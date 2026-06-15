A man comes home to a village in the Eastern Cape after thirty years underground in a gold mine eight hundred kilometers from his wife and children. His father died at fifty-two of what the death certificate called pulmonary tuberculosis. His own lungs have been scarring since his twenties. The compound where he slept for most of his working life housed 9000 men, all single, all migrant, all breathing the same dust. He comes home with a positive HIV test result that he will be told to manage privately, because the law that governs occupational disease in the mines does not classify his alleged HIV+ status as compensable.

Social Psychology Professor Seth Kalichman Ph.D., of the University of Connecticut, has spent the last twenty-two years building a peer-reviewed literature about that man’s condition. He has been awarded 69 grants from the National Institutes of Health for a cumulative $55.7 million (1). He edits a journal called AIDS and Behavior. He has published more than 300 peer-reviewed papers. His instrument of choice is an audio computer-assisted self-interview measuring sexual risk behaviors, alcohol consumption, and what he calls internalized AIDS-related stigma. He has never taken an NIH grant for virology, immunology, or transmission studies. His PhD is in clinical-community psychology; his UConn appointment is in the social psychology concentration. Neither is in virology, immunology, or occupational medicine.

His central finding, repeated across dozens of papers in townships near mining regions, is that the people he studies suffer from internalized stigma — that the shame they carry about their alleged HIV+ status contributes to depression, to non-disclosure, to non-adherence with antiretroviral therapy, to continued sexual risk. His instruments measure the shame with admirable precision. The Internalized AIDS-Related Stigma Scale has six items (2). The HIV testing attitudes work surveys 500 residents of a Cape Town township (3). The poverty, substance use, and HIV transmission risk paper (4) confirms what every reader of the previous twenty years of behavioral HIV research already knew: that poor people drink, have sex, and are conditioned to feel ashamed when they “test positive”.

There is nothing in this corpus about silica.

Two literatures, one population

The documentary record on lung disease in South African mining did not begin in 1989 with a peer-reviewed journal. It began with the mines themselves.

The Chamber of Mines was formed in 1890. By 1899, the industry required 100,000 black mineworkers, of which 60% were recruited from Mozambique through the compound system that would define the next century of cheap migrant labor (5). In 1907 the Transvaal Government appointed the Krause Commission, chaired by Dr. F.E.T. Krause, which produced the draft Bill that became the Mines and Works Act of 1911 — the founding statute of the South African mine safety regime (5). The 1911 Act was the legal architecture into which every subsequent compensation category was built, including the partition this essay describes.

The tuberculosis curve on the Witwatersrand can be traced through the annual reports of the Central Mining – Rand Mines group, which the Leon Commission of Inquiry into Safety and Health in the South African Mining Industry summarized at chapter 4.5.15 of its 1995 final report (5). Incidence reached a peak of sixteen per thousand per year in 1912. It fell to two to four per thousand per year between 1930 and the mid-1950s. It rose irregularly back to just under ten per thousand per year by 1980–1985. The disease was rising on the Witwatersrand before the HIV epidemic began. The Leon Commission said so explicitly: “the advent of HIV infection lends a sense of urgency to the control of tuberculosis on mines, in view of the fact that even before the HIV epidemic began the incidence of tuberculosis was probably rising” (5). The Commission also recorded that black miners developed tuberculosis on average after ten years of employment while white and coloured miners developed it after twenty — a disparity the Commission attributed to exposure intensity, not to behavior.

The foundational silicosis risk estimates the Commission worked from were not new in 1995. They came from work done by Beadle in the period 1950–1970, published between 1957 and 1969, elaborated by Du Toit, Hnizdo, and King (5). The Commission’s summary of those estimates: a worker in high-dust areas — drilling, high-speed development, shaft sinking — for twenty years or more faces a 20-30% risk of developing simple silicosis. Using length of employment of certified cases of pneumoconiosis as a proxy for risk, the Commission found that the risk had not changed for black miners.

The Leon Commission is the South African government’s own commission of inquiry. Its two volumes are public, archived since 2003 by the Academic Society of Occupational Safety and Health in Southern Africa. Its findings were not contested by the industry. The historical record it summarized — the 1890 compound system, the 1911 statutory architecture, the 1912 tuberculosis peak, the 1950–1970 silicosis-risk estimates, the unchanging risk for black miners across the twentieth century — sits beneath every modern paper on mining-region disease that has been published since.

This is the deeper layer the peer-reviewed literature of the last thirty-seven years has been building on.

