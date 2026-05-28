The documentary that prompted this essay — free on YouTube, 30 minutes.

On the last Thursday of every month, the men I sit with for weekly Bible study leave our church and drive to a diner in Vero Beach called Nettie’s. We sit down at 6:30 AM and we talk. The men include our pastor — a former CPA who left accounting for the priesthood after a successful career of double-entry ledgers and an avid hunter of Florida wild boar and whitetail since boyhood — a retired Air Force officer whose career was spent watching satellites in space, and a primatologist with a PhD in biological anthropology whose published work concerns chimpanzee communication and behavior. He has rescued chimpanzees from circuses, medical research labs, and households where someone bought a baby chimp for a child and then could not understand why the animal grew into a hundred-and-eighty-pound stranger. I am the policeman.

Last Thursday we talked about Africa.

The primatologist had recently watched Killing the Shepherd, a 2019 documentary about a Zambian chieftainess named Daniel Shikabeta and a South African-born safari operator named Roland Norton, who built a partnership in the Lower Luano Game Management Area: trophy hunting funds anti-poaching patrols, patrols reduce poaching, the wildlife recovers, the community shares in the revenue. The film honors the partnership. It honors the chieftainess. It documents the poachers and the depleted game lands and the empty patrol budgets, and it makes the case — sincerely and not without evidence — that without local will to enforce conservation, the poaching cannot be stopped.

My friend agreed with the film’s conclusion. African governments, he argued, are making half-hearted attempts. Without local commitment, the patrols collapse and the animals die. That is the observation of a man who has spent decades on the ground with the animals and with the communities adjacent to them. I cannot dismiss it. I do not dismiss it.

What I want to do here is sit with that observation and walk back upstream — because I think the film, for all its honesty about what it shows, omits the architecture that sits above the poacher’s hand. And I think the omission is not accidental. A documentary that named the architecture would not have been funded. The institutions that hold the funding levers are the same institutions whose decisions produced the conditions the documentary depicts. The chain of custody that this essay walks back is long. The documentary cannot show the whole chain because the documentary was made downstream of the actors who built it.

So here is the chain.

I. The 1974 doctrine

The doctrine that organizes American thinking about African mineral supplies was codified at the cabinet level in December 1974. National Security Study Memorandum 200 — Kissinger’s study, signed by Ford as policy in National Security Decision Memorandum 314 — established that the political and economic stability of mineral-supplying developing countries was a United States national security interest. The Minerals and Fuel chapter says the U.S. economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries, and that this dependency gives the United States “enhanced interest in the political, economic and social stability of the supplying countries.” (Foreign Relations of the United States, 1969–1976, Vol. E-14 Pt 1, Document 118; declassified 1989.)

The conspiracy version of NSSM 200 is wrong. The careful version is more disturbing. NSSM 200 did not name Africa as its target. It named thirteen priority countries — India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Ethiopia, Colombia. Three of those are African — Nigeria, Ethiopia, Egypt — but the doctrine was general. What matters is that the logic — instability in mineral-supplier countries is a U.S. security problem — was made cabinet-level policy fifty years ago, and the logic has been operative continuously since. Africa’s later position at the center of the global mineral supply chain placed it under that logic without anyone needing to name it.

The document was declassified in 1989. It has been public for thirty-six years. Most Americans have never heard of it. That is not because the document is hidden; it is because we have arranged our days so that we do not have the time to read it.

II. The Lumumba operation

Fourteen years before NSSM 200, the same logic operated in Congo.

The Church Committee — the Senate Select Committee chaired by Frank Church, which investigated American covert assassination operations in 1975 — reported its findings as Senate Report 94-465, Alleged Assassination Plots Involving Foreign Leaders. It found that in the autumn of 1960, two CIA officials were instructed by superiors to assassinate Patrice Lumumba, then prime minister of the newly independent Congo. Lethal substances were delivered to the CIA station in Leopoldville on September 26, 1960. The operation was given the highest priority by headquarters. Robert Johnson, the National Security Council notetaker, testified that he understood President Eisenhower to have ordered the killing at an NSC meeting. (S. Rep. No. 94-465, 94th Cong., 1st Sess.; Lumumba chapter pp. 13–60, 189.)

The disciplined version of this story matters more than the loose version.

