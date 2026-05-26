Yesterday I wrote about the Dr. Fox effect at Cambridge — Demis Hassabis on a stage, a hushed audience of credentialed dons, sixty minutes of authoritative performance about a machine that thinks about thinking. [1]

Today, a friend sent me a different lecture.

Sixty seconds. A young woman in a white coat. Coiffed hair, scrubbed face, whitened teeth, a marketing-finish smile, and a warm reassuring voice. “SSRI vs SNRI: which is best? It depends on the patient.” A credentialed psychiatrist explaining, in the friendly tones of a YouTube Short, which class of serotonin-modifying drug to put inside which depressed or anxious human being.

This is Dr. Fox in shorts format.

The Cambridge version requires a hall, a podium, a knighthood, and a 60-minute runtime. The shorts version requires fifteen seconds of B-roll and a phone. The operation is identical. A confident, credentialed-looking performer in front of an audience that has been trained, over a generation, never to ask the only question that matters: does this drug actually do what it claims to do, and what does it actually do to the people who take it?

Because someone has told us. Forty years ago. From inside the building.

The man who bribed Sweden into approving Prozac

His name was John Virapen. He was the General Manager of Eli Lilly Sweden in the 1980s. He grew the Swedish subsidiary’s turnover from $700,000 to $15 million. He was the most senior Eli Lilly executive ever to publish a book-length confession of what actually happened during the approval of the first SSRI to reach the European market. [2]

In 1985 he identified the Swedish drug agency’s independent expert — the named psychiatrist assigned by the state to evaluate Lilly’s Prozac registration dossier — and paid him 100,000 Swedish kronor, roughly twenty thousand U.S. dollars, routed through Lilly’s Geneva office and disguised as a “research grant.” [3] A second equal payment was wired on approval. A paid post-marketing research contract for the same expert’s university department followed.

The independent state reviewer assigned to protect the Swedish public was, in the months he was reviewing Prozac, on Eli Lilly’s payroll. He suggested falsifying the registration application himself. He filed his own personal letter of recommendation.

Sweden approved Prozac in late 1989.

I have, in my files, a one-page letter from the bribed reviewer to John Virapen, dated December 4, 1985, on the letterhead of Göteborgs Universitet, Psykiatriska Kliniken III, Lillhagens sjukhus. In Swedish, the writer tells Virapen: “I am working on Fluoxetin in the same way in accordance with our agreement… I hope I shall be able to function as a kind of lubricating oil for the processes. You understand what I mean.” [4]

That is a state-appointed regulator, writing on state-psychiatric-clinic letterhead, telling the pharmaceutical company that bribed him that he understands his job. The document exists. I am looking at it as I write this.

What got filed as “no effect”

Virapen’s most damning sentence — written in 2008, eighteen years before the YouTube Short — describes how suicidality in the Prozac trials was handled in the regulatory dossier:

“Attempts at suicide don’t appear in the statistics; because they simply fall under the category ‘no effect’ (i.e. the substance has no effect on the patient). Other methods used: Patients were simply given sedatives at the same time.” [5]

Read that sentence twice. The drug was filed as having “no effect” both when the patient took it and went on living, and when the patient took it and killed themselves. Either outcome was categorized as the active ingredient having no measurable impact on the depression. Both numerators of the same column.

This is not a marketing distortion. This is the regulatory dossier — the document the Swedish state used to issue the approval that the German regulator was then pressured to honor, that the European market was then built on, that the American market was then expanded against, that fed into the global SSRI prescription apparatus that, by 1999, the British psychiatrist David Healy estimated had produced roughly 25,000 completed Prozac suicides worldwide. [6]

Twenty-six years later, the cumulative SSRI body count is presumably an order of magnitude higher.

And on the package insert?

