Redding, California, sits at the northern tip of the Sacramento Valley. In the 1990s it had fewer than 80,000 people and two modern hospitals of about 240 beds each. Mercy was nonprofit. Redding Medical Center belonged to Tenet Healthcare, then the country’s second-largest for-profit hospital chain. Both ran open-heart programs. Redding’s program, sold to the public as the California Heart Institute, was older, heavily advertised, and far more profitable. Heart work brought in roughly 40 percent of the hospital’s revenue. For a small city in a remote corner of the state, Redding Medical Center ranked among Tenet’s biggest money-makers. The Dartmouth Atlas of Health Care, which tracks surgery rates across the country, found that Redding’s rate of coronary bypass operations per thousand Medicare patients was among the highest in the nation.[1]

The directors of cardiology and heart surgery were Dr. Chae Hyun Moon, a cardiologist who was not board-certified, and Dr. Fidel Realyvasquez, a Stanford-trained heart surgeon. The hospital treated them as rainmakers. They received six-figure director salaries for titles that required little real work. Realyvasquez was also reported to have a multi-million-dollar income guarantee and exclusive rights to the heart operating rooms. By 2002, the two men and their associates were performing four to five times as many heart procedures as a hospital serving that population would have been expected to perform.[2]

That volume carries the story. A hospital that size, in a city that size, does not produce national-record bypass rates from local need alone. Doctors in Redding and as far as 200 miles away in the San Francisco Bay Area suspected the operations were unnecessary. They filed seven complaints with the Medical Board of California based on what they found when their own patients came back from Redding. Physicians on Redding’s own staff complained to hospital administrators beginning in 1996. Nothing effective stopped the machine until the FBI raided the hospital in October 2002.[3]

The investigation later supported a finding that Moon, Realyvasquez, and their associates performed unnecessary heart procedures on more than 600 patients between 1995 and 2002. Some were injured. Some died. The hospital’s system for doctors reviewing one another’s work (peer review) had been blocked in the heart programs.[4]

One patient who walked away is public because he refused to stay quiet. Fr. John Corapi, a nationally known Catholic preacher with a large following on Catholic television and radio, lived in the Redding area. Moon told him he needed immediate triple-bypass surgery for “spontaneously dissecting arteries.” Corapi delayed long enough to keep a speaking date before Pentagon officials in Norfolk, then flew to Las Vegas on a friend’s advice for what he believed would be emergency surgery. On the gurney, a Las Vegas cardiologist looked at the films and asked what they were supposed to be bypassing. The written opinion two days after Moon’s exam: minor coronary disease, no reason for bypass. Other independent cardiologists agreed. Corapi took those second opinions to the FBI. The raid followed a three-month investigation.[5]

Tenet paid $54 million in 2003 to settle federal claims about unnecessary care, without admitting wrongdoing, and later set up a $395 million fund for hundreds of heart patients who sued. Settlements with the doctors added tens of millions more. Moon’s medical license was revoked in 2007. There was no criminal conviction of the two physicians that ends the story the way a jury verdict would. Civil money and the licensing board did the accounting the hospital’s internal review system refused to do.[6]

The volume of surgical procedures does not require names. Four to five times the expected surgery rate, in a marketed “institute,” under rainmaker protection, with outside doctors two hundred miles south filing complaints about their own patients, is already the picture of expertise mistaken for a blank check. Chest pain and vague symptoms became a product line. The category replaced the person on the table. Certainty did the rest.

Stephen Klaidman told the Redding story at book length in Coronary: A True Story of Medicine Gone Awry (2007). The spine of the facts above comes from a later disaster analysis by physicians who had worked in or overseen the region, from reporting at the time, and from the public settlement record.[7][8][9]

Why retell it here? Because long before Redding, a short Jewish saying named the exact failure the hospital ran at industrial scale, and because the saying was never aimed at medicine as such. It was aimed at the top of the craft, where certainty hardens and the patient in front of you disappears into a type.

An old warning about the best doctors

Near the end of a classical Jewish law collection called the Mishnah (a condensed code of oral teaching, written down roughly eighteen centuries ago) there is a rough list of trades and the characters they tend to produce. Donkey drivers are mostly wicked. Sailors are mostly pious. Even the best butcher is partnered with cruelty. And then this line:

טוֹב שֶׁבָּרוֹפְאִים לְגֵיהִנֹּם

The best of physicians to Gehinnom.[10]

Gehinnom is the tradition’s word for the place of judgment after death: hell, in ordinary English. The Hebrew line has no verb. It does not say the best doctors “go to” hell, “belong in” hell, or “are destined for” hell. Translators add the motion. The original is colder: the best of physicians, and hell, set next to each other with nothing between them.

