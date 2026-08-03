There is no point in hating Fauci the way there is no point in hating a shark.

A shark that kills does what a shark does. Fauci followed his nature: operator, rainmaker, survivor inside a system that rewarded the performance. Naming him is diagnosis. It is not a grudge.

What deserves the heat is the personnel who staffed the tank — and the system that selected them.

The doctors, lawyers, scientists, lab technicians, and administrators at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), one of twenty-seven Institutes and Centers inside the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), across Fauci’s long run: people who knew, should have known, or chose not to look, and stayed. They drew public pay. They held credentials. They had doors. Almost none of them used those doors.

They are not an accident of hiring. They are what remained after a long deselection of the kind of candidate who might have stopped him. A workforce that watched predation and called it public service is not fit to keep the keys.

The same standard reaches the academic shops, research centers, and major hospital systems that took the money, ran the peer review that never fired, and delivered protocol at the bedside. The federal payroll was not the whole apparatus.

The piece

Anthony Fauci is an easy villain, and not an innocent one. If half of what is already on the public record holds, he earned the contempt. That is not the hard part.

The hard part is what the Fauci story lets people avoid.

Rage at a man for running true to type is wasted motion. So is rage at a dog that bites or a shark that kills. Fauci’s nature has been visible, at least in outline, for decades: the empire-building, the media instinct, his ease with treating test results as disease, the talent for surviving every administration that should have reined him in. He did what the incentives and his own character allowed. Sharks swim. That is not a mystery.

The mystery is who was kept on the payroll — and who was filtered out before they could matter.

Scale

These are not impressions. They are full-time equivalent positions and congressional appropriations on the public books.[1][2][3]

NIAID, the institute Fauci ran, went from about 1,200 federal employees in FY 2001 to about 2,100 by FY 2024, while its congressional appropriation rose from roughly $2.0 billion to $6.6 billion. NIH overall (all twenty-seven Institutes and Centers; NIAID already inside that total) held in the mid-to-high teens of thousands of full-time employees (FTE) across the same span and finished near 20,000. CDC is a separate agency: on the order of several thousand FTE in the 1990s and the low teens of thousands by the 2020s, before contractors. In the later Biden years, NIH and CDC alone employed thirty thousand federal employees—a city of credentials, not a cult of one.

Most of NIAID’s $6 billion firehose did not stay in Bethesda as salaries. On the order of three-quarters left as research project grants and R&D contracts—the extramural network of universities, contractors, and symbiotic outside organizations.[4] That six billion was still only about four-tenths of one percent of HHS outlays (about $1.47 trillion in FY 2021 and $1.72 trillion in FY 2024), which are dominated by Medicare and Medicaid.[5] Fauci did not run Health and Human Services. He ran a rainmaker institute with a press office, a multi-billion-dollar budget, two thousand employees on the books, and a paid outside chorus. The point of the headcount is not precision theater. It is the size of the workforce that could have stopped him and his associates—and did not—because the system had long selected for people who would stay quiet rather than put a stop to it.

“I am the science”

Fauci, who compared Senator Rand Paul’s examination to a plumber interrogating Albert Einstein, chose the wrong metaphor. Einstein became Einstein by inviting the interrogation—relativity earned its standing through eclipse expeditions, the orbit of Mercury, and a century of tests that could have killed it and did not. Authority in science is what survives scrutiny, not what is spared it.[6]

Biology has no such settled theory, and no resident Einstein. The adult fruit-fly brain—roughly 139,000 neurons, some fifty million synapses—still forces researchers into hyperbolic geometry and dozens of dimensions merely to describe which neuron touches which.[7] If the wiring of Drosophila sits that far beyond ordinary comprehension, no one commands the biology of a pandemic the way Einstein commanded gravitation.

