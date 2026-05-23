There are two kinds of people who call themselves scientists, and you can tell them apart without a degree, a textbook, or understanding a single word of what either of them is saying.

You only have to watch their faces.

The joyful builders

The most serious scientists I've met generally present as joyful or even playful. Peter Duesberg in his Berkeley lab. Kary Mullis on the road to PCR. Richard Feynman picking locks at Los Alamos for fun. James Tour at a chalkboard at Rice. These men were children at heart. The lab was a playground. The instruments were toys. The unanswered question was the dare.

You can hear it in their voices. You can see it in their eyes.

When Feynman dropped that piece of O-ring rubber into a glass of ice water on national television in February 1986, he wasn’t performing outrage. He was showing you a thing. Look at this. Watch what happens. See? The joy of demonstration. The joy of being right because the rubber doesn’t lie.

Feynman didn’t discover the O-ring problem alone. Astronaut Sally Ride passed the suppressed cold-launch data to commission member General Donald Kutyna, who passed it to Feynman. Kutyna confirmed the chain publicly only after Ride’s death in 2012 (1). Morton Thiokol engineers Allan McDonald and Roger Boisjoly had already argued the case against the launch and been overruled (2). Feynman’s contribution was the demonstration — the moment that made the engineering point inarguable in front of a television camera. The discovery belonged to engineers who had been ignored. The joy of demonstration was Feynman’s gift to a country that needed to see the truth before it would believe it.

It is not the joy of being the lone genius. It is the joy of showing — of taking what is true and making it visible.

Peter Duesberg laughed in interviews. He laughed at his own jokes and at the absurdity of being declared a heretic by the same establishment that had elected him to the National Academy of Sciences in 1986 for identifying the first viral oncogene. Being shut out of NIH funding for thirty years didn’t make him bitter — it made him free. Berkeley’s own memorial, posted in January, described him as “warm and friendly, with a quirky, inventive, and often black sense of humor” (3).

Mullis was the same. A surfer-chemist who saw PCR at mile marker 46.7 on California Highway 128 in 1983, then spent the next thirty years telling the establishment, with that same delighted grin, that they were misusing his invention (4) (5) (6).

Mullis was an iconoclast inside and outside the lab. He doubted the standard climate narrative, he had a working interest in astrology, and on more than one topic outside his core training he was idiosyncratic enough that even people who admired him would shake their heads. None of that made him right about everything. None of it made him wrong, either. The joy didn’t render verdicts. It made him himself. The grin was who he was.

Now look at the other category.

Seth Kalichman didn’t build PCR or isolate a retrovirus. In thirty-one years of NIH funding he was awarded sixty-nine grants totaling $55.7 million, none of them for virology, immunology, or transmission research; his instruments measure self-reported behavior and internalized stigma — the discomfort the subjects feel about their diagnosis, not the conditions that produced it (NIH RePORTER lifetime portfolio query).

What he did was write a book ridiculing the people who asked questions about HIV (7). Then, by his own admission in the preface of that book, he carried on a correspondence with the people he was writing about under a false name to gain access to their inner circle (7) (8). John Moore at Weill Cornell didn’t discover HIV either. What he has done, repeatedly, is write opinion pieces in Nature — including a 1996 review of Duesberg’s book whose closing line was, “Duesberg wraps together his twisted facts and illogical lines of argument to create a tangled web to trap the unwary, desperate or gullible” (9). Todd DeShong runs a website whose declared purpose is to mock me and the attorneys, scientists, and physicians I worked with at OMSJ — language sampled directly from the blog: “insidious, yet intelligently diabolical” (10). In 2016 the Fifth Circuit affirmed dismissal of my trademark suit against DeShong’s site on free-speech grounds (11). I disagreed with the outcome; the opinion is a matter of public record, and you can read it for yourself.

None of these men present as happy. Watch, read or listen to them on a podcast or a panel. The dominant affect is the wince — the tight, defensive smile that comes right before a put-down. The eyeroll. The sigh. The barely-suppressed contempt. The verbal, facial and gestural cues that are designed to make the audience laugh at the target before the target gets to speak.

