The Republic of Makumba

A satellite survey identifies a large platinum deposit beneath the surface of a small, mountainous, mineral-rich country called the Republic of Makumba. The deposit is conservatively valued at forty billion dollars. The country has a population of nine million, a per-capita GDP under fifteen hundred dollars, and a head of state who has been in office since the last coup. The country also has a documented HIV/AIDS epidemic, regularly featured in international press coverage and reported on by the major global health NGOs.

A delegation arrives in the capital. A foreign diplomat, accompanied by a senior philanthropist representing a charitable foundation, requests an audience with the president. The philanthropist presents a check. The check is not small. It is a contribution toward Makumba’s national response to its HIV/AIDS epidemic — testing programs, antiretroviral distribution, mother-to-child transmission prevention, voluntary counseling, and the construction of clinics in the rural provinces where the disease is said to be worst.

The president accepts the check. Photographs are taken. A press release is drafted in three languages.

In the same meeting, before the delegation departs, a second conversation occurs. A separate company — registered in a third country, owned through several intermediate corporate vehicles, but coordinated with the same foundation — would like to discuss mining rights in the western highlands. The discussion is friendly. A memorandum of understanding is signed. A concession is granted. The terms are favorable to all parties.

A recruiting organization arrives in the highland villages within ninety days. It hires healthy young people for the mining work. Many of them are teenagers. Some are younger. They are paid in cash, weekly, in the local currency. Their parents sign consent forms in a language only some of them read. The recruiting organization is registered as a charitable enterprise providing youth employment and skills training in an underdeveloped region.

The strip-mining begins. The platinum is extracted via open-pit operations that strip the topsoil down to the ore-bearing layer and grind the rock for processing. The processing requires solvents, acids, and large volumes of water. The tailings — the waste rock and processing residue — are stored in earthen impoundments above the operations. The impoundments contain mercury, arsenic, chromium, lead, cyanide compounds used in extraction, and the natural radionuclides that accompany platinum-group metals in this geological formation.

The first heavy rains arrive in October. The impoundments are overtopped. The runoff flows downhill into the river system that supplies drinking water and bathing water to the villages downstream of the operation. The villages are populated largely by women, children, and the elderly — the working-age men and the recruited youth are at the mine. The runoff is not immediately visible. The water tastes the same. The children bathe in it. Their mothers cook with it. The cattle drink from it.

Within months, the villagers become very sick.

The illness is mysterious. People develop wasting, chronic cough, recurrent fevers, weight loss, opportunistic infections, neurological symptoms, and immune compromise. The local clinics, understaffed and undersupplied, see patient loads they cannot manage. Children die. Adults die. The cattle die first, but no one writes that down.

The NGO that funded the testing program is alerted. A medical-investigation team is dispatched. They arrive in hazmat suits, with masks, accompanied by a video crew. The footage is striking. The team’s physicians document the patient presentations and collect blood samples. The samples are sent to a reference laboratory — operated by the same foundation, or by a partner institution, depending on the year — for analysis.

The blood samples return positive for HIV antibody on the ELISA assay, and positive for HIV nucleic acid on the RT-PCR assay. Many of the patients are confirmed on Western blot. The interpretation is straightforward. The villagers have AIDS.

A journalist working with the NGO writes the story. The headline focuses on the heroic response: the international team that descended on a forgotten village in the highlands of Makumba and identified a previously unrecognized cluster of late-stage HIV/AIDS in a population that had not previously been adequately screened. The story is picked up internationally. The foundation announces an expanded commitment. The military arm of the donor government provides logistical support for the response. The pharmaceutical industry contributes antiretroviral therapy at reduced cost. The president of Makumba is photographed receiving a second, larger check.

The mining operation, two valleys over, is not mentioned in the story. The tailings impoundments are not mentioned. The October rains are not mentioned. The mercury, the arsenic, the chromium, the cyanide compounds, and the radionuclides are not mentioned. There is no investigation of the water, the soil, or the air. The investigators do not collect environmental samples. They do not need to. The diagnostic question has been answered. The cause is infectious.

The villagers who survive receive lifelong antiretroviral therapy administered through the clinic the foundation built. The villagers who die are buried. The mining continues. The platinum is exported. The price on the international market is robust.