So the impertinence is not a senator questioning a genius. It is an official with credentials, a press office, and a multi-billion-dollar budget answering oversight by declaring himself the field. “I am the science” is the one sentence Einstein never needed—because he let the questions decide.[8]

What those people were for

Those positions were filled by people who could read a methods section, a conflict disclosure, a grant file, an EUA limitation line, a suppressed early-treatment paper, a changed definition, a silenced colleague. They were MDs, PhDs, lawyers, ethics officers, lab chiefs and division directors. They were ostensible grown-ups — not children, not hostages in a basement — on the taxpayer clock.

Fauci’s nature did not require a conspiracy of thousands to invent him. It required thousands to tolerate him.

Tolerate means seeing enough, hearing enough, signing enough, and staying — while ordinary Americans lost jobs, churches, family members to protocol, and trust, and the badge stayed on.

If this pattern is visible from outside the buildings, reasonable people inside the buildings could have seen it. Courageous people might have stopped what can be argued as one of the greatest human catastrophes the United States has ever midwifed: millions crippled, killed, or impoverished worldwide, with profit running through the cascade. The absence of that courage at scale is not a mystery of individual weakness alone. It is what a deselection system produces. The candidates who would have walked documents upstairs, refused the signature, or broken ranks were not the ones who rose and stayed.

Among the herd of servile employees, no one appears to have done more than acquiesce. Did anyone object — who went upstairs, who put it in writing, who walked documents out, who took the report and what they did next. At this scale, the absence of that record is damning.

Beyond the federal payroll

The silence was not confined to Bethesda and Atlanta.

Aside from the thousands of parasitical MDs, PhDs, technicians, and lawyers on the NIH and CDC books, the major domestic hospital systems leave the same blank in the public record. Kaiser, Mayo, Tenet, and their peers employ tens of thousands of physicians, PhDs, and osteopaths. No institutional challenge from those delivery systems to Fauci or his associates surfaces in any durable form that holds up under ordinary search. Individual dissenters exist and have paid for it. The large systems did not break ranks. Protocol became bedside practice without a hospital-system revolt.

That matters because hospitals are where meaningless test results turned into treatment, exclusion, billing and fraud. Federal personnel wrote and defended the line. Clinical systems administered it. Academic centers supplied the literature and the next cohort of compliant graduates. The apparatus is larger than one institute’s headcount.

The exception (narrow)

There is one clean carve-out, and it is not “doubts in the break room.”

Exception: individuals with a verifiable record of attempting to stop the predation, including who they told, how and when, what they reported, what resulted, and what consequences (or lack of consequences) fell on the people who received the report.

That is the same standard any serious workplace investigation would use. Feeling uneasy is not whistleblowing. A paper trail is. Anyone with those receipts is not who this essay is about. The rest are complicit.

Replacement is a joke

People say “replace Fauci.” Replace him with whom?

Anyone who rose inside the same buildings thrived on the same incentives. An honest outsider inherits a workforce already proven not to speak. Firing the shark and keeping the personnel who fed it for forty years is not reform. Rats and careerists do not become a scientific service because the letterhead changed. The system of HR-enforced mediocrity is still running.

That experiment has already been run.

In 1981 the National Cancer Institute sat under Senate investigation for waste, capture, and fraud after a decade of War-on-Cancer failure. Senator Orrin Hatch, after a committee review, named the pattern out loud: “lax surveillance of contracts, a cozy relationship with contractors and tolerance of mismanagement and fraud.”[9] The Special Virus Cancer Program had already collapsed scientifically in the 1970s. Congress was not about to keep writing blank checks for a moonshot that never left the pad. The apparatus faced a legitimacy crisis.

They did not clear the personnel.

What became the HIV/AIDS research machine grew out of that same cancer-virus world. Robert Gallo’s lab sat at NCI. Fauci rose at NIAID and became the public face of the new grift. The extramural network (universities, Sloan-Kettering-style research centers, the fundraising bridges that turned a defunded lab crisis into a political machine with activist muscle) stayed staffed. Leaving the managers in place for the next shark worked about as well as it did when NCI was under the hammer. The letterhead moved. The culture did not. The filter that selects for compliance kept selecting.