Moore’s 1996 Nature review contained substantive scientific arguments alongside its rhetorical closer — it was not only invective (9). Kalichman, in his book, is defending what is, by mainstream consensus, the correct scientific position on HIV pathogenesis (see (12) for the canonical HPTN 052 transmission-reduction data). Their substance is debatable but real; their behavioral signature is also real; both can be reported.

This affect — the smirk, the wince, the performed contempt — is not science. This is Saul Alinsky.

Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals (13) was a manual for political organizers confronting entrenched institutional power on behalf of the poor. Two of his rules are directly relevant:

Rule 5: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.” Rule 6: “A good tactic is one that your people enjoy. If your people are not having a ball doing it, there is something very wrong with the tactic.”

Notice what Alinsky understood that the pseudo-scientists in the lab coats understand too: ridicule has to be fun or the cleric will stop doing it. That is why the put-down comes with a smirk. The smirk isn’t incidental — it’s the engine. Without the smirk the act falls apart, because the act isn’t science. It is politics dressed in a lab coat, and political work that isn’t fun doesn’t last a single news cycle.

Alinsky would have appreciated the irony. He wrote the book for community organizers fighting institutions ostensibly on behalf of the powerless. Today’s institutional defenders use his playbook against the powerless — exactly inverting the asymmetry Alinsky had in mind.

I have described this behaviorally — the smirk, the wince, the performed contempt — because behavior is what you can see on a screen. But the behavior points to something deeper than tactics.

The Pharisees and the Sadducees did not refute Jesus. They ridiculed him. They ridiculed his followers. They ridiculed him in the temple, on the road, before Pilate, on the cross. The ridicule was the substitute for the answer they did not have. The mockery was the cover for the position that could not be defended on its own terms. And when ridicule alone did not finish the job, they killed him.

Ridicule directed at a person who is building, demonstrating, and showing is not a rhetorical excess. It is not “vigorous debate.” It is something older and uglier. It is the spirit that drove a crowd to shout “crucify him” at a man whose only crime was healing on the wrong day. It is the spirit that drives a YouTuber to scream “liar” at a chemist who is offering, calmly, to do the chemistry on the chalkboard. The faces and clothing change but the spirit is the same.

Ridicule is demonic, and it has no place in the temple. Whether the temple is a church or a laboratory, both are sacred spaces. Both exist to seek what is true. The man who walks into either one carrying the smirk has no business being there. He does not serve the temple — he serves the blob that seeks to control it.

The vocabulary the clerics use against the builders is part of the same operation. “Denialist.” “Denier.” “Denialism.” These are entries in the devil’s bible — words workshopped by the Pharisees of our day to dismiss honest builders without ever engaging the chemistry, the biology, or the evidence. They function the way “heretic” and “blasphemer” functioned in older centuries: as the word you reach for when you cannot reach for a coherent argument. When you see one of those words deployed against a working scientist, you are watching the same ancient operation in a new costume.

This is why the joyful builder and the cornered cleric do not look like the same species. They aren’t. One is doing what the temple was built for. The other is doing what the temple was built to resist.

The philosopher of science Carlo Martini published a paper in 2018 — open access, peer-reviewed, in Studies in Logic, Grammar and Rhetoric — making the explicit case that expertise-based ad hominem arguments are legitimate, even necessary, in science communication (14). His point, in his own framing: when a movement he characterizes as anti-science has organized resources, telling the public “do not trust this person on this question because they lack the relevant training” is not a logical fallacy. It is informative. It tells the audience whose claims to weight.

If I am evaluating a YouTuber with no peer-reviewed publications against a tenured organic chemist with hundreds of them, the credential gap is not irrelevant to the truth of their respective claims. Pointing it out is not “ridicule” — it is signaling.

So the question is not whether expertise-based pushback is ever legitimate. It is whether the particular pushback you are looking at is informing the audience about expertise or is substituting affect for engagement. The face test below is my attempt to distinguish the two.

