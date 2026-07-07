“The way to get rid of AIDS is to stop funding it.” PCR Inventor Kary Mullis Ph.D. [20]

After the Civil War, the instrument that protected Democrat-controlled jurisdictions from the rising influence of Republicans — white and black alike — was the Ku Klux Klan. For roughly a century it did its work with rope and torch, and for roughly a century it succeeded, holding down the political power of anyone in those jurisdictions who would not fall in line. What finally broke it was not conscience but perception. The public revulsion grew until the Klan became a liability to the party it had served, and a party that intends to keep power does not abandon the objective when the uniform falls out of fashion. It changes clothing. I have laid out that longer record — property, then the vote, then the hood, then the poll tax, then the word — elsewhere (The Party of Record); it is the same organism, and it is still feeding.

The replacement did through law and money what the Klan had done through fear. Civil-rights authority, cynically applied, and the billions that flowed under it, built a machinery that could target the same people the Klan had targeted — now under a banner no one was permitted to question. The machinery no longer ran on fear. It ran on a presumption: that these institutions were what they claimed to be, and that their designations came down from some neutral height. The Southern Poverty Law Center became the model. It sorted Americans into the deserving and the marked, and its designations carried the force of accusation while asking no one to prove anything. The presumption is what the money rode on.

For a long time certain institutions were treated as though public money were owed to them, their designations cited by the FBI and the press as though they were findings rather than accusations, their fundraising built on the assumption that no one would look too closely. Then someone looked. In April 2026 a federal grand jury indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center on charges of fraud.[1] The charity is presumed innocent, and the argument here does not depend on a verdict. The more ordinary event is the one worth marking: within days the charitable arms of Fidelity, Vanguard, and Schwab blocked their donors from giving to it, and the corporate partners left. The presumption collapsed, and the money that had ridden on it began to leave. Nor was the Center alone. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation raised more than $90 million in 2020; by 2025 the Justice Department was investigating whether its leaders had defrauded those donors, and the Foundation had turned to suing its own fiscal sponsor over some $33 million it said had been mismanaged.[2]

This is not persecution. It is the power of the purse. Congress may decline to appropriate, a donor may decline to give, and neither act requires a conviction or even an accusation. An institution has no vested right to be funded. When the premise that justified the funding no longer survives examination, withdrawing the funding is not an attack. It is the correction. The same question can be asked of any institution that lives on public money and an unexamined presumption of legitimacy — including the ones whose presumption is not a bookkeeping claim but a scientific one.

I want to apply that ordinary principle to the largest AIDS-funding structures the United States operates, because the premise underneath them has never had to survive the examination the money assumes it already passed.

Start with how the domestic money moves. The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program spent $2,571,041,000 in fiscal year 2024.[3] Its two largest streams, Part A and Part B, are distributed by a formula built on the number of living HIV cases reported to and confirmed by the CDC.[4] The money follows the count. More reported cases in a jurisdiction mean more dollars to that jurisdiction. Nothing in the formula asks whether anyone recovered, whether the diagnosis was ever confirmed by disease rather than by a meaningless test, or whether the person counted is sick at all. The formula rewards classification and is indifferent to cure. A structure that pays according to how many people carry a label, and not according to how many people get well, will produce what any incentive produces: more of what it pays for.

PEPFAR

The global version is larger. The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has drawn more than $100 billion since 2003 — by broader tallies over $130 billion once the multilateral contributions are counted — and runs near $6 billion a year.[5] Its statutory reauthorization lapsed on March 25, 2025, and it now operates on the annual appropriations Congress chooses to renew.[6] The agency that implemented most of its work, USAID, has since been dissolved and folded into the State Department.[7]

The program sells itself on a single number: 26 million lives saved. That number is PEPFAR’s own word — estimated. It is a modeled figure, not a count, and the estimate has climbed over the years from 17 million in 2019 to 26 million by 2024. An independent compilation of the published methods puts the plausible range anywhere from 7.5 to 30 million lives, depending on which model is used, and PEPFAR has never published the model behind its own headline.[8] A four-fold spread, resolved in favor of the largest figure, with the arithmetic withheld. This is a program that assumes its premise instead of demonstrating it.

