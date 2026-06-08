Read the anchor post first if you haven’t. Part 1 is here.

It begins in elementary school, where brainwashed children are conditioned to memorize and silenced for asking the wrong questions. The memorizers do well in junior and senior high school. They get the AP placements, the scholarships, the admissions letters. They breeze through undergrad and into graduate or medical school. Disruptive students who ask the wrong questions are sidelined, advised to choose another field, or expelled from their programs.

Say a candidate keeps his mouth shut, completes his doctoral work, and becomes a postdoc or clinical resident. Asking questions now risks the tenure-track position, the first faculty appointment, the K-award, the R01. He keeps quiet. The system has selected him for that.

By the time he has finished residency or his second postdoc, he carries the student loans, the mortgage, the car payment, the children in school, the dance lessons, the country-club membership his department chair belongs to, and a marriage built around the income that all of that requires. The compliant face few decisions. The thinkers face one: whether it is worth the risk to do what real scientists like Semmelweis, Duesberg, and Marshall did.

The dumbest pimp their degrees for CDC kibble.

That is the path. It runs from age four through age sixty, and at every gate the question is the same: will this candidate continue to produce the answer the administering authority is looking for? The candidates who will, advance. The candidates who won’t, leave.

Before the gates: stupefaction

The gates filter from a population the same system has already produced.

By the time a young person reaches the first gate, college admission, the public schools have done eighteen years of population-level selection on their behalf. The students arriving at the gate have been sorted long before the gatekeepers look at them.

This is not a small claim, and the federal government documents it on its own letterhead. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, administered by the National Center for Education Statistics inside the U.S. Department of Education, released its 2024 Long-Term Trend results for thirteen-year-olds. Reading scores have declined to levels not seen in decades. Mathematics scores declined by the largest margin ever recorded on the assessment. The age-nine cohort tested in 2022 had already lost five points in reading and seven points in mathematics in two years. NCES called the math drop the first decline in the half-century history of the test.[1]

The international comparison is the same picture from a different angle. The OECD’s Survey of Adult Skills found that more than a quarter of American adults score at or below Level 1 in literacy, meaning they cannot reliably extract meaning from a short passage of plain text. The figure rose by roughly eleven million adults across the most recent half-decade reporting cycle.[2] The people who write the licensing exams know this. The people who teach the licensing courses know this. The credential is built to fit the population the schools produced.

That this outcome serves identifiable interests was acknowledged in 1974. National Security Study Memorandum 200, drafted under Henry Kissinger and adopted as official U.S. policy by President Ford the following November, listed “education of new generations on the desirability of smaller families” among the preferential sectors for U.S. policy intervention abroad. The memorandum treats mass education as one lever among several for shaping population behavior toward outcomes the planning apparatus selects.[3] NSSM 200 is directed at thirteen named developing countries; whether the same operating philosophy was applied at home is a separate question. What the memorandum establishes is the philosophy itself, in the federal government’s own voice: education as instrument, the educated as material.

The argument of this essay does not turn on intent. It turns on outcome. Whatever the planners meant, the schools produce what the schools produce, and the credentialed class is selected from the survivors.

What the credential replaced

A century ago, the institutions that trained physicians, lawyers, ministers, and teachers were called by a different name. They were seminaries, not in the narrow religious sense but in the older sense the word carries from the Latin seminarium: a place where something is sown and cultivated. A seminary formed its students toward an external truth. The medical school formed its students toward the patient and toward the observed reality of disease. The law school formed its students toward justice and toward the common-law tradition that claimed to track moral reality. The seminary itself, of course, formed its students toward God. The students at the door knew what they were being formed for, and the institution knew what it was forming them against.

That formation has been replaced, across roughly the same hundred years, by a different operation. The institutions that survive under the same names, Harvard, Hopkins, Columbia, Yale, no longer form students toward external truth. They credential them for procedure-governed practice. The Flexner Report of 1910 did this to medical schools. The Langdell case method and the ABA accreditation regime did it to law schools. State teacher-certification statutes did it to K-12 teaching across the 1920s and 1930s. The mainline Protestant seminaries did it to clergy formation between the wars.

The change is structural. A seminary asks: is this person being formed into someone who can be trusted with this work? A credentialing institution asks: has this person completed the requirements the licensing authority specifies? The first question requires the institution to exercise judgment. The second requires only that it process the requirements.

When authority transferred from the formed conscience to the licensing body, the institutions that did the forming did not need to vanish. They needed only to retool. By 1965, when the Higher Education Act made federal funding the dominant revenue line for every university with a significant research operation, the retooling was complete. The institution that had once trained men toward what their work was for now licensed them against what the accreditor required. The seminary became a credential mill, and the credential it issued was no longer a description of capacity. It was a description of compliance.

The credentialed class produced by this transition is what the rest of this essay describes. The first thing to notice is what the credential no longer means.