A second concession. Project Steve — the National Center for Science Education’s 1,400-scientist satirical riposte to the Discovery Institute’s “Dissent from Darwinism” list — was effective ridicule deployed against an organized political project that wore the costume of dissent (15). James Randi’s Million Dollar Challenge used ridicule paired with empirical demonstration against psychics and dowsers, and by Randi’s death the prize had never been claimed (16). Carl Sagan, in The Demon-Haunted World, used dismissive language against astrology and UFO abduction claims alongside the construction of scientific reasoning, and the book is the most-assigned popular treatment of scientific thinking in introductory courses (17). Ridicule can, at times, reveal genuinely fraudulent claims.

Generally, the marker tells you something about the speaker’s belief about the argument. It does not tell you who is correct.

A scientist who is right on the merits can still resort to ridicule when an interlocutor refuses to engage. A scientist who is wrong on the merits can still appear joyful at the chalkboard. Neither performance settles the underlying question. What the smirk reveals is the cleric’s own estimate of whether the argument can be won on substance — and ridicule substituting for engagement is evidence that the cleric believes it cannot.

Whether the cleric or the target is actually right is a separate question this marker does not resolve. The stronger claim — the smirk proves they are wrong — overstates what the evidence supports. The face test is a screening tool, not a verdict.

The Tour-Farina debate as a test case

With those qualifications in front of us, here is the cleanest illustration I have seen of the pattern in years.

Dave Farina runs a YouTube channel called Professor Dave Explains. He holds a BA in chemistry from Carleton College and an MA in science education from California State University Northridge; he began but did not complete graduate work in synthetic organic chemistry (18). I’ve found no peer-reviewed primary research publications under his name on PubMed or Google Scholar. Search yourself because the absence of a search hit is not absolute proof. What Farina has is a channel of roughly 4 million subscribers and approximately 448 million views.

James Tour is the T.T. and W.F. Chao Professor of Chemistry at Rice University, with appointments in computer science and in materials science. He earned his PhD at Purdue under the Nobel laureate Ei-ichi Negishi. His public Google Scholar profile lists 161,000 citations, an h-index of 129, and well over seven hundred peer-reviewed publications. He holds approximately 140 patents. He is a Fellow of AAAS, a member of the National Academy of Inventors, and the recipient of the Feynman Prize in Experimental Nanotechnology in 2008 (19). (You will see numbers ranging from 700 to “800-plus” in his bios; the safest formulation is “well over seven hundred peer-reviewed publications” because the number is genuinely moving.)

During the last several years, Tour has politely and consistently pointed out that the origin-of-life field has not solved the problems it claims to have solved. Four of his Inference Review essays make the case: “Animadversions of a Synthetic Chemist” (20), “Two Experiments in Abiogenesis” (21), “An Open Letter to My Colleagues” (22), and “Time Out” (23). His critiques target specific papers — Powner, Gerland and Sutherland on prebiotic ribonucleotides (24); Gibard et al. and the subsequent Jiménez et al. work on phosphorylation and DNA oligomerization (25) (26). Tour’s technical objection is consistent: the chemistry works only with starting materials and conditions that have no plausible source on the early Earth.

Tour is not the only chemist making this case. Steven Benner, founder of the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution and a working synthetic chemist on the inside of the OOL field, published “Paradoxes in the Origin of Life” in 2014 making structurally similar arguments — the asphalt problem, the water paradox, the single-biopolymer paradox (27). The objections are not coming only from religious quarters. They are coming from people who do the chemistry.

On May 19, 2023, Tour and Farina met in person at Keck Hall on the Rice campus, in front of approximately 2,800 people, in a debate titled “Are We Clueless About the Origin of Life?” (28). The debate ran roughly two and a half hours.

What Farina has said about Tour outside that debate is not in dispute, because Farina has said it on his own channel, in his own published video titles, descriptions, and narration, in dozens of separately-uploaded videos over a five-year period (2021–2026). The Documentation subsection at the bottom of this essay lists each one with date, in-video timestamp where applicable, and an archived URL on web.archive.org so that the record is preserved even if any individual video is later edited or removed.

