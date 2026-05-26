In 1973, three researchers at the University of Southern California hired a professional actor, dressed him up as “Dr. Myron L. Fox, authority on the application of mathematics to human behavior,” gave him a fake résumé, and put him in front of a roomful of credentialed psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers at a continuing-education seminar.

His lecture was deliberately constructed to be meaningless. Contradictory statements. Non-sequiturs. Invented jargon. Double-talk delivered with warmth and confidence.

Not a single attendee identified him as a fraud.

Every evaluation came back favorable. Many said they had learned a great deal. The next year Naftulin, Ware, and Donnelly published the result under a title that says everything: “The Doctor Fox Lecture: A Paradigm of Educational Seduction.”[1]

I’ve been thinking about Dr. Fox a lot this week.

A 60-minute Cambridge lecture by Demis Hassabis — knighted CEO of Google DeepMind — has been circulating online with the recommendation that every professional bookmark it and watch it.

A roomful of credentialed people, hushed, looking up at a screen, being told that a machine now thinks about thinking. By the time the credits roll, a generation of doctors, lawyers, judges, and journalists will walk out convinced the next standard of care has arrived.

We’ve seen this movie before.

ELISA, 1985

The most advanced testing technology in the world, we were told. Sensitive. Specific. Reliable enough to brand a person “positive” for life — to end careers, separate families, justify prosecutions, and write death certificates before anyone was sick.

The razzle-dazzle held until enough people did the math and realized the test cross-reacted with dozens of unrelated conditions — pregnancy, flu vaccination, BCG vaccination, autoimmune disease, recent transfusion, even simple laboratory contamination — and could not diagnose disease in a person without symptoms.[2] The CDC itself, in its own 1989 MMWR, conceded the limitations of antibody-based serodiagnosis.[3]

By then the standard of care was locked in. The test stayed.

The Western Blot, 1987

The confirmatory gold standard, we were told — a more precise, more scientific check on ELISA. Sixty-kilodalton bands. Forty-one-kilodalton bands. Authoritative-looking smears on nitrocellulose.

The razzle-dazzle held until the literature caught up and we learned those same proteins — a few kilodaltons of perfectly ordinary cellular material — circulate in healthy human blood, in pregnant women, in flu patients, in BCG-vaccinated soldiers, in people who had never been near the virus the blot was supposedly confirming.[4]

By then the standard of care was locked in. The blot stayed.

PCR, the 1990s and beyond

Kary Mullis’s amplification technique — brilliant as a laboratory tool, useless as a diagnostic, and Mullis said so himself for thirty years until he died.[5] But PCR was sold as the machine that could find the virus when no virus could be cultured, the test that could diagnose disease without diagnosing disease.

The razzle-dazzle held through HIV prosecutions, through COVID, through millions of “cases” generated by a thermal cycler set to whatever cycle threshold the desired epidemic required. By the time the public figured out that PCR cannot distinguish infection from contamination from genetic debris, the standard of care was locked in.

PCR stayed.

And now, AI

A roomful of Cambridge dons, a knighted demonstrator, a sixty-minute lecture, and the same hush.

Doctors will be told this is the new standard of care. Judges will defer to its outputs the way they deferred to PCR results. Insurance companies will require it. Hospital protocols will mandate it. It will produce confident, authoritative-looking diagnoses the way the Western blot produced confident, authoritative-looking bands.

Except in this case, the razzle-dazzle isn’t coming. It’s already here.

In 2021, researchers at the University of Michigan published an external validation of the Epic Sepsis Model — a proprietary AI sepsis-prediction algorithm deployed in hundreds of hospitals across the United States, generating real-time clinical alerts and shaping treatment decisions for hospitalized patients. They found the algorithm missed 67% of patients who actually developed sepsis and generated alerts on thousands of patients who did not.[6]

That wasn’t a beta test. That was deployed standard of care, in real hospitals, on real patients, while the medical literature was still being written about whether the thing worked.

This is what happens every time. The technology becomes the standard of care first. The validation arrives — when it arrives at all — years after the prosecutions, the bad outcomes, the lost cases, the wrongful diagnoses.

What I learned in the courtrooms

I spent fifteen years inside criminal cases where ELISA and Western blot results were treated as proof of disease by judges who could not have explained what a kilodalton was, against defendants whose attorneys had no idea the tests had never been validated against an isolated virus. I watched juries convict on test results the manufacturers themselves disclaimed in the package inserts.

That experience is why I recognize the shape of what’s coming. The shape never changes.

The Pattern Is Not the Technology

The pattern is the priesthood — and the priesthood’s audience.

Go back to Dr. Fox.