The Church Committee found that the United States planned and prepared Lumumba’s assassination. It also found that Lumumba was killed by Congolese rivals in January 1961, before the CIA plan was executed, and that “it does not appear from the evidence that the United States was in any way involved in the killing.” The U.S. is not responsible for Lumumba’s death. The U.S. is responsible for having decided to kill him, having sent the poison, and having created the destabilization that produced the rivals who did kill him.

Mobutu Sese Seko’s subsequent installation, the three decades of dictatorship that followed, and the Western mineral access that period secured are separate, well-documented threads. They are downstream of the Lumumba operation. They are upstream of the chieftainess in Lower Luano.

III. The Berg Report and structural adjustment

Twenty years later the same logic operated through the World Bank.

The 1981 Berg Report — Accelerated Development in Sub-Saharan Africa: An Agenda for Action, principally authored by Elliot Berg — attributed African economic difficulty primarily to internal policy errors by African governments rather than external terms-of-trade factors. The report recommended privatization of state enterprises, currency devaluation, the dismantling of agricultural marketing boards, reduced consumer subsidies, the downsizing of state bureaucracies, and a reduced role for the state generally. It introduced the concept of structural adjustment lending. (World Bank, Accelerated Development in Sub-Saharan Africa: An Agenda for Action, 1981.)

The Berg Report itself was advisory. The binding force came afterward, through the Structural Adjustment Loan agreements that operationalized the Berg recommendations. Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania, and many others received those loans. The loans were conditioned on the privatization Berg recommended. The conditionality was not a suggestion; it was the price of access to the credit that had become, by the late 1970s, the only thing standing between several African economies and default.

The agricultural marketing boards were not perfect. They were also, in many countries, the only thing standing between a subsistence farmer and a global commodity market priced in dollars he never sees. When the marketing boards were dismantled, the farmer was put into direct competition with American and European agricultural surpluses, and with the international food-aid pipeline.

IV. PL-480

The United States Public Law 480 program — Food for Peace, signed by Eisenhower in 1954 — has been the largest U.S. food-aid vehicle for seventy years. The statute itself, codified at 7 U.S.C. § 1691 et seq. and § 403 specifically, requires the program administrator to ensure that food-aid imports “will not result in a substantial disincentive to or interference with domestic production or marketing.” (Food for Peace Act, P.L. 83-480, 1954, as amended; 7 U.S.C. § 403.)

Congress, in other words, wrote into United States law the acknowledgment that food aid risks displacing local agriculture. The fact that Congress had to write that obligation into the statute is itself evidence that the displacement risk was recognized at the outset. The Government Accountability Office documented in 1993 that the program had created such disincentives in practice. (GAO/NSIAD-93-168, Food Aid: Management Improvements Are Needed to Achieve Program Objectives, July 1993.) A 2017 panel study of 118 recipient countries over 45 years found that doubling U.S. food aid reduces recipient cereal-grain production by approximately 1.5 percent, with the effect particularly significant in sub-Saharan Africa. (Awokuse & Xie, Does Foreign Food Aid Hurt or Help Domestic Agricultural Production in Recipient Countries?, 2017.)

The mechanism is not malicious. American farmers grow surplus grain. The grain has to go somewhere. Domestic prices fall if it stays. PL-480 sends it to Africa as humanitarian aid. The African farmer who would otherwise have sold his grain at the local market cannot compete with free American grain. The African farmer stops growing. The next time there is a shortage, the food aid is no longer a supplement; it is the supply.

We recognize this pattern wherever the price of a thing falls below the cost of producing it. The producer exits the market. Once enough producers exit, the market is the importer’s market. The original humanitarian purpose of the aid is no longer relevant; the dependency it produced is.

V. The DRC extraction architecture

What is happening in the Democratic Republic of the Congo right now sits at the bottom of all of this.

The United Nations Panel of Experts on the Illegal Exploitation of Natural Resources and Other Forms of Wealth of the Democratic Republic of the Congo issued its first report in April 2001 as UN Security Council document S/2001/357. The Panel was chaired by Safiatou Ba-N’Daw of Côte d’Ivoire. The Panel identified two phases of exploitation. The first phase was mass-scale looting of stockpiles — minerals, coffee, timber, livestock, money — by the armies of Burundi, Rwanda, and Uganda. The second phase the Panel called “systematic and systemic exploitation,” requiring planning and organization, carried out in violation of DRC sovereignty. (U.N. Doc. S/2001/357, 12 April 2001.)