The pattern of that documented material is uniform. The playlist Farina built to collect his anti-Tour work is titled “Debunking James Tour” and opens with the self-description of Tour as “unhinged, shouting, lying fraud who denies origin of life research because Jesus” (Doc 2). His March 2024 video “James Tour Gets EXPOSED by His Own Colleagues” introduces Tour at the 35-second mark, in Farina’s own narration, as “this vile charlatan,” and accuses Tour in the same video’s description of committing “plagiarism and fraud” in his publications (Doc 7). His September 2025 video on Tour’s co-authored abiogenesis paper announces at 7:24, again in Farina’s narration, that “Tour is a known lying fraud,” and adds at 21:50 that Tour “is genuinely just too stupid to understand this chemistry” (Doc 10). Two of Farina’s own video descriptions, on two different videos, instruct viewers to “watch all of my content humiliating James” (Docs 7, 8).

It does not establish that Farina is wrong about the underlying chemistry. The chemistry question is settled, if it gets settled, by the Inference essays cited above and the published responses to them — not by anyone’s tone. A scientist who screams “liar” can still be correct about the molecules, and a scientist who smiles at the chalkboard can still be wrong about them.

What the documentary record does establish, on Farina’s own published authority, is that Farina himself frames the project as humiliation rather than chemistry. He says so in his own words. “Watch all of my content humiliating James” is not a critic’s paraphrase of Farina’s project. It is Farina’s published statement of his own project, on his own channel, twice, in two separate descriptions he wrote himself. Whether that framing serves the chemistry, the audience, or some other purpose is for the reader to weigh. That he has chosen that framing is not in dispute.

A fairer secondary exhibit, if you want to watch the same chemist outside the debate:

📺 YouTuber Couldn’t Understand This. Origin of Life Hypotheses Are Imploding — James Tour

Tour smiles because he is at the chalkboard. He is having fun. He points at the molecules the way Feynman pointed at the O-ring. He does not raise his voice. He does not ridicule his opponent. He builds. He shows. He demonstrates. When he laughs, he laughs at the chemistry — at the gap between what the papers report and what the popularizers claim they report.

Tour’s chemistry critique is not the same thing as Tour’s metaphysics. He concludes from “we cannot synthesize life in the laboratory” that intelligent design is the better explanation. That is not a chemistry conclusion. You can take Tour’s chemistry seriously without taking Tour’s metaphysics on board, and many working chemists do exactly that. Benner is one of them.

Brian Miller is sometimes presented in this debate as an independent chemist evaluating Tour. He is not. He is affiliated with the Discovery Institute. He may be right about specific chemistry questions but he is not the neutral expert he is sometimes packaged as.

The face test, again, is a screening tool. The chemistry test is what settles the question. If you want to settle it, read the Inference essays, read Benner’s “Paradoxes,” and read the papers Tour criticizes. Then form your own view of who is doing the work.

Anyone can run this test on anyone calling themselves a scientist, on any side of any debate. Not a credential test. A face test.

Are they at a chalkboard, or at a microphone?

When they describe their opponent, do they describe a position or a person?

Do they smile because something is interesting, or because something is humiliating?

When they laugh, is it at the data, or at the human being on the other side?

When you mute the video, do they look like a child in a playground, or like a man holding a knife behind his back?

Run that test on Tour. Run it on Farina. Run it on Duesberg, on Mullis, on Feynman. Run it on Kalichman, on Moore. Run it on whoever told you, last week, what you were supposed to believe.

The joyful builders and the cornered clerics do not look like the same species. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

But the face test alone does not tell you who is right about the chemistry. It tells you who believes they cannot win on the chemistry as their opponent has framed it. That is useful information. It is not the whole verdict.

The verdict is in the papers, the demonstrations, the patents, the published critiques and the published rebuttals — or, in too many of these debates, the conspicuous absence of published rebuttals. As of this writing, I cannot find a peer-reviewed chemistry rebuttal to Tour’s Inference essays in the mainstream OOL literature. The field has largely declined to answer him in print. That silence is itself a fact worth weighing — though, as with the face test, what you weight it as depends on how you read the rest of the case.

That is, in the end, why I still trust the children in the playground over the men with the microphones. The playground is where discovery leads to understanding. The microphone is where discovery and understanding are attacked by people who haven’t found either.