Dr. McCullough’s note that prosecuting Fauci may be “off limits” because discovery would expose the wider apparatus points at the same geometry from another angle: the man is the symbol; the system is the exposure.[10] Ashley’s diary, Hunter’s laptop, Fauci’s record — the primary material threatens the apparatus; contempt for one face is how the payroll survives the news cycle.

The money still matters

The silent workforce did not only watch. It billed and treated with a drug that nurses called Run-Death-Is-Near.

Medicare Part B alone paid about $6 billion over four years just for COVID lab tests—peaking near $2 billion in 2021, then falling as the official emergency cooled. One test code took more than $1 billion in 2020 by itself. A separate program for home tests added about another $1 billion. Hospitals could collect a 20 percent bonus on COVID inpatient stays when a positive viral test was on the chart.[11] Profits rose when patients were isolated and intubated—and too often died under protocol.

That $6 billion is not NIAID’s appropriation. It is the billing cascade downstream of test results treated as proof. Keep the two figures apart. One is the rainmaker’s annual budget. The other is what the protocol charged taxpayers once the test result delivered the verdict.

“Covid Positive” was the verdict that opened protocol that authorized payments that rewarded volume. The people who could have broken that chain mostly did not. Those who tried were often vilified and targeted by their hospitals and medical boards.

Diagnostic reports promoted beyond their limitations have been traced elsewhere.[12] So has the old warning that the best doctors go to hell, not because healing is evil, but because mastery without humility kills, and systems protect rainmakers.[13] COVID was that pattern at civilizational scale. The rainmaker had the press office and the spigot. The workforce was the peer review that never fired. The hospital systems were the floor where the peer review became flesh.

The library that burns while the shelves stay full

People still mourn the Library of Alexandria as one of the great losses of human memory. Fire, war, damp, neglect, and centuries destroyed the irreplaceable. Scrolls are fragile. When the building goes, the catalog goes with it. Not everything that vanished there is known, and a clean morality play about its contents can only be imagined. What is known is simpler: a civilization can lose its record to the elements and to violence.

The modern problem is different, and in one respect worse.

The modern research library does not need flames. The volumes stay bound. The PDFs multiply. PubMed returns hits. The disaster is institutional and intellectual. A bad paper becomes a parent node. Later work cites it. Then the citers get cited. Funding agencies select the next round for conformity with the last. Journals launder prestige over method. Careers punish correction. Generators and hoax submissions prove that peer review can certify garbage when the filter is ideology or volume. Serious methodologists have been saying for years that under ordinary bias and flexibility, a large share of published “positive” findings will not replicate.[14] The shelf is full. The shelf is not trustworthy.

Zygmunt Bauman, writing about a different catastrophe in Modernity and the Holocaust, named the gear that matters here. The horror he studied was not a reversion to the primitive. It ran through modern desks: bureaucracy, division of labor, technical expertise, moral distance, the conversion of persons into cases in a file. Ordinary functionaries could participate without feeling like monsters because the machine fragmented responsibility.[15] This is not an equation of journals with gas chambers. It is a borrow of the structure Bauman isolated. Modern institutions can destroy while looking like administration. They can wreck a civilization’s capacity to know without burning a single building.

That is what a captured literature is. Not absence. Certified error. A library that cannot be audited is not a library. It is a prop. Treating it as sacred because it is peer-reviewed is the same mistake as treating a rainmaker as science because he has a press office and a budget line.

The personnel staffed that prop. The extramural network erected the next shelf. The hospital systems administered the protocol. The agencies paid for all of it. The deselection system made sure the people who would have refused were not the ones holding the pens.

What “unfit” means here

This is not a criminal indictment. It is a fitness standard for public trust.

A population that staffed NIAID, NIH, and CDC through the long Fauci era, that saw enough, or refused to look, and stayed, has shown what it will do when science, ethics, and career conflict. That record is disqualifying for further public service: government employment, contractor roles that wield public power, and academic administration that trains the next shift.