The 1973 experiment didn’t prove that one charismatic actor could fool one room of professionals. It proved that credentialed audiences will believe a confident performer over the evidence of their own ears, every single time, as long as the performance looks authoritative. The more authoritative the performance, the less the audience will trust its own judgment over his.

That is the operation. That has always been the operation.

ELISA was a Doctor Fox lecture in test-tube form.

The Western blot was a Doctor Fox lecture on nitrocellulose.

PCR was a Doctor Fox lecture in thirty-five thermal cycles.

And what’s coming next is a Doctor Fox lecture with a billion parameters, delivered by a knight of the realm, on a stage at Cambridge.

Why the Mechanism Repeats

Every twenty years or so, the credentialed class needs a new oracle. A machine. A band. A cycle count. A probability score. Something complicated enough that the professional who invokes it cannot be held responsible for what it says — and the citizen on the receiving end cannot challenge what it says, because challenging it requires credentials he doesn’t have.

The oracle’s authority comes from its complexity. Its complexity is what makes it unaccountable. Its unaccountability is the feature.

ELISA didn’t diagnose. The blot didn’t confirm. PCR didn’t detect. And the next one, dressed in neural-network vestments, won’t think. But the standard of care will tell every doctor in the country that it does — and once a tool becomes the standard of care, no individual physician can refuse it without putting his license at risk.

That is how a Doctor Fox lecture becomes a legal requirement.

Why the Audience Wants It to Work

The razzle-dazzle works because the audience needs it to work.

A profession that has surrendered its own clinical judgment needs an oracle to point to when the bad outcomes pile up.

The test said so. The algorithm said so. We followed the standard of care.

That sentence is the destination. Every one of these technologies is engineered backward from it. The technology is whatever object can be placed at the front of that sentence to absolve the speaker.

The audience in the room at Cambridge will applaud Hassabis the same way the audience in the room at USC applauded Dr. Fox. Not because they were fooled. Because being fooled is easier than being responsible.

What to Watch For

Bookmark the Hassabis lecture if you like. Give it the hour. But watch it the way you’d watch a magician — not to learn how thinking works, but to learn how a generation of professionals is about to be conditioned to stop thinking.

When this one fails — and it will, the same way ELISA failed, the way the Western blot failed, the way PCR failed, the way Epic’s sepsis model has already failed — the failure will arrive twenty years late. After the standard of care is locked in. After the prosecutions. After the lost custody fights. After the wrongful diagnoses. After the careers and the families and the lives.

By then there will be a new Doctor Fox at a new podium, delivering a new lecture, on a new technology, to a new generation of professionals who have been trained their entire careers never to ask the only question that matters:

Does it actually demonstrate the thing it claims to demonstrate?

Until a profession can answer that question on its own — without an oracle, without a panel, without a standard of care to hide behind — every twenty years it will get the next razzle-dazzle it deserves.

Notes

[1] Naftulin DH, Ware JE Jr, Donnelly FA. “The Doctor Fox Lecture: A Paradigm of Educational Seduction.” Journal of Medical Education 1973;48(7):630–635. PMID: 4708420.

[2] For an extensive cataloging of conditions associated with false-positive HIV antibody results, see Johnson C. “Whose antibodies are they anyway? Factors known to cause false positive HIV antibody test results.” Continuum 1996;4(3):4–5. The list runs to more than 70 conditions, all drawn from the peer-reviewed literature and the test manufacturers’ own package inserts.

[3] Centers for Disease Control. “Interpretation and Use of the Western Blot Assay for Serodiagnosis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 Infections.” Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report 1989;38(S-7):1–7. The CDC’s own document concedes the interpretive limitations of antibody-based serodiagnosis.

[4] Papadopulos-Eleopulos E, Turner VF, Papadimitriou JM. “Is a Positive Western Blot Proof of HIV Infection?” Bio/Technology 1993;11:696–707. The Perth Group’s analysis of the cellular origin of the proteins that produce the bands on the HIV Western blot.

[5] Mullis K. Dancing Naked in the Mind Field. New York: Pantheon Books, 1998. See especially Mullis’s repeated insistence — in print, in interviews, and on video — that PCR is not a diagnostic tool. Notable interview: Mullis, quoted by John Lauritsen, 1994: “With PCR, if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody.”

[6] Wong A, Otles E, Donnelly JP, Krumm A, McCullough J, et al. “External Validation of a Widely Implemented Proprietary Sepsis Prediction Model in Hospitalized Patients.” JAMA Internal Medicine 2021;181(8):1065–1070. PMID: 34152373. Sensitivity for sepsis onset was 33%; the model missed two-thirds of cases while generating alerts on thousands of patients without sepsis. The model was, at the time of publication, deployed at hundreds of U.S. hospitals as part of routine clinical workflow.