The peer-reviewed literature itself has its own canonical papers. It has its own institutional homes: the National Institute for Occupational Health, the University of the Witwatersrand School of Public Health, the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health Research, the Medical Research Council of South Africa, the Aurum Institute. It uses different instruments than Kalichman’s: chest radiography read against the International Labour Organization profusion classification, post-mortem lung histopathology drawn from the Pathology Automation autopsy database, cumulative dust exposure modeled from mine-shift records, sputum cultures, lung function measurement.

Hnizdo and Murray followed 2,255 South African gold miners from 1968 through 1995 (6). The paper established that silica exposure independently predicts pulmonary tuberculosis even in the absence of radiological silicosis. Crystalline quartz suppresses alveolar macrophage function. Silica dust doubles the baseline risk of active tuberculosis. The finding pre-dates the “HIV epidemic” by enough years that the cohort tells you what silica alone does to the lungs, before HIV existed in the South African mining population to muddy the picture.

teWaternaude, Ehrlich, Churchyard and colleagues confirmed the finding in cross-sectional design six years later (7). Five hundred twenty black migrant gold miners over the age of thirty-seven. Silica dust independently elevated the risk of tuberculosis after controlling for radiological silicosis. The biological mechanism operates upstream of the fibrotic disease that compensation law recognizes.

Corbett, Churchyard, Clayton and colleagues tracked HIV-infected and HIV-uninfected gold miners through the South African epidemic’s worst years (8). The paper documents that silicosis and HIV are independent and multiplicative risk factors for mycobacterial disease. A miner with silicosis but no HIV has roughly double the baseline tuberculosis risk. A miner with HIV but no silicosis has roughly fifteen times the baseline risk. A miner with both has a risk that compounds. The two factors do not substitute for each other. They stack.

Nelson, Girdler-Brown, Ndlovu and Murray assembled three decades of post-mortem data from the Pathology Automation autopsy registry (9). Silicosis prevalence at autopsy in black gold miners rose from approximately three percent in 1975 to thirty-two percent by 2007. The curve runs straight through the HIV epidemic. The occupational disease did not disappear into the AIDS classification. It continued to accumulate in the lung tissue of the men who breathed the dust, and the autopsy data continued to record it, even as the public attribution of mining-region mortality shifted to a virus.

Park, Girdler-Brown, Churchyard and White followed Basotho miners after their return to Lesotho (10). Silicosis prevalence in the returned cohort: twenty-six point six percent. Combined tuberculosis and HIV incidence: five point four cases per hundred person-years. The men do not get well when they leave the mine. The disease follows them home. The compounds and the migration pattern sustain transmission across an international border. The damage outlasts the employment.

Ndlovu, Musenge, Park and colleagues reviewed four decades of pulmonary tuberculosis in deceased South African miners (11). The autopsy data continued to show what the autopsy data had been showing since 1989: silicosis, gold-employment duration, and calendar year predict active pulmonary tuberculosis at death. The authors used calendar year as a proxy for HIV status because, in many of the older cases, no HIV testing had ever been done.

This record has existed in peer-reviewed venues across thirty-seven years by occupational health researchers working in South African institutions and reading instruments designed to measure occupational disease. It establishes that mining-region HIV mortality cannot be understood without the silica chain.

What the silica chain is not in

Silica is not mentioned in Kalichman’s journal AIDS and Behavior, nor in the Internalized AIDS-Related Stigma Scale validation paper, the Cape Town HIV testing attitudes survey, the alcohol-and-sexual-risk paper, or the stigma-and-depression paper. It is not in the 4000-respondent shebeen survey or in the 2000 respondent primary-sex-partner survey. The Kalichman corpus, across more than 300 peer-reviewed papers and 22 years, treats the South African mining-adjacent population as a behavioral cohort. The people in his studies drink, have sex, hold attitudes about HIV testing, feel shame about their alleged HIV+ status, and adhere or fail to adhere to antiretroviral therapy. In the world the questionnaires construct, they do not work underground. They do not breathe quartz. They do not have lungs.

Ironically, the behavioral cohort the funded literature now imposes on the South African mining belt is the same kind of cohort the founding generation of American AIDS researchers refused to examine in 1981. The first patients identified in Los Angeles and New York were a defined behavioral population — gay men in a small handful of bathhouses and clubs, sustained nightly use of inhaled nitrites (poppers) and frequent methamphetamine, sexually transmitted disease rates that the public health literature of the period documented at unprecedented levels, and antibiotic regimens running into the dozens of courses per year in the affected cohort. The behavioral hypothesis — that this lifestyle, not a novel virus, produced the immune collapse — was advanced by Joseph Sonnabend, Robert Root-Bernstein, and others (24). It was abandoned not on the merits but on the timetable of an institutional decision, in April 1984, to announce a viral cause before the underlying chemistry was settled. The behavioral cohort was the one the orthodoxy refused to study where it would have undermined the virus hypothesis. The behavioral cohort is the one the orthodoxy now constructs where the alternative explanation — industrial silica exposure — would undermine an industry’s liability.