The later Talmud discussion, which usually cannot leave a hard saying alone, passes this clause in silence. The earliest full explanation that can be checked is from Rashi, the great medieval French commentator, writing roughly nine centuries after the Mishnah.[11] What the second-century authors meant in their own world cannot be recovered with certainty. What can be recovered is how later readers lived with the line, and what those readings still name.

The saying is not a curse on healing.

What later teachers said it meant

Rashi gives three failures in one short gloss.[12]

The doctor does not fear illness. He eats like a healthy man and never breaks his heart before God. Sickness never humbles him. Sometimes he kills people, stated flatly, not as poetry. He has the means to heal the poor, and he does not.

That is the whole of Rashi on the line: spiritual complacency, death caused by treatment, and care withheld. No ban on medicine. No attack on the honest practitioner who knows his limits and practices with humility.

A later commentator, Maharsha (Rabbi Shmuel Eidels), sharpens the target. On his reading, “the best” means the man who holds himself the unmatched expert, who trusts his own judgment out of pride, misreads the nature of this particular patient, and kills him with remedies that might have helped someone else. The prescribed fix is consultation with other physicians, because the matter is life and death.[13]

Treating the category instead of the patient standing in front of you is not a modern complaint invented by critics of industrial medicine. It is an old commentator, on this line, in his own words.

Another commentator, writing under the name Tiferet Yisrael, draws a distinction that keeps the saying from turning into a war on doctors. The butcher’s flaw is partly built into the trade: slaughter can harden a person, so even the best butcher is still linked to cruelty, and the advice is to keep some distance from the work itself. The physician’s flaw is not built in. The craft creates the temptation; the craft does not require it.[14] On that reading the maxim is almost praise of the expert who knows how close he stands to fatal error: a higher burden on mastery, not a ban on the art.

Across the main readings the target is the same, and it is not medicine. It is a set of habits available mainly to the best doctors: certainty that kills humility, error about the patient in front of you, harm that does not count itself, compassion rationed by ability to pay, a heart that never breaks.

The same tradition requires doctors

If the saying were a ban on medicine, the rest of Jewish law would make no sense.

From a doubled Hebrew verb in Exodus about thoroughly healing a wound, the classical rabbis derive permission for a physician to heal.[15] Elsewhere the Talmud records a prayer that treats human medicine as a bad habit and concedes healing to God alone, and then another authority overrules it and upholds the doctor’s license.[16] The argument lives inside the sources, and the sources side with the doctor.

The standard code of Jewish law is blunt. The Torah gave the physician permission to heal. Healing is a commandment, part of the duty to save life. A doctor who withholds himself is a shedder of blood.[17] Authorized error is handled one way in human court and still carries liability before Heaven. Unwitting killing, once recognized, has its own consequences. The craft is obligatory. The liability is real. The hell-saying sits beside that system as moral warning, not as a statute. No code of Jewish law treats “the best of physicians to hell” as a ruling that forbids practice.

Maimonides, who was himself a physician, called it foolishness to refuse medicine as a lack of trust in God.[18] Fred Rosner, writing for doctors in 1983, gave the saying its modern medical-ethics treatment under its own title: a warning against arrogance and complacency, not a brief against the profession.[19]

When you understand the context, the pieces fit. The maxim names the sins of a required good at the point of mastery. It condemns the corruption of medicine. It cannot be drafted into a war on medicine without contradicting the same tradition’s duty to heal.

The same failures, still running

The bridge to your doctor’s office does not require inventing new meanings. It requires noticing that the old failures are still the ones the evidence documents, and that Redding is one of many examples where they ran without a brake.

Self-certainty; refusal to get another opinion. That is Maharsha’s reading. Diagnostic overconfidence is now a named research field. A 2015 National Academies report on improving diagnosis found that most people will experience at least one diagnostic error in a lifetime.[20] Tumor boards, morbidity-and-mortality conferences, and checklists are the industrial form of the old prescription: deliberate with other physicians, because life is at stake. Safety science made consultation systemic so it would not depend on the humility of the top man in the room. That does not refute the maxim. It is institutional admission that the best practitioner is the one most at risk of going unquestioned. Redding’s design was the opposite: protect the rainmakers from review so the volume could continue. The pattern is not unique to hospitals. In 1977, J. Scott Armstrong at Wharton ran board role-plays on a real deadly drug case: none of 57 control boards voted to pull the product when safer same-price substitutes existed, and 79 percent took active steps to block removal, even though 97 percent of people shown the same decision outside the board role called it irresponsible.[21] Role and revenue protect the machine. Outsiders see the irresponsibility. Insiders protect shareholder value. Patients define “good doctor“ as one who keeps them healthy. Hospital administrators define good doctor as one who generates revenue. While industry marketing reflects our hope, shareholders support hospital administrators.

