Most patients meet their diagnosis in a quiet room with a well-groomed practitioner in a clean white coat. He sits across from them with a folder, a polite tone, and the calm certainty of someone who has been taught how to deliver the news. He has been trained for this moment. The patient has been trained for it too — by decades of television hospital dramas, by thousands of hours of pharmaceutical advertising, by a public-relations industry that has spent billions of dollars over fifty years teaching the public that the man in the lab coat speaks for medicine, and that medicine speaks for nature. The patient is desperate. The practitioner is reassuring. The diagnosis is delivered. The patient accepts.

Almost no one in that room understands what the laboratory has actually done.

Three machines produce nearly every consequential infectious-disease, oncology, autoimmune, prenatal, transplant, and molecular-targeted diagnosis made in any hospital in the developed world. They are the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), the Western blot, and the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Each measures a physical property of a biological sample — binding, weight, and sequence amplification, in that order. None of them measures the identity of what the diagnosis claims the patient has. The bridge from what the machine measured to what the patient is told is a written rule — a manufacturer’s cutoff, a guideline committee’s vote, a regulator’s negotiated threshold — that was set by people whose careers depended on the test being called accurate. The bridge is not in the patient’s blood. The bridge is in a document. And the document is hosted on the regulator’s own servers, in plain English, where the patient is never invited to read it.

What follows is what is in those documents. The middle section of this post is long and, for most readers, will be unpleasant. It catalogs — from the FDA’s own labeling, from the CDC’s own surveillance journal, from the peer-reviewed methodology literature of evidence-based medicine itself — the gap between what these three machines physically detect and what the patient is told they have. Most readers will not read the middle. That is expected. The middle is there for the reader who wants to verify, for the family member who wants to challenge, for the attorney who wants to cross-examine, and for the physician who has begun to suspect, late in his career, that something about the architecture he was trained inside of does not hold up. For everyone else, the introduction and the conclusion will be enough. They are written so that a reader who skims the body will still arrive at the end and find that the conclusion confirms what the introduction promised. That is intentional. The middle is the receipt. The conclusion is the verdict.

I. The Sentence That Should Have Ended the Argument

There is one sentence in the FDA-hosted package insert for the Abbott HIVAB™ HIV-1/HIV-2 (rDNA) EIA — the screening assay used on hundreds of millions of blood samples since the late 1980s — that should have ended the public argument decades ago:

“At present, there is no recognized standard for establishing the presence or absence of antibodies to HIV-1 and HIV-2 in human blood.” [1]

The manufacturer is not a “denialist.” Abbott is the manufacturer. The document is not a critic’s pamphlet. It is the FDA-approved labeling, hosted on the FDA’s own servers, that ships with every test kit.

A few paragraphs down, in the same insert, Abbott explains how the test’s accuracy was determined:

“Sensitivity for HIV-1 antibodies was computed based on the clinical diagnosis of AIDS… Specificity is based on assay of blood donations from random donors.” [2]

Read both sentences together. There is no recognized standard for establishing antibody presence — but the assay’s sensitivity was validated against the clinical diagnosis of AIDS, a diagnosis that, in the era the assay was validated, was itself built on antibody reactivity. The test was calibrated against patients who were called sick because their blood reacted with the test.

Three paragraphs further on, under “Limitations of the Procedure,” the same insert states:

“EIA testing cannot be used to diagnose AIDS, even if the recommended investigation of reactive specimens suggests that the antibodies to HIV are present.” [3]

Abbott’s own labeling, on FDA’s own servers, says the assay cannot diagnose disease. Yet the assay is the gateway to a diagnosis that triggers lifelong pharmaceutical treatment, family-court separations, immigration consequences, military discharges, and in some jurisdictions criminal liability.

That contradiction is not a defect. It is the structure of three diagnostic platforms that, together, generate almost every infectious-disease diagnosis, cancer biomarker call, autoimmune workup, prenatal screen, transplant monitor, and molecular-targeted-therapy decision made in any modern hospital: the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), the Western blot, and the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Each platform measures a physical property of a biological sample. None of them measures the identity of what they are being asked to identify. The bridge from property to identity is, in every case, a committee decision — written down in a guideline, encoded in a software cutoff, ratified by a public-health agency, and then enforced as if it were nature.

The architecture is in plain sight in the manufacturer’s package insert, in the regulator’s monograph, in the peer-reviewed methodology literature in JAMA, NEJM, Lancet, Science, Nature, BMJ, and the CDC’s own MMWR. The architecture is not hidden. The architecture is the diagnosis. And the diagnosis is not the disease.

This post is about the gap between what the machines measure and what the patient is told they have. The argument is narrow. The evidence is mainstream. Everything cited is indexed in PubMed unless explicitly marked as a primary regulatory document with a verifiable URL.

II. What Each Machine Actually Measures

Before going further, the three machines must be described in plain language, because the rhetorical sleight of hand that holds the architecture together depends on the patient never understanding what the platform physically does.

The ELISA measures binding. A plastic well is coated with a protein chosen by the manufacturer. A drop of patient serum is added. If anything in the serum sticks to the coated protein, a subsequent color-development step produces a color change. A spectrophotometer reads the color as an optical density (OD) number. The OD is compared to a cutoff. Above the cutoff, the sample is “reactive.” Below, “non-reactive.” That is all the machine does. The machine has no way of knowing what stuck. It only registers that something stuck.

The Western blot measures molecular weight. Patient serum proteins are separated by gel electrophoresis under denaturing conditions; smaller proteins migrate further. The separated proteins are transferred to a membrane. The membrane is exposed to detection reagents. Bands appear at characteristic positions, each corresponding to a particular molecular weight expressed in kilodaltons (kDa). The technique was published in 1979 by Towbin, Staehelin, and Gordon in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. [4] Burnette gave it the name “Western blot” two years later in Analytical Biochemistry. [5] The foundational papers describe — and every subsequent methods review reaffirms — that the technique separates proteins by relative electrophoretic mobility, which is a function of molecular weight. The band’s position tells you that a protein of approximately that weight is present. It does not tell you which protein.

The PCR measures nucleic-acid sequence amplification. Two short DNA sequences (“primers”) are chosen by the assay designer to bind a target stretch of the pathogen’s published genome. A polymerase enzyme then copies that stretch through repeated thermal cycling. Each cycle approximately doubles the target. After 30–45 cycles, even a single starting molecule produces a detectable fluorescent signal. The cycle number at which the signal crosses a chosen detection line is called the cycle threshold (Ct). The Ct is operator-set. The Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments (MIQE) guidelines, published by Bustin and colleagues in Clinical Chemistry in 2009, establish that the Ct is an instrument-dependent, baseline-dependent, and operator-defined parameter that must be transparently reported. [6]

That is the entire physics of the modern diagnostic laboratory. Binding. Weight. Sequence amplification. Three measurements of three physical properties.

None of these properties is the disease.

The conversion from property to disease — the bridge — happens at three points: the manufacturer’s cutoff, the regulator’s authorized labeling, and the guideline committee’s interpretive rule. The bridge is not in the patient’s blood. The bridge is in a document. And the document was written, in every case, by people who already had a financial or institutional interest in the test being called accurate.

III. The Footprints in the Snow: What ELISA Cannot Tell You

The retired Abbott chemist Rodney Richards, who helped design some of the first-generation HIV antibody tests, described what these assays actually measure with a metaphor that has never been improved upon. Antibodies, he said, are footprints in the snow. They tell you that something passed through. They do not tell you what passed through, when, or whether it is still there.

A child who recovers from measles at age five carries anti-measles IgG antibodies for the rest of her life. Those antibodies are not the virus. They are not transmissible. They are not illness. They are the immune system’s filing-cabinet receipt of a past event. No clinician would prescribe lifelong measles antivirals to a 50-year-old based on the receipt. Yet the same architectural logic — antibody presence converted to lifelong infection converted to lifelong treatment — underlies the HIV diagnosis built on the ELISA.