In March 2024, Chimoyi, Ndini, Oladimeji and colleagues published a paper in BMJ Open titled “Exploring the syndemic interaction between social, environmental and structural contexts of HIV infection in peri-mining areas in South Africa” (12). The methodology — qualitative interviews and focus groups in mining communities, analyzed within a syndemic framework — is appropriate to its question. The paper names the variables it considers structural: oscillating migration, alcohol availability, transactional sex, poor service uptake, stigma, gender-based violence. The words silica silicosis and dust do not appear. This is 2024. The paper is about HIV in peri-mining areas. The single largest documented contributor to the immune compromise that produces tuberculosis in those areas –- confirmed across thirty-five years of peer-reviewed occupational health research, mechanism characterized at the level of the alveolar macrophage, dose-response established — is absent from the syndemic frame.

A reader unfamiliar with the occupational literature would close the Chimoyi paper believing that HIV in South African mining regions is a behavioral and structural problem amenable to intervention at the level of alcohol policy, stigma reduction, and improved service uptake. None of those interventions costs the mining industry anything. All of them are funded by international donors and implemented by NGOs. The behavioral frame fits the funding stream.

The pivot: from a hundred years of dust to a virus

The Leon Commission documented mine-related lung disease in South Africa from 1890 forward. The Chamber of Mines’s own annual reports recorded the tuberculosis incidence curve. The Beadle silicosis-risk estimates were a generation old by the time the Commission summarized them. The Krause Commission’s draft Bill became the Mines and Works Act of 1911. The mechanism, disease, and migrant compound system that concentrated exposure were not in dispute. What was in dispute, for a century, was who would pay for it.

The litigation answered that question. In 2012 a class-action suit was filed against the major South African gold mining houses on behalf of former mineworkers with silicosis and silica-related tuberculosis. In May 2016 the South Gauteng High Court certified the class in Nkala and Others v. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Others, finding that there were sufficient common issues of fact and law across the proposed class to proceed (13). The certification was the first time in South African legal history that a class of this size — potentially 500,000 or more former mineworkers — had been allowed to bring occupational disease claims against the industry collectively. The mining houses’ exposure on the class as certified was projected, in independent legal-industry analysis published in Business Day, the South African Law Journal, and the International Bar Association Journal, in the tens of billions of rand.

The industry settled. In May 2018 six mining houses — African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold, and Sibanye-Stillwater — entered a court-approved settlement establishing the Tshiamiso Trust to administer compensation for silicosis and silica-related tuberculosis in eligible mineworkers exposed between 12 March 1965 and 10 December 2019 (14). The Trust’s published benefit schedule provides compensation graduated by degree of impairment: first-degree silicosis approximately $3,800 (R70,000), second-degree approximately $8,200 to $13,600 (R150,000 to R250,000), with silica-tuberculosis and dependents’ claims separately scheduled (14). Independent valuation of the full Trust commitment runs to approximately $270 million (R5 billion) across the eligibility window, with the upper bound on industry exposure under Nkala as litigated estimated several times higher — into the low billions of dollars (14).

The Trust paid only for what the statute recognized. The Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act of 1973 made silicosis and silica-related tuberculosis compensable (15). It did not make HIV compensable. The class plaintiffs in Nkala did not bring HIV claims because no statutory pathway existed to bring them. Every miner whose lungs had been destroyed by quartz and whose death was attributed at autopsy to HIV-related opportunistic infection was outside the compensation architecture. Every miner whose death was attributed at autopsy to silicosis or to silica-related tuberculosis was inside it. The diagnostic category determined whether the industry paid.

In the same window during which the litigation built and the Trust was negotiated, the funded behavioral-HIV literature on South African mining-region populations expanded. The Kalichman corpus, through AIDS and Behavior, AIDS Care, Social Science & Medicine, and Sexually Transmitted Infections, produced more than three hundred peer-reviewed papers reframing mining-adjacent mortality as a behavioral and stigma-mediated outcome. The Nelson autopsy curve continued to rise across the same period — silicosis prevalence in deceased black gold miners increasing from approximately three percent in 1975 to thirty-two percent by 2007 — but the public attribution of mining-region death shifted to a virus (9). The disease never stopped accumulating in lung tissue. Only its name on the death certificate changed.