The category instead of this patient. Maharsha again: the nature of this patient. The cleanest modern illustration is not fringe. The CAST trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1991, tested heart-rhythm drugs that cleaned up a measured electrical abnormality after heart attack. The marker improved. Death rates rose. The trial was stopped early.[22] The classification got better while the patients died. Anyone who has watched a lab number promoted into a stand-alone verdict has seen the same geometry under a different test name. In Redding, chest pain and ambiguous symptoms became a bypass pathway. The product replaced the person.

The same geometry now runs through diagnostic technology at global scale. Screening and monitoring tests that were never validated to prove disease in a particular person are sold, ordered, and deferred to as if the test result were the disease. When that deference is the standard of care, the outlier is not the doctor who trusts the printout. The outlier is the doctor who still looks at the patient, explains the test’s limitations, and makes real informed consent possible. I have documented that pattern elsewhere, including tests the manufacturers’ own materials do not claim can diagnose disease, and the legal and clinical traps built on treating their output as a verdict.[23] Redding used a scalpel. Much of modern medicine uses a result line. The maxim’s target is the same.

“Sometimes he kills.” Rashi, stated flat. The honest claim is not that “medicine kills.” It is that the practitioner will sometimes kill, and the best doctor is least likely to believe it of himself. The counting problem is structural. David Kessler, as FDA Commissioner, introducing the MEDWatch reporting system in JAMA in 1993, put the surveillance floor in plain language: only about 1 percent of serious events are reported to the FDA, according to one study.[24] The same paper put adverse drug reactions behind 3 to 11 percent of hospital admissions. A low reading from an instrument that captures roughly one percent of what it is supposed to see is evidence of undercount, not of a small problem. Doctors do not reliably self-report the harm they cause. Malpractice exposure, licensure, reputation, and ordinary psychology all push the same way. Rashi’s “sometimes” does not need metaphor when a single hospital’s case file is measured in hundreds of unnecessary open-chest operations.

The poor left untreated. Rashi again: capacity creates obligation. The classical sources address the individual physician who withholds a cure he holds. Extending that clause to a whole system that conditions care on ability to pay is a fair modern reading, and it is also an extension. The legal texts speak to the doctor, not to the industrial complex. Presented as an extension, the argument holds. Blurred into “this is exactly what Rashi meant,” it invites the charge it deserves.

His own hand mistaken for the Healer. Rashi’s unbroken heart. The Talmud already rejected both errors: fatalism that refuses the physician, and self-sufficiency that forgets the limit of the physician’s hand.[25] The plain restatement is simpler. Confidence uncalibrated by results is the enemy. The maxim aims at the best because risk scales with excellence. The curse is an occupational hazard of mastery.

This does not relieve us of our duty to ourselves. A large share of what fills hospitals is still downstream of what people repeatedly put into their bodies and what they refuse to stop: sugar, junk food, alcohol, illicit drugs, smoking, and the long slide into obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and kidney failure. That is not a free pass for the best doctors. It is the other half of the same moral ledger. The surest way to avoid the best doctors at the top of the craft is not to need the craft — to quit the behaviors that march you into the building where unnecessary tests, diagnostics, interventions, complications and volume are waiting.

What this does not mean

We do not know the original authors’ full intent. Every modern use is a later reading. The line lands now because the habits persist, not because we recovered a lost memo from the second century.

The saying is aimed at character. Modern safety work is mostly systems work: handoffs, look-alike vials, workload, software screens. Redding shows how fast personal vice and system design fuse when a hospital’s profit center is the same man the medical staff cannot review. Blaming only individuals can block the fixes. Jewish law’s practical side (licensing, authorization, graded liability) is closer to the systems view than the moral maxim is. Both belong to the same library.

The historical baseline has flipped. Much ancient intervention was probably net-harmful. Observed modern gains (anesthesia, antibiotics, sterile technique, falling surgical death rates) are counts, not models. Quoting the saying as if medicine itself were the enemy inverts both the tradition’s duty to treat and the record of what works. The line survives as a critique of dispositions inside a necessary craft. It does not survive as an indictment of the craft. Redding is a case of the craft corrupted, not a brief against heart surgery.