But the footprint metaphor concedes more than the assay itself can actually deliver. The ELISA does not even prove that what bound the plate was an antibody. It proves only that something in the patient’s blood bound something the manufacturer coated on the plastic. The machine reads optical density. The “antibody” label is a manufacturer assertion, not a measurement.

What the manufacturer coats on the plate

The plastic wells in an HIV ELISA are coated with what the manufacturer calls “HIV antigens.” These come from two main sources:

Whole-virus lysates (used in early-generation assays): cell-line cultures — HUT-78, H9, MOLT-4 — that were inoculated with what was claimed to be HIV. The cultures were grown, harvested, and disrupted (“lysed”). The resulting soup contains alleged viral proteins plus hundreds of human cellular proteins from the host cells, plus whatever else the culture conditions produced. No published purification protocol from the 1980s separated these to homogeneity.

Recombinant proteins (used in later-generation assays, including the rDNA Abbott assay quoted in Section I): synthetic proteins manufactured in E. coli or yeast, based on published HIV gene sequences. These are chemically cleaner than the lysates. They are also built from sequences that were originally derived from the impure cell cultures. The DNA template traces back to the same culture system.

When patient serum is added to either kind of plate, anything in that serum that finds a physical match will bind. The candidates include:

True antibodies to HIV (if the patient was exposed and if HIV is the entity the antigens claim to represent)

Cross-reactive antibodies to other viruses (HTLV, HIV-2, animal retroviruses, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, hepatitis viruses, coronaviruses)

Heterophile antibodies — broad-binding antibodies common in healthy people

Rheumatoid factor — an antibody that binds other antibodies; elevated in rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, chronic infections, aging

Anti-HLA antibodies — common in multiparous women, transfusion recipients, transplant patients

Anti-cardiolipin antibodies — present in syphilis, lupus, antiphospholipid syndrome, malaria, tuberculosis

Immune complexes — clumps of antibody and antigen circulating in the blood

Anti-cellular-protein antibodies — antibodies that react with the human proteins that contaminated the original viral preparation

Polyclonal activation products — broad-binding antibodies produced after vaccination, infection, or any immune stimulus

Albumin and other sticky serum proteins under suboptimal assay conditions

The machine reports binding. It does not — cannot — tell you which of the above bound.

The cross-reactivity catalog the literature has built

This is not a dissident argument. The mainstream peer-reviewed literature has cataloged the cross-reactivity systematically for four decades. The catalog is large enough that the CDC and FDA had to build a second-tier confirmatory architecture (the Western blot, later the differentiation immunoassay) precisely because the ELISA’s specificity was bounded.

JAMA published the catalog in 1992. MacKenzie and colleagues at the Wisconsin Division of Health documented that influenza vaccination produced multiple simultaneous false-positive serologic tests for HIV, HTLV-1, and hepatitis C in the same blood samples. [7] One immunological stimulus, three falsely “positive” diagnoses. The mechanism is not mysterious: vaccination drives polyclonal antibody production, and polyclonal antibodies bind broadly.

Pregnancy produces the same effect. Güler and colleagues, writing in 2022 in Infectious Diseases in Obstetrics and Gynecology, documented that anti-HIV ELISA positivity in pregnant women is not reliable as a diagnostic endpoint and requires confirmatory testing. [8] Multiparous women — those who have had multiple pregnancies — accumulate anti-HLA antibodies that cross-react on HIV antibody platforms. Celum and colleagues, in Journal of Infectious Diseases in 1991, documented the cross-reactivity catalog in detail and noted that an algorithm — a multi-stage interpretive procedure — was required to manage indeterminate results. [9] The existence of the algorithm is itself the architectural admission: the screening assay’s specificity is bounded, and the field built a workaround rather than fix the assay.

Knüver-Hopf and colleagues, in Vox Sanguinis in 1993, documented HIV-2 antibody cross-reactivity with HIV-1 core proteins p18, p24, and p55 in blood donors with doubtful immunoblot results. [10] The cross-reactivity catalog runs deeper than the categorical name suggests.

The same architecture appears in hepatitis screening. Mullis and colleagues — no relation to PCR-inventor Kary Mullis — documented in Clinical Infectious Diseases in 2013 a 7.6% false-positive rate for HCV ELISA in a Rakai, Uganda surveillance cohort, with no confirmed HCV RNA on follow-up and a strong association with schistosomiasis antibody positivity. [11] Same machine, different parasitic environment, different “positive” rate. Dufour and colleagues, in a 2000 Clinical Chemistry review of hepatic-injury markers, noted that false-positive HBsAg results can occur with heterophile antibodies and rheumatoid factor — common in autoimmune disease. [12]

When SARS-CoV-2 emerged in 2020, the same platform was rebuilt for a new pathogen, and the same cross-reactivity problem appeared immediately. Ng and colleagues, in Science in November 2020, documented preexisting humoral immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in humans never exposed to the virus: cross-reactivity with seasonal coronavirus antibodies, present in stored serum samples drawn before the pandemic began. [13] Shrock and colleagues, in Science the same month, mapped the epitope-level cross-reactivity in detail. [14] Amanat and colleagues, in Nature Medicine, described a serological assay that would later be deployed at scale, with explicit acknowledgment of the analytical limits. [15]

The COVID antibody platforms were not novel. They were ELISA. The same cross-reactivity catalog applied. The FDA, in its own EUA evaluation of authorized serology tests, documented that real-world specificity for many assays fell short of manufacturer claims.

The mass spec test that is never run

There is a laboratory technique that would identify what bound to the ELISA plate. Mass spectrometry separates molecules by their mass-to-charge ratio and identifies them by their fragmentation pattern. If a hospital laboratory wanted to know what actually bound the plate in a positive HIV ELISA, the bound material could be eluted off the plate and run on a mass spectrometer. The answer would be unambiguous: the bound molecules would be identified by their molecular signatures.

This is not science fiction. Mass spectrometry is exactly the technique forensic toxicology laboratories use to confirm a positive urine drug screen. A urine immunoassay flags “opiates positive.” Because a criminal-justice consequence follows, the legal system requires mass-spec confirmation before the result is admissible. The immunoassay alone is treated as a screening test, not a diagnosis.

Mass spectrometry is not routinely used to confirm clinical immunoassays for HIV, hepatitis, Lyme disease, COVID, autoimmune markers, cancer biomarkers, or any of the other applications where the binding-based platform drives consequential clinical decisions. The technique exists. The instruments are in the same hospitals. Nobody runs it on the clinical samples.

The reason is structural. If mass spec were run on a representative sample of “positive” HIV ELISAs and the bound material turned out to be a heterogeneous mixture of cross-reactive antibodies, heterophile binders, and immune complexes — many of them unrelated to anything that could be called HIV — the architectural defense of the diagnostic platform would collapse. The technique that could resolve the ambiguity is not deployed because deploying it would expose the ambiguity.

That is the smoking gun of the architecture. The honest identifier exists. It is not used. Ask why.

The cancer biomarkers — same architecture, same cutoff problem

The architecture is not specific to infectious disease. The tumor markers that drive cancer screening — prostate-specific antigen (PSA), CA-125, CA 19-9, CEA, AFP, β-hCG, the panel that runs through any oncology workup — are measured on the same ELISA platform. PSA above a cutoff triggers prostate biopsy. CA-125 above a cutoff triggers ovarian-cancer workup. The cutoff in each case is a clinical convention.