A miner whose end-stage lung disease is coded as silicosis or silica-related tuberculosis triggers an industry payment from the Tshiamiso Trust running between approximately $3,800 and $41,000 (R70,000 to R750,000) depending on impairment and dependents. A miner whose end-stage lung disease is coded as HIV-related opportunistic infection triggers no industry payment. The cost of his treatment falls on the South African public health system, on PEPFAR, and on the Global Fund — at approximately eighty dollars per year for toxic first-line “antiretroviral therapy”, paid by donors and the state. The industry liability for the second case is zero.

The precise per-case industry savings cannot be quantified because the substitution is, by design, not booked as a liability. Across the 500,000 mineworkers eligible under the Tshiamiso Trust window, the difference between a compensable occupational disease attribution and an HIV-coded attribution is, conservatively, $13,600 to $41,000 per case (R250,000 to R750,000). Across the affected population, the aggregate industry liability that the diagnostic substitution removes from the books runs into the billions of dollars and plausibly tens of billions across the Trust’s fifty-four-year eligibility window. The substitution is the most cost-effective tort defense in the industry’s history. It requires no payment to any researcher and no coordination with any institution. It operates through aligned incentives across a funded peer-reviewed literature, a gatekeeping journal architecture, and a statutory partition that the litigation could not reach.

The diagnostic category that absorbs the unbooked liability is a retroviral classification. The orthodox virological literature has not, in any peer-reviewed venue, established that retroviruses produce disease in humans under Koch’s postulates as originally formulated. The standard reconsideration of Koch’s postulates for the molecular era, written by Fredricks and Relman in Clinical Microbiology Reviews in 1996, acknowledges that the postulates as originally formulated cannot be applied to many proposed viral causes of human disease and proposes a modified framework that explicitly relaxes the original requirements (16). The mainstream long-term non-progressor literature, beginning with Pantaleo and colleagues at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1995 and extended by Deeks and Walker in Immunity in 2007, documents individuals with confirmed HIV-positive serostatus who do not develop AIDS for decades in the absence of antiretroviral therapy (17)(18). Endogenous retroviruses constitute approximately eight percent of the human genome –- a finding established in the foundational human-genome sequencing publication by the International Human Genome Sequencing Consortium in Nature in 2001 — and are transcribed routinely without producing disease (19). Retroviral sequences are common in human biology. Their presence in a blood sample is not, in the mainstream virological literature, sufficient to predict disease in the individual carrying them. This is the classification that absorbed a hundred years of documented mine-related lung disease at the moment the litigation made the documented disease compensable. The orthodoxy did not contest the silica chain. It did not contest Nkala. It did not contest the Tshiamiso Trust. It produced, in parallel, a peer-reviewed literature reframing the mining-region death curve as behavioral and stigma-mediated, attributing the residue to a retrovirus whose pathogenicity the orthodox literature itself cannot demonstrate under Koch’s postulates, and channeling the surviving miners into a treatment system funded by donors and the state rather than by the industry that destroyed their lungs.

In this way, a century of documented industrial disease was converted, in the diagnostic register that determines liability, into a classification the industry does not have to pay for.

The compensation regime

The Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act of 1973 governs which lung diseases in South African miners trigger industry liability (15). Silicosis is compensable. Tuberculosis arising in a silica-exposed worker is compensable. HIV is not. The statutory partition is explicit, and it has held through three constitutional revisions and a class-action settlement involving the largest gold-mining companies in the country.

The Tshiamiso Trust, established by court-approved settlement in 2019 following the Nkala v. Harmony Gold class certification of 2016, administers compensation for silicosis and tuberculosis in eligible mineworkers exposed between 12 March 1965 and 10 December 2019 (14). The Trust has paid out billions of rand. It does not pay HIV claims. The class-action plaintiffs in Nkala did not bring HIV claims because no statutory pathway exists to bring them. Whatever the gold mines did to the immune systems of the men who worked underground, the part of the damage that gets coded as HIV stays with the men. The part that gets coded as silicosis or tuberculosis gets compensated.

This is the legal architecture. Two diagnostic categories sit on opposite sides of an industry liability line. The same biological injury — chronic silica exposure suppressing pulmonary immunity, producing an immune-compromised lung in which both tuberculosis and HIV-associated opportunistic infection flourish — can present at autopsy as silicosis (compensable), tuberculosis (compensable), HIV/AIDS (not compensable), or some combination. The categories that get applied determine who pays.