The language is deliberately fierce. The same list makes even the best butcher a partner of Amalek. Press the doctor clause into literal damnation and you have to press the whole list the same way. Nobody does. The genre runs hot so the point will stick.

Why this matters when it is your chest

You will never meet Moon or Realyvasquez, but you will enter their structure.

A marketed center of excellence. A doctor with a reputation and a full schedule. A sentence that collapses your options into one: sign now or die. A hospital that needs the volume. Expensive new equipment that must run constantly to pay for itself. A review system that protects the rainmaker. A marker on a screen that has been promoted from clue to verdict, or a lab report that cannot, on its own terms, prove the disease it is used to name. A room in which asking for a second opinion feels like insulting the man who holds the knife, or the system that holds the printout.

The old saying is not anti-doctor propaganda. It is permission, moral permission older than the American Medical Association, to treat mastery as dangerous. The best doctor in the building is the one most likely to go unchallenged. That is why the maxim aims at the best. That is why Maharsha’s remedy was consultation, and why Corapi lived: he left the room that had already decided, and he got other eyes on the films.

If you take nothing else from Redding or from the rabbis, take this. Reputation is not a diagnosis. Volume is not proof. “We are the best” is a marketing claim until someone independent has carefully examined you. The tradition that told physicians they must heal also told them that certainty at the top of the craft is where the dead are made. You are allowed to act as if both halves are true.

The point, in one place

The curse is not on healing. It is on the master healer whose certainty extinguishes humility, who sometimes kills and will not count it, who can help the poor and will not, and who treats the category instead of the patient in front of him.

Modern medicine did not dissolve that warning. It ran the experiment at industrial scale and published the results in stopped trials, adverse-event floors, diagnostic-error reports, lab markers promoted over outcomes, and, in places like Redding, surgery rates no honest service area can explain. The counting instruments are designed to ignore what they do not want to count, and sometimes not validated to detect the diseases that are used to declare. I have written that essay elsewhere.[26] The old line’s contribution is narrower: it named the exact point, mastery, at which a required craft generates its characteristic sins.

The tradition kept the doctor and kept the warning. Neither is optional. Drop either one and you are no longer reading the sources. You are conscripting them.

Endnotes

[1] Gerald N. Rogan, Frank Sebat, and Ian Grady, How Peer Review Failed at Redding Medical Center, Why It Is Failing Across the Country and What Can Be Done About It (disaster analysis / congressional report packet, 2008), especially pp. 6–7: hospital size and setting; California Heart Institute advertising and ~40% revenue share; Dartmouth Atlas bypass rates among the highest nationally; Moon as uncertified cardiologist; rainmaker structure and reported Realyvasquez income guarantee; 4–5× expected procedure volume; outside physicians as far as the San Francisco Bay Area (~200 miles); seven Medical Board complaints; staff complaints from 1996; unnecessary cardiac procedures on more than 600 patients, 1995–2002; peer review blocked. On file via allianceforpatientsafety.org / T7 Mileikowsky-SPR archive (redding-failure.pdf). Dartmouth Atlas: https://www.dartmouthatlas.org/.

[2] Corapi as the patient who triggered the FBI investigation after multiple contrary second opinions: Rogan et al., above, Period 5 (Oct. 22, 2002). Contemporaneous narrative: Kelly St. John and Mark Martin, “Heart patient’s many lives: Redding whistle-blower went from riches to rags to robes,” San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 10, 2002 (Moon’s triple-bypass recommendation; Las Vegas cardiologist’s “what are we bypassing?”; Dr. Richard Shehane report of minor disease and no bypass indication; tip to FBI). Stephen Klaidman, Coronary: A True Story of Medicine Gone Awry (New York: Scribner, 2007), treats Corapi, Joseph Zerga, and the Redding investigation at book length.

[3] Tenet $54 million federal settlement (2003) and $395 million patient fund (announced Dec. 2004) for Redding cardiac suits: Los Angeles Times, Dec. 22, 2004 (more than 750 patients in that report’s civil framing; prior $54 million federal settlement). Physician-side settlements and Corapi/Zerga relator shares: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California / related DOJ materials in the Campbell–Corapi False Claims record (Corapi and Zerga each $2,712,281 per USAO settlement correspondence on file in the Alliance for Patient Safety / Campbell packet). Moon license revocation 2007: California Medical Board disposition as reported in secondary summaries of the Redding matter (confirm exact Board order citation before hard-publish if a docket number is required). Tenet’s separate 2006 company-wide $900 million False Claims settlement covers broader billing conduct and should not be collapsed into the Redding unnecessary-surgery count.

