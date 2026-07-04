(My presentation begins at 7:40)

I served 20 years with the Los Angeles Police Department (1980–2000) and 22 years as a private investigator (1997–2019). In 2008, Semmelweis Society International hired me to investigate the claim that Peter Duesberg, a molecular biologist at UC Berkeley, had caused a genocide in South Africa. In 2000, Duesberg had persuaded President Thabo Mbeki to refuse American HIV drugs for his citizens, and Harvard academics later estimated that the refusal killed 330,000 people.

Mbeki refused for two reasons: he had learned that the tests do not detect HIV, and he judged that the drugs built on that diagnosis posed a greater threat to his 44 million people than HIV itself. I found no genocide. South Africa’s population grew during the years in question, and the mortality records showed no catastrophic spike.

So I distilled the case to a single question: when, where, why, and by whom was it proven that HIV attacks cells and causes AIDS? The CDC and the NIH refused to answer it. The attacks and the lawfare that followed were meant to stop me from asking. I formed the Office of Medical and Scientific Justice, assembled a defense team, and forced the government to testify under oath about HIV and AIDS in ways the NIH and CDC had spent years avoiding.

Two findings came out of that work. The testing technologies were too unreliable to diagnose anyone. And the tests appeared to have been built to convince healthy people to accept unnecessary treatment — treatment that generated billions for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. It is the same machinery I took apart in Pathological Models: a number stands in for a measurement, and the number becomes the verdict. The 330,000 was such a number.

In the interview above, I tell it in my own words — for readers who want to understand how an ordinary street cop gets pulled into a biotech investigation and lives to tell about it.