The historians of the South African mining industry have documented the architecture in detail. Ehrlich and Rees have argued for a decade that the compensation regime is overdue for reform (20). McCulloch has traced the diagnostic categories themselves back to the deals struck between mining companies and the colonial state in the early twentieth century (21). Bloch and colleagues have tracked the mortality of ex-miners after they leave the mine and confirmed that the disease burden continues to accumulate in villages the industry no longer reaches (22). None of this work appears in AIDS and Behavior.

This is the structure within which a peer-reviewed literature that emphasizes behavioral causation of mining-region HIV does its work. The literature is not coordinated with the mining industry. There is no evidence in the funding trail of industry money flowing to the University of Connecticut. Kalichman’s portfolio is NIH, NIMH, NIAAA. American federal funding for behavioral HIV research in southern Africa runs through specific Institutes with specific scientific priorities, and the priorities favor what their instruments can measure. The instruments measure behavior. The funded literature reports behavioral causation. The behavioral causation, when read against the South African compensation regime, supports a legal partition that leaves the industry’s liability for occupational lung disease intact and the men’s HIV mortality as a public health problem.

The aligned incentive structure does not require a payment. The funding asymmetry produces the protective literature automatically.

What the stigma scale measures

According to Kalichman, internalized stigma is a real psychological phenomenon. The men and women whose responses populate the Kalichman corpus feel ashamed of their HIV status. They withhold disclosure from sexual partners. They delay testing. They miss antiretroviral doses. The shame contributes to depression. The depression contributes to non-adherence. The non-adherence contributes to viral rebound. The viral rebound contributes to transmission. The instruments capture this loop with measurable precision, and the interventions designed against it — anti-stigma campaigns, peer-support groups, disclosure counseling — produce statistically significant improvements in adherence indices in randomized trials.

Within the four corners of behavioral psychology, the work is competent.

What the work does not say, because its instruments are not designed to detect it, is why people whose lungs are being destroyed by industrial dust, whose villages have been emptied of working-age men for a century, whose compensation regime excludes the diagnostic category most likely to kill them, might experience shame.

The shame is real. Its foundation is the lie.

The story the questionnaires tell is that the shame originates inside the respondent. It is internalized. It is a property of the psyche. It is amenable to intervention at the level of the individual respondent’s beliefs and disclosure patterns. The interventions follow from the diagnosis. Tell the man his shame is internal and the prescription is counseling. Tell him his shame is responsive to his material conditions and the prescription is engineering controls underground, an end to oscillating migration, an expansion of compensation to cover what the mines did to his immune system. The first prescription costs almost nothing. The second costs the gold mining industry billions.

The diagnostic substitution does what no industry payment to a researcher could have done.

The journal editorship

Kalichman edits AIDS and Behavior. The journal is the institutional center for the behavioral HIV literature. It sets the conventions for what counts as a publishable paper on HIV risk in southern African populations. The conventions, by the time a paper reaches the journal, are already what the funded research has produced: behavioral predictors, psychometric scales, intervention trials, adherence outcomes. Occupational exposure variables are not, in the journal’s working scope, behavioral variables. They do not appear in the methods sections of papers the journal publishes.

The editorship is the third piece of the structure. The first is the funding asymmetry. The second is the instrument asymmetry. The third is the gatekeeping function that ensures the funded research, using the funded instruments, gets published in the venue that shapes which questions the field considers worth asking.

Outside the editorship, in 2009, Kalichman published a book through Springer titled Denying AIDS: Conspiracy Theories, Pseudoscience, and Human Tragedy (23). The book attacked named scientists who had questioned aspects of HIV/AIDS orthodoxy — Peter Duesberg, Kary Mullis, the Perth Group, Charles Geshekter. None of those scientists had editorial control over a major behavioral HIV journal. None of them received a $55 million NIH grant portfolio. Most of them had been deplatformed from the mainstream scientific press before the book was published.

The book was not a peer-reviewed contribution to virology. Kalichman has no virological training and no peer-reviewed virological output. The book was an institutional enforcement document, written from a behavioral psychology chair, against scientists whose dissent threatened the orthodoxy that Kalichman’s editorship and funding portfolio sustained. Denying AIDS became the citation of choice for journalists asked to characterize HIV dissent. Duesberg’s career, already damaged by Berkeley’s response to his Nobel-laureate co-author Walter Gilbert’s defense of him, did not recover. Mullis died in 2019 with the dissident label intact. The Perth Group dispersed.

The behavioral research portfolio funded the institutional perch that produced the enforcement document that protected the perch.