In 2004 the New England Journal of Medicine published Thompson and colleagues’ analysis of 2,950 men with PSA values ≤4.0 ng/mL — the standard cutoff — who underwent biopsy. Fifteen percent had prostate cancer. [16] The cutoff was not detecting “disease.” It was drawing a statistical line through a continuous biological variable and calling everything above the line “abnormal.” Move the cutoff to 2.5 or 3.0, and a substantial fraction of the population reclassifies overnight.

The man who discovered PSA in 1970, Richard Ablin, eventually published a 2010 New York Times op-ed titled “The Great Prostate Mistake” and a 2014 book describing the screening cascade built on his discovery as a public-health catastrophe. The PLCO and ERSPC trials, both published in NEJM in 2009, documented the consequence: organized PSA screening did not reduce prostate-cancer mortality in PLCO (Andriole and colleagues) [17] and produced only a modest reduction in ERSPC (Schröder and colleagues) at the cost of substantial overdiagnosis and overtreatment. [18] The US Preventive Services Task Force responded with a Grade D recommendation against routine screening in 2012 (Moyer) [19] and revised it to Grade C in 2018 (Grossman, on behalf of the USPSTF) — an explicit recognition that the test’s cutoff-dependent positivity does not map cleanly onto clinically consequential disease. [20] In 2025, Pickersgill, Carlsson, and colleagues published an analysis in JAMA Oncology of the PLCO screening cohort that captured the architecture in a single statistic: of men with PSA measurements at or above 2.5 ng/mL, 22% dropped below the biopsy cutoff on the next annual test. [21] Same man, same assay, twelve months apart — two different classifications.

The CA-125 architecture is identical. The PLCO ovarian-screening arm (Buys and colleagues, JAMA 2011) found no mortality reduction from CA-125 screening combined with transvaginal ultrasound. [22] The UK Collaborative Trial of Ovarian Cancer Screening (UKCTOCS) — Jacobs and colleagues in Lancet 2016, followed by Menon and colleagues’ long-term follow-up in Lancet 2021 — confirmed the null result over more than a decade of follow-up. [23] [24] Two large randomized trials, one continent apart, both finding that a cutoff-defined “positive” on a binding assay did not translate to lives saved.

Diamandis, in a 2012 essay in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine, asked why protein cancer biomarkers had failed to become standards of care, and gave the structural answer: single-marker immunoassays elevated in too many benign conditions to function as cancer-specific signals. [25] The field has known the architecture for a decade.

The point

The ELISA does not measure disease. It does not even measure antibodies. It measures binding, which the manufacturer asserts represents antibody binding, which the diagnostic algorithm asserts represents prior or current infection, which the clinical workflow asserts represents transmissible illness requiring treatment. Four assertions stacked on one measurement. Each assertion is conventional, not measured. The patient is told the diagnosis. The patient is not told the architecture.

IV. The Western Blot Measures Weight, Not Identity

The Western blot is the assay that is supposed to confirm what the ELISA suggests. The architectural problem is that it does so by measuring molecular weight — a physical property — and then converting that measurement into a diagnostic call through a band-counting rule that varies by jurisdiction. The same blot scored under different national rules produces different positive populations from the same blood.

The band catalog

In an HIV Western blot, antibodies in patient serum are tested against viral proteins separated by molecular weight on a membrane. The “bands” appear at the following weight positions, by convention:

p18 (or p17) — alleged HIV matrix protein, 17–18 kDa

p24 — alleged HIV capsid protein, 24 kDa

p31 (or p32) — alleged HIV endonuclease/integrase, 31–32 kDa

gp41 — alleged HIV transmembrane glycoprotein, 41 kDa

p51 — alleged HIV reverse transcriptase, 51 kDa

p55 — alleged HIV gag precursor, 55 kDa

p65 (or p66) — alleged HIV reverse transcriptase, 65–66 kDa

gp120 — alleged HIV surface glycoprotein, 120 kDa

gp160 — alleged HIV envelope precursor, 160 kDa

A patient’s blood is called “Western blot positive” when antibodies in the serum bind enough of these bands to satisfy a counting rule. The counting rule is the diagnosis.

There is no biological law that determines the counting rule. It was set by committee. Different committees in different countries set different rules. The same blot scored under different rules produces different categorizations.

Same blot, different jurisdictions, different “positive”

This is not theoretical. It is documented in the mainstream peer-reviewed literature, and the documentation is quantitative.

In 1988, JAMA published the foundational standardization document under a corporate authorship: “The Consortium for Retrovirus Serology Standardization.” [26] The paper acknowledged that the FDA-licensed manufacturer (Du Pont), the ASTPHLD/CDC group, and other authorities each used different interpretive criteria. The same blot scored under three different rule sets produced three different categorizations. The Consortium did not claim there was a biologically correct answer. It proposed a standardized convention.

The CDC’s MMWR Supplement 38, S-7, published July 21, 1989, documented the same architecture in CDC’s own monograph: the FDA-licensed criteria, the ASTPHLD/CDC criteria, and other interpretive frameworks each produced different “positive” populations from the same evaluation specimens. [27] The CDC published the divergence in its own surveillance journal.

The pattern was not confined to the United States. De Cock and colleagues, in BMJ in 1991, examined AIDS surveillance in Africa and documented that different case definitions — the WHO Bangui clinical criteria, the CDC criteria, the European criteria — produced different epidemic counts from the same underlying epidemiology. [28] Gilks, writing the companion BMJ commentary, asked the obvious question: “What use is a clinical case definition for AIDS in Africa?” [29] The answer in the literature was: it depended on which clinical definition you adopted.

The most direct demonstration appeared in Medicina Clinica in 1993. Soriano and colleagues, the Spanish Group for the Study of HIV-2, scored 1,261 Western blot samples under five different national interpretive criteria. [30] The sensitivities differed by criterion: CRSS 97.9%, WHO 96.6%, CDC 95.9%, ARC 95.6%, FDA 99.8%. Same samples. Five rules. Five different “positive” populations.

Same blood. Five rules. Five different verdicts. That is the architecture. That is what the manufacturer’s own literature and the regulators’ own monographs document. The Spanish Group paper is not citable as denialist material; it is a Spanish-language peer-reviewed publication indexed in PubMed and accessible to anyone willing to read it.

O’Gorman and colleagues, in Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine in 1991, conducted a similar head-to-head: blinded serum samples scored at the University of North Carolina laboratory under UNC, CDC/ASTPHLD, ARC, CRSS, and FDA criteria. [31] The interpretive calls diverged across criteria sets. The samples did not change. The architecture is what is being measured.

The co-migration problem: same weight, different identity

Many cellular proteins, of human origin and unrelated to any infection, migrate at the same molecular weights as the proteins assigned to HIV. The Western blot cannot distinguish a band that came from an HIV protein from a band that came from a human cellular protein of the same weight. The mainstream peer-reviewed literature has documented this systematically.

In 1988 — when the U.S. Western blot was being standardized as the confirmatory test for HIV — Dock and colleagues published in Transfusion an evaluation of “atypical” HIV immunoblot reactivity in blood donors. [32] Of twenty donors with persistent atypical reactivity on the gag-protein bands, nineteen retained the same pattern on follow-up, with no evidence of seroconversion to a recognized infection. Healey and Howard, in AIDS in 1989, documented that non-viral proteins on the blot were being mistaken for reactivity to HIV glycoproteins gp41, gp120, and gp160. [33] The mistaken reactivity was not rare; it was the reason the international interpretive criteria had to be calibrated against a population presumed uninfected.

Sayre and colleagues, in Transfusion in 1996, examined the false-positive rate in volunteer blood donors who met manufacturer-recommended Western blot positive criteria. [34] Among samples that met criteria, a measurable fraction came from donors without risk factors, without seroconversion, and with no evidence of infection on follow-up. The Sayre paper identified specific cellular proteins co-migrating with the HIV proteins as the cause.