The same standard reaches the research centers, university shops, and major hospital systems that received the billions, protected the rainmaker, and delivered the protocol while the corruption was already visible in the 1981 NCI record and then again under COVID. Taking the money and protecting the rainmaker is not neutral science. It is participation. So is reprinting the polluted stack and calling the reprint “the literature.” So is running a bedside machine that never broke ranks.

Not because they failed a purity test. Because they failed the minimum duty of a professional with a badge and a pension: when the shark is eating people, the glass does not get scrubbed and called medicine.

Scandal without clearing the personnel produces the next shark and the same managers. If the country repeats that pattern now (fire the face, keep the workforce, keep the grant committees, keep the academic capture, keep the hospital silence), it should stop pretending the outcome will differ. Burning a building while the filter stays captured only builds the next library out of the same disease. Keeping the deselection system only guarantees that the next class will not stop the next predation.

The few with a real paper trail of resistance are not in that sentence. Everyone else who held a position and left no mark against the predation is.

Closing

Fauci does not need to be a demon. A shark is enough.

The story does not end when one old operator retires. The personnel are the story. They were selected. They stayed. The outside network stayed. The hospital systems stayed. The shelves stayed full of what the apparatus paid to print. Until that workforce is treated as contaminated rather than as a neutral civil service and clinical guild, “accountability” is theater: another press conference, another scapegoat, another generation of the same silence.

Fauci is one chapter. The book is the profession that let him swim unchallenged — and the filter that made sure almost no one who would have stopped him ever held the pen.

Endnotes

[1] NIH Office of Budget, Full-Time Equivalents (FTEs) by Institute and Center, FY 2000–FY 2024 (revised March 2024). Actual FTE usage (BIIS). NIAID: ~1,177 (FY2001) → ~2,134 (FY2024). NIH total: ~16,513 (2001) → ~19,731 (2024). Excludes ARPA-H in FY 2022–2024 totals. Contractors not included. NIAID is inside NIH total — do not add. PDF: https://officeofbudget.od.nih.gov/pdfs/FY26/spending_hist/FTEs%20by%20IC%20FY%202000%20-%20FY%202024.pdf (opened 2026-08-01). Full year cells: VERIFIED-BUDGET-CARD / FTE pack.

[2] CDC FTE is a provisional series: order-of-magnitude rise from roughly several thousand in the 1990s toward the low teens of thousands in the 2020s (OMB appendices and CDC CJs; ATSDR/Corps/reimbursable scope varies). Contractors excluded from FTE. Treat as directional. Pack: VERIFIED-FTE-CARD.md.

[3] McCullough Foundation / Focal Points, “Why Prosecuting Fauci is Off Limits,” https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/why-prosecuting-fauci-is-off-limits

[4] HHS OIG annual Medicare Part B CLFS lab-test series: COVID-19 testing spend $1.5B (2020), $2.0B (2021), $1.7B (2022), $751M (2023); U0003 $1.02B in 2020 (OEI-09-21-00240 and successor briefs). CMS OTC COVID-19 Test Demonstration ~$1.1B / ~101M tests (Apr 2022–Mar 2023). CMS MLN SE20015: 20% MS-DRG add-on requires positive viral lab test; 14-day window. See VERIFIED-NUMBER-CARD.md in the Medicare testing research folder.

[5] Clark Baker, “Three Tests, One Trap,” https://rkoch.substack.com/p/three-tests-one-trap; “When PCR Becomes a Cancer Diagnosis,” https://rkoch.substack.com/p/when-pcr-becomes-a-cancer-diagnosis; “Medical Diagnostics: Unreliable & Meaningless,” https://rkoch.substack.com/p/medical-diagnostics-unreliable-meaningless.

[6] Clark Baker, “The Best Doctors Go to Hell,” https://rkoch.substack.com/p/the-best-doctors-go-to-hell (published 2026-08-01).