In the same chapter, Virapen — who held the responsibility for the Lilly Sweden product label — answers a question I have heard a thousand defenders of the SSRI franchise ask, in print and on television and across the witness stand:

“These side effects only find their way onto the package insert, when the manufacturing company is forced by a legal action or the publicized results of some resourceful, independent researcher. That is to say, it happens seldom and only as a final consequence.” [7]

This is the mechanism. Side effects are not on the label because the trials proved them safe. Side effects are on the label only when somebody outside the company forces them onto the label. Everything else — every category of harm that has not yet been litigated into visibility — sits in the same drawer the Swedish regulator’s suicide attempts sat in. The “no effect” drawer.

Now watch the Short again

Go back to the sixty seconds.

The young woman on the screen is not lying. She is not a villain. She is doing exactly what every credentialed professional inside this system does — she is recommending classes of drugs whose approval architecture was engineered to keep the most dangerous adverse events from reaching the document she is reading from. She has never seen the December 4, 1985 letter on Göteborgs Universitet letterhead. She has never been shown the 1990 Bouchy/Weber memo from her counterparts inside Lilly France refusing the order to recategorize Prozac suicide attempts as “overdose.” [8] She has never read the chapter in which the General Manager of Eli Lilly Sweden confessed, in print, that suicide attempts were filed in the regulatory dossier as “no effect.”

She has been trained to trust the package insert. The package insert has been engineered, by the mechanism Virapen describes, to be incomplete.

She is Dr. Fox in shorts format. She believes the script. The script was written for her.

And the patient at the other end of the prescription — the depressed teenager, the anxious mother, the obsessive-compulsive grandfather — has even less ability to interrogate what is on the label than the prescriber does. The patient has been trained, by a generation of pharmaceutical advertising, physician deference, and credentialed YouTube explainers, to trust the prescriber the way the prescriber has been trained to trust the label.

The Cambridge audience trusted Hassabis. The YouTube audience trusts the coiffed performer in the white coat — a young woman who has scrubbed her face and her teeth and her tone to a marketing finish and is now reciting, in sixty warm seconds, a script she did not write about a drug class whose harms she has never been shown. Sweden’s drug agency trusted the named expert in their own building. And the named expert in their own building was on Eli Lilly’s payroll.

How does a patient give informed consent to a clueless performer?

This is the question that turns the post from a complaint about media into a legal problem.

Informed consent is not a courtesy. It is a doctrine — statutory in every U.S. state, common-law in every jurisdiction descended from the English bar, and the foundation of every legitimate medical intervention since the Nuremberg Code. It requires that the prescriber disclose the material risks of the proposed treatment in terms the patient can understand, and that the patient accept those risks with knowledge of what they are. A signature on a form is not consent. A nod from a frightened patient in a five-minute appointment is not consent. A YouTube Short is certainly not consent.

If the clinician has never been shown the 1985 Forsman letter, has never read the 1990 Bouchy/Weber memo, has never seen the chapter in which the General Manager of Eli Lilly Sweden confessed that suicide attempts were filed as “no effect” — then the clinician cannot disclose those risks to the patient, because the clinician does not know them. And if the clinician cannot disclose them, the patient cannot consent to them. And if the patient cannot consent, the prescription is not lawful medicine.

It is something else.

It is the dispensing arm of a marketing apparatus, with a credentialed face on the front end and a package insert on the back end that was engineered, by John Virapen’s own description, to leave the worst harms off the document the prescriber is reading from. The coiffed performer in the white coat is not the villain of this story. She is the final delivery vehicle of a script written forty years ago in a Stockholm office, a Geneva office, and on a state-psychiatric-clinic letterhead, by people who knew exactly what they were filing as “no effect.”

The pattern, one more time

ELISA didn’t diagnose. The Western blot didn’t confirm. PCR didn’t detect. AI doesn’t think. And the SSRI trials filed suicide attempts as “no effect.”

Every one of these systems works the same way. A confident, credentialed performer — in a hall, on a stage, on a screen, on a witness stand, in a regulatory office — recites the output of a process that has been engineered, upstream and out of sight, to produce the conclusion the institution requires.