You may notice that nothing in this story requires anyone to have done anything illegal.

The diplomats did their jobs. The foundation made a legitimate charitable contribution. The mining concession was granted under the host country’s own laws. The recruiting organization complied with local labor regulations. The medical investigators applied internationally-recognized diagnostic criteria using FDA-recognized assays. The journalist wrote what the science said. The pharmaceutical industry delivered medicine at cost. The president of Makumba was, throughout, a sovereign decision-maker.

The structure works on incentives alone. No coordination is required.

This is not hypothetical

Makumba is a composite. The country does not exist. The specific operation I described — platinum mining with tailings runoff and downstream village exposure — does not refer to any single documented case. The story is constructed.

Every element of the story is documented in the historical record.

Satellite-survey-driven extractive concessions in resource-rich African states are documented in mining-industry literature, World Bank infrastructure assessments, and corporate disclosure filings going back four decades. The alignment between philanthropic-foundation entry and extractive concession is analyzed in Linsey McGoey’s No Such Thing as a Free Gift (2015) and in adjacent critical-philanthropy and investigative journalism literature; I treat the alignment as an analytic pattern visible across multiple historical instances, not as a fact pattern established by Department of Justice prosecutions. [4] The DOJ’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement record separately documents bribery schemes tied to African extractive concessions, including the Och-Ziff Capital Management settlement (2016, $213M criminal penalty, African mining bribery conspiracies) and the Glencore guilty pleas (2022, $1.1B in penalties for African and Latin American foreign-bribery schemes); these are bribery prosecutions, not foundation-front prosecutions. The single FCPA matter that came closest to a foundation-as-precursor pattern — Hyperdynamics Corporation’s Guinea oil concession, where the CEO founded an NGO (“American Friends of Guinea”) six weeks before the Guinean government approved the renegotiated concession — was investigated by DOJ from 2013 to 2015 and resulted in a DOJ declination; the company settled separately with the SEC for $75,000 on books-and-records and internal-controls offenses unrelated to the charitable contributions. [5] Child and adolescent labor in African mining is documented annually by the International Labour Organization and by the U.S. Department of Labor’s List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor, with field-investigation depth provided by Amnesty International and Afrewatch on cobalt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“This Is What We Die For,” 2016), Human Rights Watch on artisanal gold mining in Mali (“A Poisonous Mix,” 2011) and Ghana (“Precious Metal, Cheap Labor,” 2015), and Terre des Hommes with SOMO on mica mining in Madagascar (“Child Labour in Madagascar’s Mica Sector,” 2019). [6] Tailings-dam failures with downstream environmental and human-health consequences are documented in tailings-failure databases and peer-reviewed technical literature, including the 2019 Brumadinho / Córrego do Feijão disaster in Brazil, the 2000 Baia Mare cyanide spill in Romania, and the 2015 Bento Rodrigues / Fundão / Samarco disaster in Brazil. [7] Peer-reviewed environmental-health studies document metal contamination of aquatic sediments, river water, soils, and biota near major platinum-group-metal-producing districts, including the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, where contamination of soils and river sediments is documented in the world’s largest platinum mining area. [8] The Stillwater River basin in Montana and the Norilsk nickel-copper-PGM industrial complex in Russia have additional environmental documentation, with the Norilsk literature best framed as nickel-copper-PGM industrial-smelter contamination rather than PGM-specific water-supply contamination.

The primary documents are the Leon Commission’s published report; the WHO Bangui workshop record (October 1985); and AngloGold Ashanti’s annual Report to Society and the company’s “Legacy of Silicosis” statement.

The fable composites. The receipts are real.

The diagnostic toolkit

Four diagnostic instruments confirm Ebola cases in the African surveillance system. Three of them are the same test families that confirm HIV cases and that produce the PCR-based cancer signals I wrote about in this newsletter five days ago. The fourth is older, lower-tech, more widely used by case-count volume, and structurally identical in operation: a symptom-cluster checklist with no laboratory component at all.