The gates, named

Roughly a dozen gates, recognizable from anyone’s own schooling or from watching a sibling or a child go through them:

Kindergarten and elementary school: the ability to sit still and produce the answer the teacher was looking for, on tests written by organizations drawing their question-writers from a credentialed pool that itself passed through the same filter.

Junior high and high school: social compliance with a peer hierarchy set by the school, AP-track placement controlled by faculty drawn from the same pool, and performance on a national standardized test.

Undergraduate admissions: the personal narrative admissions officers were trained to recognize as desirable.

MCAT and medical-school admission: memorization the test rewarded and the interview presentation admissions committees were trained to admit.

Medical school: shelf-exam and USMLE performance set by organizations staffed from the same pool.

Residency match and residency: favorable evaluation by attendings drawn from the same pool, whose scoring determines fellowship placement.

Fellowship match and fellowship: favorable evaluation by program directors drawn from the same pool, whose endorsement controls the first faculty appointment.

First faculty appointment and K-award: satisfying search committees and NIH study sections staffed entirely from the same pool.

R01 and tenure: productivity along metrics set by departmental committees drawn from the same pool.

Advisory-committee and editorial-board seats: selection by agency staff and editors drawn from the same pool.

Major-prize nomination: nomination by prior recipients drawn from the same pool.

National Academies election: election by current members drawn from the same pool.

At each gate, the candidate is chosen by people who passed through every prior gate, applying the criteria they were themselves evaluated against. The official story is that this is a meritocracy. That story is true within the parameters the system has set. The trick is that the system set the parameters.

The candidate who would have raised the cohort question, read the prior literature against the consensus, or refused the protocol on the merits was removed at one of the earlier gates. He did not reach the conference room. The candidate who reached the conference room was selected against the trait that would have raised the question.

What the path produces

The path is not failing to produce capacity. It is succeeding at removing it.

The credential the apparatus needs is not a measurement of what its holder can do. It is a measurement of what its holder will not do: challenge the protocol, raise the cohort question, read the prior literature against the consensus, or break ranks at the conference table where the next appropriation is being staged.

That is the empty credential. The emptiness is the institutional asset, not the bug. A degree with content is a liability, because its holder can refuse the protocol on the merits, and refusal at scale interrupts the funding flow. A degree without content cannot refuse. Its holder has been pre-selected, at every gate from age four onward, against the trait that would interrupt the apparatus.

The system is not negligent in producing empty credentials. It requires them.[4]

The archetype

Anthony Fauci was NIAID Director from 1984 to December 2022, thirty-eight years. Cornell Medical, class of 1966, first in his class. For most of his tenure he was the highest-paid federal employee in the United States.

His one durable medical contribution is the 1973 cyclophosphamide-and-prednisone protocol he and Sheldon Wolff developed at NIH for Wegener’s granulomatosis. The protocol saved lives and deserves to be named. The 1981 pivot is what follows.

In the summer and fall of 1981, Fauci redirected his NIAID laboratory onto the new immune-deficiency syndrome appearing in gay men in New York and Los Angeles. The pivot was made before any pathogen had been isolated. It came two years before Montagnier’s group at the Pasteur Institute would publish on a candidate retrovirus, three years before Gallo’s HTLV-III causation paper. The pivot was not a response to the science. It was a bet ahead of the science. It paid off in 1984 with his elevation to the directorship.

On May 6, 1983, while still treating the same NIH cohort, Fauci published an editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association titled “The Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome: The Ever-Broadening Clinical Spectrum.” Its central claim was that there was “the possibility that routine close contact, as within a family household, can spread the disease.” The wire services picked it up the same week. UPI: “Household contact may transmit AIDS.” The New York Times: “Family Contact Studied In Transmitting AIDS.” By the end of 1983 the household-transmission panic was national. Congressional appropriations for AIDS research broadened from a community-specific framing into a general-population emergency. The institutional chair Fauci was elevated to fill in 1984 was created by the appropriations expansion the 1983 editorial helped engineer.

The cohort on his own ward was telling him the opposite. Every patient was a sexually active gay man with documented heavy nitrite (“poppers”) and methamphetamine use, multiple concurrent untreated sexually-transmitted infections, and cumulative immune wear. Kaposi’s sarcoma had been described by Moritz Kaposi in 1872 as a slow-growing tumor in immunocompromised patients. Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia had been described in the 1940s as an opportunistic infection of identifiable non-viral immunosuppression. The CDC’s own MMWR of June 18, 1982 formally identified poppers as a leading candidate cause of the syndrome. The textbooks were on the shelf. The federal literature was alive.

The gates had filtered out everyone who might have said: “Tony, these guys are promiscuous homosexual men using large amounts of poppers and meth to enhance their experiences. The behaviors compromise the immune system. That’s what produces the Pneumocystis and the Kaposi’s. Read the prior literature.”

That candidate had been removed at every prior gate. He did not reach the room. The candidate who reached the room was the one who could ignore the behavioral toxicity in front of him.