In 1998 the Journal of the American Medical Association published the largest analysis in this literature: Kleinman and colleagues, drawing on more than five million blood donations through the Retrovirus Epidemiology Donor Study. [35] Of donors who tested ELISA-reactive and Western-blot-positive in the low-prevalence blood-donor setting, a substantial fraction were uninfected on follow-up. The paper validated a PCR-based adjudication algorithm precisely because the WB result alone was not adequate to make the diagnostic call. JAMA does not publish denialism. The architecture was admitted.

The 2014 retirement: CDC quietly walks away from the platform that defined a generation

In June 2014, the CDC issued new HIV laboratory testing guidance. [36] The Western blot was retired as the confirmatory assay for HIV diagnosis in the United States. It was replaced by the Bio-Rad Geenius HIV-1/2 Supplemental Assay — a lateral-flow immunochromatographic strip. The Geenius is the same antibody-binding architecture as the Western blot, miniaturized onto a plastic cassette. The “improvement” was speed and operator-friendliness. The architecture was not changed.

CDC did not say “the Western blot was wrong for 27 years.” CDC said the new algorithm was faster and could detect earlier seroconversions. But every HIV diagnosis made in the United States between approximately 1987 and 2014 — across 27 years of public-health policy, criminal-exposure prosecutions, immigration consequences, military discharges, family-court determinations, and lifelong antiretroviral commitments — was built on a confirmatory test that the regulator itself eventually retired without explanation of how it had been adequate for nearly three decades and then suddenly was not.

The 2014 retirement is the quiet admission. The patients diagnosed under the retired architecture remain diagnosed. The treatments continue. The legal consequences do not unwind. The Geenius produces the same kind of “positive” call through the same kind of binding architecture, only faster.

The same architecture in Lyme disease

The Lyme disease Western blot uses the same platform with the same architectural problem and is still in use — the CDC’s recommendation for two-tier serologic testing was published in MMWR in August 1995 (ELISA followed by Western blot, 5-of-10 IgG band rule, 2-of-3 IgM band rule) and remains the standard of care in 2026. [37] The band rules were derived statistically from a reference population. They are conventions, not measurements. Aguero-Rosenfeld and colleagues, in Clinical Microbiology Reviews in 2005, reviewed the diagnostic literature for Lyme borreliosis and described the assay-dependent variability across laboratories and across patient populations. [38] Where European and North American laboratories use different Borrelia strain antigens and different band-counting rules, the same patient’s serum can yield different diagnostic conclusions. Same machine. Different jurisdictional conventions. Different diagnoses.

Cancer pathology — HER2, ER, and the visual cutoff that drives billion-dollar drug eligibility

The architectural problem is not confined to infectious disease. The most consequential application of antibody-based protein detection in modern oncology is immunohistochemistry (IHC) — the platform that determines whether a breast tumor is HER2-positive, ER-positive, or PR-positive, and therefore which patients receive trastuzumab, tamoxifen, or aromatase inhibitors.

IHC scoring is performed by a pathologist looking through a microscope and assigning an ordinal score (0, 1+, 2+, 3+) to the stained tissue. The cutoff between 2+ and 3+ — the threshold that determines whether a patient receives HER2-targeted therapy — is a visual convention. Paik and colleagues, in 2008, performed a joint reanalysis of the pivotal NSABP B-31 and NCCTG N9831 adjuvant trastuzumab trials. They found that a substantial fraction of patients enrolled on local IHC scoring did not have HER2 gene amplification when their tumors were re-tested by FISH at a central laboratory. [39] The patients without amplification did not appear to benefit from trastuzumab. The local IHC call had assigned them to a treatment from which they could not biologically respond. Trastuzumab is a multi-billion-dollar drug. The architectural mismatch generates revenue from patients who cannot respond and exposes them to cardiac toxicity from which they cannot benefit. The platform measured staining intensity. The diagnosis was a visual convention. The mismatch was clinically consequential.

The same architectural pattern applies to estrogen and progesterone receptor IHC, with the additional complication that the cutoff between positive and negative — historically 10%, since 2010 1% — was changed by guideline committee decision. The same tumor sample scored under the pre-2010 and post-2010 rules can switch categories.

V. PCR Measures Nucleic Acid, Not Infectiousness

The polymerase chain reaction, invented by Kary Mullis in 1983 and described in his 1990 Scientific American essay, [40] amplifies a defined sequence of nucleic acid through repeated thermal cycling. Each cycle approximately doubles the amount of the target sequence. After a sufficient number of cycles, even a single starting molecule produces a detectable signal.

Mullis himself was careful, throughout his career, to draw a distinction between what PCR detects and what PCR clinically means. PCR detects nucleic acid. It does not, by itself, distinguish between intact replicating organisms, naked genomic fragments, archived sequences, environmental contamination, or homologous human-genome sequences that bind the primers in error. What it produces is a signal whose interpretation is set by a cycle threshold (Ct) — the cycle number at which the amplification signal crosses a chosen detection line.

Mullis said this publicly and repeatedly. The man who invented the technique and won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for it told the field, in interview after interview, that PCR was an amplification method, not a diagnostic. He died in August 2019, three months before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported. The Ct=40 cutoff that ran the global pandemic was set by CDC and WHO without invocation of his caution. His name was not in the protocols.

The SARS-CoV-2 Ct controversy: when convention met epidemic

When SARS-CoV-2 emerged, the field deployed PCR at unprecedented scale. The architectural problem — that PCR detects nucleic acid, not viable virus — became operationally critical, because the public-health consequences of binary “positive/negative” calls were enormous: isolation orders, contact tracing, school closures, travel restrictions, and in some jurisdictions criminal liability for noncompliance.

The mainstream literature converged quickly. Wölfel and colleagues, in Nature in 2020, performed a virological assessment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and documented that infectious virus could be cultured from respiratory specimens only during a defined early window of the illness; by approximately day 8, despite continued PCR positivity, viable virus could no longer be recovered. [41] Bullard and colleagues, in Clinical Infectious Diseases in 2020, examined the relationship between Ct values and viral culture and found that samples with Ct values above approximately 24 were rarely able to produce growth in culture. [42] La Scola and colleagues, in European Journal of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, established the same Ct-versus-culturability relationship in a larger French cohort. [43]

Jaafar and colleagues, in Clinical Infectious Diseases in 2021, extended the analysis to 3,790 quantitative PCR-positive samples paired with cell culture. They found a Ct value greater than 34 was highly correlated with an inability to culture viable virus. [44] The CDC’s recommended cycle cutoff for SARS-CoV-2 molecular assays was 40. A substantial fraction of “positive” calls under that cutoff represented detectable nucleic acid but no recoverable virus.

Mina and colleagues, writing in NEJM in 2020, urged the field to rethink test sensitivity for population public-health purposes. [45] Jefferson and colleagues, in a 2021 review, documented the inverse relationship between Ct value and culturable virus growth across the published literature. [46]

The FDA’s own SARS-CoV-2 molecular EUA labeling, in the agency’s authorized template, carries the architectural statement explicitly: “Nucleic acid may persist even after the virus is no longer viable.” [47] FDA hosts the labeling at fda.gov/media/137372. The regulator is not making a denialist argument. The regulator is stating the architecture of the assay it has authorized.

The FDA Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests, hosted at fda.gov/media/135659, and the Molecular Diagnostic Template for Laboratories establish the validation expectations EUA sponsors had to meet: documented limit of detection, performance across a range of viral loads, and disclosure of analytical-sensitivity boundaries. [48] The architecture is in the regulator’s documents.