Real-time reverse-transcription PCR. The Department of Defense EZ1 RT-PCR Assay was the first FDA-authorized Ebola test, issued under Emergency Use Authorization during the 2014 West Africa outbreak. The EUA remains in force. As recently as February 24, 2026, the FDA amended the EZ1 authorization to permit the assay’s use in whole blood and plasma specimens from individuals in affected areas with signs and symptoms of Ebola exposure. [1] The CDC operates its own Ebola Virus NP and VP40 Real-Time RT-PCR Assays, both under EUA. [2] Between October 2014 and March 2015, the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorizations for nine Ebola diagnostic products. [3] The Cepheid Xpert Ebola, the BioFire FilmArray BioThreat-E, the Roche LightMix Ebola Zaire rRT-PCR, the Altona RealStar Filovirus Screen — all EUA, all detection of nucleic acid sequences, all subject to the same regulatory disclaimer language used on the COVID PCR tests: the assay has not been FDA-cleared or approved, and the agent detected may not be the definite cause of disease.

ELISA. Antigen-capture ELISA and antibody ELISA (IgM and IgG) are the standard reference-laboratory tools for Ebola serology. The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick runs ELISA panels for confirmatory work. The cross-reactivity problems are well-documented: prior exposure to other filoviruses, malaria antibodies in endemic populations, autoimmune disease, vaccination history, and chronic immune activation from environmental or occupational exposure all produce positive results in the absence of active filovirus infection.

Western blot. Used for research and reference confirmation. Band-interpretation criteria are conventional, not standardized across laboratories. The same structural problem applies to Ebola Western blot that is documented in the HIV Western blot record — the test is read by humans applying interpretive criteria that vary between testing centers, and the resulting “positive” carries the appearance of objectivity without the substance of it.

The Bangui criteria. This is the fourth instrument, and in the African surveillance system it does more diagnostic work than the laboratory assays combined. The Bangui criteria were adopted by the World Health Organization at a workshop in Bangui, Central African Republic, in October 1985, as a clinical case definition for AIDS in resource-limited settings without laboratory capacity. They permit a diagnosis based on the presence of two major signs — significant weight loss, chronic diarrhea for more than a month, prolonged fever for more than a month — combined with one or more minor signs (persistent cough, generalized pruritic dermatitis, recurrent herpes zoster, oropharyngeal candidiasis, chronic disseminated herpes simplex, generalized lymphadenopathy). No laboratory confirmation is required. No pathogen needs to be isolated. No antibody needs to be detected. The diagnosis rests on symptom aggregation alone. The criteria remained the operational standard across much of sub-Saharan Africa for two decades after adoption and continue to influence case definitions in surveillance systems where laboratory capacity is limited. The same logic — symptom aggregation as case definition without laboratory confirmation — appears in the suspected-case category of every WHO outbreak definition I have reviewed, including the current Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak documentation, where suspected cases carry the count even when laboratory-confirmed cases remain a small minority.

This is the toolkit. PCR detects nucleic acid sequences. ELISA and Western blot detect antibody responses. Bangui aggregates symptoms. None of these instruments diagnose disease. The leap from detection — or from symptom aggregation — to diagnosis is an operational convention, not a scientific finding. Kary Mullis, who invented PCR and was awarded the Nobel Prize for it, said as much repeatedly until his death in 2019. PCR detects sequences. It does not tell you whether the sequence is from a viable pathogen, whether the pathogen is causing the symptoms, or whether the patient is sick from what the test detected. The same caveat applies, in different form, to the antibody assays and to the Bangui symptom criteria.

The leap gets made anyway, because the apparatus that pays for the testing needs a confirmed-case count. Without the count, the funding does not flow. The PHEIC declaration is not a scientific finding. It is a budget mechanism.

The South African receipt

The fable’s structure has run once already on the African continent at industrial scale, in a form that produced documentary records and, eventually, a legal settlement that confirmed what the diagnostic apparatus had obscured for thirty years.

For most of the twentieth century, South African gold and platinum mining produced documented occupational disease at industrial scale. The Leon Commission of Inquiry into Safety and Health in the South African Mining Industry recorded the pattern in detail. Silicosis from inhaled silica dust. Pulmonary tuberculosis, dramatically elevated in silica-exposed workers. Chronic immune compromise from cumulative dust exposure. Premature death.

