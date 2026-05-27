A friend of mine has been arguing, persuasively, that the EUA pathway disables informed consent. She’s right. Under 21 USC 360bbb-3(k), use of a product within the scope of an emergency authorization “shall not be considered to constitute a clinical investigation.” The statute, by its own terms, removes the standard trial-protocol protections that ordinarily attach to investigational use. The patient who takes an EUA-designated drug is in a strange legal space: not a research subject, not the recipient of a fully approved therapy, somewhere in between, and the consent framework that would attach to either end of that spectrum quietly does not apply.

That argument is correct. It is also smaller than the problem it sits on top of.

There is a deeper failure, upstream of the regulatory category, that makes informed consent impossible whether the drug is on EUA, on Fast Track, has a pending NDA, or has been approved and marketed for half a century. The failure is not in the statute. The failure is in the assay, in the physician’s training, and in the medical standard of care.

Let me walk through it.

When a laboratory reports a “positive” result for a viral infection, what has actually happened in the lab is not the detection of a virus. The lab has detected one of three things:

A molecular-weight band at a chosen kilodalton (kDa) value (the basis of Western blot and most antibody-based confirmatory tests). For HIV, this is the 24 kDa, 41 kDa, 120 kDa, 160 kDa, and related bands. For other viruses, other bands.

An amplification signal at an operator-chosen cycle threshold (the basis of PCR). The signal indicates that a chosen sequence, present in the sample at some quantity, has been amplified through enough cycles to cross a detection threshold. Move the threshold, and the same sample produces a different result.

An antibody reactivity against a chosen antigen at a chosen dilution (the basis of ELISA and rapid antibody tests). What the antibody is actually binding to, and whether that binding is specific to the named virus or shared with cellular material, depends on the choice of antigen and the threshold set for “positive.”

These are measurements of molecular properties. They are not measurements of identity.

It is worth pausing here, because the gap between molecular property and identity is where the entire diagnostic framework lives, and the experts who built it have admitted on the record what that gap actually contains.

Forty percent of healthy uninfected people, by the admission of the experts who develop and administer the Western blot, display at least one of the bands the test uses to call a result “positive” for HIV.[i] The single most commonly observed band in those healthy uninfected people is p24 — the 24 kDa band — which the pre-1987 United States testing protocols treated as sufficient, by itself, to diagnose a person as HIV-positive.[ii] The people diagnosed under the pre-1987 criteria were never retested under the corrected standards. They lived the rest of their lives carrying a diagnosis the system itself had quietly conceded should not have been issued.[iii]

The package insert that accompanies the Western blot — the manufacturer’s own document — contains eight different sets of criteria for what constitutes a positive result, depending on the country in which the test is administered.[iv] A patient may submit a specimen in one country and be told he is HIV-positive; the identical specimen, tested in another country under that country’s criteria, may return as HIV-negative. The diagnosis is not a function of the patient’s biology. It is a function of which country’s criteria the laboratory was instructed to apply on the day the result was issued.

The criteria have changed over time. Before 1993, the FDA’s relatively specific criteria captured only 80 percent of patients with clinical AIDS.[v] Twenty percent of people with the diagnosed disease tested negative on the confirmatory test the FDA had endorsed. In 1993 the FDA dropped the p32-band requirement, loosening the criteria, and as one of the experts interviewed for the documentary House of Numbers put it on camera, “the result of the change” was that “there were more positive tests.”[vi] The criteria did not change because the biology was better understood. They changed because the existing criteria were missing too many of the patients the system had already classified as having the disease, and the response was to adjust the criteria until the test agreed with the classification. The CDC criteria, used most widely in the United States, are looser still than the FDA’s own — meaning, by the FDA’s own published reasoning, that the test the typical American patient receives is not the most specific test available.[vii]

The director of the United Kingdom’s National Reference Laboratory for HIV testing, Dr. Philip Mortimer, stated publicly that the Western blot “began and should have remained” a research tool — not a diagnostic test.[viii] The United Kingdom does not use it diagnostically. When the same expert who was asked to defend the U.S. practice was asked why a country with a respected national reference laboratory had reached the opposite conclusion about whether the test should be used at all, his on-camera answer was, “I don’t know. I can’t comment about that because I’m not really sure what — why they did that.”[ix]

