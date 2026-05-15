Earlier this month, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a multi-agency push to rein in the prescribing of SSRIs — the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors that, since Prozac’s 1987 approval, have been written into hundreds of millions of American prescriptions. The reporting is uneven. Reuters claimed officials had explored an outright ban; HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon denied it, then resigned the next day over an unrelated flavored-vape dispute. The Brownstone Institute’s Jeffrey Tucker, writing in The Epoch Times, called it the opening of a “deprescribing movement.”

The political-class reflex is already audible. Of course the SSRIs are safe — they’re FDA-approved. They went through randomized controlled trials. Tens of thousands of practicing psychiatrists prescribe them. Are we really going to listen to a Health Secretary who has, by his own admission, never written a prescription in his life?

This response assumes something that anyone who has read the primary-source record knows is false: that the approval of fluoxetine was a clean scientific process.

It wasn’t.

We know it wasn’t because the man who handled the European approvals for Eli Lilly wrote a book about it before he died. His name was John Virapen. He was General Manager of Eli Lilly Sweden in the 1980s — the most senior named Eli Lilly insider known to have published a book-length confession. He gave sworn deposition testimony in Porter v. Eli Lilly in Atlanta in March 2007. Lilly’s lawyers spent two days trying to break him. They didn’t, and they never sued him for what he wrote. He died in 2015.

The book is Side Effects: Death — Confessions of a Pharma-Insider. I happened to know him personally, and I knew his evidence file. What follows is from that record.

Eli Lilly Geneva — Payment Letter to Forsman (1985) 81.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Letter from Eli Lilly S.A. (Geneva, Switzerland) to Dr. Anders Forsman confirming SEK 50,000 consulting agreement, dated 29 May 1985 — six days after Forsman applied to be the Swedish drug agency's independent fluoxetine evaluator. Download

The Sweden Approval Was Bought

In 1985, Lilly’s fluoxetine dossier was on the desk of the Swedish drug agency, awaiting independent expert review. The independent expert was Anders Forsman, a psychiatrist at Göteborgs Universitet / Lillhagens sjukhus, Psykiatriska Kliniken III. Forsman’s job — under Swedish regulatory law — was to evaluate the drug on its merits and recommend for or against approval.

Virapen handled the conversation himself. From Chapter 7, page 114:

“I let him know that it would cost 100,000 crowns to get a speedy approval in Sweden. Back then, that was about $20,000. I told him who the check was payable to and that it would be cashed in Copenhagen, Denmark, for tax purposes… The transfer wasn’t to go through our books, but would be processed by the office in Geneva. It would probably be booked as a ‘research grant.’”

Forsman to Swedish Drug Agency (Original Swedish, 1985) 126KB ∙ PDF file Download Letter from Dr. Anders Forsman to Professor Kjell Strandberg, head of Sweden's drug agency, dated 23 May 1985. Forsman requests to be the agency's independent fluoxetine evaluator and asks to remain "anonymous vis-à-vis Eli Lilly AB." Download

Forsman to Swedish Drug Agency — English Translation 22.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Working English translation of the 1985-05-23 letter above. Original Swedish published alongside. Download

Forsman accepted, and then escalated. He demanded a second payment on approval and a separate post-marketing “research contract” for his department on top of the $20,000 — a contract Virapen describes (page 115) as something “a whole department could live off.” For roughly $40,000 plus a paid sinecure, the independent expert assigned to evaluate fluoxetine for the Swedish state became the company’s instrument.

Critics of Virapen’s book have, over the years, called this account self-serving. They cannot call it uncorroborated. In the files I keep, there is a letter dated 4 December 1985, addressed to John Virapen at Eli Lilly Sweden AB in Stockholm, written on letterhead of Göteborgs Universitet / Psykiatriska Kliniken III / Lillhagens sjukhus and signed “Anders.” It says, in Swedish:

“I am working on Fluoxetin in the same way in accordance with our agreement… I hope I shall be able to function as a kind of lubricating oil for the processes. You understand what I mean.”

