Thanks to direct-to-consumer drug ads — legal, among rich countries, mainly for Americans and New Zealanders — the audience sits through endless vignettes of grief and hope, then a sped-up voiceover: “ask your doctor,” before a staccato of catastrophic side effects are read as euphemism.

The template is older than the ads. Because of the widespread corruption, fraud, and incompetence that characterized America’s so-called “War on Cancer” through the 1970s, Congress pulled the plug on that apparatus by June 1981.¹ The credentialed social scientists and other “researchers” answered by mobilizing the Healthcare Industrial Complex to provoke public perception through fear and grief around the next existential pretext.

This report tracks how that complex redirects billions in taxpayer dollars — further increasing the mediocritization of our incompetent bureaucracies and institutions of “higher learning.” ²

The Four Layer Lock (Installment #1) tracks how American institutions have been progressively captured by our credentialed class (#2), while patients are sickened by no fault of their own(#3).

Here (#4) the same phrase moves money — after the cancer machine retooled their grift. When the apparatus needs a resistance vector broken, it does not begin with a budget line. It begins with a face — cast so ordinary people, who would never vote for unnecessary “public health” programs and surveillance regimes on the merits, find themselves unable to refuse the appropriations that travel under the face’s name.

This is not new logic; it is documented. A generation earlier, the Report from Iron Mountain (1967) had argued that a society organized around the “war system” needs perpetual threats to hold itself together, and that when a kinetic war is unavailable, substitutes must be invented to perform the same stabilizing function — and the Kissinger Report, NSSM-200 (1974), had already recast population growth itself as a matter of U.S. national security.³ A disease emergency with a human face is exactly the kind of substitute those documents anticipated: a threat urgent enough to command appropriations, moral enough to make refusal look like cruelty.

Four faces did that work. Three of them ran in sequence between 1985 and 1994, and all three died. Hollywood heartthrob Rock Hudson broke the living-room firewall. Teenager Ryan White broke the suburban-conservative middle. Mrs. Elizabeth Glaser broke the women-and-children stream. Each widened a vector of AIDS-funding architecture: research, education, care, pediatric access, and later global implementation. The statute with the cleanest separate name is the Ryan White CARE Act; Hudson and Glaser are catalyst faces on the same machine. The fourth face broke a different firewall and did it by living: Earvin “Magic” Johnson, announced HIV-positive in 1991, alive and dominant decades later—and put on a drugmaker’s payroll to push meaningless tests and deadly HIV drugs that targeted black populations. The dead faces opened the treasury through grief. The living face kept the customers coming through survival.

What “casting” means here

A casting is not a conspiracy meeting in a room. It is the moment a public biography becomes the moral solvent that dissolves resistance to a funding or regulatory expansion that could not have passed on technical argument alone. The person may be sick. The person may die. The grief may be sincere. If it can happen to them… None of that answers the structural question: what did the apparatus do with the face after the cameras left?

The answer, in these four cases, is on the public record.

Face One: Rock Hudson (1985)

Roy Harold Scherer Jr., known to the public as Rock Hudson, was born November 17, 1925. On July 25, 1985, while he was in Paris for experimental treatment, a public acknowledgment of AIDS broke into American living rooms. He died October 2, 1985, at his home in Beverly Hills — before AZT was approved in the United States.⁴ The political work was not a drug protocol. It was cultural conversion: a Hollywood icon America had admired for decades made the condition harder to keep at moral distance.

What followed in the public institutional record is chronology, not a congressional finding that “Hudson caused X percent of the NIH budget.” Hudson’s death became an asset.

In September 1985, the AIDS Medical Foundation (New York, founded 1983 under Mathilde Krim and others) merged with the National AIDS Research Foundation (California, 1985, associated with Michael S. Gottlieb and others) to form what became amfAR.

amfAR identifies Krim and Gottlieb as founding chairmen and Elizabeth Taylor as founding national chairman. That triangle was not three epidemiologists. Gottlieb held the charts for the 1981 Los Angeles cases—and, later, Hudson’s. What those charts documented, the establishment narrative sanitized. Hank Wilson, who lived inside the San Francisco cohort rather than studying it from a clean office, went to the medical library the same day he heard the June 1981 report of five sick young gay men, and put poppers and the fast-track drug-and-sex lifestyle at the top of the list of cofactors that differentiated that cohort from everyone else. The captured establishment refused to see what a cohort member found on day one.⁵ Krim had Sloan-Kettering interferon and a husband who opened Democratic and studio doors, after a documented role in a Zionist paramilitary organization active before Israel’s founding.⁶ The aging Hollywood starlet and pill addict, Taylor had the living room.