Look at where the money actually goes and the assumption gets harder to hold. Kaiser’s 2025 analysis of PEPFAR spending across 22 countries found that the single largest category is not treatment, not testing, not drugs. It is what the program calls non-service delivery — technical assistance, training, data collection — running about $1.76 billion a year, 47 percent of bilateral spending. Kaiser found that this largest category was negatively associated with viral suppression: the more that went to it, the worse the measured outcome.[9] Nearly half the money sustains the apparatus, and the half that sustains the apparatus is the half that does not reach the patient.

The proportions tell the same story at the level of the whole budget. HIV has taken between 42 and 50 percent of the entire U.S. global-health budget every year from 2017 through 2026 — the largest commitment any nation has ever made to a single disease.[10] Malaria, which kills a child somewhere in the world roughly every minute, gets 9 percent. Tuberculosis gets 3. One disease commands about five times what the government spends on malaria and thirteen times what it spends on tuberculosis, and the disparity is not explained by the death toll.

It is explained by how AIDS was funded in the first place. The government moved AIDS out of public health and into national security by its own hand: a Clinton administration designation of the epidemic as a threat to national security in April 2000, a National Intelligence Estimate that named it, a United Nations Security Council resolution that followed.[11] The doctrine that medicine is an instrument of statecraft was not inferred by critics. It was published, under that title, by one of the field’s own: a 2001 paper in EMBO reports arguing that vaccines and public-health programs function as tools of foreign policy, and placing HIV squarely inside the security frame.[12] A program born in the security apparatus, rather than in proportional public health, does not fund itself by the arithmetic of who is dying. It funds itself by what it is for.

The program claims that it has saved lives — 26 million by its own count, deaths down by three-quarters since 2004. Set aside for the moment that those figures rest on the same tests and clinical case-definitions I have shown elsewhere cannot distinguish a reactive result from a demonstrated disease, and that the mortality they claim includes deaths reclassified from other causes. Grant the program its own numbers, for argument’s sake. A program that worked on its own terms is still not owed permanent, unexamined funding — least of all one that spends half its money on overhead its own analysts call counterproductive, on a founding premise it has never had to prove.

That premise deserves the same look the money never gave it. The retroviral theory of AIDS did not arrive from nowhere. It came out of the National Cancer Institute’s cancer-virus program, the effort that spent the 1960s and 1970s hunting for human tumor viruses. In the spring of 1974 a review committee chaired by Norton Zinder of Rockefeller University delivered a stinging assessment. It found a closed, self-serving contract system: in fiscal 1973 the program spent $42 million on 131 contracts against $7 million on roughly 100 investigator-initiated grants, with the same insiders often reviewing the contracts they held.[13] The program had not found the human cancer viruses it was built to find. Cold Spring Harbor’s own archive files the episode under cronyism.[14]

The program was not abolished. Its retrovirologists, their reagents, and their techniques were still in place, and when a cluster of illness gave the apparatus a new application, the laboratory best positioned to name a cause was Robert Gallo’s at the same institute.[15] In 1984 that laboratory identified a retrovirus as the cause. The paradigm that had failed to find human cancer viruses did not disband. It found a new disease to fund it. The etiology itself, and the documented editing of that 1984 conclusion, are their own subject, which I take up at length elsewhere.

This is where the doctrine of the poisonous tree does honest work, and where it can be misused. The origin does not prove the fruit is poison. A true finding can come from a compromised program. What the origin does is remove the presumption. When the same institution, running the same paradigm, staffed by the same people who had just been told their contract system was a closed shop, produces the foundational science of the next epidemic, that science is not entitled to be believed on trust. It has to be proven. And when the proof is examined on its own terms, the manufacturers’ own package inserts warn that the antibody tests were never intended to diagnose the disease, and the peer-reviewed literature never closes the gap between a reactive test and a demonstrated case. The tree removes the deference. The evidence does the rest.

A structure confident in that evidence would not spend what this one spends on persuasion. In 2024 the CDC awarded a single contractor, FHI 360, a five-year vehicle with a ceiling of $142,824,977 for HIV “communications program support services,” described in the contractor’s own materials as strategic communication and social marketing to promote behavior change.[16] Sound science does not require a nine-figure behavior-change contract to hold its position. Institutions buy that volume of persuasion when the argument cannot be trusted to carry itself.

amfAR

Around this federal money sits a layer of private organizations whose function is to defend the paradigm rather than to test it. The Foundation for AIDS Research, amfAR, is the best known. Most of its roughly $25 million in annual revenue comes from private galas and donors, and its assets have fallen from a peak of about $80 million in 2016 to about $53 million in 2024.[17] But the galas are not the whole story. In fiscal 2024 amfAR took in $8.3 million from government sources — better than a quarter of its revenue — from the National Institutes of Health, the CDC, and the New York State AIDS Institute.[18] It is not a public agency and should not be described as one. But it is part of the apparatus that treats the founding premise as settled and treats the question as heresy, and it is underwritten, to the tune of $8 million in taxpayer money a year, by the same government whose funding premise it exists to defend. The public is under no obligation to keep paying for either the galas or the grants.