A European court has already ruled the architecture cannot bear legal weight

In November 2020, the Lisbon Court of Appeal in Portugal ruled on a habeas corpus petition brought against the health authority of the Azores. The petitioners — four German tourists — had been ordered into 14-day quarantine after one of them tested PCR-positive for SARS-CoV-2. The court vacated the quarantine order. In the published decision, the court reasoned that a positive PCR result, standing alone, was not sufficient evidence of an active SARS-CoV-2 infection, citing the Jaafar Ct>34 paper and the Wölfel viral-culture data among others. The court held that the public-health authority could not deprive a person of liberty on the basis of an assay that the underlying scientific literature acknowledged did not, by itself, distinguish infection from nucleic-acid persistence.

The Portuguese ruling is a primary legal document. A European appellate court has already held that the PCR-as-diagnosis architecture cannot bear legal weight. The reasoning is consistent with the FDA’s own authorized labeling. The architecture is not just controversial in the literature — it has already been adjudicated against in a court of law.

HIV viral load and the meaning of “undetectable”

The PCR architecture is at the center of the contemporary HIV public-health framework. The Undetectable equals Untransmittable (U=U) policy rests on the premise that HIV viral load measured by quantitative PCR, when below a defined threshold (typically <200 copies/mL), corresponds to a clinical state in which transmission cannot occur.

The defining epidemiologic studies are sound. Rodger and colleagues, in JAMA in 2016 (the PARTNER study) and in Lancet in 2019 (the PARTNER2 follow-up in serodifferent gay couples), documented zero linked transmissions across many thousands of condomless sex acts in serodifferent couples where the positive partner maintained suppressive antiretroviral therapy. [49] [50] Bavinton and colleagues, in Lancet HIV in 2018, documented the same finding in the Opposites Attract Australian cohort. [51] Cohen and colleagues, in NEJM in 2016, established the result in the HPTN 052 randomized trial. [52] Eisinger, Dieffenbach, and Fauci, in JAMA in 2019, formalized the public-health framework. [53]

The clinical-epidemiologic finding is robust. What the architecture argument addresses is what the threshold means. The “undetectable” call is set at a PCR limit of detection — historically 400 copies/mL, later 200, more recently 50 in some research assays — that is a function of the assay’s analytical sensitivity, not of a biological state of absent virus. A sample at 199 copies/mL is “undetectable.” A sample at 201 copies/mL is “detectable.” The biology is continuous. The diagnostic call is binary. The threshold is operator-set, by convention.

The point is not that U=U is wrong as an epidemiological observation. The point is that the architecture of the threshold — what it means for a patient to be classified one way or the other on a given lab’s assay on a given day — is a convention layered on top of a continuous biological variable. The architecture should be visible to the patient, the clinician, and the public-health policy maker alike.

PCR cross-reactivity and contamination

The PCR architecture has one further structural vulnerability that the mainstream literature has documented from the beginning: the primer chosen for the assay can amplify sequences other than the intended target. Kwok and Higuchi documented carryover contamination as a fundamental problem in PCR diagnostics in Nature in 1989. [54] Borst and colleagues, in 2004, documented a false-positive cluster traced to contamination of a commercial nucleic acid extraction reagent — a structural risk inherent to the architecture, not a one-off error. [55]

The point, again: PCR detects nucleic acid present in the reaction. What that nucleic acid is, and whether it represents the targeted pathogen rather than a contaminant or a cross-reactive sequence, is a separate inferential step.

Cancer PCR: when nucleic-acid detection drives treatment

The architectural problem has become consequential in oncology because the same platform now drives molecular-targeted therapy. EGFR, KRAS, BRAF, and ALK mutation calling on solid tumors determines whether a patient receives a targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor. BCR-ABL transcript monitoring in chronic myeloid leukemia determines whether therapy is escalated or discontinued. ctDNA “liquid biopsy” detection of circulating tumor DNA is positioned to drive cancer screening for asymptomatic populations.

In each case the assay detects nucleic-acid sequence. The clinical decision rests on what that detection is interpreted to mean.

Razavi and colleagues, in Nature Medicine in 2019, performed a high-intensity sequencing analysis of plasma cell-free DNA in cancer patients and found that the majority of detected somatic mutations originated from clonal hematopoiesis — age-related expansions of hematopoietic cells — rather than from the tumor. [56] Steensma and colleagues, in Blood in 2015, had formally defined clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) as a confounder for any blood-based mutation detection. [57] The Galleri-class multi-cancer early detection assays, evaluated in Lennon and colleagues’ DETECT-A study in Science in 2020, demonstrated low positive predictive value in average-risk populations — many “cancer signals” did not resolve to cancers. [58] The architecture is the same as ELISA, with sequence rather than binding as the physical property.

The BCR-ABL monitoring architecture is the same. Hughes, Branford, and the IRIS investigators demonstrated in Blood in 2006 that BCR-ABL transcript levels measured by RT-PCR correlated with cytogenetic response. [59] The translation of transcript ratio to clinical decision (MR4.0, MR4.5 thresholds for “deep molecular response,” and the consequent decision to attempt treatment-free remission) is a convention layered on top of the analytical measurement.

The HPV-based cervical-cancer screening cascade applies the same architecture to a different anatomical site. Schiffman and colleagues, in Journal of the National Cancer Institute in 2011, documented the analytic performance of HPV testing in cervical-cancer prevention. [60] Ronco and colleagues’ four-trial follow-up in Lancet in 2014 demonstrated efficacy at the population level but generated a substantial overdiagnosis cost: women referred for procedures because a sequence-detection assay was positive, in a context where the lesion would have regressed without treatment. [61]

VI. The Three Machines Cover Modern Medicine

The argument so far has surveyed three platforms across multiple disease classes. The architectural reach is total.

If you walk into any hospital laboratory in the United States today, you are looking at a bank of automated immunoassay analyzers (ELISA architecture), a real-time PCR room, a next-generation sequencing area, and a Western-blot / line-blot bench (still active for Lyme, autoimmune confirmation, and HTLV). Together these three platforms generate:

Infectious-disease diagnoses: HIV, hepatitis A through E, syphilis, Lyme, tuberculosis (IGRA), CMV, EBV, toxoplasmosis, rubella, varicella, measles, mumps, HSV, HTLV, West Nile, Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya, Babesia, Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Q fever, brucellosis, leptospirosis, malaria (rapid antigen), schistosomiasis, H. pylori, cryptococcus, histoplasma, coccidioides, influenza A/B (rapid + PCR), RSV, parainfluenza, adenovirus, rhinovirus, metapneumovirus, COVID-19 (antibody + PCR), group A strep, C. difficile, norovirus, rotavirus, Giardia, Cryptosporidium, pertussis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, Mycoplasma, trichomonas, MRSA, group B strep, JC virus, BK virus, parvovirus B19, and the multiplex respiratory, gastrointestinal, blood-culture identification, and meningitis/encephalitis panels.

Cancer biomarkers and molecular diagnostics: PSA, CA-125, CA 19-9, CA 15-3, CA 27.29, CEA, AFP, β-hCG, calcitonin, thyroglobulin, chromogranin A, NSE, S-100, HE4, β-2 microglobulin, BCR-ABL, EGFR, KRAS, NRAS, BRAF, ALK, ROS1, RET, MET, HER2, JAK2 V617F, FLT3, NPM1, CEBPA, PML-RARA, IDH1, IDH2, MGMT methylation, MSI/MMR, BRCA1/2, TMB, ctDNA liquid biopsy, multi-cancer early detection (Galleri), Oncotype DX, MammaPrint, all NGS tumor panels, all NIPT prenatal screens.

Endocrine and metabolic: TSH, free T3, free T4, insulin, C-peptide, HbA1c (immunoassay variants), cortisol, ACTH, aldosterone, renin, estradiol, progesterone, testosterone, DHEA-S, LH, FSH, prolactin, growth hormone, IGF-1, vitamin D, vitamin B12, folate, ferritin, PTH.