The National Chairman title was not a medical appointment; it was casting. A committed organizer does not need to understand a disease to control the response to it. She needs to understand money, access, celebrity, and moral leverage — and Mathilde Krim understood those better than almost anyone alive. So the question “why would a Zionist logistician end up running AIDS research?” answers itself the moment you stop treating amfAR as a research body and start treating it as what its founding roster shows it to be: a fundraising-and-narrative apparatus with a research letterhead. You do not staff that with an epidemiologist. You staff it with the person who spent forty years turning contested causes into unassailable institutions — attaching them to power and sympathy until questioning them became socially and professionally expensive. That was the skill. AIDS was only the newest vehicle for it.

And the dissent was there from the beginning, inside the founding itself. Joseph Sonnabend — the physician who co-founded the AIDS Medical Foundation with Krim in 1983, the arm that became amfAR two years later — resigned in 1985 over the very framing the merged organization went on to broadcast: that the emergency threatened the heterosexual mainstream. A founder walked out because he believed the alarm was being manufactured. The apparatus kept the alarm and lost the founder.⁷

amfAR’s own history states that one of the foundation’s first donations was a gift of $250,000 from Rock Hudson shortly before his death. Gottlieb was among Hudson’s treating physicians in the public account.⁸ On September 19, 1985, AIDS Project Los Angeles staged the Commitment to Life dinner, the first major Hollywood celebrity AIDS fundraiser of that scale. Contemporary accounts put the take near $1.3 million. Hudson was too ill to attend and sent a telegram.⁹

Reagan’s presidency was focused on Moscow, not at a harmless retrovirus. What Hudson changed was not a budget formula anyone can extract from an appropriations table; it was permission. After a star of Reagan’s own industry died in America’s living room, silence got more expensive than ceremony. The public record that follows is chronology: a major AIDS address at an amfAR dinner in May 1987, a Presidential Commission that same summer, the national education-campaign era, and large percentage increases in NIH AIDS-research funding across FY1986–FY1988.¹⁰ The growing AIDS establishment—and the activist pressure layered onto it—got the tacit presidential blessing a Cold War president had been slow to give while the dead were still easy to keep off-camera.

A December 20, 1985 Science piece by Colin Norman said that “at least part” of a new clinical-trials push should be credited to the attention generated by Hudson’s trip to Paris. That is contemporaneous interpretive journalism, not a budget finding. It is the right register for Hudson: public-attention catalyst.¹¹

amfAR’s current institutional language says that since 1985 it has raised nearly $950 million in support of its programs and awarded more than 3,500 grants. “Raised” is not “distributed entirely as grants.” The Foundation for AIDS Research (EIN 13-3163817) reported about $24.8 million in revenue for the fiscal year ending September 2024 on the IRS extract reproduced by ProPublica.¹² Hudson’s face seeded a private research-fundraising machine that still operates at eight-figure annual scale. It did not, by itself, write the federal care statute that carries another man’s name.

Face Two: Ryan White (1990)

Ryan Wayne White was born December 6, 1971, in Kokomo, Indiana—publicly classified in 1984 in the hemophilia / factor VIII frame. He died April 8, 1990, in Indianapolis, at eighteen.¹³

Four months later, President George H. W. Bush signed the statute that still carries the boy’s name: the Ryan White CARE Act. Congress named the emergency-care law for him shortly after his death. That is the safe public-record claim. No signing statement is required to invent but-for causation, and this draft does not invent one.¹³