The behavioral HIV literature Kalichman edits descends from a specific institutional lineage. After the First World War, Edward Bernays — who had run U.S. wartime propaganda for the Committee on Public Information — concluded that the word “propaganda” had acquired a pejorative connotation that the Nazi Ministry of Propaganda would harden into a permanent stigma over the next two decades. Bernays rebranded the commercial application as “public relations” in 1919 and made the substitution stick. The academic application followed the same path.

In 1946 Carl Hovland, who had spent the war at Yale and at the U.S. War Department studying the persuasive effects of Frank Capra’s Why We Fight films on American soldiers, returned to Yale and founded what became the Communication and Attitude Change Program. The program produced the first generation of American research on persuasion, attitude modification, and the management of belief in target populations. It was the founding research program of modern American social psychology. The discipline did not publicly rename itself the way Bernays renamed his trade, but the working textbooks quietly relabeled the work: wartime propaganda research became “attitude change,” “persuasion research,” “communication studies,” and eventually “health behavior change.”

Kalichman’s UConn appointment sits inside the social psychology concentration that descends from the Hovland program. His instruments — stigma scales, testing-attitude surveys, disclosure inventories, adherence indices — are attitude-modification instruments in the Yale lineage. His outputs include enforcement documents written against scientists outside the orthodoxy. Whether the work is called propaganda or social psychology is a question about labels. What the work does to a target population — measure the population’s beliefs, design messages to modify those beliefs in directions the funder prefers, suppress competing frames in the venues the discipline controls — is the same activity Hovland was running on American GIs in 1944. The label changed. The activity did not.

What this means

The men who breathe quartz in the gold mines of Mpumalanga and Free State and Gauteng are not, in the funded behavioral literature, victims of an extractive industry that has compromised their pulmonary immunity for over a century. They are subjects in stigma surveys. Their suffering is psychometric. Their interventions are counseling-based. Their compensation is excluded by statute. Their researcher edits the journal that publishes the papers that confirm the frame that sustains the legal partition that protects the industry that compromised their lungs.

Corruption would be discoverable in a funding trail, and discoverable corruption can be prosecuted. The structure operates through aligned incentives without coordination, through career advancement without bribery, through scientific priorities that the field has set for itself in good faith and that nonetheless produce the literature the industry needs.

The shame of the men in the surveys is real. The depression is real. What is not real is what the literature claims to be measuring underneath the shame. “Non-adherence” is non-adherence to a treatment regimen for a disease that has never been demonstrated in any individual patient under Koch’s postulates as originally formulated, prescribed on the basis of antibody tests that the manufacturers’ own package inserts state cannot be used to diagnose disease. “Viral rebound” is a numerical change in a PCR signal that detects fragments of nucleic acid the orthodox literature itself acknowledges are common in human biology and routinely transcribed without producing disease. “Transmission” is an inference drawn from one antibody-test result to another, without isolation, without inoculation, without the chain of evidence that demonstrating transmission of an infectious agent has required in every other branch of medicine since Koch. The Internalized AIDS-Related Stigma Scale measures the consequences of all of this with admirable internal consistency and test-retest reliability. What it does not measure, and what its instruments are not designed to measure, is whether any of the underlying claims is true.

The shame did not originate inside the respondents. It was produced by a hundred and forty years of industrial extraction, by compound housing and oscillating migration, by a statutory compensation regime that decided which parts of a destroyed immune system would be paid for and which would not, and by a peer-reviewed literature that has agreed, paper after paper, year after year, not to look at any of that.

The man who comes home to the Eastern Cape after thirty years underground does not need a six-item scale to measure how he feels about his alleged HIV+ seropositivity. He needs the mine that took his father at fifty-two to be on the hook for what it did to him.

That is not what the funded research is going to find. That is not what AIDS and Behavior is going to publish. That is not what the Tshiamiso Trust is going to compensate. The diagnostic substitution is the whole point.

The shame is real. The story is the lie.

End Notes

[1] NIH RePORTER lifetime portfolio query, principal investigator Seth C. Kalichman, conducted 2026-06-07. Sixty-nine awarded projects across NIMH, NIAAA, NIAID, NICHD; cumulative direct + indirect funding $55.7 million; topical distribution behavioral interventions, stigma instrumentation, alcohol and HIV risk, adherence research; virology/immunology/transmission grants zero. Public database, https://reporter.nih.gov.