The professionals are not the conspirators. They are the audience.

The conspirators are the people, like John Virapen for thirty-five years, who write the script the professionals then deliver. Virapen had the unusual decency, after he left the industry, to tell us how the script was written. He died in December 2015. Eli Lilly never sued him. Two days of cross-examination in Porter v. Eli Lilly in 2007 did not break him. His book is still in print. The 1985 letter is in my files.

And the YouTube Short was uploaded last week.

What to ask

If a friend, a family member, a child, a parent, sits in a clinician’s office this week and the clinician — kind, credentialed, well-meaning, an exact analogue of every attendee at the 1973 Dr. Fox lecture — recommends an SSRI or SNRI for depression, anxiety, OCD, or any of the ever-expanding categorical menu the YouTube Short flips through, ask the clinician one question:

Have you ever read John Virapen’s account of how the first SSRI was approved in Sweden? And if not — given that you are about to prescribe a member of that same drug class — would you be willing to read the chapter and the Gøtzsche corroboration before you write the prescription, so that the consent you obtain from me is actually informed?

The answer will tell you everything you need to know about whether you are watching medicine or watching a Dr. Fox lecture in shorts format.

References

[1] Baker C. “Doctor Fox Goes to Cambridge.” rkoch.substack.com, 26 May 2026. https://rkoch.substack.com/p/doctor-fox-goes-to-cambridge

[2] Virapen J. Side Effects: Death — Confessions of a Pharma-Insider. Mazaruni Publishing, 2009 (English edition). ISBN 978-1-60264-516-5. Virapen joined Eli Lilly in 1979 as International Product Manager for the four Nordic countries; was promoted to General Manager, Eli Lilly Sweden, in the 1980s; later marketing director at Eli Lilly Puerto Rico; subsequently consulted to Novo Nordisk and Lundbeck. He gave sworn deposition testimony in Porter v. Eli Lilly (Atlanta, March 2007); Lilly’s attorneys cross-examined him for two days and pursued no injunction against the book. Lilly has never sued him.

[3] Virapen, Side Effects: Death, Chapter 7, pp. 111–123. Specific bribery amount and routing: p. 114.

[4] Letter from “Anders” (Anders Forsman) on Göteborgs Universitet / Psykiatriska Kliniken III / Lillhagens sjukhus letterhead to John Virapen at Eli Lilly Sweden AB, Stockholm, dated 4 December 1985. Original in author’s archives. Forsman named publicly as the bribed reviewer by Peter C. Gøtzsche, founding director of the Nordic Cochrane Centre, in Critical Psychiatry Textbook, Ch. 8, Part 6, published at Mad in America, 5 June 2023 (https://www.madinamerica.com/). Gøtzsche states the official documents confirm Virapen’s story.

[5] Virapen, Side Effects: Death, Chapter 13, p. 154.

[6] Healy D., quoted in Virapen, Side Effects: Death, Chapter 12, p. 152. Healy is the British psychiatrist who served as expert witness in Fentress v. Eli Lilly and has written extensively on SSRI suicidality. See also Healy D., Let Them Eat Prozac (NYU Press, 2004).

[7] Virapen, Side Effects: Death, Chapter 8, p. 129.

[8] Bouchy/Weber internal Eli Lilly memorandum, France, 1990, reproduced in Virapen, Side Effects: Death, Chapter 8, p. 131. The memo records two named Lilly employees refusing the corporate instruction to recategorize Prozac suicide attempts as “overdose” in adverse-event reports — direct evidence that the recategorization scheme reached down into the operating level of the company and was resisted internally by named individuals on the record.

Clark Warren Baker is a retired LAPD officer and former licensed private investigator who spent fifteen years defending people charged under HIV-exposure statutes through the Office of Medical and Scientific Justice. He knew John Virapen, helped him publish his first edition, and has Virapen’s primary-source corroborating documents in his archive. He lives in Vero Beach, Florida.