Forsman to Virapen — The "Anders" Letter (Original Swedish, 1985) 122KB ∙ PDF file Download Letter from Dr. Anders Forsman to John Virapen, GM of Eli Lilly Sweden, on Swedish state psychiatric clinic letterhead, 4 December 1985: "I am working on Fluoxetin in accordance with our agreement … I hope to function as a kind of lubricating oil for the processes." Download

Forsman to Virapen — English Translation 24.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Working English translation of the 1985-12-04 Anders letter above. Download

A contemporaneous self-admission, on state-psychiatric-clinic letterhead, from the bribed regulator to the bribing company’s general manager. In June 2023, the Danish physician and Cochrane co-founder Peter Gøtzsche named Forsman publicly in his Critical Psychiatry Textbook and wrote that “official documents confirm [Virapen’s] story.” Letter plus Gøtzsche together convert Virapen from memoirist to corroborated documentary witness.

The Swedish approval was the wedge. The German BGA initially rejected fluoxetine in January 1988 on four named scientific grounds — toxicity signals, weak efficacy data, suicidality concerns. Lilly’s response to the German regulators did not address the science. It cited the existing approvals in Sweden, Colombia, and Peru. By late 1989, Germany capitulated. The bought Swedish approval was now functioning as scientific evidence in the regulatory record of every country that came after it.

Two further documents in the archive complete the Swedish picture. In September 1987, Forsman submitted his official evaluation of fluoxetine to the drug agency. The archive contains both his draft and the redacted version that was actually submitted — with passages whited out between the two. The redactions themselves are evidence: what was removed indicates what Forsman or his handlers judged the agency should not see in writing.

Forsman's Official Fluoxetine Evaluation — Original Draft (1987) 533KB ∙ PDF file Download Forsman's 12-page evaluation of fluoxetine submitted to the Swedish drug agency, 8 September 1987, in its unredacted draft form. Swedish only. Download

Forsman's Official Fluoxetine Evaluation — Redacted Version (1987) 534KB ∙ PDF file Download The version of Forsman's 1987 evaluation submitted to the Swedish drug agency, with passages whited-out from the draft above. Compare side-by-side to see what was removed. Swedish only. Download

The Suicides Are in the Filing — Under “No Effect”

The bribery is the most lurid part of Virapen’s account, but it is not the most important part. The most important part is what he documents about how the safety signal itself was concealed.

From Chapter 13, page 154 — describing how suicide attempts in the fluoxetine clinical trials were reported to regulators:

“Attempts at suicide don’t appear in the statistics; because they simply fall under the category ‘no effect’ (i.e. the substance has no effect on the patient). Other methods used: Patients were simply given sedatives at the same time.”

Read that twice. Suicide attempts during a depression trial were filed as “no effect.” The drug attempted to kill the patient and the regulators were told it did nothing.

The mechanism Virapen documents is not isolated. In Chapter 8, page 131, he reproduces an internal Lilly memorandum dated November 1990, in which Lilly employee Claude Bouchy refused an order to recategorize suicide attempts as “overdose”:

“I would never be able to explain to the health authority, a judge, a journalist or even to my own family, why we should be doing this, especially when it concerns such sensitive topics as suicidal tendencies and suicide.”

That memo exists. It is in the discovery record from the Fentress v. Shea Communications litigation. A Lilly employee, in 1990, on the record, refused the order to falsify the suicidality data — which means the order existed, which means somebody else complied.

By 1999, David Healy — using internal Lilly documents he had obtained through litigation — estimated that approximately 25,000 people worldwide had completed suicides linked to fluoxetine that would not have occurred absent the drug. Virapen calls it his “nightmare number.” That estimate is now twenty-six years old. It was for one SSRI. There are now eight in routine American use. The cumulative cross-class total is presumably an order of magnitude larger.

Forty Years Later, the Same Machinery Is Still Running

You might tell yourself this is ancient history. Sweden, 1985. Different decade. Different agency. Different regulators. The system has surely matured.

It hasn’t.

In May 2026, the journalist Maryanne Demasi reported on a fresh FOIA release. The documents show that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration internally examined evidence of persistent post-SSRI sexual dysfunction (PSSD) — including genital anaesthesia and pleasureless orgasm that can persist, in the language of the petition, “for years or indefinitely” after the patient stops taking the drug — and declined to strengthen the warning labels.