When the same expert was asked why only two of the nine antigenic bands the Western blot can resolve are required for a positive diagnosis — rather than four, or five, or all nine — his answer was, “I don’t know the answer to that. It’s probably because they’re harder to see on some of the other bands that are overlapping with some other proteins but I don’t know.”[x] He then volunteered something more remarkable: “I don’t think the Western blot is a useful diagnostic test. I don’t think it’s worth doing.”[xi] He defended it only as a prognostic tool — useful, in his telling, for following antibody responses after a patient is already known to be infected. But the standard testing workflow — ELISA reflex to Western blot confirmation — is precisely how a patient becomes “known to be infected” in the first place. There is no upstream determination. The test is the determination. If the test is not a useful diagnostic, the workflow has no diagnostic anchor.

This is not a dissident critique. None of the experts quoted in the preceding paragraphs is a denialist, a skeptic, or a fringe figure. They are credentialed mainstream virologists and physicians, speaking on camera to the question of how the test they personally use functions.[xii] What they describe is a diagnostic infrastructure whose criteria are country-dependent, time-dependent, and self-validating; whose cross-reactivity baseline in healthy uninfected people is forty percent; whose own developers cannot explain why the threshold is set where it is; and whose only honest internal defense — that it is a prognostic tool for patients already known to be infected — collapses on contact with the workflow that actually uses it.

Molecular weight, in particular, is a deeply unspecific category. The cell contains tens of thousands of proteins. Many of them share molecular weights. At every kDa band the assay can resolve, there are dozens to hundreds of cellular proteins of the same approximate weight, made of the same amino acids, indistinguishable on a gel without further analysis that the diagnostic does not perform. The assay reads the band; the band is assigned to “the virus” by convention; the conventional assignment is rarely re-tested, because retesting would require an independent reference — and the independent reference is what the assay was supposed to be in the first place.

The 40 percent figure has a clinical-immunology explanation that the captured establishment has spent forty years declining to make. The Western blot’s bands are reactivity patterns produced when patient antibodies bind to viral-protein fragments on a nitrocellulose strip. Cross-reactive antibodies — antibodies produced against other organisms, against cellular debris, against repeated exposures to common infections — will bind to fragments that share enough structural similarity with the named viral antigens to produce the same visible band. Patients with substantial histories of past viral infection (cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr, hepatitis A/B/C, herpes simplex, common cold coronaviruses) carry exactly the kind of polyclonal antibody burden that lights up Western blot bands without any HIV exposure at all.[xiii] In the populations on which the test was first deployed — the at-risk cohorts of the early 1980s, whose CMV semen-shedding rates ran above 80 percent and whose cumulative venereal-disease exposure was overwhelming[xiv] — the cross-reactive antibody burden was orders of magnitude higher than the general-population baseline that itself sits at 40 percent. The test, in other words, was deployed in the population least equipped to give it a specific answer, and the answers it returned were elevated into the foundation of an entire disease category.

The same operation runs in policing. Imagine a detective is told that the murderer weighs 180 pounds. He begins arresting 180-pound men. Many people weigh 180 pounds. Weight is a property. Properties are shared by many. The detective cannot identify the murderer by his weight alone, and any prosecutor who tried to make weight the sole identifier would be laughed out of court.

Identifying a virus by the weight of a protein band, without independent confirmation that the band belongs to the named virus, that the named virus is present in the sample, and that the protein is doing what the model says it does, is the same category error. A laboratory weighs molecules. Many molecules share weights. Weight is not identity.

This is the laboratory move at the heart of every diagnosis discussed in this post. The patient is not told the test weighs proteins. The patient is told the test detects the virus. The first sentence is true. The second is the captured establishment’s official conflation.

The treating physician was trained on the output of the toolkit — positive, negative, cycle count, titer, viral load. He was not trained on the inputs and assumptions that generated the output. He typically does not know:

That the band assignments on the Western blot are conventional, decided by committee, and have been challenged at the level of the underlying biochemistry.

That the “positive” cutoff is an operator-defined threshold, not a biological one — and that the threshold has shifted multiple times in the published guidance documents for several diagnostic systems.

That the PCR cycle threshold is operator-defined, and that small changes in the cutoff move case counts by orders of magnitude.

