Vitro Diagnostics EUAs — Antigen Diagnostic Tests for SARS-CoV-2, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/in-vitro-diagnostics-euas-antigen-diagnostic-tests-sars-cov-2.

[2] Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc., BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test — Instructions for Use, IN195151 Rev. 6, November 2023, “Limitations.” Retrieved from FDA EUA portal, https://www.fda.gov/media/147254/download. The comparative claim — “higher chance of false negative results with antigen tests than with laboratory-based molecular tests due to the sensitivity of the test technology… especially in samples with low viral load” — appears in identical or near-identical form on Quidel QuickVue, iHealth, and ACON Flowflex inserts.

[3] iHealth Labs, iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test — Instructions for Use, Limitations section: “False negative results may occur in individuals who have indicated or whose clinical status or history would indicate they are currently taking high doses of biotin. Biotin levels of 1 µg/mL and greater have been demonstrated to result in false negative test results.” Retrieved from FDA EUA portal, https://www.fda.gov/media/153923/download.

[4] ACON Laboratories, Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test — Instructions for Use, “Limitations,” items 4 through 8. Retrieved from FDA EUA portal, https://www.fda.gov/media/152698/download.

[5] This sentence, with minor variation, appears in the Interpretation of Results section of all five inserts: BinaxNOW Ag Card, BinaxNOW Self Test, Flowflex, QuickVue, and iHealth. The companion sentence — “Positive results do not rule out bacterial infection or co-infection with other viruses. The agent detected may not be the definite cause of disease” — appears on the BinaxNOW Ag Card, BinaxNOW Self Test, Flowflex, and QuickVue inserts.

[6] iHealth Labs, iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test — Instructions for Use, validation-study footnote on false-positive analysis: “Of the 2 false positive samples, one was negative on a second FDA EUA high sensitivity molecular SARS-CoV-2 assay, the other was inconclusive on a second FDA EUA high sensitivity molecular SARS-CoV-2 assay.”

[7] Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc., BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test — Instructions for Use, “Limitations.” The same language appears on the BinaxNOW Ag Card, Flowflex, and iHealth inserts in identical or near-identical form.

[8] Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc., BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test — Instructions for Use, cross-reactivity discussion: “The comparison between SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein, MERS-CoV and human coronavirus HKU1 revealed that cross-reactivity cannot be ruled out. Homology for HKU1 and MERS-CoV is relatively low, at 37.8% across 95% of the sequence and 57.14% across 87% of the sequence, respectively.”

[9] Pan Y, Zhang D, Yang P, Poon LLM, Wang Q. “Viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples.” Lancet Infectious Diseases 2020;20(4):411-412. PMID 32105638. DOI: 10.1016/S1473-3099(20)30113-4. Eighty individuals sampled at varying stages of infection produced detectable viral loads ranging from 641 copies/mL to 1.34 × 10¹¹ copies/mL across nasal swab, throat swab, and sputum specimens.

[10] Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc., BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test — Instructions for Use, “Performance of the antigen test with serial testing in individuals,” asymptomatic single-test PPA on day 0 of first PCR positivity = 9/97 (9.3%); two-test 48-hour PPA = 67.6%; three-test five-day PPA = 86.7%. The underlying data was collected by the NIH-funded Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative, which enrolled 7,361 individuals between January 2021 and May 2022. The same serial-testing table appears in the BinaxNOW Ag Card, Quidel QuickVue, and ACON Flowflex inserts with identical numbers.