Jamie Andrews recently published the second part of his Ebola series at Virology Control Studies.[1] He argues that what is being classified as Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo is not a contagious viral hemorrhagic fever, but a clinical presentation consistent with acute heavy-metal and metalloid poisoning — arsenic, lead, cadmium, cobalt, mercury, and the cyanide used in extraction — at concentrations the peer-reviewed environmental literature documents across the same Katanga Copperbelt districts where the outbreak is being announced.[2] The mechanism he names is straightforward: a population with a known industrial exposure presents with a clinical syndrome that has an established toxicological etiology, a PCR test for an outbreak pathogen is introduced, the positive returns, differential diagnosis stops being ordered, and mining-company liability evaporates into an outbreak-response funding pipeline.

I first began investigating AIDS in Africa and the mining industry in 2008 and 2009. The 1995 Leon Commission of Inquiry into Safety and Health in the Mining Industry of the Republic of South Africa is the judicial record at the center of what I found.[3] The South African mining case is the clearest documented instance of the mechanism Andrews names in DRC. The Commission itself, the closing submissions of every party who appeared, and what each one admitted on the public record together form the underlying judicial record. Industry, labour, the Department, and neutral parties each confirmed it.

What follows are twelve findings from that record.

I. The 1973 statute was already in place

The South African legal architecture for misclassifying mining-caused lung disease was put into law as the Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act, Act No. 78 of 1973.[4] HIV did not exist as a diagnostic category until the mid-1980s. The Leon Commission documented, in 1995, that “no new regulations have been promulgated in terms of the ODMW Act since it was promulgated in 1973” (Vol. I, ¶ 4.3.6).[5] A statute written for an apartheid-era extractive labour system, untouched for two decades, was the legal instrument that governed the diagnosis of mining-caused disease at the exact moment HIV reclassification swept the industry. The misclassification machinery did not have to be built when HIV arrived. It was already in place.

II. Two statutes, two reporting paths, one disappearing worker

Two parallel compensation regimes governed miners in South Africa. Mines reported pneumoconiosis to the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases under the 1973 ODMW Act. Mines reported other workplace injury and disease to the Workmen’s Compensation Commissioner under the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, Act No. 130 of 1993, with the Rand Mutual Insurance Company handling the administration.[6] The agencies, reporting paths, compensation formulas, and evidentiary burdens differed. In the Commission’s own words: “This must be a source of confusion, and must, in some cases at least, penalise the worker.”[7] A mining-caused disease split between two statutes that do not share data becomes administratively invisible.

III. The numerator and the denominator do not exist

Dr. Eric Leger of the National Union of Mineworkers testified under oath. The Commission recorded his testimony as a finding: “Valid numerator data is not available and valid denominator data does not exist.”[8] He explained why. “While tuberculosis is endemic to the industry, symptoms of the disease may only manifest themselves after workers have returned to their homes in the rural areas.”[9] The Commission also recorded that the Anglo American Corporation phased out annual medical reports for its workforce in 1983.[10]

The same fingerprint appears in COVID-era mortality statistics. Remove the worker from the denominator — he has gone home to Mozambique, Lesotho, or the Transkei, and the rural health district records his death against a district that does not connect back to a mining payroll — and the disease that killed him stops counting against the mine.

IV. The 1995 commission watched the reframe happen in real time

The single most important sentence in the entire Leon Commission, for the purposes of what Andrews is documenting in DRC, is at Vol. I, ¶ 4.5.15: “the advent of HIV infection lends a sense of urgency to the control of tuberculosis on mines.”[11]

The Commission, sitting in 1995, documented the moment when tuberculosis — the recorded occupational disease of South African mining since the 1900s, the disease the gold and coal companies had been carrying for nine decades — was reclassified as HIV-related at the instant HIV testing arrived in the mining hostels. The industry’s liability for silicosis-superimposed TB began to evaporate at the moment positive HIV tests began appearing in the same population. The hostel system, designed by the Chamber of Mines a century earlier to control black labour, structurally guaranteed the airborne transmission. Leon documented that too: “hostels still contribute to the spread of tuberculosis and HIV related diseases.”[12]

This is the South African precedent for the pattern Andrews is naming in DRC/Ebola, with one element added. Andrews is reasoning from chemistry and outbreak geography. The Leon Commission is a judicial finding of fact.