That the antibody panel he is reading was calibrated against a reference standard, which was itself calibrated against another reference standard, with no anchor at any point to an observable disease in a defined patient.

He is reading category labels. He is not interpreting a measurement. When he tells a patient “you are HIV-positive” or “you have COVID” or “your viral load is X,” he is repeating a number generated by a process whose inputs he has never examined and whose assumptions he was never trained to question. He believes the number means what the manufacturer’s package insert says it means, because that is what he was taught, and the system that taught him does not reward the question of whether the teaching is correct.

Differential diagnosis is the discipline that distinguishes a competent physician from a credulous one. The competent physician considers the possible causes of a presentation, weighs the evidence for each, rules out the implausible, and arrives at the most defensible candidate cause. The standard of care presupposes the differential — without it, the physician is not practicing medicine, he is repeating labels.

The differential cannot run on a category that the diagnostic itself cannot resolve.

If the test cannot distinguish a putative viral protein from any of the many cellular proteins that share its molecular weight, then “the virus” is not a diagnostic conclusion. It is an assertion of a category, made before the differential began. The physician who relies on the assay to populate his differential is relying on a tool that returns the answer the tool was built to return, regardless of whether the named entity is actually present.

This is not a small problem. It is a structural one. The differential is the legal and clinical foundation of the standard of care, and it depends on the assay returning information that distinguishes one cause from another. The -vir diagnostic framework removes that distinguishing information at the assay level and then proceeds as if the information had been delivered. The doctor follows the protocol the assay implies. The protocol depends on the differential. The differential depends on information the assay did not provide. The whole loop runs in a circle, and the patient is at the bottom of the circle.

Informed consent requires the practitioner to convey to the patient what the diagnosis means, what the proposed treatment does, what the risks and benefits are, and what the alternatives are. Each of these requires that the practitioner himself understand the underlying material well enough to convey it accurately.

The first — what the diagnosis means — requires the practitioner to know what the test measured, what it did not measure, and how reliably the measurement maps onto the named disease. If he does not know that the assay measures molecular weight rather than identity, he cannot convey the limit of the diagnostic to the patient.

The second — what the treatment does — requires the practitioner to know what “antiviral” means biochemically. “Antiviral” in the drug-development sense means: inhibits, in vitro, a class of reactions the screening assay was set up to detect. Whether those reactions correspond to the patient’s actual condition — whether the patient even has the condition the drug nominally treats — is a question downstream of the diagnostic failure. If the diagnostic cannot reliably identify the target, the drug cannot reliably be aimed at anything.

The third and fourth — risks and alternatives — are downstream of the first two. They cannot be conveyed honestly if the first two cannot be.

There is a fifth requirement, less often named: the practitioner must be self-aware enough to know what he doesn’t know, and disciplined enough to tell the patient.

This is the requirement the system cannot satisfy. The medical standard of care punishes the disclosure of uncertainty. It requires the physician to present diagnosis and treatment with confidence. Hedging is read as incompetence, as a failure to lead the patient, as legally actionable doubt. The physician who tells his patient “the assay that identified your condition measures molecular weight, not identity; I do not know whether the protein the assay detected is the protein the model attributes to the named virus; the drug I am proposing was screened against a biochemical reaction we are assuming corresponds to your case” — that physician will be reprimanded by his peers, sued by his hospital’s risk-management office, and disciplined by his licensing board for failing to meet the standard of care. The standard of care, in other words, requires him to be confident in a presentation he does not understand.

The patient signs a consent form that lists side effects and risks the practitioner can describe, and omits the upstream uncertainty — about whether the diagnosis is accurate, whether the drug is aimed at anything that is actually present, whether the framework that produced both is coherent — that the practitioner cannot describe because the standard of care prevents him from describing it.

Informed consent is therefore structurally impossible. Not because the patient is uninformed. Because the practitioner is required to be both ignorant of his ignorance and confident in his presentation of it.

The argument that EUA disables informed consent is correct, on its own terms. The EUA pathway is a legal accommodation that allows a drug to be used outside the trial protocols that would ordinarily apply to investigational therapy, and it does so by removing the procedural protections that ordinarily attach to that status.