[2] Kalichman SC, Simbayi LC, Cloete A, Mthembu PP, Mkhonta RN, Ginindza T. Measuring AIDS stigmas in people living with HIV/AIDS: the Internalized AIDS-Related Stigma Scale. AIDS Care. 2009;21(1):87–93. PMID 19085224.

[3] Kalichman SC, Simbayi LC. HIV testing attitudes, AIDS stigma, and voluntary HIV counselling and testing in a black township in Cape Town, South Africa. Sex Transm Infect. 2003;79(6):442–447. PMID 14663117.

[4] Kalichman SC, Simbayi LC, Kagee A, Toefy Y, Jooste S, Cain D, Cherry C. Associations of poverty, substance use, and HIV transmission risk behaviors in three South African communities. Soc Sci Med. 2006;62(7):1641–1649. PMID 16213078.

[5] Republic of South Africa, Report of the Commission of Inquiry into Safety and Health in the Mining Industry (Leon Commission), Volume 1, 1995. Chamber of Mines formation 1890 and migrant recruiting (Vol. 1, ch. 1.5); Krause Commission 1907 and Mines and Works Act of 1911 (Vol. 1, ch. 1.7.1); tuberculosis incidence on Witwatersrand 1912–1985 from Central Mining – Rand Mines annual reports cited White p 71 (Vol. 1, ch. 4.5.15); silicosis risk estimates from Beadle 1957–1969, elaborated by Du Toit, Hnizdo, and King (Vol. 1, ch. 4.5.13 and 4.6.5); risk unchanged for black miners (Vol. 1, ch. 4.5.13); TB latency disparity ten versus twenty years (Vol. 1, ch. 4.5.15); HIV-precedes-rise statement at Vol. 1, ch. 4.5.15. Public archive at the Academic Society of Occupational Safety and Health, https://asosh.org, since 2003. See also “The Pathogen Alibi,” rkoch.substack.com, May 27, 2026, for the same Commission’s findings applied to a parallel diagnostic-substitution case.

[6] Hnizdo E, Murray J. Risk of pulmonary tuberculosis relative to silicosis and exposure to silica dust in South African gold miners. Occup Environ Med. 1998;55(7):496–502. PMID 9816385.

[7] teWaterNaude JM, Ehrlich RI, Churchyard GJ, Pemba L, Dekker K, Vermeijs M, White NW, Thompson ML, Myers JE. Tuberculosis and silica exposure in South African gold miners. Occup Environ Med. 2006;63(3):187–192. PMID 16497860.

[8] Corbett EL, Churchyard GJ, Clayton TC, Williams BG, Mulder D, Hayes RJ, De Cock KM. HIV infection and silicosis: the impact of two potent risk factors on the incidence of mycobacterial disease in South African miners. AIDS. 2000;14(17):2759–2768. PMID 11125895.

[9] Nelson G, Girdler-Brown B, Ndlovu N, Murray J. Three decades of silicosis: disease trends at autopsy in South African gold miners. Environ Health Perspect. 2010;118(3):421–426. PMID 20194070.

[10] Park HH, Girdler-Brown BV, Churchyard GJ, White NW. Incidence of tuberculosis and HIV and progression of silicosis and lung function impairment among former Basotho gold miners. Am J Ind Med. 2009;52(12):901–908. PMID 19882740.

[11] Ndlovu N, Musenge E, Park SK, Girdler-Brown BV, Richards G, Murray J. Four decades of pulmonary tuberculosis in deceased South African miners: trends and determinants. Occup Environ Med. 2018;75(11):767–775. PMID 29934377.

[12] Chimoyi L, Ndini P, Oladimeji M, Seatlholo N, Mawokomatanda K, Charalambous S, Setswe G. Exploring the syndemic interaction between social, environmental and structural contexts of HIV infection in peri-mining areas in South Africa: a qualitative study. BMJ Open. 2024;14(3):e076198. PMID 38521520.

[13] Nkala and Others v Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Others, 2016 (5) SA 240 (GJ). Class certification by the South Gauteng High Court, May 13, 2016. Court records archived at SAFLII, http://www.saflii.org/za/cases/ZAGPJHC/2016/97.html. Independent industry-exposure analysis published in Business Day (May 2016), South African Law Journal (vol. 133, 2016), and International Bar Association Journal commentary (2016–2018) projecting tens of billions of rand of industry exposure on the class as certified.

[14] Tshiamiso Trust, established by court-approved settlement May 2018, six respondent mining houses (African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater). Eligibility window 12 March 1965 to 10 December 2019. Benefit schedule and trust deed published at https://www.tshiamisotrust.com. Independent Trust valuation approximately R5 billion across eligibility window per Trust filings and Department of Health published estimates.