V. The numbers on the record

For anyone arguing that mining-caused lung disease in South Africa was a minor confound that HIV revealed rather than reclassified, the Leon Commission’s quantitative findings settle the question. Tuberculosis rate was approximately 58 per 1,000 after 15 years of mining exposure.[13] Silicosis risk for shaft sinkers, developers, stopers, and shift bosses working 8,000 shifts was over 30 percent.[14] Lung function reduced by approximately 50 percent after 15 years of exposure if the worker survived to age 65.[15] Approximately 4,000 miners developed tuberculosis every year, and a 1930s survey suggested 60 percent of them died within two years.[16] Tuberculosis incidence stood at 20 per 1,000 for miners with five or more years experience, against 8 per 1,000 for miners with fewer than five years.[17] The Commission also explicitly named systematic under-diagnosis of coal miners’ pneumoconiosis.[18] And it identified the mechanism: “Two of the most important factors are the systematic under diagnosis of occupational disease, for example by relying on small X-rays that fail to diagnose pneumoconiosis, and the changing nature of the labour force since 1975.”[19]

VI. The under-diagnosis mechanics

The Leon Commission documented three structural mechanisms that systematically under-counted occupational lung disease. The first was the radiographic protocol. The Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases relied on small X-rays for routine surveillance, and small X-rays lack the resolution to detect early or moderate pneumoconiosis; the MBOD screened workers with an instrument inadequate to find what it was screening for. The second was the changing composition of the labour force after 1975, when workers began spending a larger fraction of their working lives at mines and cumulative exposure rose while the surveillance and interpretation framework remained calibrated to an earlier labour pattern. The third was the interpretive layer: the MBOD’s reading practice (what counted as silicosis, what counted as a confounder, what disqualified a man from compensation) was a discretionary judgment made by a small number of readers at an institution structurally aligned with the operators paying into the compensation pool.

The three mechanisms together produced one outcome. A reading mechanism inadequate to find pneumoconiosis, applied to a labour force whose cumulative exposure was rising, interpreted by an institution structurally aligned with the operators, will under-count occupational disease as a matter of routine. The miners had silica in their lungs. The bureau had numbers in its registers. The two did not match. Five years later, the HIV test arrived and the discrepancy resolved itself administratively: the men became HIV-positive cases, and silicosis became a co-morbidity in the record.

VII. The colonial-to-corporate continuity

Andrews has Leopold and Cobalt Red. The Leon Commission documents the unbroken chain. The Chamber of Mines, formed over a hundred years before the Commission sat, played a specific role in establishing the Pass Laws — the legal instrument that maintained the migrant labour system for over a century.[20] When the Portuguese empire collapsed in April 1974 and Angola and Mozambique became independent, the Chamber lost approximately 50 percent of its labour force from Malawi and Mozambique in a single month.[21] The Chamber that helped write the Pass Laws is the same corporate body governed a century later by the 1973 statute that misclassifies the diseases its operations cause — three regimes, colonial, apartheid, and post-apartheid, with one corporate body and one legal architecture moving through all of them.

VIII. The adversarial confirmations on the public record

Every party at Leon filed closing submissions. The submissions are in Volume II of the report. Three of them are decisive.

The Council for Nuclear Safety, testifying on radiation hazards in South African mining, told the Commission that radiation hazards exist in the underground workforce, the surface workforce, the public via discharge and waste disposal, and workers in related recycling industries. The CNS then stated, on the record: “Although this was known it had not been regulated.”[22] A regulatory body confirming under oath that a known industrial hazard was not regulated.

Mr. Mulder of the National Productivity Institute, a neutral productivity body that is neither a labour organisation nor an industry critic, told the Commission that the principles of the Occupational Health and Safety Act applied to all industries and that no reason existed for any distinction being drawn between mining and other industries. He added that the inspectorate was “closely linked to management, industry and SIMRAC” and that this was counterproductive to the inspectorate’s role.[23] Institutional capture on the public record, from a neutral party.

Mr. Spoor of the Chemical Workers Union told the Commission that “in the South African mining industry lessons are not learnt, and when they are learnt far too slow.” He cited the major methane-and-coal-dust disaster of 1985, repeated in 1993.[24] The same mechanism failed twice over an eight-year interval, and a union representative named the pattern on the record while the Commission was still sitting.

