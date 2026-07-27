Senator Rand Paul released Anthony Fauci’s diaries on July 24, along with the depositions and internal papers that had been withheld for years. I have read the diary. Eleven hundred and forty-one pages, kept in his own hand across the deadliest public-health event of the American century. I went in looking for one thing. Not a confession. Not a scandal. I went looking for the ordinary human residue that any decent person leaves on a page when people are dying because of choices he helped make: a line of doubt, a name he could not forget, a night he could not sleep for thinking of a stranger he had harmed.

There is none.

That absence is the finding, and it is worth being precise about what I mean, because the accusation is serious and the man is entitled to the record read honestly. I am not a psychologist and I will not hand you a diagnosis. What I can do is what I did for forty years as an investigator: read the subject’s own words, mark the pattern, and let you draw the inference the pattern forces.

Here is the pattern.

On April 12, 2021, Rochelle Walensky called Fauci at ten at night. The CDC and FDA were pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Six women, ages eighteen to forty-eight, had developed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis six to thirteen days after their shots. One was dead. Three were hospitalized, two of them in intensive care. Fauci wrote it down the way a dispatcher logs a call. He recorded the timing of the press conference. The next morning he cleared his calendar for the Psaki briefing and noted, of the dead woman and the two in the ICU, only this: “Obviously, this is a big deal even though it is a very rare event, 6 cases in 6,850,000.”

That is the whole of it. A young woman is dead of a clot in the veins of her brain, and the diary moves on to a patent dispute with Moderna in the very next paragraph. There is no sentence about her. There is no name, no age beyond the actuarial bracket, no trace that a physician who took an oath paused over a body. The event enters the record as a denominator problem.

Read the next entry and the mind behind the numbers comes clear. The Oxford group was about to publish data suggesting the mRNA vaccines carried a thrombosis risk higher than the AstraZeneca product. Fauci’s reaction, written before he had seen the paper: “Obviously, bullshit.” He decided the finding was invalid and the motive was commercial — Oxford defending its own vaccine — in a single sentence, in advance of the evidence. When a safety signal reached a scientist, the scientist reached for the messenger’s throat. That is not how a man behaves when he is worried about the people the signal describes. It is how a man behaves when he is worried about the product.

This is the tell that runs through all eleven hundred pages. Turn to any month and you will find the same three categories and no fourth. There is praise, and the praise is hoarded. There is criticism, and the criticism is enemy fire. There is no zone in which he privately asks whether he was wrong.

The praise he keeps like a man pressing flowers. In March 2021 he complained, in writing, that awards were arriving too fast to enjoy: “It is a shame that things are moving so quickly that I don’t even have time to savor for a moment the many awards that I have been getting.” He logged a scholarship the Columbus Citizens Foundation created in his name. In November 2021 he copied into his private diary, word for word and without comment, a press release from the National Black Church Initiative titled “Over 250,000 Black and Latino Churches Express Full Confidence in Dr. Fauci.” He preserved its bullet-point inventory of his own virtues — “Intelligence,” “Integrity,” “Empathy,” “Trustworthiness,” and, my favorite, “Recognizability: He has a distinct name, voice, and look.” A man does not archive a stranger’s list of his own excellences in his journal unless the list is the point.

The criticism he files under war. Every error in eleven hundred pages belongs to someone else. Trump. Azar, of whom he wrote “I am ashamed of Alex Azar.” Scott Atlas, “that fool.” The CDC’s messaging. “Small men make big mistakes.” When his critics were not fools they were criminals of reputation. Robert Kennedy wrote a book about him, and Fauci’s literary agent counseled silence on the ground that “Bobby Kennedy has absolutely no credibility over the past several years because of how crazy he has been acting.” Fauci recorded the advice approvingly and, in the same breath, reassured himself that although he liked the money from his speeches, “my most important goal is to do good.” The self-portrait never wavers, because he is the one holding the brush.

Now set the diary beside the documents that came out with it, and the charge sharpens from vanity to something colder. In October 2020, three of the most credentialed epidemiologists alive — from Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford — published the Great Barrington Declaration, arguing for focused protection of the vulnerable over blanket lockdown. Reasonable people could disagree with it. Fauci did not disagree with it. Four days later, Francis Collins wrote to him that the declaration came from “three fringe epidemiologists” and that there needed to be “a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises.” Fauci wrote back that he was on it. That email is in the FOIA record, not the diary, and I mark the distinction so you can check it yourself. But the diary shows the same hand at work in real time: Fauci tracking the declaration’s authors by name, cataloguing Scott Atlas as the “anti-Fauci,” managing the press rather than testing the argument.

A man who is confident he is right debates. A man who orders a “devastating takedown” of colleagues he privately calls “fringe,” and then arranges the coverage, is not defending a scientific position. He is protecting a monopoly. In the law we have a name for the reflex to destroy the witness rather than answer the testimony. We call it consciousness of guilt. It is what people do when some part of them already knows the answer will not survive daylight.

I want to be careful here, because this is the load-bearing claim. I am not saying the diary proves Fauci lied about any particular fact. I am saying the diary proves the character. Across the worst mass-casualty event in modern American life — a dead woman in April, millions vaccinated with products whose long risk he could not have known, foreign populations he discussed only as a pharmaceutical-liability problem to be routed “to Jeff who could bring it to Ron Klain who could bring it to the president” — the man who kept the record left no evidence that any of it touched him. He grieved no one. He doubted nothing. He answered every critic and mourned no victim.

Elie Wiesel wrote that the opposite of love is not hate but indifference. Read Fauci’s own eleven hundred pages and you will not find hatred. You will find the thing Wiesel warned about: a smooth, self-admiring indifference, unbroken from the first page to the last, in a man who held more power over more lives than any physician in the history of the republic, and who used it, by the evidence of his own hand, chiefly to be admired.

That is not a diagnosis. It is a description. I leave the word for it to you.

Every quotation above is verbatim from the Rand Paul release of July 24, 2026. Diary passages are cited to the released PDF; the “quick and devastating takedown” email is from the separate 2021 FOIA production and is so marked.