None of this requires a prosecutor. That distinction matters, because the reflex of a captured structure is to recast every withdrawal of support as an attack and every question as bigotry. The clearest recent illustration is not in AIDS funding at all. When Minnesota’s education department began, in 2019, to notice fraud in a federally funded meal program, the operators sued the state for discrimination, and the state’s own legislative auditor found that the agency then terminated its fraud investigator, stopped its site visits, and told a whistleblower to stop asking questions.[19] The accusation did the work. It was cheaper than an answer and it shut the examination down. That is the method. An institution that cannot defend its books reaches for the charge that makes the auditor the villain.

The remedy is the one the Constitution already assigns. Congress holds the purse, and PEPFAR’s authorization has already lapsed. The appropriation is a choice, renewed each year, and it can be declined each year. Declining it is not an act of cruelty toward the sick. It is the refusal to keep paying a structure that rewards classification over cure, that inherited its science from a program its own reviewers called a closed shop, and that spends more to defend the premise than it would take to test it honestly. Nobody is owed the money. The presumption was never earned.

As PCR Inventor Kary Mullis Ph.D. said in 1996, “The way to get rid of AIDS is to stop funding it.” [20]

End Notes

[1] U.S. Dep’t of Justice, Office of Public Affairs, indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center on federal financial-crime charges, returned by a federal grand jury in the Middle District of Alabama (Montgomery), April 21, 2026. An indictment is an allegation; guilt is not established. The argument here rests on the funding-withdrawal mechanism, not the outcome of the criminal case. On the donor-fund freeze that followed: Fox Business (Apr. 30, 2026); Chronicle of Philanthropy (May 8, 2026).

[2] The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation raised more than $90 million in 2020. Associated Press reporting (2025) that the Department of Justice was investigating fraud allegations connected to those donations; the Foundation’s own litigation alleging its former fiscal sponsor, the Tides Foundation, refused to return approximately $33.4 million (CharityWatch, Mar. 2026). As with the SPLC, the point is the funding-withdrawal-and-scrutiny mechanism, not a criminal adjudication.

[3] Health Resources and Services Administration, Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, FY2024 total: $2,571,041,000. HRSA HIV/AIDS Bureau budget table.

[4] HRSA and Congressional Research Service: Ryan White Part A and Part B award formulas rely on living HIV/AIDS case counts reported to and confirmed by the CDC. Parts C, D, and F are competitive/discretionary. CRS R44282.

[5] Kaiser Family Foundation, “The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR),” 2026 fact sheet, and U.S. Department of State, Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator. Cumulative U.S. investment is stated as “more than $100 billion since 2003” in GAO and HIV.gov materials; broader tallies counting multilateral contributions (Global Fund, UNAIDS) through FY2026 exceed $130 billion. FY2026 total appropriation approximately $6 billion (roughly $4.7 billion bilateral plus multilateral contributions).

[6] KFF PEPFAR reauthorization analysis (2025): the one-year 2024 extension expired March 25, 2025; the program continues under permanent authorities and annual appropriations, with certain time-bound provisions lapsed.

[7] On the dissolution of USAID and integration of remaining global-health activities into the Department of State (2025): KFF, October 2025.

[8] PEPFAR / U.S. Department of State, Latest Global Results factsheet (Dec. 2024): “26 million lives saved,” a figure PEPFAR labels estimated. The headline has risen over successive reports (approximately 17 million in the 2019 report; 25 million in the 2022 Annual Treatment Report; 26 million by December 2024). Independent compilation of published methods (pepfarreport.org) places the plausible range at approximately 7.5 to 30 million depending on method, and notes estimates derived from country-level mortality data are preferable to those derived from transmission models. PEPFAR does not publish, in the summary reports and factsheets, the specific counterfactual model and inputs behind the 26-million figure.

