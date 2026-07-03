Slavery is older than any nation that now argues about it. It appears among the very first things human beings ever wrote: the oldest cuneiform records from Mesopotamia, reaching back to the age of Egypt’s great pyramids, already treat the foreign captive as property. By the time of Ur-Nammu of Ur it was settled law — slaves bought, sold, inherited, and regulated in writing a thousand years before the Hebrew language existed and long before a word of the Torah, on any dating, was set down (1).

Every civilization that left a record left a record of it. Egypt and Persia bought and sold them. Greece owned them outright, and Alexander marched the survivors of the cities he broke — thirty thousand, the ancient sources say, at Thebes alone — into the slave markets. Rome ran on them. The Chinese dynasties kept them for three thousand years. The Mongols under Genghis Khan took them by the tens of thousands. In the Americas the Aztec and the Maya held them long before a European sail appeared on the horizon, and the tribes of this continent held them too — the Comanche trafficking captives across the Southwest, the Iroquois seizing them in the mourning wars, the Cherokee and the other tribes of the Southeast keeping Africans in chattel bondage under written slave codes of their own (2). The practice belonged to no race, no religion, and no hemisphere. It was the near-universal condition of the human world, foreign and domestic, from the first records to the eighteenth century — the same world, it is worth saying, that raised the pyramids with conscripted and paid laborers, not with slaves, though it bought and sold human beings as a matter of course (3).

What was rare was not slavery. What was rare, and what had almost never happened in the whole span of recorded history, was a people who set out to end the thing itself. That movement was conceived among Quakers and evangelical Protestants in Britain and America in the late eighteenth century, and it did what no civilization before it had done. Pennsylvania’s Quaker legislature passed the first abolition law ever enacted by an elected body, in 1780 (4). Britain outlawed the trade in 1807, abolished colonial slavery in 1833, and then spent sixty years and a measurable share of its national income sending the Royal Navy to strangle the Atlantic trade it had once led — the only power in history to tax itself and arm its fleet for decades to destroy a commerce it had dominated (5).

The United States ended the institution by civil war and a constitutional amendment in 1865. None of this makes the story clean. The enslaved of Haiti freed themselves by arms a generation before Parliament acted; nearly two hundred thousand black soldiers and sailors helped win the American war; and the same Christian civilization that killed slavery had grown rich on it first. But the movement that turned abolition from a wish into the permanent law of nations was, as a matter of documented record, conceived, financed, and enforced from the Anglo-American Protestant world — and one American party spent two hundred years on the other side of that fight, and has spent the sixty years since teaching Americans to look at the quarrel and see color instead of their own political party.

A political party changes its operations when their operations stop working. It does not change its party objectives.

The Democratic Party has spent much of the last 60 years persuading Americans that its history on race is a story of two sides divided by color — white against black — and that the party that spent 200 years defending slavery now stands on the side of black Americans against “the whites” who opposed them. The claim requires a particular sleight. It must lump the white Republicans who fought and died to free the slaves in with the white Democrats who waged war to protect and defend slavery. To preserve their control of black Americans, Democrat-controlled (Progressive) institutions they recast the political quarrel into a racial one. Once the frame is racial, the record disappears, because the record is not racial. It is political. The record is a two-century account of one party using human beings — first as property, then as a controlled electorate, and later as a demographic to be managed — and calling the arrangement by whatever name the era would accept.

Most of the documentary trail sits in the Congressional Globe, the Congressional Record, the United States Statutes at Large, and the National Archives. What follows is drawn from those sources, checked against the roll calls.

Property

The modern Democratic Party is conventionally dated to 1828, when the Jacksonian faction organized itself under the name (6). From that point through the Civil War it was the national vehicle of the slaveholding interest, and the legislation tells you what the interest was.

In 1850 the party’s Southern wing secured the Fugitive Slave Act. A person accused of being an escaped slave was denied a jury trial, barred from testifying on his own behalf, and handed to a federal commissioner who was paid more for a ruling that sent him South than for one that set him free (7). In 1854 Senator Stephen Douglas of Illinois wrote the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which declared the Missouri Compromise “inoperative and void” and opened territory to slavery that had been closed to it for a generation (8). In 1857 Chief Justice Roger Taney, a Jacksonian Democrat, wrote the opinion in Dred Scott v. Sandford holding that a black man, free or enslaved, could not be a citizen, and that Congress could not bar slavery from a territory because doing so would deprive a slaveholder of property without due process under the Fifth Amendment (9). President Buchanan, a Democrat, urged the country to accept the ruling before it was even handed down (10).