[4] Mishnah Kiddushin 4:14; Babylonian Talmud, Kiddushin 82a. Transmitted by Rabbi Yehuda (bar Ilai, mid-2nd c. CE) in the name of Abba Gurya, via Abba Guryan of Sidon. Parallel wording in minor tractate Soferim, ch. 15 (section numbering varies by edition). The surrounding sayings are deliberately hyperbolic occupational generalizations. Sefaria / William Davidson Talmud.

[5] No sustained Talmud discussion of the physician clause on Kiddushin 82a–b. Earliest full classical gloss verified for this draft: Rashi ad loc.

[6] Rashi on Kiddushin 82a, s.v. טוב שברופאים לגיהנם: אינו ירא מן החולי ומאכלו מאכל בריאים ואינו משבר לבו למקום ופעמים שהורג נפשות ויש בידו לרפאות העני ואינו מרפא. Verified against standard printed Rashi / Sefaria text.

[7] Maharsha (R. Shmuel Eidels), Chiddushei Aggadot, Kiddushin 82a. Key clause: טועה בטבע זה החולה — errs regarding the nature of this particular patient; remedy is deliberation with other physicians because the matter is life-threatening (sakanat nefashot).

[8] Tiferet Yisrael (R. Israel Lipschitz), Yachin on Mishnah Kiddushin 4:14 (notes ~89–90 in standard numbering): the maxim is not disgrace to the physician but praise of the expert who knows proximity to fatal error; butcher-vs-physician asymmetry as above.

[9] Bava Kamma 85a, deriving physician’s license from Exodus 21:19 (verapo yerape).

[10] Berakhot 60a — prayer treating medicine as concession overruled by Abaye, citing the license of Rabbi Yishmael.

[11] Shulchan Aruch, Yoreh De’ah 336:1: the Torah gave the physician permission to heal; it is a commandment and included in saving life; one who withholds himself is a shedder of blood. Continues with expertise/authorization requirements and liability gradations (human court vs. law of Heaven; exile for recognized unwitting killing).

[12] Maimonides, Commentary on the Mishnah, Pesachim 4:9 — those who refuse medicine as lack of faith are fools; healing is received as from God who provided the remedy. See also Mishneh Torah, Hilchot De’ot 4:1 (body’s health among the ways of God) — check a printed edition before any verbatim pull-quote in a later pass.

[13] Fred Rosner, “The best of physicians is destined for Gehenna,” New York State Journal of Medicine 83:7 (1983): 970–972. PMID: 6577327.

[14] National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, Improving Diagnosis in Health Care (Washington, DC: National Academies Press, 2015).

[15] Echt D.S. et al., “Mortality and morbidity in patients receiving encainide, flecainide, or placebo. The Cardiac Arrhythmia Suppression Trial,” New England Journal of Medicine 324:12 (1991): 781–788. PMID: 1900101.

[16] David A. Kessler, “Introducing MEDWatch: A New Approach to Reporting Medication and Device Adverse Effects and Product Problems,” JAMA 269:21 (1993): 2765–2768. Line used in body: “Only about 1% of serious events are reported to the FDA, according to one study.” Companion range in the same paper: 3–11% of hospital admissions attributable to adverse drug reactions.

[17] For context only — not used as a body point estimate: Makary M.A. & Daniel M., “Medical error—the third leading cause of death in the US,” BMJ 2016;353:i2139, widely cited and credibly critiqued for conflating error preceding death with error causing death and for non-representative extrapolation (see Shojania & Dixon-Woods and related commentary). The stronger claim for this essay is Kessler’s surveillance floor, not Makary’s modeled total.

[18] On diagnostic signals promoted to stand-alone verdicts, and tests whose own labeling does not support disease diagnosis in the way clinics use them: Clark Baker, “Medical Diagnostics: Unreliable & Meaningless,” Koch’s Postulates (rkoch.substack.com), https://rkoch.substack.com/p/medical-diagnostics-unreliable-meaningless; “Three Tests, One Trap,” https://rkoch.substack.com/p/three-tests-one-trap; “When PCR Becomes a Cancer Diagnosis,” https://rkoch.substack.com/p/when-pcr-becomes-a-cancer-diagnosis. Same structural vice as Redding (category over this patient); different instrument.

Clark Warren Baker is a retired LAPD officer and former licensed private investigator. He lives in Vero Beach, Florida.