What the statute became is not ambiguous. In FY2024 the program ran $2.57 billion. Its parts feed states, cities, clinics, and drug access; formula money, especially, tracks living case counts. Case count feeds appropriation. Appropriation feeds the networks that administer the protocol the case count assumes. Cumulative spend since 1990 sits above $50 billion in order of magnitude.¹⁴

The boy’s name is not his chart

Without a chart, we can only note from interviews that Ryan White’s death occurred before 1,500 mg/day of the DNA inhibitor zidovudine (AZT) became widely known as a deadly dose to larger adult men. That figure belongs to adult trial and early-label literature from the years the CARE Act was conceived—not to a teenager’s prescription pad.¹⁵

That refusal sharpens the structural point. In those same years the apparatus was running high-dose AZT regimens its own later trials had to walk back. The boy’s name is on the money. The money funds the system that ran those regimens. The personal-dose claim is unnecessary—and unavailable.

Face Three: Elizabeth Glaser (1988–1994)

Elizabeth Glaser (née Meyer) was born November 11, 1947, and died December 3, 1994, at forty-seven. Her public account, repeated by the foundation that carries her name and in her July 14, 1992 address to the Democratic National Convention in New York, is that she received a large blood transfusion (seven pints in the public telling) around the birth of her daughter Ariel in 1981; that Ariel was later classified through maternal routes including breast milk; and that her son Jake, born 1984, was classified through in-utero transmission. Ariel died in 1988 at age seven. Jake Glaser is alive and publicly active as an EGPAF ambassador. Paul Michael Glaser is publicly her husband and widower. I will not invent a negative test result for him, or a lifetime treatment history for Jake, from secondary biographies.¹⁶

The foundation began in 1988 as the Pediatric AIDS Foundation, founded by Elizabeth Glaser with Susie Zeegen and Susan DeLaurentis, later renamed the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF). The DNC speech is archived (including at the Catt Center speech archive). President Clinton’s December 3, 1994 statement on her death credited her advocacy for increased research investment and improved treatment and care, “especially for children.” That is an advocacy association. It is not a statute section she personally wrote.¹⁷

What Glaser unlocked on the federal side

The cleanest identifiable federal care stream aligned with the women-and-children face is Ryan White Part D (family-centered services for women, infants, children, and youth), inside Title XXVI of the Public Health Service Act. It is not an “EGPAF appropriation.” Part D cannot be described as a line Elizabeth Glaser created by personal legislative authorship without bill-specific history the public record does not hand us as a single smoking gun. The CARE Act began in 1990 and was amended and reauthorized repeatedly. Glaser’s structural function is pediatric and maternal authorization: she made women-and-children HIV care politically undeniable, and the foundation that carries her name became a major implementer inside the global apparatus that followed.

EGPAF money without the folklore number

EGPAF’s EIN is 95-4191698. On the IRS extracts reproduced by ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer, revenue for the year ending December 2024 is $138,028,470, and its revenue peaked at $202 million in 2019. The folklore number to retire is not the scale—the scale is real—but its source. EGPAF is not a celebrity-donation charity. Its own audited financial statements show that U.S. government grants supplied $128,182,404 of $138,589,231 in 2024—roughly 93 percent—against private contributions of about $2 million.¹⁸ The foundation named for a grieving mother is, functionally, a government contractor: it holds a $93.6 million CDC cooperative agreement in Mozambique and a $62 million USAID award in Lesotho, and describes itself as an original PEPFAR implementing partner from 2004.¹⁹ When U.S. foreign-assistance funding was paused in early 2025, EGPAF said the disruption hit “more than 350,000 people on HIV treatment.”²⁰ That is the loop closing: a grief-cast founding that became a nine-figure federal pipeline, tied so tightly to the appropriation that a policy change abroad reads as an emergency at home.

The mechanism was never hidden. A co-founder of the foundation, Susan DeLaurentis, described Elizabeth Glaser’s fundraising power in 1989 in the plainest possible terms: it came from “her life, her life story and her life tragedy.”²¹ In its first eight months the foundation raised about $2.2 million. The casting was the fundraising instrument, stated by the people doing the casting.