The Commission found that miners working in high-dust areas — drilling, high-speed development, shaft sinking — for twenty years or more faced a 20 to 30 percent risk of developing simple silicosis, and that the risk had not changed for black miners. [9] It documented that simple silicosis “progresses very slowly, if at all, once exposure has ceased,” but that “tuberculosis superimposed on simple silicosis may lead to rapid deterioration.” [10] The Commission’s TB findings were stark. Among white and coloured miners, the risk of developing tuberculosis was about one per thousand per year. Among black miners, the best estimates placed the risk above ten per thousand per year — ten times higher. Black miners developed TB on average after ten years of employment; white and coloured miners after twenty. The Commission documented annual TB incidence at one of the Goldfields-group mines in Carletonville running from below 10 per 1000 to nearly 20 per 1000 in the period since 1990. [11]

These findings were not speculative. They rested on clinical examinations, occupational histories, and workplace conditions documented over decades. Ventilation deficiencies were chronic. Dust control was inadequate. Medical surveillance was poor. Disease outcomes were foreseeable consequences of exposure. The mining companies were directly liable.

The Commission also flagged the pivot in real time. Writing in 1995, with HIV testing just beginning to expand across the African medical-surveillance system, the Commission noted: “the advent of HIV infection lends a sense of urgency to the control of tuberculosis on mines, in view of the fact that even before the HIV epidemic began the incidence of tuberculosis was probably rising.” [12] The Commission did not characterize the HIV apparatus as a reclassification tool. But the structural conditions it documented — a workforce with rising TB incidence rooted in occupational silica exposure, about to be tested with antibody assays that cross-react with chronic immune activation in TB-exposed populations — were the entry conditions for the reclassification that followed.

As HIV antibody and PCR-based surveillance programs expanded across sub-Saharan Africa in the 1990s and 2000s, illness previously classified as occupational was increasingly reclassified as infectious. In resource-limited settings, the Bangui Criteria — the fourth instrument in the toolkit described above — did the bulk of the diagnostic work. AIDS diagnoses were issued on the basis of weight loss, chronic cough, recurrent fevers, and opportunistic infections. No pathogen isolation. No demonstration of immunological deficiency. Symptom aggregation alone. [13]

The symptom cluster the Bangui criteria specified was, with near-complete overlap, the symptom cluster the Leon Commission had documented for chronic silicosis with secondary tuberculosis. Wasted miner. Cough. Fever. Weight loss. Recurrent infections. Once HIV antibody testing was layered on top, the diagnostic outcome shifted from “occupational lung disease compensable by the employer” to “AIDS attributable to patient behavior.” The workers tested positive on the antibody assays at high rates, because the assays cross-react with the immune-activation patterns of chronic occupational lung disease, with prior TB exposure, with BCG vaccination, and with the antibody profiles characteristic of populations carrying lifelong respiratory inflammation.

The mining industry got a diagnostic alibi. Workers received lifelong antiretroviral treatment for conditions rooted in exposures they could not avoid. Communities lost leverage to demand remediation. States received international funding tied to disease counts rather than prevention. Extraction continued.

AngloGold Ashanti — one of the largest gold-mining operations in the world — ran workplace HIV voluntary counseling and testing programs within the same workforces suffering from silicosis and tuberculosis. [14] The same workers showed up in two parallel reporting systems: an internal corporate risk register that tracked HIV/AIDS, silicosis, and occupational lung disease as concurrent material exposures, and an external public-health surveillance system that counted only the first.

The liability did not stay abstract forever. In May 2018, six South African gold-mining companies — African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold, and Sibanye-Stillwater — agreed to a R5 billion class-action settlement (approximately US$350 million / £286 million at the July 26, 2019 Johannesburg High Court approval exchange rate) covering silicosis and pulmonary tuberculosis claims across 82 mines by qualifying gold mineworkers whose risk work fell between 12 March 1965 and 10 December 2019. The Tshiamiso Trust was established to administer payments. [15] As of February 2026, the Trust has disbursed approximately R2.1 billion to qualifying miners with permanent impairment due to silicosis or work-related TB. [16]

The settlement is the receipt. It confirms what the diagnostic reclassification obscured for thirty years: the men were sick from the mines, not from a sexually transmitted virus. The structural framework that made the obscuration possible — the layering of an antibody test over a symptom cluster generated by occupational exposure — is documented, undisputed, and operational.