From its 1828 inception, the Democratic Party has have reclassified black Americans as property and that, by doing so, removed their protection — here, property under the Fifth Amendment — and once the reclassification holds, the law that follows is not cruelty. It is administration.

The Vote

The war that followed killed somewhere between 620,000 and 750,000 Americans, and it was fought, on the Confederate side, to defend slavery (11). When it ended, the Republican Congress moved to write the result into the Constitution, and the roll calls from those years are the plainest evidence in the whole record.

The Thirteenth Amendment, abolishing slavery, passed the House on January 31, 1865. Every recorded Republican voted for it. Among Democrats, fourteen voted yes and fifty-six voted no (12). The Fourteenth Amendment, establishing citizenship, cleared both chambers in 1866 without a single Democratic vote in favor in either house (13). The Fifteenth Amendment, guaranteeing the vote regardless of race, cleared Congress in 1869 — again without a single Democratic vote for it in either chamber (14). Not one Democrat in Congress voted for the amendment that freed the slaves’ descendants to vote, or the one that made them citizens, or the one that ended slavery, on final passage. The party did not merely resist. It refused, as a bloc, three times.

When persuasion at the ballot failed, the instrument changed. The Ku Klux Klan was founded in Pulaski, Tennessee, in 1865 by Confederate veterans (15). It was not chartered by the Democratic Party as an office of the party, and it should not be described that way. It functioned instead as the party’s armed auxiliary in the Reconstruction South — the force that overthrew Republican state governments, murdered black officeholders, and drove black voters from the polls, restoring by terror the control the ballot had denied (16). Its victims were not defined by color. Black Republicans were murdered for organizing and voting; white Republicans were murdered for supporting them; and black Southerners who accepted Democratic control were left alone (17). The target was Republican power, not race. The object had not changed. The instrument had.

The Machinery

Republicans answered with law. Between 1866 and 1875 the Republican Congress passed a run of enforcement and civil-rights statutes over the party-line opposition of Democrats: the Civil Rights Act of 1866, the Enforcement Acts of 1870 and 1871, the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, and the Civil Rights Act of 1875 (18). The opposition was overwhelming rather than unanimous — seven Democrats joined 155 Republicans on the 1875 Act in the House, against ninety-eight Democratic noes (19) — but the pattern does not waver.

Then the enforcement was undone. Democrats took the House in the 1874 elections (20). After the election of 1892 gave the party the presidency and both chambers, Congress in 1894 repealed the federal election-supervision provisions that had let Washington police Southern polling places (21). The disfranchisement itself — poll taxes, literacy tests, grandfather clauses — was built at the state level, and it had begun before the federal repeal, with Mississippi’s constitution of 1890 as the model (22). Two mechanisms, working together: the federal party withdrew the referee, and the state parties rewrote the rules. No major federal civil-rights statute would pass again until 1957 (23).

The administration of Woodrow Wilson segregated the federal workforce beginning in 1913, downgrading black civil servants and separating them by partition and washroom in departments that had been integrated (24). In 1922 a Missouri Republican, Leonidas Dyer, carried an anti-lynching bill through the House by 231 to 119; Republicans voted for it 218 to 2, Democrats against it 117 to 11. A filibuster by Southern Democrats killed it in the Senate (25). The bill’s substance was the federal punishment of murder that local authorities would not touch. The party that filibustered it was the party that had run the Klan.

The Modern Instrument

The pattern holds into living memory. In 1956, opposing the Supreme Court’s school-desegregation ruling, one hundred and one members of Congress signed the Southern Manifesto. All but a handful were Democrats; the few exceptions were Southern Republicans (26). The Civil Rights Act of 1957, the first since Reconstruction, was an Eisenhower administration bill; Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, a Democrat, filibustered it for twenty-four hours, and the Senate Democratic leadership stripped it of its enforcement teeth before letting it pass (27). The voting-rights measure Eisenhower pressed in 1960 met the same treatment (28).