When somebody on television starts smirking instead of demonstrating, that is your cue to go look at the papers themselves. The smirk is not the answer. The smirk is the signal that the answer is somewhere else — and that the person on screen would rather you not look.

End Notes

[1] General Donald J. Kutyna, quoted in “An Oral History of the Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster,” Popular Mechanics, January 28, 2016. https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/a18616/an-oral-history-of-the-space-shuttle-challenger-disaster/. Kutyna confirmed publicly after Sally Ride’s death in 2012 that Ride had been the original source of the suppressed cold-launch O-ring data that reached the Rogers Commission.

[2] Allan J. McDonald with James R. Hansen, Truth, Lies, and O-Rings: Inside the Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster (Gainesville: University Press of Florida, 2009). McDonald and Roger Boisjoly were the Morton Thiokol engineers who argued unsuccessfully against the January 28, 1986 launch.

[3] “In Memoriam: Peter H. Duesberg,” UC Berkeley Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, January 2026. https://mcb.berkeley.edu/news-and-events/department-news/memoriam-peter-duesberg.

[4] Kary B. Mullis, “The Polymerase Chain Reaction,” Nobel Lecture, delivered December 8, 1993, Stockholm. https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/lecture. The Highway 128 narrative — “I stopped the car at mile marker 46.7…” — appears in the lecture itself.

[5] Kary B. Mullis and Fred A. Faloona, “Specific Synthesis of DNA in Vitro via a Polymerase-Catalyzed Chain Reaction,” Methods in Enzymology 155 (1987): 335–350. PMID 3431465.

[6] Kary Mullis, Dancing Naked in the Mind Field (New York: Pantheon, 1998). ISBN 0-679-44255-3.

[7] Seth Kalichman, Denying AIDS: Conspiracy Theories, Pseudoscience, and Human Tragedy (New York: Springer / Copernicus, 2009). ISBN 978-0-387-79475-4. DOI 10.1007/978-0-387-79476-1. Preface (p. xiv): “So I started corresponding, conversing, and visiting the insiders of HIV/AIDS denialism. I posed questions and gained insight into the inner workings of denialism. … Not really knowing who I am, they took …” — Kalichman’s own admission of pseudonymous correspondence with the people he was profiling.

[8] Henry H. Bauer, “Joseph C. Newton: Liar, Agent Provocateur,” HIV/AIDS Skepticism, April 12, 2009. https://hivskeptic.wordpress.com. Bauer publishes email exhibits attributing the pseudonym “Joseph C. Newton” to Kalichman. I have not personally authenticated those emails; I rely on Kalichman’s own admission of pseudonymous correspondence in his book preface (see note 7).

[9] John P. Moore, “À Duesberg, adieu!” Nature 380 (March 28, 1996): 293–294. DOI 10.1038/380293a0. The “twisted facts” passage is the review’s closing line. See also Moore’s review of Kalichman, “The Dangers of Denying HIV,” Nature 459 (May 14, 2009): 168. DOI 10.1038/459168a.

[10] Todd DeShong, HIV Innocence Project Truth (hivinnocenceprojecttruth.wordpress.com), launched 2011; successor site at hivinnocencegrouptruth.com. Quotation “insidious, yet intelligently diabolical” is from the inaugural “Purpose of This Site” post.

[11] Baker v. DeShong, 821 F.3d 620 (5th Cir. 2016).

[12] Myron S. Cohen et al., “Prevention of HIV-1 Infection with Early Antiretroviral Therapy,” New England Journal of Medicine 365 (August 11, 2011): 493–505. PMID 21767103. HPTN 052: ~96% reduction in HIV transmission with early antiretroviral therapy.

[13] Saul D. Alinsky, Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals (New York: Random House, 1971). ISBN 0-394-44341-1. Rules 5 and 6 appear in the chapter “Tactics”; quoted texts are verbatim from the 1971 edition.

[14] Carlo Martini, “Ad Hominem Arguments, Rhetoric, and Science Communication,” Studies in Logic, Grammar and Rhetoric 55, no. 1 (2018): 151–166. DOI 10.2478/slgr-2018-0033. Open access.