The Ituri instance

On May 16, 2026, the World Health Organization declared the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in Ituri Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. At declaration, the situation report showed eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases, and 80 suspected deaths. [17] By May 25, the running totals had grown to over a thousand suspected and confirmed cases with at least 234 deaths. [18]

Jessica Rose noted the obvious problem with the declaration on epidemiological grounds. Bundibugyo Ebola burns out locally. It is not airborne. It is not transmissible during the asymptomatic incubation period. The clinical syndrome appears quickly enough — fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain — that contact tracing and supportive care contain it. Global spread is not a serious risk. [19]

She is correct on the pathogen. The part the pathogen argument leaves out is what the declaration is for.

Look at the WHO’s own situation reports. As of May 21, 2026: 83 confirmed cases with 9 deaths (case fatality rate 11%), against 746 suspected cases with 176 deaths (case fatality rate 24%). [20] The confirmed cases are a small fraction of the counted dead. Most of the deaths attributed to the outbreak are suspected, not confirmed. The clinical syndrome is doing the work the laboratory cannot keep up with, and the laboratory’s work, when it does happen, rests on EUA detection — a regulatory pathway that explicitly disclaims diagnostic certainty.

The clinical syndrome the surveillance system is counting — sudden fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea — is non-specific. Malaria presents this way. Typhoid presents this way. Lassa fever presents this way. Dengue presents this way. The differential diagnosis in eastern DRC includes a dozen endemic infections that produce indistinguishable acute clinical pictures. It also includes the clinical pictures produced by heavy-metal exposure, by waterborne contamination from extractive operations, by pesticide runoff, and by the cumulative environmental insults that accompany resource extraction in regions where regulatory oversight is limited.

The pathogen-specific confirmation that turns a suspected case into a laboratory-confirmed case is the RT-PCR detection of viral RNA sequence on one of the EUA assays listed above. The assay does not investigate the water. It does not investigate the soil. It does not investigate the air. It investigates whether a nucleic acid sequence is present in the blood sample at a level the assay can amplify within thirty-five cycles. If yes, the case is confirmed. If no, the case remains suspected, and the clinical syndrome carries the count.

Ituri Province has longstanding gold extraction and expanding artisanal and semi-industrial gold mining; coltan and cassiterite operations are also present. (Broader DRC copper-cobalt operations are concentrated in the southern Copperbelt — Haut-Katanga and Lualaba — rather than in Ituri.) The United Nations Environment Programme has documented mercury pollution at artisanal gold mining sites in eastern DRC, including fieldwork at Some, Ituri; the International Peace Information Service has mapped intensive mercury use and pollution risks at Ituri ASGM sites including western Mambasa. [21] The province has documented child labor in its mining sector. None of this appears in the WHO outbreak reports, because the diagnostic apparatus is not configured to investigate it. The apparatus is configured to test for the pathogens it has assays for.

The PHEIC declaration activates funding pipelines: WHO contingency funds, USAID emergency disbursements, BARDA medical countermeasures contracts, GAVI vaccine distribution agreements, and the standing infrastructure of the international pandemic-response apparatus that has been ratcheting larger with each declared emergency since the 2014 West Africa outbreak. The pipeline does not depend on whether the underlying biology supports the emergency framing. It depends on whether the confirmed-case count can be reported.

What to watch for

Three patterns will tell you whether the Ituri outbreak follows the Makumba template.

First, watch the confirmed-versus-suspected case ratio. If the suspected case count balloons while laboratory confirmation remains a small minority of total counted cases, the surveillance system is doing what it did in West Africa in 2014 — counting clinical-syndrome cases as pathogen cases without the diagnostic substantiation.

Second, watch the case-definition language. WHO outbreak documentation that defines “confirmed case” as “laboratory positive on any approved Ebola RT-PCR or rapid antigen assay” is making the same operational leap the HIV diagnostic literature already documents: a detection assay treated as a diagnostic instrument, with the disclaimer language stripped off in operational practice.

Third, watch where the money flows, and where it does not. Track the BARDA contracts, the GAVI commitments, the USAID disbursements, the contingency-fund draws. Then ask what environmental sampling, what water analysis, what heavy-metal screening, what occupational-exposure investigation was funded in the same affected region in the same year. The asymmetry is the function. The pathogen is the alibi.