Public accounts attribute Ariel’s death to AIDS in 1988. Like Ryan White and 1000s of other deaths, mortality declined as the deadly treatments were adjusted to slow the agonizing death. Individual medical causation requires clinical records, treating-physician evidence, and often autopsy material that are not in the open file. General evidence that zidovudine can cause hematologic toxicity does not establish Ariel’s cause of death.²² The same rule kills the slogan that Jake “survived because he was never on the protocol.” Survival and activism are public. The causal counterfactual is not.

Pediatric protocol history still belongs in this installment as system fact. ACTG 076 is the perinatal zidovudine trial that shaped mother-to-child protocol doctrine (Connor et al.).²³ Federally supported pediatric investigation in the late 1980s and pediatric labeling in 1990 are part of the apparatus Glaser’s advocacy pressed into public view. The apparatus can be criticized on its published trials and labels without forging a dead child’s chart.

The test that started it never diagnosed anyone

One line runs under all of it, and it is the line the folklore never examines: the test that made Elizabeth Glaser “positive” did not diagnose disease. It did not even detect a virus.

What the assay registers is reactivity sorted by molecular weight—protein bands measured in kilodaltons—which a technician then reads as an “HIV antibody.” But weight is not identity. Thousands of unrelated proteins and fragments migrate to the same 24-kilodalton (kDa) band, and sharing a weight with the target no more proves a molecule is an HIV antibody than sharing brown hair with a suspect proves a man is the killer; it establishes only that he is not excluded.

The manufacturers concede the gap in their own package inserts: Abbott’s HIVAB HIV-1 EIA insert lists “history of multiple pregnancies” and anti-HLA antibodies among the causes of non-specific reactivity, and states that specificity is calculated on an “assumed zero prevalence” of antibody.²⁴ Elizabeth was pregnant, postpartum, and transfused in 1981—the textbook profile the manufacturer names. Her husband was none of those things. That the one family member who was not pregnant, not transfused, and not alloimmunized also tested “negative” for a decade is not a mystery to be explained; it is what an antibody test does when the cross-reacting variable is absent.

And even granting, for argument, that the bands were genuine antibodies, an antibody is still not a disease—and in a mother and her children it is not even necessarily the child’s own. Infants acquire their mother’s antibodies across the placenta and through her milk; those borrowed antibodies are protective, and they persist for up to eighteen months. Mainstream medicine concedes this so completely that it will not diagnose HIV in an infant by antibody test at all, precisely because a “positive” baby is reading back the mother’s status, not its own.²⁵

The very chain Elizabeth was assigned—antibodies to the daughter through breast milk, to the son in the womb—describes the ordinary mechanics of maternal transfer as though they were the passage of a lethal virus. The same non-diagnosticity runs forward to the present: the current PCR assays carry manufacturer language that they are “not intended” for diagnosis and “cannot determine presence or absence of infectious virus.”²⁶ If the latest generation does not diagnose, no earlier and cruder generation did either. A test result—Elizabeth’s “positive,” her husband’s “negative,” Ariel’s, Jake’s—is a laboratory signal, not a verdict on who was sick or why they died. And the whole chain hangs from a single event: the family was tested once, in 1985, after Ariel fell ill. That one reactive result is the only diagnostic moment in the story. Everything upstream—transfusion to the mother, breast milk to the daughter, the womb to the son—is a transmission narrative reconstructed backward to explain the result, not an observation that produced it. In her own words at the 1992 convention, Elizabeth narrated the chain the test had assigned her: the virus “passed to my daughter, Ariel, through my breast milk, and my son, Jake, in utero.”²⁷ Elizabeth and Ariel did not die of a test result. They died after the high-dose treatment prescribed because of one.

To make sense of their preventable deaths, Mrs. Glaser’s husband, Paul Michael Glaser, is reported to carry a CCR5 mutation—a genetic variant associated with resistance to HIV—and to have passed it to his surviving son.²⁸ Take that at face value and notice what it does. It does not rescue the test; it replaces one baseless classification with another. When the husband inconveniently stayed “negative” for a decade beside an “infected” wife and children, the apparatus did not ask whether the test had diagnosed anyone. It reached for a second laboratory category—a gene—to keep the first one intact. Even if the genetics and antibodies were real, neither tells you who was sick. The myth survives every result because the myth, not the evidence, is load-bearing..