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is the vote most often cited to prove the opposite of what it proves. Democrats, including a former Klansman named Robert Byrd, filibustered it. A larger share of Republicans than Democrats voted for final passage in both chambers. But the division that mattered was not party-wide; it was regional. In the final House vote, Northern members voted 281 to 32 in favor and Southern members 8 to 94 against. In the Senate, Northern members voted 72 to 6 in favor and Southern members 1 to 21 against (29). The bill passed because a Northern coalition of both parties overcame a Southern bloc — and the Southern bloc was, by an overwhelming margin, Democratic. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 tells the same story; in the Senate, Republicans voted for it at ninety-seven percent and Democrats at seventy-four (30).

Here the modern instrument appears. What could no longer be defended as policy was recast as identity. The realignment that followed was real: over the decades after 1964, Southern white voters moved toward the Republican Party, a shift historians attribute to a mix of racial reaction, economic development, and religion, and the national Democratic Party became identified with civil-rights liberalism (31). The realignment was gradual and it was a shift among voters, not a mass conversion of officeholders — of the twenty-one Democratic senators who opposed the 1964 Act, exactly one, Thurmond, became a Republican. Most of the rest died Democrats (32).

That distinction is where the sleight lives. The party points to the voters who moved and says the parties “switched,” and therefore the record before 1964 belongs to the other side now. But a voter realignment is not a transfer of a legislative record. The men who wrote the Fugitive Slave Act, who filibustered the Dyer bill, who signed the Southern Manifesto, who filibustered the 1964 Act — those men and their votes are in the Record under one party’s name, and the Record does not realign.

What the Frame Conceals

None of this was ever, for the party, a matter of color. It was a matter of control — of who could be owned, who could be counted, whose vote could be suppressed or delivered. The proof that it was never about color is that the men who opposed the party on all of it were white too. A million men of the Union armies, many of them Republican and Christian, fought to free people they would never meet; some of them did not come home. To fold those men into a single white category with the slaveholders they died fighting is not history. It is the frame doing its work.

The record does not even sort cleanly by color on the other side. In 1830, of roughly 320,000 free black Americans, some 3,776 themselves owned slaves — nearly 13,000 of them (33). Slavery and its politics were an arrangement of power over human beings, and power does not check the color of the hand that holds it. What is worth remembering is not that the practice existed, since war and bondage have run through every people in history, but that one American party built its politics on the practice, defended it in law, enforced it by terror, and — when the terror became a liability — changed the instrument again and kept the object.

There is one more instrument, and it is the one that made all the others unnecessary. Every fact in this account — every roll call, every filibuster, every statute — sits in the public record, available to any student who goes looking. None of it is secret. It could have been taught in any American classroom for the last hundred years. It was not, because the party that wrote the record also came to control the institutions that teach it: the public schools, the universities, and the press that trains the country in what to remember and what to call it. A statute coerces a man once. A textbook forms a child’s understanding before he is old enough to check it. That is the more efficient instrument, and it is the one now in use — a population taught the inverted version of its own history, told that the party of the slaveholder was the party of the slave, and confused by design, because a people who cannot read their own record are easier to lead than a people who can. The war declared in 1861 was never formally ended by the side that started it. It was continued by other means.

The instruments in this account are a statute, a court opinion, a hood, a poll tax, a filibuster, a schoolroom, and finally a word — a way of naming the quarrel that makes the naming party the hero of it. The object behind every one of them has held steady for two hundred years. Learn to see the object, and the newest instrument stops working on you. That is the whole reason it is worth reading the Record for yourself.

End Notes

[1] Slavery appears in humanity’s earliest written records. Proto-cuneiform writing begins at Uruk c. 3200–3100 BCE, and secure textual and legal evidence of slave status is clear in Mesopotamia by the Early Dynastic period (c. 2600–2350 BCE) — by the age of the Great Pyramid of Giza (Khufu, c. 2560 BCE). The Code of Ur-Nammu (c. 2100 BCE), the oldest surviving law code, and the Code of Hammurabi (c. 1754 BCE, §117 capping debt-slavery at three years) both regulate the buying, selling, and status of slaves — roughly a millennium before the Hebrew language emerges (c. 1200–1000 BCE; earliest inscriptions 10th century BCE) and well before the Torah reached written form (final redaction commonly placed in the Persian period, 5th century BCE; traditional dating 15th–13th century BCE). Middle chronology; ancient dates carry ±50–100 years of uncertainty. Sources: M. T. Roth, Law Collections from Mesopotamia and Asia Minor, 2nd ed. (Scholars Press, 1997); standard Assyriology and Egyptology.