The Tshiamiso Trust paid out its first billion rand to silicosis-and-TB miners in 2023 — thirty-seven years after the HIV reclassification began obscuring the underlying occupational injury. The receipts on the Africa-mining operation are still being written. The receipts on the diagnostic apparatus that made that operation possible will eventually be written too. Whether the writing happens before the next outbreak template runs its course, or after, is the open question.

Makumba is fictional. The structure is not.

The next outbreak template will run somewhere. Watch the toolkit.

References

[1] FDA, “Emergency Use Authorizations for Medical Devices,” updated February 24, 2026. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/emergency-situations-medical-devices/emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices

[2] FDA, “Ebola,” Emergency Preparedness and Response. https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-issues/ebola

[3] Whitehouse CA, Bavari S, Perkins MD. “United States FDA’s emergency use authorization of Ebola virus diagnostics: current impact and lessons for the future.” Expert Rev Mol Diagn 2015;15(10):1231-5. doi:10.1586/14737159.2015.1077117. PMID 26394699.

[4] Linsey McGoey, No Such Thing as a Free Gift: The Gates Foundation and the Price of Philanthropy (London/New York: Verso, 2015). Critical-philanthropy analysis of the political economy of foundation entry; treats philanthropic positioning relative to extractive and policy domains as an analytic frame.

[5] U.S. Department of Justice, “Och-Ziff Capital Management Admits to Role in Africa Bribery Conspiracies and Agrees to Pay $213 Million Criminal Penalty,” September 29, 2016. https://www.justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/och-ziff-capital-management-admits-role-africa-bribery-conspiracies-and-agrees-pay-213 ; U.S. Department of Justice, “Glencore Entered Guilty Pleas to Foreign Bribery and Market Manipulation Schemes,” May 24, 2022. https://www.justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/glencore-entered-guilty-pleas-foreign-bribery-and-market-manipulation-schemes ; Stanford Law School Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Clearinghouse, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC entry. https://fcpa.stanford.edu/enforcement-action.html?id=696 ; Hyperdynamics Corporation matter: SEC settlement October 1, 2015 (administrative proceeding, books-and-records and internal-controls findings); DOJ declination of charges, May 2015. SEC release: https://www.sec.gov/litigation/admin/2015/34-76005.pdf

[6] Amnesty International and Afrewatch, “This Is What We Die For”: Human Rights Abuses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Power the Global Trade in Cobalt, AFR 62/3183/2016, January 2016. https://www.amnesty.org/en/documents/afr62/3183/2016/en/ ; Human Rights Watch, “A Poisonous Mix: Child Labor, Mercury, and Artisanal Gold Mining in Mali,” December 6, 2011. https://www.hrw.org/report/2011/12/06/poisonous-mix/child-labor-mercury-and-artisanal-gold-mining-mali ; Human Rights Watch, “Precious Metal, Cheap Labor: Child Labor and Corporate Responsibility in Ghana’s Artisanal Gold Mines,” June 10, 2015. https://www.hrw.org/report/2015/06/10/precious-metal-cheap-labor/child-labor-and-corporate-responsibility-ghanas ; Terre des Hommes and SOMO, “Child Labour in Madagascar’s Mica Sector,” November 2019. https://www.somo.nl/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/tdh-mica_madagascar_rapport.pdf

[7] World Mine Tailings Failures database, Center for Science in Public Participation. https://worldminetailingsfailures.org/ ; WMTF Brumadinho / Córrego do Feijão entry, January 25, 2019. https://worldminetailingsfailures.org/corrego-do-feijao-tailings-failure-1-25-2019/ ; Carmo FF et al., “Fundão tailings dam failures: the environment tragedy of the largest technological disaster of Brazilian mining in global context.” Perspectives in Ecology and Conservation 2017;15(3):145-151. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1679007316301566 ; WISE Uranium Project, “Chronology of major tailings dam failures.” https://patagoniaalliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/Chronology-of-major-tailings-dam-failures.pdf (Baia Mare / Baia Borșa, Romania, January–March 2000, heavy-metal and cyanide tailings spills into the Someș/Tisza river systems).