The Chamber of Mines’ counter-position is the fourth confirmation, by inversion. The Chamber argued for a “performance-orientated” framework in which the mine manager remains accountable, the state intervenes only on failure, and each mine writes its own codes of practice; it proposed the British Columbia Mines Act 1989 as its model.[25] What the Chamber wanted was institutional self-regulation with consultative cover. What the Chamber wanted is approximately what it got.

IX. The legislative alternative that existed

The National Union of Mineworkers arrived at Leon with statutory text. Mr Paul Benjamin drafted, for the NUM, a complete Mine Health, Safety and Environmental Act 1995 with forty-one sections covering authorization of mining activity on health-and-safety grounds, the duties of owners and managers and manufacturers, workplace health-and-safety representatives, the right to refuse dangerous work, protection against victimization, rehabilitation of surface land, criminal offenses for non-compliance, and the reporting of accidents and occupational diseases.[26]

The NUM draft included a hierarchy the industry submissions explicitly resisted: hazards eliminated at source first, exposure minimized second, personal protective equipment used only as a last resort. The NUM also recommended, at clause XII.61, that “no public funding should be made available to safety organizations adopting ‘loss control’ approaches, or operating safety rating systems” — a direct strike at the industry-friendly NOSA 5-star rating mechanism that allowed mines to certify themselves as safe while the disease numbers told a different story.[27] The Mine Health and Safety Act that eventually passed in 1996 incorporated some of the structural elements and watered down others. The alternative was on the public record.

X. The 1995 commission’s prescription

The Leon Commission’s recommendation to its government was that “the workforce is accompanied by a higher prevalence of pneumoconiosis and tuberculosis. This should add a much needed sense of urgency to proposals to improve living and working conditions, medical surveillance and the compilation of statistical returns of sufficient quality and scope to enable health trends to be” properly tracked.[28] Better dust control, better hostel ventilation, better medical surveillance, better statistical infrastructure — the recommendations that, if followed, would have closed the loophole that the HIV reframe walked through five years later.

In DRC right now, the prescription would read identically. Dust control on artisanal cobalt and copper extraction. Water filtration in the Lualaba and Haut-Katanga drainage. Functional toxicology screening at clinical presentation. Differential diagnosis ordered before the PCR is run, not after. None of which is happening. The Ebola announcement, the outbreak-response funding pipeline, and the same numerator-denominator disappearing-act are happening instead, in a different language.

XI. Why the judicial record matters in 2026

A blog post can be dismissed. A peer-reviewed paper can be paywalled, mis-cited, or ignored. A judicial commission of inquiry, constituted under the Commissions Act of 1947, Proclamation R78 of 1994, Government Notice R889 of 6 May 1994 — convened by a sitting government, presided over by a senior judge, with sworn testimony, exhibits filed on the record, and closing submissions from every interested party — is a different kind of document.[29] The Chamber of Mines, The Department of Mineral and Energy Affairs, The Council for Nuclear Safety, argued their positions under oath. They all signed their submissions.

This is the foundation Andrews’s chemistry-and-geography argument is sitting on. The Leon Commission already documented the mechanism he describes in DRC, in the words of every adversarial party, in a sworn judicial inquiry, in a different mineral economy, twenty years earlier. The DRC announcement is not a novel public-health emergency. It is a familiar institutional pattern operating in a new location.

XII. The question Andrews’s piece raises that the Leon Commission already answered

Will DRC’s Ebola statistical architecture produce a Leon Commission in thirty years? On the South African precedent, the answer is yes, eventually, after the funding pipeline has run its course and the original commercial liability has been thoroughly laundered through the public-health response. Whether anyone reads the resulting document is a separate question.

Read Andrews’s two parts.[30] The Leon Commission is the legal record proving the mechanism his peer-reviewed environmental literature implies. Two diseases, two minerals, two decades apart, with the same architecture moving through both. Industry, the state, and neutral parties each confirmed it on the public record. Labour drafted the legislative remedy and watched it get diluted.

The architecture is not hidden. It is a matter of judicial record. It is only invisible because almost nobody is reading the record.

References

[1] Jamie Andrews, “The Ebola Hoax — Part 2,” Virology Control Studies, June 2026, https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-ebola-hoax-part-2.