[2] Bondage among Native nations took widely varying forms, and only one mirrored the Southern plantation. The Comanche ran a captive-trading economy that trafficked women and children by the thousands across the Southwest borderlands (Pekka Hämäläinen, The Comanche Empire, 2008; James F. Brooks, Captives and Cousins, 2002). The Haudenosaunee (Iroquois, including the Mohawk) seized captives in the “mourning wars” for adoption, servitude, or ritual death — a kinship-replacement institution, not a market in hereditary property (Daniel K. Richter, William and Mary Quarterly 40:4, 1983; The Jesuit Relations, Isaac Jogues captivity accounts, 1640s). The Five Civilized Tribes — Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Creek, and Seminole — held Africans in racialized chattel slavery under written slave codes (the 1827 Cherokee Constitution barred people of African descent from citizenship), carrying enslaved people west on the Trail of Tears; the 1860 census counted some 8,000 enslaved across the Five Tribes in Indian Territory (Theda Perdue, Slavery and the Evolution of Cherokee Society, 1979; Barbara Krauthamer, Black Slaves, Indian Masters, 2013). This chattel form was post-contact and modeled on the American plantation; indigenous captive-bondage predates contact. The Seminole arrangement was distinct again — the Black Seminoles lived in semi-autonomous armed villages paying tribute in crops and livestock, closer to vassalage than to plantation slavery (Kevin Mulroy, Freedom on the Border, 1993).

[3] The Great Pyramid was built by a rotating, conscripted, and rationed labor force — housed, fed, medically treated, and buried with honor in the workers’ town excavated at Giza — not by slaves (Mark Lehner and Zahi Hawass, Giza excavations, 1990s–2000s). The “slaves built the pyramids” claim is a myth and is not asserted here; the chronological point rests on codified Mesopotamian slave law, not on Egyptian construction labor.

[4] Pennsylvania’s Gradual Abolition Act (March 1, 1780), Quaker-driven, was the first abolition statute enacted by an elected legislature anywhere; Vermont’s 1777 constitution had already barred adult slavery. The organized British movement ran through the 1688 Germantown Quaker petition, the Society for Effecting the Abolition of the Slave Trade (1787, nine of twelve founders Quakers), Granville Sharp, Thomas Clarkson, and William Wilberforce with the Clapham Sect; Somerset v. Stewart (1772) held that chattel slavery had no basis in English common law absent positive statute, but did not itself abolish slavery. The U.S. abolitionist movement was overwhelmingly Quaker and Second Great Awakening evangelical in origin — Garrison, the Tappan brothers, Weld, Stowe (Adam Hochschild, Bury the Chains, 2005; Manisha Sinha, The Slave’s Cause, 2016).

[5] Britain’s Slave Trade Act 1807 and the U.S. ban of the same season (effective Jan. 1, 1808) formed an Anglo-American pincer; the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 (effective 1834, transitional “apprenticeship” to 1838, £20 million compensation paid to slave-owners) ended colonial slavery. The Royal Navy’s West Africa Squadron (1808–1860s) seized on the order of 1,600 slave ships and freed an estimated 150,000 Africans — a sustained enforcement effort economists have estimated at roughly 1.8% of British GDP annually over some sixty years, the costliest example of international moral action on record (Chaim Kaufmann and Robert Pape, International Organization, 1999). Counter-facts conceded in the text and confirmed by every verifier: Denmark banned its Atlantic slave trade first (1792, effective 1803); the enslaved of Haiti abolished slavery themselves by arms (French Convention emancipation 1794; Haitian independence Jan. 1, 1804), before Britain’s 1807 Act; roughly 179,000 U.S. Colored Troops and ~19,000 black sailors served the Union; and Britain had been the leading 18th-century slave-carrier before it turned to abolition. Secular Enlightenment thinkers (Condorcet, Paine) contributed to abolitionist philosophy. The claim is not that Christianity was innocent — it defended slavery and destroyed it both — but that the sustained movement which drove abolition to permanent law was organized from the Anglo-American Protestant world. This is the mainstream position of the field’s leading historians (David Brion Davis, Inhuman Bondage, 2006; Seymour Drescher, Abolition, 2009).

[6] On the conventional 1828 dating of the modern Democratic Party (as distinct from the 1790s Democratic-Republican Party of Jefferson and Madison): Miller Center, University of Virginia, “Andrew Jackson: The American Franchise”; Jules Witcover, Party of the People: A History of the Democrats (Random House, 2003), 115–121.