The easy version of this story makes it about Western corporations. The documentary record is more complicated. The primary extractors named by the UN during the Second Congo War period were neighbor-state armies operating through corrupt elite networks. Western corporations entered the chain downstream, as consumers of the mineral flows that the neighbor-state extraction enabled.

That has continued. The DRC produces, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s 2025 figures, 76 percent of the world’s mined cobalt. (USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries 2025 — Cobalt.) Inside the DRC, the dominant operator of the two largest cobalt-copper assets — Tenke Fungurume and Kisanfu — is China Molybdenum, a Chinese state-linked enterprise. Glencore, the Swiss commodities house, is the major Western player in DRC cobalt but not the majority. China dominates refining of the cobalt that leaves the country.

This is the deepest evidence that what we are looking at is structural rather than national. The 1960 Lumumba operation secured Western access to those minerals for three decades. Over the past fifteen years, the extraction architecture has shifted substantially to Chinese state-linked enterprises. The actors at the trough have changed. The trough has not. The Chinese state did not build the architecture. They walked into one that was already there.

That observation is the one I most want the reader to sit with. If the system runs the same way regardless of which great power is benefiting from it, then the system is the unit of analysis. Naming Western corporations is too narrow. Naming the Chinese state is too narrow. The architecture is older than the present cast.

VI. The South African parallel — and the West African bridge

The South African mining record runs the same pattern in a different idiom — and it is here that the chain crosses into territory I have worked in for almost two decades.

The Leon Commission of Inquiry into Safety and Health in the Mining Industry, chaired by Judge Ramon Leon, reported to the South African government in 1995. It documented tuberculosis rates rising in the mining workforce well before HIV entered the equation. It identified silicosis — pneumoconiosis from quartz-dust exposure underground — as the substrate that made the workforce vulnerable to TB. The industry’s liability for occupational silicosis and silico-tuberculosis was capped, under the Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act, at compensation levels that were a small fraction of what common-law damages would have produced. (Commission of Inquiry into Safety and Health in the Mining Industry — Final Report, South Africa, 1995.)

In 2011, in Mankayi v AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, the Constitutional Court of South Africa held that the statutory compensation scheme did not extinguish a mineworker’s common-law right to sue. The ruling reversed two lower courts that had held such suits barred. Mankayi himself died of the disease days before the judgment. The procedural opening produced a class action against approximately thirty gold producers and the R5 billion Tshiamiso Trust settlement in 2018. (Mankayi v AngloGold Ashanti Ltd [2011] ZACC 3.)

I have written elsewhere about how this matters for the question of HIV diagnostics — most recently in last week’s post on what I called the Pathogen Alibi. The short version: when the WHO adopted the Bangui case definition in October 1985, the case-definition criteria for AIDS in Africa included weight loss, chronic cough, prolonged fever, persistent diarrhea, and generalized lymphadenopathy. Those criteria are indistinguishable from the clinical presentation of advanced silicosis with secondary tuberculosis. A South African gold miner with dust-induced lung disease, fever from TB, and the wasting that accompanies both could be classified — without any HIV antibody test — as an “AIDS case.” The industry was, in those years, sitting on a liability problem the size of its workforce. The reclassification did not require coordination; it required only that the new diagnostic category be available, and that the institutional incentives align with using it.

The same diagnostic architecture — antibody-based screening tests, polymerase chain reaction amplification, ELISA panels, the Western blot used for research confirmation — powers the diagnosis of HIV, Ebola, hepatitis B and C, influenza, MERS, SARS, Zika, dengue, West Nile, malaria, COVID-19, and increasingly cancer. In West Africa specifically, the Ebola outbreak architecture from 2014 forward has run on the same Emergency Use Authorization regulatory pathway that powered the COVID-19 PCR diagnostics — Roche, Cepheid, Altona, BioFire — none of which are FDA-approved diagnostics; all are EUA detection tools. The WHO 2014 Ebola case definition makes RT-PCR positivity equal to a confirmed case. This is detection-equals-diagnosis, the same structural move the HIV antibody test made forty years earlier.

I mention this only to show that the architecture above the poacher’s hand is not confined to minerals and food aid. It runs through diagnostic medicine as well. The same institutional convergence that suppresses mining-industry liability through diagnostic reclassification operates in the West African epidemic-management apparatus that the World Health Organization, USAID, the Centers for Disease Control, and the major pharmaceutical manufacturers built jointly over the past thirty years. The pattern is consistent. The actors are not coordinated. The interests align.