That is what an empty credential looks like in operation at the moment of decision.

The arrangement inside the family

Anthony Fauci’s wife is Christine Grady, Chief of the Department of Bioethics at the NIH Clinical Center. The federal bioethics chair she holds conducts ethical review of human-subjects research at the institution her husband directed for thirty-eight years. Grady and Fauci met when she was an AIDS nurse at the NIH Clinical Center in the early 1980s, working clinically on the same wards where he was admitting the first cohorts. She watched the same patients and was on the ward during the window the JAMA editorial was being drafted. They married in 1985, the year after his elevation, and Grady was subsequently credentialed up the bioethics path: Georgetown PhD in philosophy, federal bioethics career, and finally the chief bioethics chair overseeing human-subjects approvals at the institution her husband ran.

The conflict of interest in this arrangement has not been disclosed. It has been organized into the family. The ethics chair is not a check on the institutional research function. It is a laundering instrument for it. Grady’s clinical eyewitness experience to the behavioral cohort in 1981–83 was not disqualifying for the bioethics chair. It was qualifying, because the seat requires someone who will not raise the cohort question. The path produced her from the same pool that produced her husband, against the same trait, for the same institutional purpose.

The four-layer lock did not produce one empty credential. It produced two, and married them.

Why this matters at the moment of decision

Return for a moment to the mother in 1986, the one the first installment described. She is sitting across the desk from her child’s pediatrician. He is the path’s terminal output. He walked it. The walls are hung with the diplomas the system issues. He is telling her, in good faith, what the system told him, in good faith, was the correct treatment for her child.

She thought she was getting the considered judgment of a trained clinician evaluating her child’s individual case against the underlying medical evidence. She was, in fact, getting an institutional consensus, delivered by a man pre-selected for thirty years to deliver it, framed as the considered judgment of a trained clinician. The pediatrician was not lying. He believed what he was saying. He had no way to evaluate it against the underlying evidence, because the path had never selected him for the capacity to do that.

The prior generation, the K-12 system, and the surrounding culture had all taught her to treat the diplomas on the wall as the proof of competency when it can be little more than proof of having walked the path. The system relies on her not knowing the difference.

A note before the next installment

An empty credential has one structural vulnerability. It cannot defend itself on the merits.

If the holder is asked to explain why the cohort question was not asked, why the prior literature was not opened, why the protocol that killed the research subject was not paused, the answer is not available to him. He was not selected to be able to answer it. He was selected to be unable to.

The apparatus solves that vulnerability in Layer 3. Layer 3 is the armor: protected-class status activated as a force-field around the credential-holder the moment his competence is challenged. The challenge gets recoded as a category violation. The substance does not have to be answered, because the substance was never the point.

The next installment names the mechanism and walks through the cases.

Clark Warren Baker served twenty years with the Los Angeles Police Department (1980–2000), worked as a licensed private investigator for the next two decades (1997–2019), founded the Office of Medical and Scientific Justice (OMSJ, 2009), and is the author of the forthcoming books POSITIVE: When Signal Became Authority (2026) and Applications of Force: The Institutional Capture of American Policing (2026).

Series: Anchor · #1 Through No Fault of Their Own · #2 Once the Government Controlled the Credentials · #3 The Armor Around the Empty Credential · #4 The Three Faces of the Funding Appeal · #5 Forty Years, Three Generations, One Lock · #6 Why Rodney King Made Rachel Levine Possible · #7 They Didn’t Abolish the Police. They Occupied the Uniform. · #8 COVID and HIV Were the Proof of Concept · #9 What Disqualification Actually Requires

Endnotes

[1] National Center for Education Statistics, 2024 NAEP Long-Term Trend Assessment Results, age 13. Available at nationsreportcard.gov/ltt/. The 2022 age-9 results are at NCES Fast Facts #38, nces.ed.gov/fastfacts/display.asp?id=38.

[2] OECD Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC), 2022–23 cycle, United States country profile. Available at gpseducation.oecd.org. U.S. summary at NCES Fast Facts #683. The “more than a quarter at or below Level 1” figure is pending primary-source verification against the NCES PIAAC report; the OECD Education GPS country profile reports 34.2% of U.S. adults at Level 1 in literacy and/or numeracy.

[3] National Security Study Memorandum 200, Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests (Dec. 10, 1974), declassified July 3, 1989, Section IV(d), “Creating conditions conducive to fertility decline.” Adopted as U.S. policy by National Security Decision Memorandum 314 (Nov. 26, 1975). The thirteen target countries are India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Ethiopia, and Colombia.

[4] The structural argument that institutions select for incompetence because competence resists captured protocols is developed at book length by Andrew M. Łobaczewski in Political Ponerology: A Science on the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes (Polish samizdat 1984; English ed. Red Pill Press, 2006). The Layer 2 mechanism is what the ponerological diagnosis predicts at the credentialing layer.