[2] The peer-reviewed environmental review Andrews cites is the metal(loid) trace element synthesis for DRC published in Science of the Total Environment (Elsevier, 2026), documenting that copper, lead, and cadmium occur at consistently elevated concentrations across DRC mining districts, frequently exceeding international agricultural reference values, with Haut-Katanga and Lualaba (the Katanga Copperbelt) named as priority hotspots. Companion DRC sperm-toxicity study: arsenic and cadmium urinary concentrations elevated 9× and 2.45× respectively in men in mining areas of Upper Katanga versus non-exposed controls; semen pH below the WHO threshold in 48% of exposed versus 16% of non-exposed (PMC6110556).

[3] Report of the Commission of Inquiry into Safety and Health in the Mining Industry, Republic of South Africa, Chair: Judge R. N. Leon, 1995 (“Leon Commission”). Two volumes — Vol. I (Findings of the Commission) and Vol. II (Heads of Argument / Closing Submissions) — on file with the author. The Commission was constituted by the post-apartheid government of South Africa under the Commissions Act of 1947 (Act 8 of 1947), via Proclamation R78 of 1994 and Government Notice R889 of 6 May 1994. Heard sworn testimony from the Chamber of Mines, the National Union of Mineworkers, the Department of Mineral and Energy Affairs, the Department of Health, the Council for Nuclear Safety, the National Productivity Institute, SASOL, SASOHN, multiple trade unions, and occupational-health specialists including Dr. Jonny Myers, Dr. Tony Davies, Dr. Anna Trapido, and Dr. James Murray, over a period of approximately eighteen months.

[4] Republic of South Africa, Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act, Act No. 78 of 1973, as amended.

[5] Leon Commission, Vol. I, ¶ 4.3.6: “It is a matter for concern that no new regulations have been promulgated in terms of the ODMW Act since it was promulgated in 1973, and that the ODMW Act is no longer the responsibility of the [Department of Mineral and Energy Affairs].”

[6] Republic of South Africa, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, Act No. 130 of 1993, as amended; administered by the Rand Mutual Insurance Company per Leon Commission, Vol. I, Chapter 4.

[7] Leon Commission, Vol. I, Chapter 4: pneumoconiosis reported to the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases, “whereas noise induced hearing loss is reported to the Workmen’s Compensation Commissioner but is dealt with administratively by the Rand Mutual Insurance Company. This must be a source of confusion, and must, in some cases at least, penalise the worker, given the various agencies involved, viz. the DMEA, the DoH, the Workmen’s Compensation Commissioner, the Rand Mutual Insurance Company, individual mines or mining conglomerates, etc.”

[8] Leon Commission, Vol. I, recording the testimony of Dr. Eric Leger, National Union of Mineworkers (Exhibit B, Vol. 2, NUM page 84, paragraphs 5.4–5.7).

[9] Leon Commission, Vol. I, on tuberculosis manifesting after return to rural areas: “While tuberculosis is endemic to the industry, symptoms of the disease may only manifest themselves after workers have returned to their homes in the rural areas.”

[10] Leon Commission, Vol. I, citing Dr. White, Exhibit B, Vol. 2, Chapter 3, pp. 47–49: annual medical reports phased out by the Anglo American Corporation in 1983.

[11] Leon Commission, Vol. I, ¶ 4.5.15: “the advent of HIV infection lends a sense of urgency to the control of tuberculosis on mines, in view of the fact that even before the HIV epidemic began the incidence of tuberculosis was probably rising.”

[12] Leon Commission, Vol. I, on the hostel/compound system: “hostels still contribute to the spread of tuberculosis and HIV related diseases.”

[13] Leon Commission, Vol. I, ¶ 4.5 et seq.: “Tuberculosis rates were about 58 per thousand after 15 years exposure.”

[14] Leon Commission, Vol. I: study of shaft sinkers, developers, stopers and shift bosses — “if a man were to work 8 000 shifts the probability of developing silicosis was over 30 per cent.”

[15] Leon Commission, Vol. I: “With silicosis after fifteen years exposure, a worker will have lost about fifty percent of his lung function if he reached 65 years of age.”

[16] Leon Commission, Vol. I: “About 4 000 miners develop tuberculosis every year. One survey in the 1930s suggested that about 60 per cent of these may die within two years.”