VII. Zambia — what the communities themselves are saying

Now back to Zambia, where Killing the Shepherd is set.

Zambian law allocates to the Community Resource Boards — the local bodies that exist to share trophy-hunting and concession revenue with communities adjacent to Game Management Areas — twenty percent of concession fees and fifty percent of hunting revenue. Local chiefs receive five percent of each. This is statute, not aspiration.

In September 2019, the South African press reported that the Zambia National Community Resources Board, the federation of those local boards, had reached a breaking point. Felix Shanungo, the federation’s president, was quoted directly: “It is our land. We are the custodians.” The federation reported that the communities had received no concession fees since 2016 and no hunting revenue since 2018. The federation withdrew its members’ signatures on hunting permits, refused to sign new ones, and stopped trophy hunting going forward in the affected areas. The federation also stated that without payment of salaries that had been months in arrears, the communities could not continue patrolling against poaching. (“Zambian communities halt trophy hunting in dispute over fees,” The South African, 18 September 2019.)

The trophy-hunting industry claims it contributes $200 million annually to sub-Saharan African economies. Conservationists who have traced the money say less than three percent of hunting revenues actually reaches the communities adjacent to the concessions.

A friend who was at the breakfast that prompted this piece wrote me a careful clarification that is worth adding here.

The <3% figure measures the cash channel to communities outside the concession boundary. It does not measure what stays inside. A well-run concession funds patrol operations, road and water infrastructure, schools, and clinics inside its boundary; employs trackers, scouts, skinners, and camp staff from the surrounding communities; and distributes the meat from each hunt — under most concession rules, the safari hunter takes home only horns and hide — in full to the communities living inside the concession. Lower Luano under the Shikabeta-Norton partnership is precisely a case of that in-concession economy working. The <3% figure is therefore best read as a verdict on the statutory revenue-sharing framework above the concessions, not on the in-concession economy itself. Two different ledgers.

Where adjacent communities are excluded from the in-concession ledger, the remedy is structural rather than redistributive: an operator can negotiate with the host government to expand the concession boundary to encompass them. The binding constraint is purely economic — does the additional hunting revenue cover the additional concession cost. Where the answer is yes, the concession expands and the in-concession ledger extends. Where the answer is no, the adjacent communities remain on the statutory ledger, which since 2016 has paid them nothing. The federation’s 2019 protest was about that second ledger, not the first.

What Killing the Shepherd captures is one chieftainess and one safari operator making one partnership work. The larger Zambian record shows that the statutory framework intended to share revenue with communities does not in practice deliver, and that the affected communities — when they organize — have identified the problem as non-payment, not as their own failure of will. The patrols collapse when the salaries stop. The poaching rises because the patrols collapsed. The communities are not the originating cause of the poaching. They are the people abandoned by the framework that was supposed to fund the patrols.

The film honors a partnership that works. The federation describes the framework that does not. Both are true. The documentary shows the exception. The federation describes the rule.

VIII. Stewardship

I want to close on the word stewardship, because I do not think the word means what the conservation movement has used it to mean since the 1980s.

Genesis 1:28 gives dominion. Genesis 2:15 specifies the form of that dominion — to till and to keep. The Hebrew is avad and shamar: to serve and to guard. Dominion in scripture is not extraction. Dominion is custodial. The created order is given to us not as a resource to be drawn down but as a charge to be answered for.

What the men at Nettie’s were describing without quite naming was an architecture in which communities are made the custodians of a created order without being given the resources to do the custodial work. Custody without provision is not custody. It is abandonment dressed up as autonomy. The chieftainess in the film is doing the work the statute promised would be funded. The film honors her. It does not name the absent funder.

None of the institutions above the poacher’s hand — the lending agencies, the trade frameworks, the food-aid programs, the extraction agreements, the diagnostic regimes that suppress occupational-disease liability — are evil in the cartoon sense. Naming them as such would be both inaccurate and pastorally unhelpful. They are systems that each act in their own institutional interest, and the interests align in a direction that produces the outcome we are looking at. The chain doesn’t need a mastermind. It needs only what it has: convergent decentralized self-interest, each link justified on its own terms, the whole running smoothly because no one has to coordinate it.

