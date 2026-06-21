Two days ago, Elon Musk tweeted, “The reason they call me a Nazi is to encourage people to murder me.”

By this morning, 18 million had read it and 379,000 people had approved.

“Nazi” did not describe Musk’s politics. It is a sorting word, the kind of word designed to mark a class of person who is no longer entitled to be heard, to be safe, or live.

In late 1170, Henry II asked, “Who will rid me of this meddlesome priest?” Four knights rode to Canterbury and killed Thomas Becket at the altar on December 29. The king had not given an order. He had given a category. The category was enough.

Two thousand years ago, the Pharisees used the Greek word hamartolos against Jesus and the people who came to hear him teach. The scribes supplied the category. The Pharisees worked it in the street. The word was hamartolos (sinner). The purpose was identical.

Luke 15:1-2:

As the tax collectors and sinners drew near to Jesus, the Pharisees grumbled, “This man receives sinners and eats with them” (1).

They did not listen or engage with what Jesus taught. They classified his audience and used their classification to discredit him. Tax collectors and sinners. That was the first-century equivalent of a labeling system designed to place a category of human being outside the boundary of legitimate company, and to place those who associated with that category outside the boundary too. The scribes did not reason or argue. They were running a sorting operation.

Jesus answered with two parables. A shepherd loses one sheep out of a hundred and goes after it until he finds it. A woman loses one coin out of ten and lights a lamp and sweeps the house until she finds it. His point was not that the lost ones are exceptional but that the category itself was the lie. They were not disposable people. There was only sorting done by people whose power and authority depended on the sort.

Then, in verse seven, Jesus uses the same word the scribes used in verse two. Hamartolos.

There will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who need no repentance.

Spoken without contempt, the same word described a condition that can be moved out of, not a sentence the speaker is locked into. The scribes used the word to silence them. Jesus used the same word to free them.

Bombs and bomb technicians

If someone flies a Confederate flag or voices the n-word, we cannot responsibly ignore context. It is one thing for a bigot to fly a Confederate flag to threaten his black neighbors. It is something else when a historian flies one to remind the country of the historical record of crimes committed by the Democratic Party that enthusiastically waged war against black and white Americans who sought to end slavery. The display looks identical. The context is not.

When we are prohibited from using the language that describes the bomb, how can we identify the bomber? How could Jesus disarm the word sinner without saying sinner?

When Larry Kramer titled his 1978 novel Faggots, he did not use the word to terrorize homosexuals (2). He used it to disarm the word and squeeze the poison from it. When black Americans greet their dearest friends with the racial epithet that Democrats once shouted at lynchings, they do so to disarm the word and to squeeze the poison from it (3). When Christ used hamartolos in Luke 15, he used the same word the Pharisees had used as a slur — he used it to disarm and squeeze the poison from it.

If we think of the word as a bomb, we know that the bomb can only be disarmed by a bomb tech who has the skills and courage to render harmless what the bombers have built. Like academia, network, and cable, AI and social media algorithms rarely recognize the bomb tech from the bomber, so they silence both. The bomber does not care. He has encrypted chats and private channels and his own platforms. The bomb tech needs enough room to disarm the bomb. Ignoring the bomb endangers the public and the technicians who can disarm it.

Richard Pryor and Chris Rock were bomb techs. So were the black grandmothers in southern churches who took the word the lynch mob screamed and made it into a term of love for the grandchildren they protected. The Slants did the same thing under American trademark law and went all the way to the Supreme Court to do it (4). Disarming the word is not a 20th-century invention or a queer-theory novelty. It is the oldest move in scripture, performed by Christ on the same Greek noun the Pharisees swung at Him.

When a belligerent uses language in a hostile context, I want to hear it so I can choose to ignore him, block him, or answer him in my own words. I do not need government HR busybodies or a social-media platform to protect me from what other people say. That is not the government’s job, and it is not the platform’s job to deploy nanny technology to prevent me from hearing Martin Luther King or Richard Pryor or Chris Rock or, for that matter, the bigot on the next street over. I would rather know who they are and what they are saying. Ignorance should not be a party objective.

When network television and social media rebroadcast words like fascist and Nazi, I want to hear that too because the bomb is the evidence. It is not just the blob-funded activist who calls Elon Musk a Nazi. The networks and platforms amplify the call to paint his associates and supporters. The asymmetry between fools who say foolish things and thoughtful Americans who describe foolish things in their own terms is the cohesion the best parts of our country still run on. Filtration is asymmetric. Filtration hides the fool and silences a thoughtful response.

Context and algorithms

Unlike first-year Greek students and thinking people, social media algorithms cannot intuit the meaning or intentions of a word. They cannot understand Larry Kramer’s intent when he titled his 1978 novel Faggots. They cannot read what Geneva Smitherman documented when she wrote Black Talk. They cannot read what The Slants were doing when they took their name to the Supreme Court. They cannot read what a Holocaust museum intends when it posts a photograph of a nude starving child (5). They cannot intuit what a Syrian war-crimes archivist intends when he uploads footage of a chemical attack (6). And they cannot grasp what Jesus was doing in Luke 15. Indeed, if Luke 15 were posted on Facebook today under the title “This Man Receives Sinners,” it would be flagged, demoted, shadow-banned, or removed for promoting an offensive category, and the appeals process would be handled by an algorithm or, at best, an ESL moderator in Manila working from a list of banned terms.