[7] Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, ch. 60, 9 Stat. 462 (Sept. 18, 1850), part of the Compromise of 1850. The statute denied the alleged fugitive a jury trial, barred his testimony, and set the commissioner’s fee at $10 for a certificate of removal and $5 for denial. National Archives, “Compromise of 1850.”

[8] Kansas-Nebraska Act, ch. 59, 10 Stat. 277 (May 30, 1854), § 14 (declaring the Missouri Compromise restriction “inoperative and void”); sponsored by Sen. Stephen A. Douglas (D-IL). National Archives, “Kansas-Nebraska Act.”

[9] Dred Scott v. Sandford, 60 U.S. (19 How.) 393 (1857); opinion by Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, a Jacksonian Democrat. National Archives, “Dred Scott v. Sandford.”

[10] James Buchanan, Inaugural Address, March 4, 1857, urging acquiescence in the forthcoming decision. The American Presidency Project.

[11] Traditional casualty estimate approximately 620,000 (Fox/Livermore); J. David Hacker, “A Census-Based Count of the Civil War Dead,” Civil War History 57, no. 4 (2011): 307–348, estimates roughly 750,000 (range 650,000–850,000). On the Confederate cause, see Alexander H. Stephens, “Cornerstone Speech,” March 21, 1861.

[12] Thirteenth Amendment, House final passage, January 31, 1865, 119–56: all recorded Republicans in favor; Democrats 14 yea, 56 nay, with several not voting. Senate passage April 8, 1864, 38–6. Congressional Globe, 38th Cong., 1st Sess., 1490; 38th Cong., 2d Sess., 531; U.S. Senate Historical Office.

[13] Fourteenth Amendment: Senate, June 8, 1866, 33–11; House, June 13, 1866, 120–32; no Democratic votes in favor in either chamber (with abstentions and vacant Southern seats). Congressional Globe, 39th Cong., 1st Sess., 3042, 3149. Ratified 1868.

[14] Fifteenth Amendment: House, February 25, 1869, 144–44; Senate, February 26, 1869, 39–13; no Democratic votes in favor in either chamber. Congressional Globe, 40th Cong., 3d Sess., 1563–1564, 1641. Ratified February 3, 1870.

[15] On the Klan’s 1865–66 founding at Pulaski, Tennessee, by Confederate veterans: Allen W. Trelease, White Terror: The Ku Klux Klan Conspiracy and Southern Reconstruction (Harper & Row, 1971); Eric Foner, Reconstruction: America’s Unfinished Revolution, 1863–1877 (Harper & Row, 1988), 425–444.

[16] On the Klan as the de facto armed auxiliary of Southern Democratic “Redemption”: Foner, Reconstruction, 425–444; U.S. Congress, Report of the Joint Select Committee to Inquire into the Condition of Affairs in the Late Insurrectionary States (1872).

[17] On the partisan (anti-Republican) character of Klan violence — directed at black and white Republicans alike, targeting officeholders, organizers, and voters — see Foner, Reconstruction, 425–444; U.S. Congress, Report of the Joint Select Committee (1872); Allen W. Trelease, White Terror (1971). The massacres of Republican officeholders at Colfax (1873) and Coushatta (1874), Louisiana, are documented instances in which white Republicans were among those killed.

[18] Civil Rights Act of 1866, 14 Stat. 27; Enforcement Act of 1870, 16 Stat. 140; Second Enforcement Act of 1871, 16 Stat. 433; Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, 17 Stat. 13; Civil Rights Act of 1875, 18 Stat. 335.

[19] Civil Rights Act of 1875, House passage, 162–99: Republicans 155 yea, 1 nay; Democrats 7 yea, 98 nay. Congressional Record, 43rd Cong., 2d Sess., 1011 (Feb. 4, 1875).

[20] Democrats won control of the House in the 1874 elections; the Democratic majority was seated in the 44th Congress (1875). U.S. House of Representatives, History, Art & Archives.

[21] Repeal Act of 1894, ch. 25, 28 Stat. 36 (Feb. 8, 1894), repealing the federal election-supervision provisions of the Enforcement Acts. GovInfo, Statutes at Large.

[22] On state-level disfranchisement (poll taxes, literacy tests, grandfather clauses) beginning with the Mississippi Constitution of 1890: C. Vann Woodward, The Strange Career of Jim Crow (Oxford University Press, 1955).

