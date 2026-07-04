In 2009 a psychologist at the University of Connecticut published a book about people who disagreed with him. It was not a book of arguments. It was a book of diagnoses.

Seth Kalichman is not a virologist. He has never run a bench experiment on HIV, never published a clinical trial, never characterized an antibody or sequenced a genome. His field is behavior. The instrument he built and put his name on is a psychometric scale that measures what he calls sexual compulsivity (1). His grants, which he put at roughly $20 million (2), funded studies of drinking and risk behavior in South African townships, administered by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Legitimate or not, his is the work of a social scientist, not a bench scientist.

None of which would matter, except that Denying AIDS: Conspiracy Theories, Pseudoscience, and Human Tragedy (3) set out to explain why certain scientists, mathematicians, and physicians questioned the orthodox account of HIV — and explained it without engaging a single one of their scientific claims on the merits. He explained it psychologically. The dissenters were suffering from something: suspicious minds, conspiracist ideation, a need to feel special against the weight of experts. His blog and book reads their motives instead of their arguments.

His own university said as much when the book came out. UConn’s announcement described it not as a refutation but as a “psychological autopsy” of the movement (4). An autopsy is performed on a corpse. The verdict is settled before the incision.

The discipline he skips

Calling it diagnosis is generous. Diagnosis is a discipline before it is a conclusion. A physician who is any good does not name a disease and stop. He runs a differential, ruling out the other conditions that could produce the same sign, and commits only when the confounders are excluded. Skip that step and you are not diagnosing. You are guessing, and dressing the guess in a clinical word.

Kalichman skips the step. He observes a behavior, a scientist or a physician questioning the orthodox account of HIV, and attributes it to pathology without ruling out the ordinary thing that would produce the same behavior: that the questioner examined the evidence and found it wanting. A patrol officer who books every driver who drifts across a lane line for drunkenness will, sooner or later, put a man having a stroke in a cell. The lane drift was real. The charge was an accusation wearing a diagnosis’s clothes.

That is what the book does to its subjects, one after another. It profiles them. And a man who cannot perform the discipline is not qualified to render the verdict, still less to hold the power to enforce it.

The word that does the work

The engine of the book is a single word: denialist.

The word arrived in public-health writing the same year, in a short and much-cited essay that defined denialism as a set of rhetorical tricks producing the appearance of debate where, the authors said, no legitimate debate exists (5). Once you accept that frame, the argument is over before it begins. A denialist is not a person who is wrong. He is a person whose wrongness is a symptom, whose questions are not questions but pathology, and who therefore need not be answered, only diagnosed and quarantined. The philosopher Edward Skidelsky, writing in Prospect, saw what the term was built to do: it converts dissent into disease and ends the conversation by naming it (6).

That is the whole mechanism. A scientific claim can be tested. You bring evidence, the other side brings evidence, and the better evidence wins or the question stays open. A diagnosis cannot be tested by the person diagnosed. He can only protest, and his protest becomes further evidence of the condition. The label does not answer the dissenter. It disqualifies him.

Kalichman later put the method into a peer-reviewed journal himself. In 2010 he published a study of “AIDS denialism beliefs among people living with HIV,” dissent measured as a set of beliefs to be correlated with poor outcomes, the questioner turned into a data point (7).

Why the couch instead of the proof

A man who holds the proof does not need the couch.

Nobody writes a two-hundred-page psychological autopsy of people who believe the earth is flat. The question is settled by a photograph from the moon, and the photograph does not care about the flat-earther’s childhood or his need to feel special. You produce the evidence, and the evidence ends the argument. You do not have to diagnose him, and you do not have to insult him, because you are not afraid of him.

So the method is worth taking seriously as a piece of evidence in its own right — not evidence about a virus, but evidence about the people using it. Thirty years into the epidemic, with billions of federal dollars spent, the defenders of the orthodox account still reach for the diagnosis instead of the demonstration. They build websites to counter their critics. They petition to have dissenting papers pulled from the literature. They psychologize the people asking questions. That is not how confident people behave when the evidence is on their side and easy to produce. It is how people behave when the ground is softer than they can afford to admit.

One of them admitted the ground was soft. In the same journal Kalichman helped run, the sociologist Nicoli Nattrass, who wrote the foreword to his book, conceded in print that the central quantitative charge of the campaign, the count of deaths attributed to AIDS denialism in South Africa, rests on demographic modeling that is “much more contestable,” built on “a range of assumptions,” and around which “a large confidence interval should be placed” (8). She also gave the method its proper name. Sociologists call it “boundary work” — the policing of who counts as a legitimate scientist and who is cast beyond the pale. She was describing what she and her colleagues were doing, and she called it by its academic name without embarrassment.

Who reviewed it

Nature reviewed Denying AIDS in 2009. The review was favorable. It was written by John P. Moore (9).

Moore is a virologist at Weill Cornell and a founder of AIDSTruth.org, the website assembled specifically to counter AIDS dissidents online (10). Nature handed the book celebrating the campaign against the dissidents to one of the campaign’s own organizers, and printed his approval as though it were an outside verdict. The reviewer and the reviewed were on the same side of the same fight. The journal did not tell its readers so.

What kind of fight it was, Moore had already described in his own words.

On January 27, 2007, two years before the book and its review, he sent an email from his Cornell account. The subject line, carried over from the message he was answering, read “Shame on you JP!” He was writing to a man who had criticized the tactics of the campaign. Moore was not defensive. He was proud.

If they are able to ‘justify’ their actions, it’s most likely because they simply see this as WAR. War against the ‘denialists.’ Nothing more. When you’re in a war, there are no rules. This IS a war, there ARE no rules, and we WILL crush you, one at a time, completely and utterly (at least the more influential ones; foot-soldiers like you aren’t worth bothering with).