Autoimmune: ANA, anti-dsDNA, anti-Sm, anti-Ro, anti-La, anti-CCP, rheumatoid factor, ANCA (c-ANCA, p-ANCA), anti-TPO, anti-thyroglobulin, anti-tTG, anti-endomysial, anti-gliadin, anti-GAD, anti-IA2, anti-MOG, anti-aquaporin-4, anti-mitochondrial, anti-smooth muscle, anti-LKM, anti-cardiolipin, anti-β2-glycoprotein, lupus anticoagulant.

Allergy: all IgE allergen-specific testing — food, environmental, drug.

Cardiology: troponin I, troponin T, BNP, NT-proBNP, D-dimer, CK-MB.

Drug monitoring and toxicology: therapeutic drug levels (digoxin, vancomycin, tacrolimus, sirolimus, methotrexate), urine drug screens (immunoassay screen + mass-spec confirmation — the one application where the legal stakes force mass-spec verification of what the immunoassay flagged).

Pharmacogenomics and genetics: CYP2D6, CYP2C19, TPMT, DPYD, HLA typing, cystic fibrosis carrier panels, sickle-cell and thalassemia panels, Huntington, Fragile X, spinal muscular atrophy, the entire carrier-screen and prenatal-screen architecture.

That is the inventory. Every test on that inventory operates on the same architectural principle: a physical property is measured, a manufacturer or committee assigns a cutoff, and the cutoff is converted into a binary classification that drives clinical decision-making.

This is the operating system of modern medicine. The architecture problem is the operating system’s foundational assumption.

The story is not “one disease was misdiagnosed.” The story is that the same architectural sleight of hand — physical property converted to disease identity by committee — runs through essentially every laboratory test that drives essentially every consequential clinical decision in the modern hospital. The HIV case is not unique. It is the highest-stakes early example of an architecture that has now been generalized across the entire diagnostic enterprise.

VII. The Architecture and the Methodology Cluster

The architecture is not a fringe complaint. It is the core problem the entire methodology cluster around evidence-based medicine has spent thirty years trying to manage statistically, because the field knows it cannot solve it experimentally.

The circular reference standard

The most rigorous framing comes from the evidence-based-medicine cluster around Patrick Bossuyt and colleagues at the University of Amsterdam. Lijmer and colleagues, in JAMA in 1999, examined design-related bias in published diagnostic-test studies and quantified the inflation: when test-positive and test-negative samples are evaluated against different reference standards, the diagnostic odds ratio is inflated by approximately a factor of 2.2. [62] When case-control rather than cohort sampling is used, the inflation reaches approximately threefold.

Rutjes, Reitsma, and colleagues, in CMAJ in 2006, extended the analysis across 31 meta-analyses and 487 primary diagnostic-accuracy studies, documenting that design features — including the choice of reference standard — systematically inflate apparent accuracy. [63] The same group, in Health Technology Assessment in 2007, published a methodological monograph on what to do when there is no gold standard. [64] The monograph’s existence is the architectural admission: in many clinical-diagnostic settings, the field has acknowledged that no independent gold standard exists, and has developed a literature on how to manage that absence statistically.

Reitsma and colleagues, in Journal of Clinical Epidemiology in 2009, catalogued the workaround strategies for diagnostic-accuracy studies operating without an adequate reference standard. [65] The four workarounds named are: latent class analysis, panel-based reference standards, validation against clinical outcomes, and abandoning the accuracy paradigm altogether in favor of decision-analytic frameworks. Each workaround is a confession that the underlying assay is being deployed without an independent biological measure against which to validate it.

Whiting and colleagues’ QUADAS tool, published in BMC Medical Research Methodology in 2003, made the reference-standard problem central to the quality assessment of diagnostic studies. [66] The follow-on review in Annals of Internal Medicine in 2004 documented “absent or inappropriate reference standard” and “differential verification bias” as catalogued sources of error across the published diagnostic literature. [67] The STARD 2015 reporting standard, published in BMJ, requires explicit description of the reference standard against which a new test is evaluated — a requirement that exists because the field acknowledges that the reference standard determines what the new test is being measured against, and therefore what the new test is. [68]

The methodology literature does not call this “denial.” It calls it the circular reference standard problem: the new test is validated against a reference standard that itself was validated against a similar test. The validation loop closes without ever exiting to an independent biological truth.

This is the argument the methodology cluster has been making for thirty years — in JAMA and BMJ and CMAJ and Annals of Internal Medicine, with citation counts in the tens of thousands. To dismiss the architectural critique is to disavow the foundational methodology of evidence-based medicine itself.

The cancer-biomarker counterpart

The diagnostic-accuracy methodology literature has its oncology counterpart in the screening-and-overdiagnosis literature. Welch, Schwartz, and Woloshin’s framework for cancer overdiagnosis — that screening detects abnormalities the patient would never have known about — has been documented across breast (mammography), prostate (PSA), thyroid (ultrasound), and lung (low-dose CT) screening. The architectural common factor is the same: the screening platform measures a physical property, the cutoff converts the measurement to a binary call, and the binary call drives biopsy, treatment, and the downstream cascade — without any independent biological verification that the lesion would have caused clinical harm.

When the inventor of the test publicly disavows the screening program built on it — as Ablin did for PSA in his 2010 New York Times op-ed and his 2014 book — the institutional response is to keep running the program. The architecture is too lucrative and too embedded to walk back. Bernadine Healy, the first woman to direct the NIH, made a similar critique of mammography late in her career. Her critique, like Ablin’s, did not change the screening recommendations.

The FDA and CDC have said it themselves

The official regulatory record is not silent on the architecture. The Abbott HIVAB package insert quoted in Section I states the reference-standard absence verbatim. The CDC’s MMWR Supplement 38 S-7 documents the divergent interpretive criteria for the HIV Western blot. The CDC’s MMWR 44(31) (1995) establishes the Lyme two-tier band-counting rule by committee decision. The FDA’s SARS-CoV-2 EUA template requires explicit disclosure of analytical limits, and the agency’s authorized labeling for SARS-CoV-2 molecular assays carries the architectural sentence about nucleic-acid persistence without viable virus.

The regulator has documented the architecture in the documents it requires manufacturers to ship with their products. The architecture is not hidden. It is in the package insert. The patient is never shown the package insert.

What the architecture does in court, in policy, in clinic

The clinical-consequence literature follows directly. Burris and colleagues, in JAMA in 2008, made the case against the criminalization of HIV transmission, documenting that the laws use assay results — ELISA, Western blot, viral load — as binary inputs to criminal liability, without distinguishing the architectural limits of those assays from the binary classification the law requires. [69] The Portuguese court ruling in 2020 vacating a PCR-based quarantine order showed that at least one European appellate court had already concluded the architecture could not bear the legal weight being placed on it.

The architecture leaves the laboratory and enters the courtroom unmodified. The conventions become statutory triggers. The cutoffs become legal thresholds. The patient does not get the disclaimer the manufacturer wrote into the package insert.

VIII. The Consent the Patient Never Gave

One consequence follows from the architecture that has not yet been named in this post, and it is the consequence that should weigh most heavily on the clinicians who order these tests and the patients who accept the diagnoses built on them.

The architectural facts documented above — the absent reference standard, the cutoff-dependent positivity, the cross-reactivity catalog, the jurisdictional divergence of band-counting rules, the Ct-cutoff problem, the mass-spectrometry confirmation that is technically available but never run in clinical practice — are not hidden in obscure dissident literature. They are documented in the manufacturer’s package insert, in the CDC’s own surveillance journal, in the FDA’s authorized labeling, and in thirty years of mainstream methodology papers in JAMA, NEJM, Lancet, BMJ, and Annals of Internal Medicine.

