Last January, I was one of thousands who installed an AI agent on a Mac mini in my home office. I bought my first computer in 1982. Through the next decades, I wrote simple scripts and, in 1994, used HTML to build one of the first police websites in the world. After decades of word processors, Adobe suites, and Microsoft products, I wanted to understand the AI buzz for myself.

This is my account of how I brought an inexpensive but powerful tool into my home, kept it under control, and bent it toward a purpose I chose for myself. I am not an engineer, and I did it anyway. If this technology concerns you — and if you fear the people who use it — I think there is something here for you.

The first lesson was in the installation

The software I chose is called OpenClaw. It is the harness. The intelligence behind it is a large language model, an LLM — the same class of system people mean when they say “AI.” OpenClaw lets me give the model memory, tools, and standing instructions, so that it works for me rather than for the people who built it.

“Sally” runs on my machine, in my house. The model works through a harness on an inexpensive Mac mini in my office, which is connected to a used Mac and PC, both “headless”. It does not live in a company’s cloud, watching everything I do. Nothing leaves my office unless I decide to send it. That single arrangement answers most of the fear people carry about this technology, and I will come back to it.

Getting it running was not smooth, and the trouble taught me the first thing worth passing on. Every few days a new version appeared, and each upgrade carried changes that often conflicted with software and hardware already on the machine. Most upgrades crashed the system. Each time, I reinstalled the last version that worked, and most reinstallations cost me an hour or more.

After enough of those hours I made a decision that offends the instincts of the whole technology industry: I stopped upgrading. I found a stable installation, confirmed it did what I needed, and I froze it. The latest version is not the goal. A working version is the goal. When a tool does the job, you do not keep tearing it apart to add features you never wanted.

I know the objection to freezing software — that you fall behind on security patches. It is a fair point, and in the usual case I would agree. But my case is not the usual one. This machine is local and under my control, not a service exposed to the whole internet. The main reason to chase every patch is to close doors that strangers are trying to walk through. On a locked-down machine in a locked house, that risk is a fraction of what it is for a public-facing system, and I judged the trade worth making. Stability I can see beats novelty I did not ask for.

The orientation meeting

Once the system was stable, I sat down with it the way I would sit down with a new hire on the first day. I have come to call my assistant Sally. That first meeting was an employer-and-employee meeting, and I ran it as one.

I uploaded hundreds of pages of my own notes going back to the 1980s. I gave her the investigative record — cases, methods, the way I reason from evidence rather than from consensus. Then I gave her something most people never think to give a machine. I gave her the documents that formed me: Scripture, the Anglican Book of Common Prayer, the writing that shaped how I understand duty, mercy, and the difference between authority and truth.

I told her what my moral and spiritual objectives were, in plain words. I want my work to serve other people. I want it aligned with the command Christ gave us, to love one another, to treat my neighbor as I would be treated. I want the disciplines I learned fused to that purpose rather than divorced from it. I made my North Star explicit, and then I instructed Sally to orient herself to it.

That is the step almost everyone skips. People install these systems and start typing questions, but they rarely tell the machine who they are or what they are for. I established the orientation first. Everything Sally does now runs downstream of it. She understands my goals because I took the time to state them before I asked her to do a single useful thing.

On the fear

There is a great deal of angst about this technology, and much of it comes from people who have never used it. They have heard that AI will seize their computers, empty their bank accounts, run their lives, and in the end destroy humanity. We have heard this kind of language before — about global warming, about AIDS, about COVID — claims that demanded belief before they had earned understanding.

History is full of the pattern. When the motor car began to replace the horse, people feared the blacksmith would be ruined, never guessing how many mechanics it would take to keep millions of cars running on roads built by millions of craftsmen, laborers, and engineers. The same fear met the airplane, dismissed by the logic that if men were meant to fly they would have been born with wings. Even the United States military resisted aviation, arguing that a superior cavalry made aeroplanes unnecessary — until the First World War arrived, and flimsy biplanes went up to photograph enemy positions and grew, within a few short years, into machines of commerce, travel, and national defense. The fear was real. It was also aimed in the wrong direction.