[17] Leon Commission, Vol. I: “Miners with less than five years experience develop the disease to the extent of only eight per 1000, while those with more than five years experience develop it to the extent of 20 per 1000.”

[18] Leon Commission, Vol. I: “There has been a significant under diagnosis of coal miners’ pneumoconiosis.”

[19] Leon Commission, Vol. I, on factors influencing MBOD reporting: “Two of the most important factors are the systematic under diagnosis of occupational disease, for example by relying on small X-rays that fail to diagnose pneumoconiosis, and the changing nature of the labour force since 1975.”

[20] Leon Commission, Vol. I, on the Chamber of Mines and the Pass Laws: the Chamber “had a specific role in putting in place the Pass Laws, which played a critical role in maintaining the migrant labour system for over 100 years.”

[21] Leon Commission, Vol. I, on the April 1974 Lisbon coup: “the political coup in Lisbon spelled the end of the Portuguese empire, causing Angola and Mozambique to become independent…. In one month the Chamber of Mines was faced with a loss of 50% of its labour force from Malawi and Mozambique.”

[22] Leon Commission, Vol. II, Section F (Other Parties), Council for Nuclear Safety, testimony of Mr Winkler: “radiation hazards exist in the mining industry in respect of the underground workforce, the surface workforce in various plants, the public due to discharge and waste disposal and workers in related industries (refurbishers and material recyclers). Although this was known it had not been regulated.” The CNS began proper regulatory control in 1989 under the Nuclear Energy Act.

[23] Leon Commission, Vol. II, Section F (Other Parties), National Productivity Institute, testimony of Mr Mulder: the principles of the OHSA applied to all industries and no reason existed for any distinction being drawn between the mining industry and other industries; “the inspectorate was closely linked to management, industry and SIMRAC” and this was “counterproductive to the important role of the inspectorate.”

[24] Leon Commission, Vol. II, Section B (Other Trade Unions), Chemical Workers Union, testimony of Mr Spoor: “In the South African mining industry lessons are not learnt, and when they are learnt far too slow. By way of example he cited a major catastrophe involving methane and coal dust which occurred in 1985 and which was repeated in 1993.”

[25] Leon Commission, Vol. II, Section C (Chamber of Mines), Summary of Recommendations by the Chamber of Mines to the Commission of Inquiry into Health and Safety on Mines, paragraphs 7–21, recommending a “performance-orientated” framework citing the British Columbia Mines Act 1989 as the preferred legislative model.

[26] Leon Commission, Vol. II, Section A (National Union of Mineworkers), draft text titled The Mine Health, Safety and Environmental Act 1995 — Selected Draft Statutory Provisions, drafted by Mr Paul Benjamin for the NUM. Forty-one numbered sections covering authorisation, duties of owners, managers, employees, designers and manufacturers, workplace health-and-safety representatives, right to refuse dangerous work, codes of practice, criminal offences, and reporting of accidents and occupational diseases.

[27] Leon Commission, Vol. II, Section A (NUM), heading XII, “‘Loss Control’ and Safety Ratings Systems: Public Funding,” recommendation 61: “NO PUBLIC FUNDING SHOULD BE MADE AVAILABLE TO SAFETY ORGANISATIONS ADOPTING ‘LOSS CONTROL’ APPROACHES, OR OPERATING SAFETY RATING SYSTEMS.”

[28] Leon Commission, Vol. I, recommendations chapter: “the workforce is accompanied by a higher prevalence of pneumoconiosis and tuberculosis. This should add a much needed sense of urgency to proposals to improve living and working conditions, medical surveillance and the compilation of statistical returns of sufficient quality and scope to enable health trends to be” properly tracked.

[29] Procedural authority for the Leon Commission, see reference [3] above. The Commissions Act of 1947 (Act 8 of 1947) is the South African statutory framework under which formal commissions of inquiry are constituted; Proclamation R78 of 1994 and Government Notice R889 of 6 May 1994 are the specific instruments under which the Leon Commission was established by the post-apartheid government.

[30] Jamie Andrews, “The Ebola Hoax” (Part 1) and “The Ebola Hoax — Part 2,” Virology Control Studies, https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-ebola-hoax and https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-ebola-hoax-part-2.