But they are not in the clinical workflow. The physician ordering an HIV ELISA, a Lyme Western blot, a SARS-CoV-2 PCR, a PSA, a CA-125, a HER2 IHC, or a BCR-ABL transcript ratio does not see the package insert. The physician sees a result on a screen. The result is reported as a categorical call: positive or negative, above or below, amplified or not amplified. The architecture that produced the call is invisible at the point of care.

Because the clinician does not see the architecture, the clinician cannot disclose the architecture to the patient. And because the architecture is not disclosed, the patient’s consent — to the test, to the diagnosis built on the test, and to the treatment built on the diagnosis — is given without knowledge of the most material fact the patient would need to know in order to consent meaningfully.

The legal standard for informed consent in the United States has been settled for more than a century. Schloendorff v. Society of New York Hospital, 105 N.E. 92 (N.Y. 1914), established that competent adults have the right to decide what shall be done with their own bodies. [70] Canterbury v. Spence, 464 F.2d 772 (D.C. Cir. 1972), established the modern standard: the physician must disclose all material risks a reasonable patient would want to know before consenting to a procedure. [71] The AMA Code of Medical Ethics, Opinion 2.1.1, codifies the duty to disclose the nature of the proposed intervention, its risks, benefits, alternatives, and the uncertainties associated with each. [72] The federal Common Rule, 45 CFR §46.116, requires the same disclosure for research consent: “any reasonably foreseeable risks or discomforts” and “alternative procedures or courses of treatment, if any, that might be advantageous to the subject.” [73]

The architectural facts documented in this post are material risks under any of these standards. A reasonable patient told that the assay’s manufacturer states there is no recognized standard for the antibodies the assay claims to detect, that the same blood scored under five national criteria produces five different “positive” populations, that the technique that could unambiguously identify what bound the plate (mass spectrometry) is not used in clinical practice, and that a European appellate court has already ruled that a PCR-positive result alone is not sufficient evidence of infection — that patient might decline the test, decline the treatment, demand confirmatory analysis, or seek a second opinion before accepting a diagnostic label that will follow them for life.

The patient is never given that information. The clinician does not have it. The hospital does not transmit it. The result on the screen is presented as a fact about the patient’s body, not as the output of a measurement-plus-convention architecture that the manufacturer’s own labeling acknowledges cannot, by itself, diagnose disease.

Every diagnosis built on this architecture is, by the standard the medical profession has imposed on itself, an act of treatment without informed consent. Not because the clinician acted in bad faith. Not because the patient refused to listen. Because the architecture was concealed from the clinician by the workflow, and concealed from the patient by the clinician, and concealed from the public by an institutional consensus that the architecture is too complicated to explain — when in fact the architecture is exactly what the manufacturer’s own package insert explains, in plain English, on the FDA’s own servers, on the document that ships with every test kit, that nobody in the chain of care is required to read.

That is not a failure of one test. That is a failure of the legal and ethical foundation of modern medical practice.

IX. The Conclusion the Practitioner Cannot Reach

The reader who has come this far has just walked through forty years of mainstream clinical-laboratory literature, primary regulatory documents, peer-reviewed methodology papers from the journals that set the standard of evidence-based medicine, and the manufacturers’ own package inserts. The reader who has come this far has read the architecture in the words of the people who built it and the people who regulate it.

The reader has not been told a single thing in this post that is not already documented in the mainstream record. There is no fringe source in this post. There is no contested claim in this post. There is no allegation of fraud in this post. There are only the FDA, the CDC, the manufacturers, the methodology cluster of evidence-based medicine, and the regulator’s own labeling — quoted back to themselves in the order in which they wrote it.

The Abbott package insert says there is no recognized standard for establishing antibody presence. The CDC’s MMWR Supplement 38(S-7) documents that the band-counting criteria for the HIV Western blot differ by jurisdiction. The MIQE guidelines in Clinical Chemistry document that the PCR cycle threshold is operator-set. The Bossuyt/Lijmer/Rutjes/Whiting methodology literature in JAMA, BMJ, CMAJ, and Annals of Internal Medicine documents — with citation counts in the tens of thousands — that the field has been working around the absence of independent reference standards for thirty years. The cancer-screening literature, including the inventor of the PSA test in his 2010 op-ed and 2014 book, documents that screening programs continue against the recommendation of the people who built the assays. The architecture is documented. The architecture has been documented for forty years. The architecture is what the patient is given when she is given a diagnosis.

A reader who has followed the architecture this far may still be carrying one piece of vocabulary that has not yet been challenged. He has been told, in the doctor’s office and on the discharge paperwork, that the screening test was “confirmed” by a confirmatory test. The word does the work the architecture needs it to do. Confirmation, in ordinary English, implies a second look from a second vantage point — the way two eyes, set a few inches apart, give the brain enough parallax to calculate the distance to the object both eyes are seeing. The patient assumes, without being told to assume it, that the confirmatory test is the second eye. He assumes that one instrument detected something, and a different instrument, using a different physical principle, looked at the same sample from a different angle and reached the same conclusion. That is what the word means in every other context in which he has ever heard it. It is not what the word means inside the diagnostic laboratory.

Inside the diagnostic laboratory, the confirmatory test is the same kind of instrument as the screening test, run on the same sample, looking for the same class of physical reaction. The reactive ELISA is “confirmed” by a Western blot — which is a second binding assay, against the same antigen preparation, with the same cross-reactivity catalog described in Section III, broken out by molecular weight rather than by total optical density. The reactive antibody result is “confirmed” by a viral-load PCR — which does not detect antibody at all, and which the manufacturers state in their own labeling cannot diagnose infection (Section V). The reactive screening mammogram is “confirmed” by a diagnostic mammogram, which is the same imaging modality at higher resolution, followed by a biopsy whose interpretive criteria were themselves set by the same pathology committees that ratified the screening cutoff. Across the diagnostic enterprise, the pattern repeats: the confirmation is a second look in the same mirror. It is not parallax. It is the same monaural signal played into both ears with the volume turned up, sold to the patient as stereo. The depth the patient hears is generated by his expectation that confirmation means what the word means in the rest of his life. The instrument is not supplying it.

The technologies that would supply genuine parallax exist. Electron microscopy can image a viral particle directly — the second eye that would tell the laboratory whether the entity the antibody assay claims to detect is physically present in the sample. Mass spectrometry can identify a protein by its exact amino-acid sequence rather than by its molecular weight or its binding behavior — the technique that would resolve, unambiguously, what bound the ELISA plate. Direct nucleic-acid sequencing of a clinical sample, without prior PCR amplification of a pre-selected target, would tell the laboratory what genetic material is present without first deciding what to look for. None of these techniques is part of routine diagnostic workflow. They are not required by CLIA. They are not part of the standard CAP accreditation menu. They are not reimbursed by the procedure codes that govern what the hospital laboratory can afford to run. They are available — they are used in research, in forensic toxicology, in a handful of reference laboratories for unusual cases — and they are structurally excluded from the diagnostic cascade that produces the patient’s diagnosis. The second eye exists. The cascade is designed not to use it.

That the architecture is structurally protected against the second eye is not an inference. It is documented in the court-martial record of United States v. Airman Basic G.B.A., 4th Security Forces Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, in 2013. [74] The defendant was a young enlisted airman charged on the basis of an HIV antibody test. His defense team proposed to ship three tubes of his blood to the Core Electron Microscopy Facility at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where a professor of cell biology with thirty-five years of experience in biological electron microscopy — the scientist who had designed and built the electron microscopy cores at two American medical schools — would examine the airman’s plasma for visible evidence of viral particles. The defense was careful to specify, in writing, that the examination was forensic, not diagnostic; the examining scientist was a Ph.D., not a treating physician; and no medical diagnosis or treatment was being performed. The defense was, in the language used elsewhere in this post, requesting the second eye. The defense was requesting parallax.