[15] National Center for Science Education, “Project Steve,” launched 2003. https://ncse.ngo/project-steve.

[16] James Randi Educational Foundation, One Million Dollar Paranormal Challenge. Operated 1964 through formal closure in 2015. By Randi’s death in 2020 the prize had never been claimed.

[17] Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark (New York: Random House, 1995). ISBN 0-394-53512-X.

[18] Biographical details drawn from Dave Farina’s own public statements at the University of California, Los Angeles “Exploring Your Universe” event; an interview at Tubefilter; and the RationalWiki entry on Professor Dave Explains. Farina earned a BA in chemistry from Carleton College in 2005 and an MA in science education from California State University Northridge in 2018; he began but did not complete graduate work in synthetic organic chemistry.

[19] Rice University faculty profile, James Tour. https://profiles.rice.edu/faculty/james-tour. Tour’s Google Scholar profile ID is YwoecRMAAAAJ; awards listed include the Feynman Prize in Experimental Nanotechnology (2008), the ACS Centenary Prize (2020), and the Oesper Award (2021).

[20] James M. Tour, “Animadversions of a Synthetic Chemist,” Inference: International Review of Science 2, no. 2 (2016). DOI 10.37282/991819.16.13.

[21] James M. Tour, “Two Experiments in Abiogenesis,” Inference: International Review of Science 2, no. 3 (2016). DOI 10.37282/991819.16.33.

[22] James M. Tour, “An Open Letter to My Colleagues,” Inference: International Review of Science 3, no. 2 (2017). DOI 10.37282/991819.17.44.

[23] James M. Tour, “Time Out,” Inference: International Review of Science 4, no. 4 (2019). DOI 10.37282/991819.19.30.

[24] Matthew W. Powner, Béatrice Gerland, and John D. Sutherland, “Synthesis of Activated Pyrimidine Ribonucleotides in Prebiotically Plausible Conditions,” Nature 459 (May 14, 2009): 239–242. PMID 19444213. DOI 10.1038/nature08013.

[25] Calvin Gibard et al., “Phosphorylation, Oligomerization and Self-Assembly in Water Under Potential Prebiotic Conditions,” Nature Chemistry 10 (February 2018): 212–217. PMID 29359747. DOI 10.1038/nchem.2878.

[26] Eddy I. Jiménez, Calvin Gibard, Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy, “Prebiotic Phosphorylation and Concomitant Oligomerization of Deoxynucleosides to Form DNA,” Angewandte Chemie International Edition (May 3, 2021). PMID 33325148. DOI 10.1002/anie.202015910.

[27] Steven A. Benner, “Paradoxes in the Origin of Life,” Origins of Life and Evolution of Biospheres 44 (2014): 339–343. DOI 10.1007/s11084-014-9379-0.

[28] “Are We Clueless About the Origin of Life?” — James Tour vs. Dave Farina, Rice University, Keck Hall, May 19, 2023. Approximately 2,800 attendees, approximately 2.5 hours including Q&A. Reviewed in the Rice Thresher (Sunir Shad) and at billdembski.com. Full debate video available on YouTube.

Documentation: Farina’s published language

The following entries document Professor Dave Farina’s published language against working scientists, drawn from his own YouTube channel Professor Dave Explains (approximately 4 million subscribers; approximately 448 million total channel views as of the compilation date). Eleven entries concern James Tour; two concern Stephen Meyer. All thirteen URLs were submitted to the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine on May 23, 2026 to preserve the record against subsequent edits. Spoken-word excerpts cite the in-video timestamp at which the language appears (HH:MM:SS). Description text and title text are written by Farina himself and published on his own channel.

Doc 1. Farina, P.D. “Elucidating the Agenda of James Tour.” YouTube, Professor Dave Explains. ~1.03 million views. Live: youtube.com/watch?v=SixyZ7DkSjA. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523144850/youtube.com/watch?v=SixyZ7DkSjA.

Doc 2. Farina, P.D. “Debunking James Tour” — playlist (21 videos; ~372,000 cumulative views). YouTube, Professor Dave Explains. Playlist description (Farina-authored), opening line: “unhinged, shouting, lying fraud who denies origin of life research because Jesus.” Live: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLybg94GvOJ9HzCxBR9f4oi7MvfVcKAS6O. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523145000/youtube.com/playlist?list=PLybg94GvOJ9HzCxBR9f4oi7MvfVcKAS6O.