The capital letters are his. So is the arithmetic of it, the sorting of opponents into the influential, who would be crushed, and the foot-soldiers, who were beneath the effort (11). A man who is winning on the evidence does not talk like a general. He publishes the data and lets it do the work.

Wrapped in data and diplomas

Kalichman understood the danger of a clown suit. One of his own blog posts carried the title ‘Wrapped in Data and Diplomas, It’s Still Snake Oil’ (12) — his warning that credentials and graphs and the appearance of science can dress up quackery for the unwary. He was right about the clown suit. He only failed to identify the clowns who wear them.

The book itself is the costume he described. A behavioral diagnosis, wrapped in the data and diplomas of a Springer imprint and a Nature review, offered to the public as though the argument had been won. When a reader once asked him on that same blog whether he had taken in some $17 million in HIV/AIDS grant money, Kalichman answered that the figure was “probably closer to $20 million,” added that he did “not keep track,” and told the reader that “anyone with a brain” would understand he kept none of it personally (13). The contempt is the method in miniature. A fair question about public money, met not with an account but with an insult to the person asking.

Why now

Springer is reissuing Denying AIDS in 2026 (14). The new edition carries the fight into the world after COVID, where the word denialist has found a second life aimed at anyone who questioned lockdowns, mandates, or the official account of the last five years (15). The instrument built to end one debate is being handed to a new generation to end the next.

That is reason enough to look at how the instrument was made. A book that diagnoses its critics instead of answering them is propaganda, not science, whatever the journal that reviewed it may say. It is a way of avoiding the argument, dressed in the authority of someone who knew he could not win it.

End Notes

[1] Kalichman SC, Rompa D. “Sexual sensation seeking and Sexual Compulsivity Scales: reliability, validity, and predicting HIV risk behavior.” Journal of Personality Assessment 65(3):586–601, 1995. PMID 8609589. See also Kalichman SC, Rompa D, “The Sexual Compulsivity Scale: further development and use with HIV-positive persons,” Journal of Personality Assessment 76(3):379–395, 2001, PMID 11499453.

[2] Kalichman put his own grant total at “probably closer to $20 million” in a public reply on his blog (see note 13). Verified figures from the National Institutes of Health RePORTER database, projects with principal investigator Seth C. Kalichman, include: R21AA014820 (“Alcohol and HIV Risk Reduction in South Africa,” $934,546); R01AA017399 (“Multilevel Alcohol-HIV/AIDS Prevention in South Africa,” $2,928,403); R01AA018074 (“Alcohol-Related HIV Risks among South African Women,” $2,895,221); and R01MH071164 (National Institute of Mental Health, $2,961,175). Administered chiefly by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Representative resulting publication: Kalichman SC, Simbayi LC, et al., Annals of Behavioral Medicine, 2008, PMID 18836789.

[3] Kalichman SC. Denying AIDS: Conspiracy Theories, Pseudoscience, and Human Tragedy. New York: Copernicus Books / Springer, 2009. ISBN 978-0-387-79475-4 (hardcover); 978-0-387-79476-1 (e-book).

[4] University of Connecticut, “Psychologist’s Book Examines Harmful Effects of AIDS Denialism,” UConn Today, March 23, 2009.

[5] Diethelm P, McKee M. “Denialism: what is it and how should scientists respond?” European Journal of Public Health 19(1):2–4, 2009. PMID 19158101.

[6] Skidelsky E. “Words that think for us: the tyranny of denial.” Prospect, January 27, 2010.

[7] Kalichman SC, Eaton L, Cherry C. “‘There is no proof that HIV causes AIDS’: AIDS denialism beliefs among people living with HIV/AIDS.” Journal of Behavioral Medicine 33(6):432–440, 2010. PMID 20571892; PMCID PMC3015095; DOI 10.1007/s10865-010-9275-7.

[8] Nattrass N. “Still crazy after all these years: the challenge of AIDS denialism for science.” AIDS and Behavior 14(2):248–251, 2010. PMID 19937271. Nattrass wrote the foreword to Denying AIDS.

[9] Moore JP. “The dangers of denying HIV.” Nature 459:168, 2009. DOI 10.1038/459168a.

[10] AIDSTruth.org, “About AIDSTruth”; and “Errors in Celia Farber’s March 2006 Article in Harper’s Magazine,” March 4, 2006, signatories including John P. Moore (identified as Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University).

[11] John P. Moore, email of January 27, 2007, subject “Re: Shame on you JP!”, sent from jpm2003@med.cornell.edu, with complete SMTP routing headers through Cornell’s mail gateway. Email obtained by the author.

[12] Kalichman SC. “Wrapped in Data and Diplomas, It’s Still Snake Oil.” Denying AIDS and other oddities (blog), November 2010. Archived at web.archive.org.

[13] Kalichman SC, comment reply on “Wrapped in Data and Diplomas, It’s Still Snake Oil,” Denying AIDS and other oddities (blog), 2010–2011. Archived at web.archive.org.

[14] Kalichman SC. Denying AIDS: Conspiracy Theories and Pseudoscience in a Post-COVID World, 2nd ed. Springer, 2026. ISBN 978-1-0716-5260-2 (softcover); 978-1-0716-5261-9 (e-book). DOI base 10.1007/978-1-0716-5261-9.

[15] The reappraisal of that official account is now driven by the released Pfizer clinical-trial documents, declassified intelligence disclosures, the congressional record of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony, the gain-of-function funding disputes, VAERS and independent actuarial analyses, and related FOIA disclosures — a body of material beyond the scope of this essay.