Face Four: Magic Johnson (1991-)

The first three faces moved public money through grief. They also died—which kept the template clean: infection equaled inevitability. The fourth face broke a different firewall and did it by living.

On November 7, 1991, Earvin “Magic” Johnson announced he had tested positive for HIV and retired from the Lakers. He did not appear ill. He was physically dominant, calm, and at the height of his fame. In a single press conference HIV stopped being a disease of specific risk groups and became universal vulnerability—if it can happen to him. The CDC later documented a sharp, immediate rise in HIV testing and case identification after the announcement, an effect named for him. That surge was not biological spread. It was a media-driven change in how many people walked in to be classified.²⁹

What makes Johnson structurally different from Hudson, White, and Glaser is not only that he lived. It is that the apparatus put him on the payroll to keep the classification profitable by embodying it. In 2008 the drug firm Abbott—which makes HIV and AIDS drugs—financed a five-year, $60-million campaign built around Johnson called “I Stand With Magic,” aimed at raising testing rates among black Americans. The pitch traveled under the face; the money came from the manufacturer of the product the testing feeds.³⁰

That is the loop stated plainly. A living diagnosis, thirty-plus years and counting, is walking proof that the laboratory classification is not the death sentence the death-faces made it. Rather than let that fact destabilize the template, the apparatus hired the survivor to sell the test—the entry point to the drugs—to the population it most wanted enrolled. Hudson, White, and Glaser moved public appropriations through grief. Johnson moved private pharmaceutical marketing through survival. The dead faces opened the treasury. The living face keeps the customers coming.

One architecture, four castings

The inaccurate popular version says separate money rivers, each owned by one face. The accurate version says three moral authorizations that widened overlapping research, prevention, education, clinical-trial, care, and later global-implementation structures—and a fourth face that did something the other three could not. White is the discrete named care statute. Hudson is the celebrity attention shift that mainstreamed the emergency. Glaser is the pediatric and family-centered authorization that opened maternal-child networks and a foundation-scale implementer. Johnson is the living face the apparatus paid to sell the test that feeds the drugs—private pharmaceutical marketing where the first three moved public appropriations.

That is Layer 3 working as extension, not only as armor. Protected grief becomes un-opposable appropriations. Un-opposable appropriations feed the provider networks. The provider networks administer the classifications and protocols that generate the next case counts. The case counts justify the next appropriation. The face on the poster does not have to understand the loop. The loop only needs the face.

Whether Hudson died from his homosexual lifestyle and drug use or that Ryan White and Ariel Glaser succumbed to lethal doses of AZT or that EGPAF generated $4 billion in cumulative assets or the NIH budget swelled from these faces can never be proven without access to clinical records that were never made public and are likely destroyed – none of this is knowable. The funding architecture is ugly enough on the verified record and numbers. They do not require embroidery.

The bridge back to the lock

Installment #1 argued that the innocent-victim category sorted who counted as grievable. This installment shows what the category purchased. Hudson purchased mainstream attention and a private research-fundraising seed that still files eight-figure returns. White purchased a named federal care statute now north of two and a half billion dollars a year, with formula logic tied to case counts. Glaser purchased pediatric moral authority, a family-centered statutory stream inside that care architecture, and a foundation that moves nine figures a year as a global implementer. Johnson purchased something stranger and more useful: proof that the diagnosis need not kill, sold back to the population as a reason to get tested—for a reported $60 million from the company that makes the drugs.

The next political question is not whether any of the four individuals “deserved” grief. Grief is not the subject. The subject is whether a republic should let grief-casting substitute for evidence when the same apparatus that collects the money also writes the classifications that keep the money flowing.

Layer 3 will not answer that question for you. It is designed to make the question feel cruel to ask. The cruelty is the point of the casting. Once you see the casting file, the cruelty changes direction.

Next in the series: Installment #5 — Forty Years, Three Generations, One Lock: The California Triangle.