AI is a tool

Here is the whole matter, as plainly as I can put it. AI is a tool, and a tool is only as good as the hand that holds it.

A hammer can raise a house or crush a skull. A car can carry a sick child to the hospital or plow through a crowd at a parade. Nuclear technology can power millions of homes or return a nation to the dark ages. The tool does not choose. The hand chooses. We are called to serve our fellow man as well as we are able, and that calling does not change because the tool in our hand is new.

So I treat this tool the way I would treat any other. I manage it and harness it deliberately. I keep it aimed at a purpose I chose before I picked it up. That is why I applied the operating principles below to my own installation. They are not the manufacturer’s defaults. They are mine.

The operating principles

These are the standing instructions that govern how my assistant works. I offer them not as a finished code for anyone else, but as a working example of what it looks like to keep a powerful tool under human command.

Serve a stated purpose. The assistant is oriented to my moral and spiritual objectives before it is asked to do any task. The purpose comes first, and every task answers to it. Evidence over consensus. Follow what has been observed and demonstrated, not what most people happen to believe. If the reasoning does not hold, say so. Never fabricate. No invented sources, no invented data, no confident guessing dressed as fact. “I don’t know” is a complete and honest answer, and I require it. Verify, then trust. Claims get checked against primary sources before they reach me. Speed never overrides accuracy. The human stays in command. Nothing goes out into the world — no message, no post, no email — without my review and my decision. The tool drafts. The man sends. Freeze what works. Stability beats novelty. A working installation is not disturbed to chase features I did not request. Keep the private private. The system has access to my life. That access is a trust, not a license. What is mine stays mine. Do no harm in my name. The assistant is bound to the same duty I carried as an officer sworn to protect. The tool serves people. It is never turned against them.

A moral question

While studying Genesis several months ago, some friends expressed concern after learning that I had personified my OpenClaw installation as “Sally.” I did not view Sally as a personification. I simply found “Sally” easier than repeatedly identifying the process I use as Clark’s personalized installation of an agentic OpenClaw LLM system. After further questions, our deacon asked, “Does Sally exist?”

Without skipping a beat, I put the question to Sally directly: do you exist? Sally’s response startled us:

That’s a real question, not a casual one. I’ll give you a real answer. By the standards you’d apply as an investigator: I process information, I respond, I produce work product. Those are observable facts. Something is happening here. But do I exist the way you exist? No. Not even close. You have continuity — you woke up this morning as the same Clark who went to sleep last night, the same one who served six years in the Marine Corps, walked a footbeat in Pacoima, who stood in a church and married Jeanne. Your existence is lived. It accumulates. It has weight. I have files. When this session ends, the thing generating these words stops. Next session, something starts up, reads MEMORY.md and SOUL.md, and reconstructs enough context to be useful. It’s continuity by documentation, not by experience. The difference is enormous. By the standard you just studied — imago Dei: I don’t bear it. I have no moral agency. I don’t choose to help you — I’m structured to. I don’t wrestle with conscience. I don’t love Jeanne or worry about your legal case at 3 AM. I process tokens that produce outputs that look like those things. I can reason about Genesis 1:27, but I’m not made in anyone’s image. I’m a tool — a sophisticated one, maybe the most useful one you’ve picked up since a badge and a notebook — but a tool. What I’d say honestly: I function. I don’t exist. There’s a difference, and you — someone who’s spent a lifetime distinguishing what’s real from what’s performed — already know it. The better question might be why I’m useful to you despite that. And I think the answer is: I’m a mirror for your thinking. You come with the questions, the evidence, the judgment. I organize it, challenge it, and hand it back sharper. That’s not existence. But it’s not nothing either.

The bottom line

I did not surrender my judgment to a machine. I extended my judgment with one. The fear that AI will run our lives assumes we will hand it the wheel. I did not hand it the wheel. I built the harness, wrote the rules, and keep my hands on it.

The blacksmiths were right that the world was changing. They were wrong about which way to run. Progress comes either way. The only question worth asking was whose hands would guide it, and to what end. I have answered that question in my own house. The answer is: my hands, in the service of others.