But notice what the EUA argument concedes by implication: that with full approval, informed consent would be functional. That moving a drug from EUA to NDA, or from Fast Track to standard approval, restores something the EUA pathway took away.

It doesn’t. The full-approval consent process suffers from exactly the same upstream failure as the EUA consent process, because the diagnostic infrastructure that identifies who should receive the drug is the same in both cases. The Western blot doesn’t get better when the drug gets approved. The PCR cycle threshold doesn’t become biologically meaningful when the regulatory category shifts. The practitioner doesn’t gain the training to interpret assay inputs when the drug moves from one shelf to another. The standard of care doesn’t begin rewarding the disclosure of uncertainty when the package insert loses its EUA stamp.

EUA is a small visible legal cover for a small visible legal failure. The full-approval pathway is a larger, more elaborate legal cover for the same epistemic failure underneath. Both are fig leaves. The body they are pretending to clothe — the structural impossibility of informed consent in a framework where the diagnostic measures the wrong thing, the doctor doesn’t know what it measured, and the standard of care punishes the disclosure that would make consent meaningful — is far too large for any of the available fig leaves.

The statute is real. The argument from the statute is correct. It is also the smallest available formulation of the problem. The deeper problem cannot be solved by moving drugs from one regulatory category to another, because the deeper problem is not located in the regulatory category. It is located in the assay, in the physician’s training, and in the standard of care that holds the entire system in place.

A physician who actually wanted to obtain informed consent for an antiviral therapy would say something like this:

“The test we used identified a molecular signature that the manufacturer attributes to this virus. The test cannot distinguish that signature from a number of other cellular materials that share the same molecular weight, and the cutoff for ‘positive’ was set by the manufacturer rather than by reference to your specific case. The drug I’m proposing was developed to inhibit a biochemical reaction in a laboratory model of the named virus. Whether that reaction is the dominant one in your body, or whether the model corresponds to what is actually happening in you, are open questions. The drug has known side effects, which I will describe. It may help. It may not. The diagnostic framework I am working in has limits that I want you to understand before you decide.”

This is what informed consent requires.

It is also a speech that no licensed physician in the United States can deliver without endangering his license. The medical standard of care requires the omission of every clause in that paragraph. Confidence is the rule. Disclosure of upstream uncertainty is the violation.

Until the standard of care changes, informed consent for -vir therapies — for any therapy whose diagnostic foundation is the kDa-and-cycle-threshold toolkit — is theater. The patient signs a form. The form lists side effects. The diagnosis itself, and the framework that produced it, are not on the form, because the practitioner cannot put them there.

The statutory argument and the structural argument are not in conflict. They point at the same failure from different distances. The statute matters because it gives a clean legal handle for litigation: you can name an EUA, you can quote 21 USC 360bbb-3(k), you can show the consent disability in writing.

The structural argument matters because it survives every move the regulatory state can make to defuse the statutory one. You cannot fix the structural problem by upgrading the drug’s approval status. You cannot fix it by adding new disclosures to the consent form. You cannot fix it by training physicians more thoroughly in the existing toolkit, because the toolkit is the source of the failure. You can only fix it by re-examining the assays themselves, by changing what medical schools teach about diagnostic uncertainty, and by changing a standard of care that currently punishes the disclosures it would need to permit.

That is a long road. It will not be traveled by Congress or by the FDA, because the institutional incentives of both bodies point the other way. It will be traveled, slowly, by patients who ask harder questions, by physicians who break ranks, by laboratory scientists who go back to the original validation studies and report what they find, and by writers who keep naming the structure until the language for it becomes available outside the small communities where it is currently spoken.

The fig leaf is not the problem. The fig leaf is a symptom. The problem is the body the fig leaf is pretending to clothe, and that body is the diagnostic-to-treatment pipeline that the entire -vir framework rests on.

You cannot consent to a treatment for a condition the diagnostic cannot reliably identify, prescribed by a physician who does not know what the diagnostic measured, under a standard of care that punishes the disclosure of either of those facts.

That is the argument. It does not depend on the EUA pathway. It does not depend on Ensitrelvir or paxlovid or remdesivir or any specific compound. It depends on the assay, the training, and the standard of care.

Those three are stable, and they are documented.

The patient is the one left at the bottom of the circle.