End Notes

¹ U.S. Senate, Committee on Labor and Human Resources, Subcommittee on Investigations and General Oversight, Oversight of the National Cancer Program: Hearing (May 21, 1981); National Cancer Act of 1971, Pub. L. 92-218 (Dec. 23, 1971). Contemporary press on the program’s crisis includes reporting around June 3, 1981 (Baltimore Sun and related). Structural frame: virus-cancer apparatus under fiscal and oversight pressure by spring–early summer 1981; CDC MMWR Pneumocystis report followed June 5, 1981.

² Eric Weinstein, “How and How Not to Love Mankind” / INET labor-market paper on government, university, and industry interventions in the U.S. scientific labor market after “the University system stopped growing organically in the early 1970s,” PDF: https://ineteconomics.org/uploads/papers/Weinstein-GUI_NSF_SG_Complete_INET.pdf. Embedded Growth Obligations (EGO), Gated Institutional Narrative (GIN), and Distributed Idea Suppression Complex (DISC): The Portal Ep. 18; “Glitch in the Matrix II” (2020); Jeantrepreneur Animated Portal Clips Ep. 001, “GIN, DISC & EGO” (2020). “Mediocritization” is the author’s characterization; Weinstein supplies the university growth-stop / EGO analysis.

³ Report from Iron Mountain: On the Possibility and Desirability of Peace, intro. Leonard C. Lewin (The Dial Press, 1967), Section 6, “Substitutes for the Functions of War.” National Security Study Memorandum 200 (NSSM-200), Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests (”The Kissinger Report”), December 10, 1974 (declassified; USAID PCAAB500). Both in author’s archive.

⁴ Hudson disclosure and death: contemporary U.S. press, July–October 1985; standard biographical references for DOB/DOD.

⁵ First-cohort cofactor narrative: Hank Wilson, interviewed by Brent Leung for House of Numbers (extended footage, c. 2008), video, 77 min,

Wilson—a San Francisco cohort member and gay-health organizer, not a funded researcher—describes going to the medical library the same day he heard the June 1981 MMWR report of five young gay men with rare diseases, and identifying poppers (alkyl nitrites) and the high-partner-count, heavy-drug-use ‘fast-track’ lifestyle as the behavioral cofactors that set the cohort apart. He documents the 1982 New York Native ‘Do Poppers Cause Cancer?’ coverage, the 1983 CDC mouse study used to ‘vindicate’ poppers, and the popper industry’s ‘Blueprint for Health’ ad campaign in The Advocate. The NEJM/CDC index-case framing (‘five previously healthy homosexual men’) omitted the cofactor picture the cohort itself reported in real time.

⁶ Irgun / Mathilde Galland (later Krim) logistics role: the Irgun (Irgun Tzvai Leumi) was a Zionist paramilitary organization operating in Mandate Palestine before the 1948 founding of Israel, active in clandestine arms procurement and immigration logistics out of Europe in the late 1940s. By her own later biographical accounts, Mathilde Galland—then married to first husband David Danon—assisted Irgun logistics (funds and materiel) from the Geneva area in that period, before her later marriage to Arthur Krim and her move into U.S. philanthropic and Democratic political circles. The point is not the youthful cause but the recruitment channel: the same access that later opened studio and party doors began in clandestine cross-border logistics.

⁷ Joseph Sonnabend co-founded the AIDS Medical Foundation (AMF) with Mathilde Krim and Michael Gottlieb in 1983; AMF merged with the National AIDS Research Foundation in 1985 to form amfAR. Sonnabend resigned from AMF in 1985 over differences regarding the framing of AIDS as a threat to heterosexuals. Joseph A. Sonnabend Papers, New York Public Library, Manuscripts and Archives Division (finding aid).

⁸ amfAR formation, founding leadership, Hudson $250,000 gift, ~$950M raised / 3,500+ grants: amfAR, “A Brief History of amfAR.”

⁹ Commitment to Life, Sept 19, 1985: contemporary coverage (including LA Times Sept 20, 1985 accounts in secondary citation).

¹⁰ Reagan press conference AIDS exchange, Sept 17, 1985; amfAR address May 31, 1987 (Reagan Library transcript); EO 12601, June 24, 1987, 52 Fed. Reg. 24129.