The sources I have cited in this post are not hidden. NSSM 200 has been declassified for thirty-six years. The Church Committee report has been on the public record for fifty. The Berg Report sits in the World Bank’s own document repository. The PL-480 statute is in the United States Code. The UN DRC Panel report is on the United Nations digital library. The USGS cobalt figures are published every January. The Leon Commission report is held in the South African National Archives. Mankayi is a Constitutional Court judgment. Felix Shanungo’s quotation ran in a South African newspaper in September of 2019.

None of this is private intelligence. All of it is public. Most Americans have never heard of any of it.

That is not because we are incurious. It is because by design our days are arranged so that we do not have the time, the energy, or the quiet hours required to do this kind of reading. The distraction is the policy. By the grace of God, I now have the time, energy, and resources to do the looking. What our schools, universities, governments, and — let me be honest — too many of our religious institutions continue to fail to do, a retired man with a laptop and a stable home can do. None of that is courage on my part. It is bandwidth and curiosity.

What I would ask is that the next time you find yourselves discussing something as obscure as poaching in Africa — over coffee, after church, in a parking lot, on the phone with a brother — that we withhold judgment from the people the documentary presents on screen. The chieftainess did not build the architecture above her. The safari operator did not build it. The poacher with the snare did not build it. The hunger that produced his snare was built somewhere else, by people who will never meet him, and who have arranged matters so that he and his chieftainess will bear the moral weight of an outcome they did not author.

The hope — and it is a small one — is that conversations like the ones we have at Nettie’s, multiplied across enough breakfasts and enough Sundays and enough parking lots, eventually reach an electorate willing to ask its representatives to modify the policy. That is the modest ask. Not a movement. Just informed conversation, repeated, in enough places, by enough of us, with God’s help.

The communion wafer is not produced ex nihilo. The smartphone in everyone’s pocket was assembled with cobalt from a mine in Katanga, where a different set of armies and a different set of corporations now do the work the Belgian Congo did a century ago.

The half-hearted attempt is not Zambia’s. The half-hearted attempt is our own.

Sources:

· National Security Study Memorandum 200, Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests (10 December 1974); declassified 1989. Foreign Relations of the United States, 1969–1976, Vol. E-14 Pt 1, Document 118. https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1969-76ve14p1/d127

· U.S. Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities (Church Committee), Alleged Assassination Plots Involving Foreign Leaders, S. Rep. No. 94-465 (20 November 1975). Lumumba chapter: pp. 13–60, 189. https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/sites-default-files-94465.pdf

· World Bank, Accelerated Development in Sub-Saharan Africa: An Agenda for Action (1981). Principal author: Elliot Berg. https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/702471468768312009/pdf/multi-page.pdf

· Food for Peace Act, Public Law 83-480 (1954), as amended; 7 U.S.C. § 1691 et seq., § 403.

· Government Accountability Office, Food Aid: Management Improvements Are Needed to Achieve Program Objectives, GAO/NSIAD-93-168 (July 1993). https://www.gao.gov/products/nsiad-93-168

· Awokuse, T. & Xie, R., Does Foreign Food Aid Hurt or Help Domestic Agricultural Production in Recipient Countries? (2017) — 45-year panel study of 118 recipient countries.

· United Nations Panel of Experts, Report of the Panel of Experts on the Illegal Exploitation of Natural Resources and Other Forms of Wealth of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, UN Doc. S/2001/357 (12 April 2001). https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/437576

· U.S. Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2025 — Cobalt. https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2025/mcs2025-cobalt.pdf

· Commission of Inquiry into Safety and Health in the Mining Industry (Leon Commission), Final Report (South Africa, 1995).

· Mankayi v AngloGold Ashanti Ltd [2011] ZACC 3, Constitutional Court of South Africa.

· Tshiamiso Trust settlement (2018), R5 billion class-action settlement with six South African gold producers.

· World Health Organization, Workshop on AIDS in Central Africa, Bangui, Central African Republic, 22–25 October 1985.

· “Zambian communities halt trophy hunting in dispute over fees,” The South African, 18 September 2019. Quoting Felix Shanungo, President, Zambia National Community Resources Board (ZNCRB).

· Baker, C., “The Pathogen Alibi” (Substack, 27 May 2026). https://rkoch.substack.com/p/the-pathogen-alibi

Vero Beach, Florida — 28 May 2026