Doc 3. Farina, P.D. “Tour-Farina Debate” video page (Rice University, May 19, 2023; ~1.1 million views). YouTube, Professor Dave Explains. Live: youtube.com/watch?v=KvGdllx9pJU. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523144951/youtube.com/watch?v=KvGdllx9pJU.

Doc 4. Farina, P.D. (2023). “Fact-Checking Tour’s Embarrassing Debate Performance.” YouTube, Professor Dave Explains, May 2023. ~969,000 views. Live: youtube.com/watch?v=YAm2W99Qm0o. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523145011/youtube.com/watch?v=YAm2W99Qm0o.

Doc 5. Farina, P.D. “James Tour Has Hit Rock Bottom.” YouTube, Professor Dave Explains. ~476,000 views. Live: youtube.com/watch?v=IwBnEABIRGQ. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523145018/youtube.com/watch?v=IwBnEABIRGQ.

Doc 6. Farina, P.D. “All Aboard the James Tour Damage Control Train.” YouTube, Professor Dave Explains. ~409,000 views. Live: youtube.com/watch?v=m4VwgFX1Uv4. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523145041/youtube.com/watch?v=m4VwgFX1Uv4.

Doc 7. Farina, P.D. (2024). “James Tour Gets EXPOSED by His Own Colleagues.” YouTube, Professor Dave Explains, March 15, 2024. ~274,000 views. Spoken-word @ 0:35 (Farina narration): “this vile charlatan.” Description (Farina-authored): “James commits plagiarism and fraud to get his publications” and “watch all of my content humiliating James.” Live: youtube.com/watch?v=ODgYbmmgOss. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523145528/youtube.com/watch?v=ODgYbmmgOss.

Doc 8. Farina, P.D. “Chemistry Professor LOSES HIS MIND.” YouTube, Professor Dave Explains. ~206,000 views. Description (Farina-authored): “creationist fraud,” “complete fraud,” and “watch all of my content humiliating James.” Live: youtube.com/watch?v=0VNfiCefXCU. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523145649/youtube.com/watch?v=0VNfiCefXCU.

Doc 9. Farina, P.D. “James Tour Can’t Get His Story Straight.” YouTube, Professor Dave Explains. Live: youtube.com/watch?v=2HtUOF6Cb6A. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523145831/youtube.com/watch?v=2HtUOF6Cb6A.

Doc 10. Farina, P.D. (2025). “James Tour Tried to Write an Abiogenesis Paper.” YouTube, Professor Dave Explains, September 22, 2025. Spoken-word @ 7:24 (Farina narration): “Tour is a known lying fraud.” Spoken-word @ 21:50 (Farina narration): “is genuinely just too stupid to understand this chemistry.” Live: youtube.com/watch?v=V5nYII71qJM. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523145212/youtube.com/watch?v=V5nYII71qJM.

Doc 11. Farina, P.D. (2022). “Exposing Discovery Institute, Part 2: Stephen Meyer.” YouTube, Professor Dave Explains, May 13, 2022. Spoken-word @ 0:23 (Farina narration): a “thin veneer of legitimacy.” Spoken-word @ 35:32 (Farina narration): Meyer is “completely full of shit.” Live: youtube.com/watch?v=Akv0TZI985U. Archived: web.archive.org/web/20260523145315/youtube.com/watch?v=Akv0TZI985U.

Note on completeness: Eleven additional videos in the “Debunking James Tour” playlist (Doc 2) extend the same documentary pattern but are not separately enumerated here. Internal review files are retained for any reader, journalist, or attorney who wishes to verify the broader pattern.

Note on method: All quoted material in this Documentation subsection is taken verbatim from Farina’s own published video titles, video descriptions, or in-video narration on his own YouTube channel. Audio timestamps were independently corroborated by a second AI research pass. Where a quotation could not be independently corroborated against the primary footage as of the compilation date, it has been excluded.