[8] Díaz-Morales DM, Erasmus JH, Bosch S, Nachev M, Smit NJ, Zimmermann S, Wepener V, Sures B. “Metal contamination and toxicity of soils and river sediments from the world’s largest platinum mining area.” Environ Pollut 2021;286:117284. doi:10.1016/j.envpol.2021.117284. PMID 33984780.

[9] Report of the Commission of Inquiry into Safety and Health in the Mining Industry (Leon Commission), Republic of South Africa, 1995, Vol. I, ¶ 4.5.13: “miners working in high dust areas such as drilling, high speed development or shaft sinking for 20 years or more may face a 20 - 30% risk of developing simple silicosis. Using a proxy measure for risk, the length of employment of certified cases of pneumoconiosis, it can be shown that the risk has not changed for black miners.”

[10] Leon Commission, Vol. I, ¶ 4.5.10 (p. 50): “Though there is evidence that simple silicosis progresses very slowly, if at all, once exposure has ceased, there is no doubt that tuberculosis superimposed on simple silicosis may lead to rapid deterioration.”

[11] Leon Commission, Vol. I, ¶ 4.5.15 (p. 51), summarizing TB incidence data drawing on Leger (pp. 85-93), White (p. 71), and the Central Mining – Rand Mines and Goldfields-group annual medical reports.

[12] Leon Commission, Vol. I, ¶ 4.5.15: “the advent of HIV infection lends a sense of urgency to the control of tuberculosis on mines, in view of the fact that even before the HIV epidemic began the incidence of tuberculosis was probably rising.”

[13] WHO Bangui AIDS case definition. World Health Organization, “Workshop on AIDS in Central Africa,” Bangui, Central African Republic, October 1985. Surveillance definition adopted for resource-limited settings without laboratory confirmation capacity.

[14] AngloGold Ashanti, Report to Society (2006); AngloGold Ashanti, “Legacy of Silicosis.”

[15] Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, “So. Africa: 5 mining companies ask Court to accept 5 billion rand settlement in lawsuits re gold miners affected by silicosis & tuberculosis,” May 31, 2019. https://www.business-humanrights.org/en/latest-news/so-africa-5-mining-companies-ask-court-to-accept-5-billion-rand-settlement-in-lawsuits-re-gold-miners-affected-by-silicosis-tuberculosis/

[16] Times Live, “Silicosis settlement: R2.5bn disbursed by Tshiamiso Trust,” February 9, 2026. https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2026-02-09-silicosis-settlement-r25bn-disbursed-by-tshiamiso-trust/

[17] World Health Organization, “Epidemic of Ebola Disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda determined a public health emergency of international concern,” 17 May 2026. https://www.who.int/news/item/17-05-2026-epidemic-of-ebola-disease-in-the-democratic-republic-of-the-congo-and-uganda-determined-a-public-health-emergency-of-international-concern

[18] Wikipedia, “2026 Ituri Province Ebola epidemic,” accessed 27 May 2026. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_Ituri_Province_Ebola_epidemic

[19] Jessica Rose, “The PHEIC Ebola outbreak making it to the ‘news,’” Unacceptable Jessica (Substack), May 2026. https://jessicar.substack.com/p/the-pheic-ebola-outbreak-making-it

[20] World Health Organization, “Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus – Democratic Republic of the Congo,” Disease Outbreak News, May 2026. https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2026-DON603 [21] United Nations Environment Programme, Environmental Assessment of Two Artisanal Gold Mining Sites in Eastern DR Congo, 2016 (fieldwork at Butuzi, South Kivu and Some, Ituri). https://www.unep.org/resources/report/environmental-assessment-two-artisanal-gold-mining-sites-eastern-dr-congo ; International Peace Information Service (IPIS), Mapping of Artisanal Mining Sites in Western Mambasa, Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, October 2023. https://ipisresearch.be/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/20231026_IPIS-Mapping-ASM-in-western-Mambasa_EN.pdf ; IPIS / Voix du Congo, Étude sur l’orpaillage et l’utilisation du mercure dans l’exploitation minière artisanale en Ituri, 2017. https://ipisresearch.be/publication/voix-du-congo-etude-sur-lorpaillage-et-lutilisation-du-mercure-dans-lexploitation-miniere-artisanale-en-ituri/