[23] The Civil Rights Act of 1957, Pub. L. 85-315, 71 Stat. 634, was the first federal civil-rights statute since 1875.

[24] On segregation of the federal workforce under the Wilson administration beginning in 1913: Smithsonian National Postal Museum, “Woodrow Wilson: Federal Segregation”; Eric S. Yellin, Racism in the Nation’s Service: Government Workers and the Color Line in Woodrow Wilson’s America (University of North Carolina Press, 2013); Arthur S. Link, Wilson: The New Freedom (Princeton University Press, 1956), 243–254. (The frequently circulated “cornfield” quotation attributed to Wilson is unsourced and is not used here.)

[25] Dyer Anti-Lynching Bill, House passage January 26, 1922, 231–119 (Republicans 218–2 in favor; Democrats 11–117 against); killed by a Southern Democratic filibuster in the Senate. Congressional Record, 67th Cong., 2d Sess.; NAACP, “The Dyer Anti-Lynching Bill.” Rep. Leonidas C. Dyer, R-MO.

[26] Declaration of Constitutional Principles (“Southern Manifesto”), 1956, signed by 101 members of Congress (19 senators and 82 representatives), all but a small number of whom were Democrats; the exceptions were Southern Republicans, including Representatives Joel Broyhill and Richard Poff of Virginia. Congressional Record, 84th Cong., 2d Sess., vol. 102, pt. 4 (Mar. 12, 1956), 4459–4460; U.S. House, History, Art & Archives, “The Southern Manifesto of 1956”; Tony Badger, “Southerners Who Refused to Sign the Southern Manifesto,” The Historical Journal 42, no. 2 (1999): 517–534.

[27] Civil Rights Act of 1957, Pub. L. 85-315, 71 Stat. 634; proposed by the Eisenhower administration (Attorney General Herbert Brownell). Sen. Strom Thurmond (D-SC) filibustered for 24 hours, 18 minutes; the jury-trial amendment brokered by Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson (D-TX) weakened enforcement. U.S. Senate Historical Office; Robert A. Caro, Master of the Senate (Knopf, 2002), chs. 39–40.

[28] Civil Rights Act of 1960, Pub. L. 86-449, 74 Stat. 86; weakened by Southern Democratic resistance but enacted. GovInfo, Statutes at Large.

[29] Civil Rights Act of 1964, Pub. L. 88-352, 78 Stat. 241. Final House passage, July 2, 1964, 289–126; final Senate passage, June 19, 1964, 73–27; a higher percentage of Republicans than Democrats voted in favor in both chambers. Regional final votes: House — Northern 281–32, Southern 8–94; Senate — Northern 72–6, Southern 1–21. Sen. Robert C. Byrd (D-WV), a former Klansman, participated in the filibuster. Roll-call tabulations, U.S. Senate Historical Office and Congressional Record, 88th Cong., 2d Sess.

[30] Voting Rights Act of 1965, Pub. L. 89-110, 79 Stat. 437. Senate final vote, in favor: Republicans approximately 97 percent, Democrats approximately 74 percent. National Archives, “Roll Call Vote on the Voting Rights Act of 1965.”

[31] On the post-1964 Southern realignment as a gradual, multi-causal shift among voters (race, economic development, religion, national party positioning): Byron E. Shafer and Richard Johnston, The End of Southern Exceptionalism (Harvard University Press, 2006); Earl Black and Merle Black, The Rise of Southern Republicans (Harvard University Press, 2002); Ilyana Kuziemko and Ebonya Washington, “Why Did the Democrats Lose the South?” American Economic Review 108, no. 10 (2018); Sean Trende, The Lost Majority (Palgrave Macmillan, 2012).

[32] On Strom Thurmond’s 1964 party switch as the singular case among the Senate opponents of the 1964 Act: “Thurmond to Bolt Democrats Today,” The New York Times, Sept. 16, 1964.

[33] On free black slaveholders in 1830 (approximately 3,776 owning nearly 13,000 slaves, out of roughly 320,000 free black Americans): Carter G. Woodson, “Free Negro Owners of Slaves in the United States in 1830,” The Journal of Negro History 9, no. 1 (1924); Henry Louis Gates Jr., “Did Black People Own Slaves?” The Root. (Figures to be reconfirmed against Woodson’s tables before republication.)