The Auschwitz Memorial knows this. In April 2024 the museum’s posts of murdered children were demoted by Facebook’s classifier for “adult nudity” (5). Meta apologized. In 2018 the Anne Frank Center had the same experience. Meta apologized then too. The apologies do not solve the problem. The problem is structural. A system that cannot discern evidence from offense cannot tell a death-camp archive from pornography, so it bans both. A system that cannot tell a war-crimes archive from incitement deletes the Syrian footage and lets the chemical attack disappear from the public record (6). The mechanism is not malicious. It is dumb and blind. A system without a theology of persons cannot recognize persons, and a system that cannot recognize persons will eventually classify them out of view.

Labels

The labels in 2026 are doing what hamartolos did in the first century. Racist. Denier. Homophobe. Misogynist. Predator. Pedophile. Nazi. (I can’t risk the n-word.) The list does not identify the targets so much as it describes what the speakers want done to them. The targets vary. The mechanism does not.

Where the modern parallel is most exact is in the division of labor. Luke 15 names two distinct groups in verse two — the Pharisees and the scribes. The scribes were the credentialed class, the Torah experts, the official interpreters. The Pharisees were the lay-piety enforcement arm, the voluntary purity-keepers who applied the scribes’ categories in the daily life of the village. The scribes wrote down what counted as outside. The Pharisees made sure the outsiders stayed outside.

The 2026 version is the same shape. The credentialed class (university centers, NGO certifiers, federal pressure operations, content-moderation policy teams) supplies the categories. The lay-enforcement class (advertiser-boycott campaigns, the journalist Twitter mob, the activist pile-on, the corporate diversity officer) works the categories in the street. Adam Smith called the first kind of authority “men of system.” Hannah Arendt called the second kind of enforcement “the banality of evil.” Luke called them scribes and Pharisees. The names change. The mechanism does not.

The hardest version of the mechanism is what happens when the sorting word is allowed to swallow the historical record.

Imagine Luke forced to censor hamartolos in chapter fifteen, not only when Jesus says it, but when the scribes say it too. The slur disappears. The reclamation disappears. The whole mechanism the chapter exists to expose disappears with it. Like the unidentified belligerent who purportedly harmed an unidentified victim, hiding the bomb prevents us from naming the crime. The scribes win retrospectively because the evidence of their tactics has been scrubbed.

That is what social media moderation, academic speech codes, and federal speech-pressure operations are doing now. We cannot name the criminal. We cannot say what the criminal said. And in the silence where the receipts used to be, “white supremacy” floods in as the only available descriptor. A fog that owns nothing, accuses everyone, and lets the actual institutional record dissolve into something so general it could be charged against a man who writes this sentence.

The record the fog erases is specific. The 1856 Democratic Party platform defended slavery in the territories (7). The 1860 Breckinridge platform demanded federal protection of slavery wherever it might be established (8). The 1868 platform called Reconstruction “a flagrant usurpation of power” and condemned the federal government for protecting the freed slaves (9). President Woodrow Wilson (D) screened Birth of a Nation in the East Room in 1915 and wrote in volume five of A History of the American People that the Klan was a movement of southern whites “aroused by the mere instinct of self-preservation” (10). James Vardaman and Theodore Bilbo were Democratic senators from Mississippi. Bull Connor was a Democratic public safety commissioner. Robert Byrd served in the Senate as a Democrat until 2010. Ernest Hollings served as a Democrat until 2005. The Solid South was Democratic into the 1990s.

Barbara Fields, writing in New Left Review in 1990, called the move I am naming “racecraft,” the practice of using racial categories to disguise the concrete historical actors whose names are on the receipts (11). Walter Benn Michaels and Adolph Reed have made the same point in left journals for two decades (12). Lerone Bennett Jr., a senior editor at Ebony, wrote a book about it in 2000 (13). Thomas Sowell wrote a book about it in 2005 (14). The argument is not partisan. The receipts are public. The fog does not own them.

The First Amendment was supposed to be the answer.

In Brandenburg v. Ohio, 395 U.S. 444 (1969), the Supreme Court protected the speech of a Ku Klux Klan organizer against an Ohio criminal syndicalism statute, holding that speech may be punished only when it is “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action” (15). In Cohen v. California, 403 U.S. 15 (1971), the Court protected a young man’s jacket bearing the words “Fuck the Draft” in a Los Angeles courthouse corridor, because “one man’s vulgarity is another’s lyric” (16). In Matal v. Tam, 582 U.S. 218 (2017), the Court unanimously struck down the Lanham Act’s disparagement clause and let an Asian-American band called The Slants register the slur they had reclaimed (17). In Snyder v. Phelps, 562 U.S. 443 (2011), the Court protected the Westboro Baptist Church’s right to picket a Marine’s funeral with signs the Marine’s family found unbearable, eight to one (18).