[7] Senate oversight of the National Cancer Program, 1981 (Subcommittee on Investigations and General Oversight, Committee on Labor and Human Resources). Opening hearing May 21, 1981 (Hawkins chair; Hatch ex officio). Follow-up June 2, 1981 on the Marc J. Straus grant. Hatch characterization of NCI management reported in Michael Knudson, Baltimore Sun, June 3, 1981, p. A6 (archived). Primary hearing corpus: memory/source-files/NCI-1981-defunding/; ~/LocalBooks/Reference/NCI-1981/. Frame is apparatus migration under legitimacy crisis, not a single “Congress zeroed NCI” statute.

[8] NIH Office of Budget, History of Congressional Appropriations by Institute/Center: NIAID ~$2.042B (FY2001) → ~$6.562B (FY2024). COVID emergency supplementals excluded from IC totals per NIH footnotes. Index: https://officeofbudget.od.nih.gov/approp_hist.html. Full pack: VERIFIED-BUDGET-CARD.md.

[9] NIH Office of Budget, Mechanism Detail by IC, FY 2000 – FY 2025 (actual obligations). NIAID RPG + R&D contract share on the order of three-quarters of recent totals; intramural and RMS much smaller. Obligations ≠ appropriation; FY2020–2025 columns exclude emergency pandemic supplemental obligations. Does not by itself prove every contract dollar went to a nonfederal recipient — say extramural network.

[10] OMB Historical Tables, FY2027 edition, Table 4.1 Outlays by Agency: HHS — ~$1,466.7B (2021); ~$1,720.6B (2024). Medicare and Medicaid dominate (Tables 8.5 / 11.3). https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/information-resources/budget/historical-tables/

[11] John P. A. Ioannidis, “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False,” PLoS Medicine 2, no. 8 (2005): e124. Replication-crisis literature and journal-hoax episodes are process evidence that filters fail under ideology, volume, and prestige pressure. Use as mechanism support, not as a claim that every paper is false.

[12] Zygmunt Bauman, Modernity and the Holocaust (Ithaca: Cornell University Press, 1989). Borrowed only for the structural point: catastrophe can run through ordinary administration, division of labor, and moral distance. Explicitly not a body-count or moral equivalence claim about scientific literature.

[13] Fauci’s plumber/Einstein comparison regarding Sen. Rand Paul’s oversight — verify exact wording, date, and venue before final publish (clip or transcript). Used here as Fauci’s public framing of examination as category error. Einstein’s empirical tests of general relativity are the standard historical record (1919 eclipse light-bending; Mercury perihelion; later GPS and gravitational-wave era confirmations).

[14] Bendegúz Sulyok, Sámuel G. Balogh, and Gergely Palla, “Network geometry of the Drosophila brain,” arXiv:2602.16417v1 [physics.soc-ph] (18 Feb 2026). Adult female Drosophila connectome on the order of ~139,000 neurons and ~5×10^7 chemical synapses (FlyWire / prior reconstruction literature cited therein); 2d hyperbolic embedding more congruent with wiring structure than low-dimensional Euclidean; high-dimensional Euclidean embeddings improve and peak in the tens-to-low-hundreds of dimensions depending on metric. Local PDF: ~/LocalBooks/Reference/biology-complexity/. Scale check on biological complexity — not a claim that the paper addresses Fauci, pandemics, or consciousness.

[15] Fauci’s public identification of attacks on him with attacks on science (e.g. NBC Meet the Press / related 2021 remarks: attacks on him as attacks on science) is the load-bearing claim; the four-word slogan “I am the science” is the compressed public form. Prefer his exact wording in final if a primary transcript is locked; do not invent a quote. The essay’s point is the identity claim (office = science), not the slogan’s poetry.

Clark Warren Baker is a retired LAPD officer and former licensed private investigator. He lives in Vero Beach, Florida.