[9] KFF, “Which PEPFAR Investments Drive HIV Outcomes? Informing PEPFAR Transition and Scale-Down” (Sept. 2025; Razavi, Gaba, Kates, Nandakumar). Across 22 countries, 2018–2023, bilateral PEPFAR spending averaged $3.7 billion a year. Non-service delivery (technical assistance, training, data collection) averaged $1.76 billion a year, 47 percent — the largest category — and was negatively associated with viral suppression (approximately −0.06 percentage point per $1 million). Core services (38%) and targeted programs (15%) were positively associated. KFF cautions the finding is an association, that other factors may contribute, and that it may not apply to the post-2025 foreign-aid-review environment.

[10] KFF, “Breaking Down the U.S. Global Health Budget by Program Area” (2026): global HIV funding “has historically accounted for the largest share of the U.S. global health budget (ranging from 42% to 50% between FY2017 and FY2026).” FY2026 program-area figures: global HIV $5.2 billion (of which $4.8 billion PEPFAR/UNAIDS and approximately $418 million NIH international HIV research, the NIH portion not counted as PEPFAR); malaria approximately $1 billion (9%); tuberculosis $390 million (approximately 3%).

[11] On the April 2000 Clinton administration designation of HIV/AIDS as a threat to U.S. national security: William J. Clinton Presidential Library HIV/AIDS topic guide; Washington Post (Apr. 29, 2000). National Intelligence Estimate 99-17D, “The Global Infectious Disease Threat and Its Implications for the United States” (Jan. 2000). U.N. Security Council Resolution 1308 (July 2000), the first Security Council resolution on a health issue. White House Office of National AIDS Policy, “Action Against AIDS” report (Dec. 2000).

[12] Peter J. Hotez, “Vaccines as instruments of foreign policy,” EMBO reports vol. 2, no. 10 (Oct. 2001), pp. 862–868 (PMID 11600443). The paper argues that vaccines and public-health programs function as instruments of diplomacy and foreign policy, and places the HIV/AIDS epidemic within the frame of diseases that “threaten domestic and even international security.”

[13] On the 1974 Zinder Committee report on the NCI Special Virus Cancer Program, including the fiscal 1973 contrast of approximately $42 million across 131 contracts versus roughly $7 million across about 100 grants, and the concentration of contract control among insiders: The Cancer History Project / The Cancer Letter; contemporaneous coverage in Science (Jan. 1974).

[14] Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory archives, “Cancer and Cronyism at the NIH: Norton Zinder and the Special Virus Cancer Program.”

[15] On Robert Gallo’s NCI retrovirology work (HTLV-I, 1980; HTLV-II, 1982) and the 1984 identification of the retrovirus later designated HIV: NIH Office of History; National Inventors Hall of Fame; Gallo, Annual Review of Immunology (2015). The documented editing of the 1984 Popovic et al. conclusion, and the subsequent federal research-integrity proceedings and their reversal on appeal, are addressed in the dedicated etiology writing.

[16] USAspending.gov federal award records: CDC award to Family Health International (FHI 360), Award ID 75D30124F19709, “HIV Communications Program Support Services.” Total potential value (base and all options) $142,824,977; amount obligated to date approximately $18.3 million; period of performance beginning September 30, 2024. FHI 360 program description of strategic communication and social marketing. The $142.8 million figure is the ceiling of the multi-year vehicle, not the sum spent to date.

[17] amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research), IRS Form 990 series via ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer (EIN 13-3163817): total assets peaked at $80,773,661 in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2016, and stood at $53,354,032 for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2024. FY2024 Form 990 total revenue $24,845,796; net assets $33,813,606.

[18] amfAR audited financial statements, fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2024 (Statement of Activities, government-funding note): government funding $8,282,568, approximately 26.7 percent of total support and revenue (down from $9,975,231, approximately 32 percent, in FY2023); federal and state sources including the National Institutes of Health / National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the CDC, and the New York State Department of Health AIDS Institute. amfAR also files a mandatory federal Single Audit (2 C.F.R. Part 200 Subpart F), triggered by federal expenditures exceeding $750,000.

[19] Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor, “An Evaluation of the Minnesota Department of Education’s Oversight of the Federal Child Nutrition Program” (June 2024): findings that the department created opportunities for fraud and, following a discrimination lawsuit by the program operators, terminated its fraud-investigation contractor, ceased site inspections, and discouraged a whistleblower.

[20] Nobel Laureate Kary Mullis Ph.D., interview by Gary Null, May 1996, video at 5354s, (also at archive.org/details/KaryMullisPCR).