The Court has not changed its mind. The platforms and the agencies have not been forced to read the Court’s opinions. Matal is the case the algorithm should be made to study. An Asian-American band took a word the law called disparaging and put it on their drum kit, and the United States Supreme Court said the government could not use offense to police speech. That is the Jesus move performed under American law. The classifier does not know it happened.

The Baptismal Covenant in the 1979 Book of Common Prayer asks the question and gives the answer in eleven words. “Will you strive for justice and peace among all people, and respect the dignity of every human being?” The congregation responds: “I will, with God’s help” (19).

The shepherd does not argue about the category of the sheep. He searches for it.

Hate speaks for itself because Hate’s signature is always the same. A word designed to make the labeled person un-listen-to-able, deployed by a credentialed class that writes the categories, enforced by a lay-piety class that works them in the street. Two thousand years of the mechanism, four different scales of technology, identical output at every stage. Synagogue grumble in the first century. Royal hint in the twelfth. Party platform in the nineteenth. Classifier model in the twenty-first.

The 1856 platform speaks for itself. Wilson’s volume five speaks for itself. The Auschwitz Memorial’s deleted post speaks for itself. Matal v. Tam speaks for itself. Luke 15 speaks for itself. Henry II’s eight words speak for themselves.

Musk’s seven words speak for themselves too.

End Notes

[1] Luke 15:1-2 (English Standard Version). Bible Gateway: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+15%3A1-10&version=ESV.

[2] Larry Kramer, Faggots (New York: Random House, 1978).

[3] Geneva Smitherman, Black Talk: Words and Phrases from the Hood to the Amen Corner, rev. ed. (Boston: Houghton Mifflin, 2000; orig. 1994). On the reclamation mechanism more broadly, see Robin Brontsema, “A Queer Revolution: Reconceptualizing the Debate Over Linguistic Reclamation,” Colorado Research in Linguistics 17, no. 1 (June 2004); and Adam D. Galinsky et al., “The Reappropriation of Stigmatizing Labels: The Reciprocal Relationship Between Power and Self-Labeling,” Psychological Science 24, no. 10 (October 2013): 2020–2029, DOI 10.1177/0956797613482943.

[4] Matal v. Tam, 582 U.S. 218 (2017). See note 17 below.

[5] Auschwitz Memorial post-removal episode reported in Daily Mail, April 2024; earlier identical incident with Anne Frank Center reported in Gizmodo and Jerusalem Post, 2018. Both incidents resulted in Meta apologies.

[6] Eye on Alhasakah account suspension reported in Billy Perrigo, “These Tech Companies Were Trying to Document War Crimes. Then Their Content Was Removed,” TIME, March 19, 2020. YouTube deletion of Syrian chemical-weapons documentation reported in Victoria Turk, “How YouTube’s Algorithm Distorts Reality,” WIRED, 2018.

[7] Democratic Party Platform of 1856. The American Presidency Project, University of California, Santa Barbara. https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/1856-democratic-party-platform.

[8] Democratic Party Platform of 1860 (Breckinridge faction). The American Presidency Project. https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/1860-democratic-party-platform-1.

[9] Democratic Party Platform of 1868. The American Presidency Project. https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/1868-democratic-party-platform.

[10] Woodrow Wilson, A History of the American People, vol. 5 (New York: Harper & Brothers, 1902), p. 60. The full sentence reads: “The white men of the South were aroused by the mere instinct of self-preservation.”

[11] Barbara J. Fields, “Slavery, Race and Ideology in the United States of America,” New Left Review I/181 (May/June 1990): 95–118. Expanded in Karen E. Fields and Barbara J. Fields, Racecraft: The Soul of Inequality in American Life (London: Verso, 2012), ISBN 9781844679942.

[12] Walter Benn Michaels and Adolph Reed, “The Trouble With Disparity,” Common Dreams, August 15, 2020; see also Reed, “The Trouble With Uplift,” The Baffler No. 41 (September 2018).

[13] Lerone Bennett Jr., Forced into Glory: Abraham Lincoln’s White Dream (Chicago: Johnson Publishing Company, 2000), ISBN 9780874850857.

[14] Thomas Sowell, Black Rednecks and White Liberals (New York: Encounter Books, 2005), ISBN 9781594030864.

[15] Brandenburg v. Ohio, 395 U.S. 444 (1969), per curiam, at 447. Cornell Legal Information Institute: https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/395/444.

[16] Cohen v. California, 403 U.S. 15 (1971), Harlan, J., at 25. Cornell LII: https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/403/15.

[17] Matal v. Tam, 582 U.S. 218 (2017), Alito, J. Cornell LII: https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/15-1293. The case held the Lanham Act’s disparagement clause unconstitutional as viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment.

[18] Snyder v. Phelps, 562 U.S. 443 (2011), Roberts, C.J. Library of Congress official text: https://tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/ll/usrep/usrep562/usrep562443/usrep562443.pdf.

[19] The Book of Common Prayer (New York: Church Hymnal Corporation, 1979), p. 305 (Baptismal Covenant).