¹¹ Norman, Colin. “AIDS Therapy: New Push for Clinical Trials.” Science 230 (Dec 20, 1985): 1355–1358. PMID 2999981.

¹² amfAR FY ending Sept 2024 revenue ~$24.8M: IRS Form 990 extract via ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer, EIN 13-3163817.

¹³ Ryan White CARE Act: Pub. L. 101-381, 104 Stat. 576, signed Aug 18, 1990.

¹⁴ HRSA Ryan White program funding table, FY2024 total $2,571,041,000; Parts descriptions at ryanwhite.hrsa.gov.

¹⁵ Fischl et al. 1987 AZT trial: NEJM 317:185–191, PMID 3299089.

¹⁶ Elizabeth Glaser public narrative: EGPAF “Elizabeth’s Story”; DNC address July 14, 1992 (Catt Center archive).

¹⁷ Clinton, “Statement on the Death of Elizabeth Glaser,” Dec 3, 1994, Public Papers of the Presidents.

¹⁸ EGPAF revenue and U.S.-government share: Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation IRS Form 990 (EIN 95-4191698) and 2024 Audited Financial Statements (BDO USA), reproduced at pedaids.org and ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer. FY2024 total revenue $138,028,470; peak FY2019 revenue $202,227,730. The audited statements report U.S. government grant revenue of $128,182,404 of $138,589,231 (~93%); Candid/GuideStar presents the same figure as “Government Grants: 92.9%.” NOTE: the government share is taken from the AUDITED statements, not from Form 990 Part VIII line 1e, which EGPAF left blank in TY2023 and TY2024 (all contributions, including U.S. government cooperative agreements, reported on line 1f). The auditor states the Foundation “receives a majority of its revenue from U.S. Government funded grants and cooperative agreements.”

¹⁹ Federal awards: CDC cooperative agreement NU2GGH002369 (Mozambique, “Project Alcançar”), total $93,623,599, 2021–2026 (HHS TAGGS); USAID PUSH project, Lesotho, ~$62 million over five years, announced July 14, 2016 (USAID press release). EGPAF describes itself as an original PEPFAR implementing partner from 2004 (Project HEART) in its 25-year history, “Until No Child Has AIDS.” The $250M AIDSFree award (2014) was to a JSI-led consortium with EGPAF as a named partner; the full amount is not EGPAF’s.

²⁰ 2025 PEPFAR disruption: EGPAF 2024 Annual Report and “Still Fighting” (Jan. 19, 2026), stating that U.S.-funded services were “paused or terminated with little warning” in early 2025, affecting “more than 350,000 people on HIV treatment” across Lesotho, Eswatini, and Tanzania.

²¹ Susan DeLaurentis quotation and early fundraising: Janet Huck, “Breaking a Silence,” Los Angeles Times, August 25, 1989 (co-founder attributing Elizabeth Glaser’s effectiveness to “her life, her life story and her life tragedy”; ~$2.2 million raised and ~40 grants in the first eight months).

²² Pizzo et al. 1988 pediatric IV zidovudine: NEJM 319:889–896, PMID 3166511. FDA secondary materials identifying 1990 pediatric zidovudine approval year.

²³ Connor et al. ACTG 076: NEJM 1994, PMID 7935654.

²⁴ Abbott HIVAB HIV-1/HIV-2 (rDNA) EIA package insert (Abbott Laboratories, 1997). The insert states that EIAs based on whole virus or virus lysate “were sometimes found to yield non-specific reactions with specimens from individuals with autoimmune diseases, history of multiple pregnancies, anti-HLA, EBV infections or hypergammaglobulinemia,” and that assay specificity is “based on an assumed zero prevalence of antibody to HIV-1 and/or HIV-2.” Archived: project sources, Abbott-HIVAB-HIV-1-EIA-package-insert-1997.pdf.