[15] Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act, No. 78 of 1973 (South Africa), as amended. Full text available through the South African Department of Labour, https://www.labour.gov.za.

[16] Fredricks DN, Relman DA. Sequence-based identification of microbial pathogens: a reconsideration of Koch’s postulates. Clin Microbiol Rev. 1996;9(1):18–33. PMID 8665474. Authors at Stanford University. The canonical reformulation of Koch’s postulates for the molecular era, explicitly acknowledging that the original postulates cannot be applied to many proposed viral causes of human disease.

[17] Pantaleo G, Menzo S, Vaccarezza M, Graziosi C, Cohen OJ, Demarest JF, Montefiori D, Orenstein JM, Fox C, Schrager LK, Margolick JB, Buchbinder S, Giorgi JV, Fauci AS. Studies in subjects with long-term nonprogressive human immunodeficiency virus infection. N Engl J Med. 1995;332(4):209–216. PMID 7808486. Authors at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Bethesda. The foundational documentation of HIV-positive individuals who do not develop AIDS for extended periods in the absence of antiretroviral therapy.

[18] Deeks SG, Walker BD. Human immunodeficiency virus controllers: mechanisms of durable virus control in the absence of antiretroviral therapy. Immunity. 2007;27(3):406–416. PMID 17892849. Authors at UCSF and Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard. The extension of the long-term non-progressor literature into elite-controller research, documenting durable suppression of HIV without antiretroviral therapy across multi-year follow-up.

[19] International Human Genome Sequencing Consortium (Lander ES, Linton LM, Birren B, et al.). Initial sequencing and analysis of the human genome. Nature. 2001;409(6822):860–921. PMID 11237011. Endogenous retroviruses identified as approximately 8% of the human genome (Fig. 23, Table 11). Standard reference for the prevalence of retroviral sequences in human DNA.

[20] Ehrlich R, Rees D. Reforming Miners’ Lung Disease Compensation in South Africa — Long Overdue but What Are the Options? New Solut. 2016;25(4):451–468. PMID 26463260.

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[22] Bloch K, Johnson LF, Nkosi M, Ehrlich R. Precarious transition: a mortality study of South African ex-miners. BMC Public Health. 2018;18(1):862. PMID 29996801.

[23] Kalichman SC. Denying AIDS: Conspiracy Theories, Pseudoscience, and Human Tragedy. New York: Springer-Copernicus; 2009. ISBN 978-0-387-79475-4. DOI 10.1007/978-0-387-79476-1.

[24] Sonnabend J, Witkin SS, Purtilo DT. A multifactorial model for the development of AIDS in homosexual men. Ann N Y Acad Sci. 1984;437:177–183. PMID 6100000. Root-Bernstein RS. Non-HIV immunosuppressive factors in AIDS: a multifactorial, synergistic theory of AIDS aetiology. Res Immunol. 1990;141(9):815–838. PMID 2100016. Root-Bernstein RS. Five myths about AIDS that have misdirected research and treatment. Genetica. 1995;95(1-3):111–132. PMID 7744256. Sonnabend was principal investigator at the AIDS Medical Foundation in New York and published the foundational multifactorial-causation paper in mainstream peer-reviewed venues. Root-Bernstein was a MacArthur Fellow at Michigan State University when his multifactorial papers appeared in the Pasteur Institute’s Research in Immunology and in Genetica.

[25] On Bernays and the rebrand of propaganda to public relations: Bernays E. Crystallizing Public Opinion. New York: Boni & Liveright; 1923. Bernays E. Propaganda. New York: Horace Liveright; 1928. Bernays E. Public Relations. Boston: Bellman Publishing; 1945. See also Tye L. The Father of Spin: Edward L. Bernays and The Birth of Public Relations. New York: Henry Holt; 1998. ISBN 0-8050-6789-2. On Hovland and the founding of American attitude-change research: Hovland CI, Lumsdaine AA, Sheffield FD. Experiments on Mass Communication. Studies in Social Psychology in World War II, Volume III. Princeton: Princeton University Press; 1949. Hovland CI, Janis IL, Kelley HH. Communication and Persuasion: Psychological Studies of Opinion Change. New Haven: Yale University Press; 1953. The Hovland program’s wartime origins and its postwar transition into the Yale Communication and Attitude Change Program are documented in Schramm W, ed. The Science of Human Communication. New York: Basic Books; 1963, pp. 5–9. The American Psychological Association’s 1957 Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award to Hovland cited his work on “the scientific study of persuasive communications and the modification of beliefs and attitudes.”