The government’s response is documented in the Defense Motion to Dismiss, filed 26 April 2013. The Chief of Laboratory Diagnostics and Monitoring at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research submitted an affidavit conceding that electron micrographic studies are “research techniques” — and then asserting they were not acceptable “as an aid to diagnosis of HIV infection,” with several of her supporting claims cited to Wikipedia. Six days later, the senior Air Force trial counsel emailed the Interim Chair of Cell and Developmental Biology at the University of Massachusetts under the subject line “Misuse of Core Electron Microscopy Facility,” asserting that the facility “cannot lawfully accomplish electron microscope testing for the abovementioned purposes” because it was not a CLIA- or DoD-CLIP-approved clinical laboratory. He added that he also had “contact information for the Chancellor of the School of Medicine and other senior staff at the University.” Within hours, the inquiry had escalated inside the medical school. The electron microscopist understood from his department chair that an Air Force JAG officer had emailed threatening to shut down the facility for lack of certification, and that the microscopist himself was being accused of unlawfully providing diagnostics and treatment for HIV and AIDS. He informed the Office of Medical and Scientific Justice — the 501(c)(3) investigative non-profit assisting the airman’s defense — that he could no longer accept samples for any case in which OMSJ was involved. By the time defense counsel reached him, he was, in his own words, “all lawyered up.” When senior defense counsel pressed the senior trial counsel on the legal basis for his communications with the university, the senior trial counsel admitted on the record that he did not know the specific law and was relying on what the Walter Reed affidavit had told him. The government never retracted its assertions to the University of Massachusetts. The microscopist did not resume the work. The senior trial counsel was not charged with witness intimidation. He was not disbarred. He was not censured. He was not transferred. The Walter Reed laboratory chief was not corrected. The University of Massachusetts received no apology. The architecture, having closed the second eye, declined to punish the people who had closed it. That is what enforcement looks like when the enforcement is structural. The patient is told the cascade confirmed the diagnosis. The cascade confirmed itself.

The patient cannot reach this conclusion, because the patient was never shown the documents. The package insert ships inside the kit; the patient sees the result. The MMWR is online; the patient reads the discharge summary. The methodology paper is on PubMed; the patient is handed a prescription. The architecture is in plain English, but the patient is never given the English. She is given the verdict.

The practitioner is in a different position. The practitioner has access to the documents. The practitioner can read the package insert. The practitioner is, in many cases, required to certify in writing that he has read it. The practitioner does not read it, or reads it without registering what it says, because the practitioner’s career — his employment, his hospital privileges, his malpractice posture, his standing with the licensing board, his reimbursement codes, his continuing-education credits, and his social position in his professional community — depends, structurally and irreversibly, on not reading it. The standard of care he is required to practice is the architecture. To register what the package insert says is to register that the standard of care he practices does not deliver what the diagnosis claims. There is no path back from that recognition that does not require him to stop practicing the way he was trained.

There are practitioners who do not need the architecture, and they have always existed. The clinician who takes a careful history. The clinician who recommends a dietary intervention before a pharmacological one. The clinician who warns patients about the iatrogenic harms of routine interventions, including vaccines, that the standard of care assumes are safe. The homeopath, who has been taught to examine the whole patient and to treat what he sees, not what a printout says. The gastroenterologist, whose scope is an instrument of direct visual examination of the patient’s tissue, not a substitute for it. These practitioners examine the patient. They do not need the machine to tell them what the patient has. They are not the standard of care. They are routinely described, by the professional bodies that set the standard of care, as fringe, unscientific, or dangerous. The professional bodies that describe them this way are the same bodies that wrote the cutoffs and ratified the architecture.

The patient is reading this and recognizing that her diagnosis, her family member’s diagnosis, the treatment she has been on for years, the treatment her child has been on for years, the legal consequence she or someone she loves has suffered as a result of a laboratory result, may not rest on what she was told it rests on. That recognition is the correct response to what the documents say. It is not a denial of disease. It is not a denial of medicine. It is a recognition that the bridge from the laboratory machine to the diagnosis on her paperwork was built by people whose careers depended on the bridge being called solid, and that the bridge has not been independently verified at any point in the forty-year history of the architecture.

The practitioner is reading this and recognizing the same thing, if he allows himself to. He will not, in most cases, allow himself to. The cost of allowing himself to is the career he has built. That is not a moral failure on his part. That is the structure of the profession he entered. The profession was organized, from the postwar period forward, around exactly this incentive — to make the practitioner the trusted intermediary between the patient and a laboratory architecture the patient could not see and the practitioner was not paid to question. The practitioner is the bedside manner. The architecture is the diagnosis. The patient is the customer of both.

This post documents what is in the package inserts, the MMWR supplements, the methodology cluster, and the regulatory record. It is not a polemic. It is a reading list with the citations beside the claims. The reader who skimmed the middle and arrived at the end has just been told, in plain English, what the body of the post documents in the language of the regulator: that three machines, none of which measures the identity of what the diagnosis claims, generate nearly every consequential medical diagnosis made in the modern hospital, and that the architecture by which the measurement becomes the diagnosis is documented, public, and structurally protected from challenge by the careers of the people who would have to challenge it.

That is the conclusion the practitioner cannot reach. That is the conclusion the patient was never given the documents to reach. That is the conclusion this post was written to make available.

The references that follow are the receipt. They are there for the reader who wishes to verify what has been said. They are there for the attorney who wishes to cross-examine. They are there for the practitioner who, having read this far, wants to know whether he was lied to. He was not lied to. He was trained. The references document the training.

For those who wish to read the architecture in the words of the people who built it:

References

This post is a working document. The argument will not change. The evidence will grow. Subsequent editions will add cases, citations, and regulatory documents as they come to hand. The architectural framing is developed in Doctor Fox Goes to Cambridge; the HIV-specific kDa weight argument is in Identifying the Virus by Its Weight.

[1] Abbott Laboratories. HIVAB™ HIV-1/HIV-2 (rDNA) EIA Package Insert. List No. 3A77, document 69-5960/R15, ©2002, U.S. License No. 43. FDA-hosted at https://www.fda.gov/media/73256/download.

[2] Abbott Laboratories. HIVAB™ HIV-1/HIV-2 (rDNA) EIA Package Insert. List No. 3A77, document 69-5960/R15, ©2002, U.S. License No. 43. FDA-hosted at https://www.fda.gov/media/73256/download.

[3] Abbott Laboratories. HIVAB™ HIV-1/HIV-2 (rDNA) EIA Package Insert. List No. 3A77, document 69-5960/R15, ©2002, U.S. License No. 43. FDA-hosted at https://www.fda.gov/media/73256/download.

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[5] Burnette WN. “‘Western blotting’: electrophoretic transfer of proteins from sodium dodecyl sulfate-polyacrylamide gels to unmodified nitrocellulose and radiographic detection with antibody and radioiodinated protein A.” Analytical Biochemistry 112, no. 2 (1981): 195–203. PMID 6266278.

[6] Bustin SA, Benes V, Garson JA, et al. “The MIQE guidelines: minimum information for publication of quantitative real-time PCR experiments.” Clinical Chemistry 55, no. 4 (2009): 611–622. PMID 19246619. DOI 10.1373/clinchem.2008.112797.

[7] Mac Kenzie WR, Davis JP, Peterson DE, Hibbard AJ, Becker G, Zarvan BS. “Multiple false-positive serologic tests for HIV, HTLV-1, and hepatitis C following influenza vaccination, 1991.” JAMA 268, no. 8 (1992): 1015–1017. PMID 1501307.

[8] Güler M, Aslan SH, Ekemen Keleş Y, et al. “Positive Anti-HIV ELISA Results in Pregnancy: Is It Reliable?” Infectious Diseases in Obstetrics and Gynecology (2022). PMID 35221647.

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