The 2018 citizen petition from RxISK that triggered the FDA review went unanswered past the agency’s statutory 180-day response deadline. A 2024 lawsuit to compel a response was dismissed on standing grounds — the court ruled the plaintiffs could not show they had personally been injured by the delay, separate from the injury caused by the drugs themselves. The FOIA disclosure now shows that the agency had, in fact, examined the evidence and reached conclusions internally. It just never told the petitioners, or the public, what those conclusions were.

Why does the warning never make it onto the label? Virapen answered that question in 2008. From Chapter 8, page 129:

“These side effects only find their way onto the package insert, when the manufacturing company is forced by a legal action or the publicized results of some resourceful, independent researcher. That is to say, it happens seldom and only as a final consequence.”

The label-mechanism is structural. It is designed to keep harms off the insert until the company is publicly humiliated. That is what was true at Eli Lilly in 1985. That is what is true at FDA in 2026.

What This Means for RFK Jr.’s Announcement

When Kennedy says HHS will work to reduce SSRI prescribing, the captured-media response will be that he is overruling settled science. The settled science he is overruling is, in significant part, settled by a bribed Swedish regulator in 1985, a clinical trial program that filed suicide attempts as “no effect,” and an FDA that in 2026 still cannot bring itself to update a warning label its own internal review apparently supports.

Kennedy doesn’t have to argue that the SSRIs are dangerous. The primary-source record does that work. He only has to refuse to pretend that the approval architecture was clean.

The pharmaceutical industry would prefer a public conversation in which the only available framing is “FDA-approved means safe.” Virapen’s book — and the 2026 FOIA — make that framing impossible for anyone willing to read.

I helped John Virapen get Side Effects: Death into print because I believed the documentary record needed to be preserved before he died. The record is preserved. The drug is still being prescribed. The label still doesn’t warn about persistent sexual dysfunction. The independent expert from Göteborg cashed his check in Copenhagen forty years ago, and the architecture he was a small node in is still standing.

Sweden itself opened a criminal investigation. On 3 February 1993, the Swedish Prosecutor-General’s Office for Special Cases — Statsåklagarmyndigheten för speciella mål — summoned Docent Anders Forsman for criminal questioning under case number S 17-92. The charge under investigation was mutbrott — bribery — specifically that in 1985 Forsman had accepted compensation from a pharmaceutical company for activities relating to a drug while simultaneously holding the Swedish drug agency’s mandate to evaluate that same drug. The drug named in the prosecutor’s file is Fontex, the Swedish brand name for fluoxetine. The interrogation took place at the prosecutor’s offices in Göteborg in February and March 1993. The ten-year statute of limitations on mutbrott had been calculated to run from the date of the offense, and the file shows the prosecutor’s office struggling with the timing. The interrogation transcript is in the public record.

Swedish Prosecutor-General — Forsman Bribery Interrogation (1993) 762KB ∙ PDF file Download Statsåklagarmyndigheten för speciella mål, case S 17-92, summoning Docent Anders Forsman for criminal questioning on suspicion of mutbrott (bribery) in connection with his 1985 evaluation of fluoxetine. Interrogation transcripts: 3 February, 25 February, 16 March 1993. Download

If RFK Jr.’s deprescribing announcement does nothing else, it forces the question back open. That is worth something.

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The English translations of the 1985 Swedish letters are working translations prepared 15 May 2026 from OCR of the original documents and are not certified. The Swedish originals are published alongside. Swedish-speaking readers are urged to verify against the originals; corrections welcome.

Sources:

John Virapen, Side Effects: Death — Confessions of a Pharma-Insider, Mazaruni Publishing, 2009 (ISBN 978-1-60264-516-5).

Peter Gøtzsche, Critical Psychiatry Textbook, Mad in America, 5 June 2023, Chapter 8.

Maryanne Demasi, “FDA examined reports of persistent sexual dysfunction tied to antidepressants — but declined stronger warnings,” Maryanne Demasi Reports, May 2026.

Letter from “Anders” (Forsman) to John Virapen, 4 December 1985, Göteborgs Universitet / Lillhagens sjukhus letterhead — copy in author’s possession.

Statsåklagarmyndigheten för speciella mål, S 17-92, interrogation of Docent Anders Forsman, 3 February – 16 March 1993, Göteborg — copy in author’s possession.