Endnotes

[i] Brent Leung, dir., House of Numbers (2009), “How Accurate is the HIV Confirmation Test?” segment, expert interviews on the Western blot confirmatory test.

The figure is given on camera by a credentialed mainstream-virology expert interviewed for the documentary, characterizing it as the published cross-reactivity baseline in the asymptomatic, presumed-uninfected population.

[ii] Id. The same expert states on camera that pre-1987 U.S. criteria accepted a single p24 band as sufficient for a positive Western blot diagnosis, and that this was abandoned when the cross-reactivity of p24 in the healthy population was recognized.

[iii] Id. The expert raises the unresolved question on camera: “We don’t know how many thousand people were tested using the Western blot [pre-1987 criteria] before 1987 but it invites the question — shouldn’t they have all been retested when the criteria changed after 1987 in case they were no longer positive? Because after 1987 that wasn’t good enough to make you HIV positive. So there are probably people out there who would not be positive on the criteria which developed subsequently.”

[iv] Id. The package-insert observation is stated on camera: “The package insert that comes with the Western blot contains eight different sets of criteria for diagnosing HIV infection because of the different criteria that apply in different countries.”

[v] Id. The figure is stated on camera: “Up into 1993 the FDA criteria were like a protein band plus p24 plus p32. They actually specified what the bands were. Now using the FDA criteria which existed before 1993 only 80% of AIDS patients had a positive Western blot test which means that 20% were not positive on the FDA criteria that had AIDS, that had clinical AIDS.”

[vi] Id. “In 1993 the FDA changed their criteria. They dropped the need to have p32. What was the result of the change? They had more positives on the FDA criteria. There were more positive tests.”

[vii] Id. “The FDA criteria were said to be the most specific but they weren’t the most used. The CDC criteria are the most used in the United States which means that people were not tested in the United States using the most specific test.”

[viii] Id. The on-camera attribution is to Dr. Philip Mortimer, Director of the National Reference Laboratory for HIV testing, United Kingdom: “Philip Mortimer who’s the director of the national Reference Laboratory in the United Kingdom says that it began and should have remained [a research tool only].”

[ix] Id. The interviewer asks why the United Kingdom does not use the test diagnostically; the U.S. expert’s on-camera response is verbatim: “I don’t know. I can’t comment about that because I’m not really sure what why they did that.”

[x] Id.

[xi] Id. The expert’s own characterization is verbatim: “I don’t think the Western blot is a useful diagnostic test. I don’t think it’s worth doing. But it’s a useful prognostic test once you know that someone is infected then you can follow their antibody responses with Western blots.”

[xii] The House of Numbers documentary’s expert-interview structure consists of credentialed mainstream virologists, public-health officials, and clinicians answering structured questions. The admissions catalogued in notes [^1]–[^11] are not characterizations supplied by the documentary’s editorial voice; they are verbatim on-camera statements by experts who actively use, defend, and administer the Western blot in their professional practice.

[xiii] The polyclonal-cross-reactivity mechanism is well-established in immunology textbooks and is not contested. For the canonical discussion of antibody cross-reactivity as the principal source of false-positive results on antibody-based serological assays, see Kenneth Murphy and Casey Weaver, Janeway’s Immunobiology (9th ed., Garland Science, 2017), chapters on serological cross-reactivity and the limits of antibody-binding specificity. For the empirical literature on cross-reactive antibody binding producing Western blot bands in HIV-uninfected persons with prior exposure to other viruses, see V. Sayre et al., “False-positive human immunodeficiency virus type 1 western blot tests in noninfected blood donors,” Transfusion 36, no. 1 (1996): 45–52; and the earlier observational catalog in P. F. Healey et al., “Concordance of Indeterminate HIV-1 Western Blots with Confirmatory Tests,” Vox Sanguinis 61 (1991): 24–28.

[xiv] Joseph A. Sonnabend, “Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome: A Discussion of Etiologic Hypotheses,” AIDS Research 1, no. 2 (1983–84): 107–120; see also Sonnabend’s expanded multifactorial analysis in Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences (1984), documenting the cumulative cofactor burden — repeated semen exposure, cumulative CMV and EBV antigen load, polypharmacy, and recreational-drug immunosuppression — observed in the New York gay-male cohort prior to the introduction of the HIV-causation framework.