²⁵ Standard perinatal-HIV diagnostic practice does not treat a reactive antibody test in an infant as evidence of the child’s own infection, because maternal antibody crosses the placenta and is transferred in breast milk and persists in the child. Paul et al. defined pediatric infection as “the development of an AIDS-defining illness or seropositivity beyond 15 months of age,” and defined the uninfected state by “seroreversion at any age”—the disappearance of the transferred maternal antibody. Morris O. Paul et al., “Laboratory Diagnosis of Infection Status in Infants Perinatally Exposed to Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1,” Journal of Infectious Diseases 173 (1996): 68–76. See also W. Borkowsky et al., “Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infections in Infants Negative for Anti-HIV by Enzyme-Linked Immunoassay” (1987), and CDC, “Revised Recommendations for HIV Screening of Pregnant Women,” MMWR 2001;50(RR-19). Archived: project sources, Crowe HIV Bibliography.

²⁶ PCR/NAAT non-diagnosticity: manufacturer package-insert language for the current viral-load assays, e.g., Roche COBAS HIV-1 (“Cannot determine presence or absence of infectious virus; false positives possible at low viral loads”) and Abbott RealTime HIV-1 / m2000 (“Not intended for screening blood donors; not diagnostic alone”; “Does not establish etiology of symptoms; requires clinical correlation”). Compiled in POSITIVE (Baker), diagnostic-assay table. The assays are labeled for monitoring, not diagnosis.

²⁷ Elizabeth Glaser, Address to the 1992 Democratic National Convention, July 14, 1992 (American Rhetoric transcript; C-SPAN; Iowa State Archives of Women’s Political Communication): “unknowingly passed it to my daughter, Ariel, through my breast milk, and my son, Jake, in utero.” The single-testing-round sequence (family tested after Ariel’s 1985 illness) is documented in Huck, LA Times, Aug. 25, 1989, and E. R. Stiehm, “Elizabeth Glaser and the Pediatric AIDS Foundation,” 2020.

²⁸ Paul Michael Glaser CCR5 report: CBS News, “This Beautiful Gene,” March 31, 2008 (Glaser carries a CCR5 mutation associated with HIV resistance; son Jake reported to have inherited it); Glaser’s own characterization, interview with Tim Roxborogh (conducted May 2006, published Oct. 23, 2010): “I had a rare mutant gene that resists the virus.” His HIV-negative status is also reported in the UPI obituary, Dec. 3, 1994, and E. R. Stiehm, 2020. A dated negative and a reported genetic variant do not, individually or together, establish that the underlying antibody test diagnosed disease in anyone.

²⁹ “Magic Johnson effect”: U.S. CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report analysis documenting a sharp, immediate increase in HIV testing and case identification following Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s November 7, 1991 public disclosure of HIV-positive status—a media-driven, not biological, change in surveillance participation and reported prevalence. See also POSITIVE (Baker), §IV, “The Magic Johnson Moment,” and its endnote 47.

³⁰ “I Stand With Magic” / Abbott $60 million: Mary Engel, “Fighting HIV with Magic: A growing number of black leaders and stars try to dispel the fear and stigma surrounding tests for the virus,” Los Angeles Times, July 5, 2008 (Part B, Metro Desk; ~1,105 words). The article states that the “1 Stand With Magic” campaign was “a five-year, $60-million project financed by the drug firm Abbott, which makes HIV and AIDS drugs,” urging black Americans to be tested for HIV, with a stated goal of halving new infections among U.S. blacks.

³¹ HPA-23 as Hudson’s reported Paris treatment: Los Angeles Times, July 26, 1985; Washington Post, July 1985; UPI/NYT July 1985 reporting. AZT FDA approval: March 1987 (see also Kolata, Science, March 27, 1987, PMID 3469754, “FDA approves AZT”). HPA-23 experimental literature: PMIDs 2590721, 2480798.

³² Fischl et al. 1990 reduced-dose trial: NEJM 323:1009–1014, PMID 1977079.

³³ Volberding et al. 1990 asymptomatic trial: NEJM 322:941–949, PMID 1969115.

³⁴ Concorde Coordinating Committee 1994: Lancet 343:871–881, PMID 7908356.

³⁵ EGPAF 990s: EIN 95-4191698; FY2024 revenue $138,028,470; FY2023 revenue $162,295,489 (ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer).