The opening move

A national petition campaign launched this spring claims that AI data centers are a public-health emergency.

The website brockovichdatacenter.com — an initiative attached to the Hinkley/PG&E plaintiff whose name has been synonymous with environmental-tort advocacy for thirty years — reports roughly 1,690 resident complaints in its first week of operation, climbing past 1,800 from forty-seven states. [1] The International Medical Association (IMA) public forum has been amplifying the same petition, listing seven concerns: e-waste and PFAS, low-frequency noise, sleep disruption, stress and anxiety, light pollution, diesel air pollution, and water consumption. [2]

I read the list twice. Two of the seven are real. The rest are either filler or weighted far above what the evidence supports.

But that isn’t the most interesting thing about the campaign. The most interesting thing is what it doesn’t mention — where the facilities go.

What survives scrutiny

Let’s grant the campaign its strongest cards.

Diesel emergency generators. A 100-megawatt hyperscale facility may have thirty to fifty backup diesel generators, tested monthly. In dense clusters — Northern Virginia, parts of Phoenix — diesel particulate is a real local air-quality issue. That is a permitting and emissions-control problem with known technical solutions (lower-sulfur fuel, natural-gas backup, fuel cells, hybrid battery+diesel). It is not an argument against data centers; it is an argument for better generator specifications.

Water consumption — but only in the wrong locations. Evaporative cooling — the cheap option — can consume one to five million gallons of fresh water per day per 100-megawatt facility. Google’s facility in The Dalles, Oregon consumed approximately 355 million gallons of water in 2021, equal to roughly 29 percent of all water used in the city that year. That number reached the public the hard way: in 2021 The Oregonian filed a public-records request for Google’s water-use data; the City of The Dalles sued The Oregonian to keep the records secret (Wasco County Circuit Court case 21CV42306); the City lost; the parties settled in December 2022 with the City required to release annual meter readings for 2012 through 2021. [3] Even after losing the lawsuit, the City does not publish the disclosed annual figure on its own Google-water page. The fight to keep the number secret is itself the story. In a freshwater-stressed region, a single corporate user drawing nearly a third of municipal supply is genuinely bad. In coastal Florida, where the cooling loop can run on brackish lagoon or Atlantic seawater and never touch the municipal supply, the same objection does not transfer.

EMF — and the personal-inventory test. Some petition signers report concern about electromagnetic fields from data-center transmission lines and switchgear. The concern collapses on a simple personal inventory. The same household raising it is operating Wi-Fi routers, smartphones held inches from the head, smart TVs, smart meters, Bluetooth earbuds, microwave ovens, baby monitors, and — increasingly — wearable health devices that broadcast continuously. Every one of those sources puts the household occupant in the near field of a transmitter. A data center sited ten or more miles away, with its EMF dropping off as the inverse square of distance from a switchyard the occupant will never approach, is not a credible source of exposure compared to what is already inside the bedroom. The argument fails the test its proponents are unwilling to apply to their own lives.

That’s two real concerns and one near-universally-self-disqualifying objection. The rest of the list — low-frequency noise that doesn’t exist outside the property line, “sleep disruption” with no exposure pathway, light pollution from facilities that are deliberately dim, “stress and anxiety” as a clinical category — is filler. PFAS and e-waste are real industrial concerns but belong to the semiconductor supply chain upstream, not to the operating data center.

So the honest steel-manned version of the campaign reduces to: some data centers, in some locations, with bad cooling architectures and weak generator specs, create real local problems.

That’s true. It’s also a siting argument, not an industry argument. And once you admit that, the petition collapses into a question of geography.

The number nobody disputes

The capital expenditure on AI infrastructure is not a forecast. It is happening.

Dell’Oro Group’s February 2026 update puts global data-center capex on pace to exceed $1 trillion in 2026 alone, climbing to $1.7 trillion cumulatively by 2030. [4] Synergy Research tracks hyperscale capacity doubling in just over twelve quarters. [5] Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Oracle have each raised their capex guidance in successive quarters. The U.S. share of that buildout will land somewhere between $1 trillion and $2 trillion over the next five to seven years.

That money is going to be spent. The petition campaign is not going to stop it. The only question is where — and that is the question the campaign refuses to ask, because answering it dissolves the campaign.

Tier 1: The coastal corridor that’s already building itself

Hyperscale AI training is bandwidth-hungry but tolerant of moderate latency. Inference — the part that actually serves users — is the opposite. Every millisecond of round-trip delay between a user’s device and the inference cluster costs measurable engagement. That physics drives Tier 1 facilities — the latency-sensitive ones — toward coastal population centers.

In the Eastern United States, that means a corridor running from Jacksonville down through Brevard County, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade. Brevard alone has roughly three gigawatts of proposed hyperscale capacity in some stage of planning. Jacksonville is on an eighteen-month build cycle for two major facilities. Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade already host operational clusters serving the Caribbean and Latin American markets.

The physical advantage of coastal Florida for this work is not a marketing claim. It’s thermodynamics.

A hyperscale facility cooled by closed-loop heat exchange with brackish lagoon water or Atlantic seawater consumes essentially zero fresh water. The salt water passes through titanium heat exchangers, picks up rejected heat, and returns to the source two or three degrees warmer — within normal seasonal variation, well below any thermal-discharge limit. Municipal supply, the aquifer, agricultural water — none of it touches the cooling loop. Power, if co-located with a small modular reactor as the SMR licensing pipeline matures, is also self-contained.

For a host community like Indian River County, the economics are unambiguous: $5–15 billion in capex per site, 1,500–4,000 construction jobs at peak, 150–500 permanent jobs at $90,000 to $180,000, and $50–200 million per year in property tax — for a facility whose physical footprint is smaller than a regional shopping mall and whose external impact is a hum at the property line.

The petition’s water-and-diesel concerns do not apply to that facility. Not because the petition is wrong about water and diesel — it is correct about water and diesel in the wrong locations — but because coastal Florida with seawater cooling is the right location.

Don’t argue the general case. Argue the specific site case.

The Great Lakes corridor — and why the Compact doesn’t block it

A similar argument applies to the Great Lakes states. Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Buffalo, Milwaukee, and the Toronto-Hamilton-Buffalo metropolitan belt sit on the world’s largest surface freshwater body, with substantial existing fiber infrastructure and cool ambient air for ten months a year.

The Great Lakes–St. Lawrence River Basin Water Resources Compact of 2008 prohibits the diversion of Great Lakes water outside the basin, with narrow exceptions. [6] But closed-loop industrial cooling that returns water to the same basin is not a diversion. Water cycles through the cooling system and returns to the lake from which it came, slightly warmer, within ordinary regulatory limits. That is permitted. The legal architecture that environmentalists fought to build in the 2000s — to keep Great Lakes water in the Great Lakes basin — does not prohibit data centers from cooling against the basin’s thermal mass. It prohibits Phoenix from drinking the lake.

The Great Lakes corridor will likely absorb a substantial fraction of inland hyperscale buildout for exactly the same reason the Atlantic coast will absorb the rest: the physics works.

Tier 2: Coast, Lake, and Ice

Not all data-center work is latency-sensitive. Model training runs, long-form scientific computation, archival storage, and most cryptocurrency-adjacent compute can tolerate forty milliseconds of round-trip delay without any noticeable user impact. Those workloads are the Tier 2 candidates — and they want cold ambient air, cheap power, and political stability.

Three places stand out.

Iceland already runs ~95 percent ambient-air cooling, $0.04-per-kWh geothermal-and-hydro power, and three operational subsea fiber landings to North America and Europe. The Icelandic grid is roughly three gigawatts total, with a hard ceiling of one to two gigawatts of additional data-center load before transmission becomes the binding constraint. It will fill that capacity, and then it stops.

Greenland is the next frontier. About 57,000 people, the Buksefjord and Tasersuaq hydroelectric stations already operating, ten times that hydro capacity untapped, and a domestic fiber backbone — Greenland Connect North, a 680-kilometer west-coast extension with landing points at Nuuk, Maniitsoq, Sisimiut, and Aasiaat — operational under Tusass A/S since December 11, 2017, with 4.8 Tbps design capacity. [7] In December 2024 the European Commission awarded a €20.6 million Connecting Europe Facility grant toward the Tusass Connect Vision expansion, a new redundant cable along Greenland’s west coast in feasibility-and-survey phase. Nine years of operational fiber backbone, not a forecast, is the floor under any future Greenland hyperscale buildout. Cold ambient air ten months a year. A NATO ally hosting an active U.S. military presence at Pituffik. The political question — who builds there, when — has only one structurally available answer, and that answer is good for Greenland’s inhabitants.

Alaska’s North Slope has stranded natural gas the pipelines never economically reached, a long-paused Susitna-Watana hydroelectric option that could be revived rather than started from zero, and the Quintillion Arctic subsea fiber network connecting Nome and Prudhoe Bay to the Lower 48 — recently acquired by Grain Management with explicit Arctic-strategic-infrastructure framing and a post-acquisition national-security agreement with the Department of Defense. [8] The Permanent Fund royalty mechanism means hyperscale construction would generate per-resident dividend payments, not just property tax — a durable political constituency from day one.

A note on the Alaska hydro option, because the campaign rhetoric will frame any reference to it as overreach: the Susitna-Watana project (FERC Project No. P-14241) has been in formal abeyance since 2017. [12] The Alaska Energy Authority completed Initial Study Reports for the project’s 58 required environmental studies — the last filing was Part D, November 6, 2015 — and then paused. Governor Walker suspended licensing activities; Governor Dunleavy rescinded the stop order in February 2019. The AEA’s own current public statement reads: “no further movement toward licensing is planned at this time.” That means the project’s regulatory groundwork is preserved — not finished, not active, but preserved. A future Alaska administration could resume the Integrated Licensing Process from approximately two-thirds completion rather than from zero. That’s a meaningful asset for a future buildout. It’s also not a current asset, and saying so honestly is what separates argument from advertising.

These three places — Iceland, Greenland, Alaska — are the cold-climate Tier 2. They do not compete with coastal Florida or the Great Lakes. They handle the training runs and bulk storage that don’t need to live next door to the user.

China and Russia, by geometry

The Tier 2 cold-climate frontier has an obvious geopolitical adjacent: most of the planet’s cold real estate is in Russia and northern China. Why doesn’t that matter to the buildout?

Because the answer is geometry, not panic.

Greenland is under Danish sovereignty within NATO. Pituffik Space Base hosts an active U.S. military mission. The Tusass A/S domestic fiber backbone lands at Nuuk and connects through Iceland to North America and Europe — Western consortia from end to end. There is no scenario in which Beijing or Moscow finances a major data-center build in Greenland over Washington and Copenhagen’s objections. That isn’t a forecast. It is what Arctic strategic-denial doctrine has been since 1951.

Iceland is a NATO member. Alaska is a U.S. state. The subsea fiber bottlenecks — the cables themselves — are owned and operated by Western consortia, with explicit national-security agreements binding the operators to U.S. defense interests. Submarine Networks, the trade analyst that tracks this space, calls the resulting architecture the “Arctic moat” — a phrase that gets the geometry right. India has the intellectual capacity to compete in this space and not yet the capital infrastructure; the Indian hyperscale buildout will happen domestically, serving the South Asian market, on Indian grid power. China and Russia will build their own facilities for their own markets and will not project that buildout into NATO Arctic territory.

This is not a security panic. It is just the shape of the available real estate. The question is not whether the West owns the cold-climate Tier 2 buildout. The question is who within the West, on what timeline, with which cooling and power architecture.

And the answer to the when question is: there is no rush.

Patience as security architecture

The small modular reactor (SMR) licensing pipeline — the technology that pairs naturally with hyperscale loads because the power demand is steady, predictable, and large enough to justify dedicated generation — has moved further than most readers realize, but not as far as the trade press sometimes implies.

NuScale received Design Certification for its 50-megawatt-electric Power Module from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in February 2023, the first SMR design certified for U.S. use. NuScale received separate Standard Design Approval for its uprated 77-MWe US460 design — a six-module, 462-MWe plant configuration — in May 2025. Those are two distinct regulatory products. The 2023 milestone certified the small module; the 2025 milestone approved the larger plant design.

The construction-permit pipeline is now active. In March 2026 TerraPower received an NRC construction permit for its Natrium reactor at Kemmerer, Wyoming — the first commercial non-light-water-reactor construction permit issued in over forty years, with an operator target of 2030 commercial operation. [11] Holtec submitted a Construction Permit Application (Part 1, with Limited Work Authorization) for two SMR-300 units at the Palisades Energy Center site in Michigan on December 31, 2025; the NRC docketed the application on February 27, 2026 (91 FR 9892), with Holtec targeting early-2030s commercial operation. TVA submitted a Construction Permit Application for a BWRX-300 at Clinch River, Tennessee in May 2025; the NRC docketed it in July 2025, with TVA targeting end of 2032 — possibly 2033 — for commercial operation. X-energy submitted a Construction Permit Application in March 2025 for four Xe-100 reactors at Dow Chemical’s Long Mott / Seadrift, Texas facility, docketed by the NRC in May 2025, with the operator targeting early-decade-2030s.

Realistic first U.S. commercial SMR deployment falls in the 2030–2033 window — not the late 2020s the trade press sometimes implies. The Vero Beach scenario, the Greenland scenario, the Alaska scenario, all of them — they are 2030s scenarios.

The Quintillion Arctic fiber network is operational but still expanding. Greenland’s hydroelectric expansion will take a decade. Susitna-Watana is dormant. The cold-climate Tier 2 buildout is bottlenecked on its own infrastructure prerequisites, not on the petition campaign. The right strategic posture is not to rush. It is to let SMR licensing mature, let the fiber backhaul fill in, let host-community royalty mechanisms get written into law, and build deliberately into a frontier whose geometry has already excluded the obvious adversaries.

Patience is the security architecture. Anyone urging speed in this space is solving someone else’s problem.

The coalition this argument disarms

The petition campaign is not one thing. It is at least three overlapping constituencies:

A genuine local-impact constituency in places where freshwater-evaporative cooling and weak diesel specs have produced real problems. They are right about their specific sites and wrong about the industry.

A plaintiff-bar economy that grew up around the post-Hinkley environmental-litigation model, where the goal is not winning the case but generating enough deposition material to settle. The Brockovich-branded campaign sits inside that ecosystem — or appears to — but the disclosure picture is worth pausing on.

The website brockovichdatacenter.com publicly discloses no sponsoring 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), LLC, or law firm. There is no published 990 for the campaign. The Erin Brockovich Foundation (EIN 47-4772877) files only IRS Form 990-N, meaning it reports less than fifty thousand dollars in annual revenue and discloses no detailed financials. Brockovich’s longstanding commercial relationships — her for-profit Brockovich Research & Consulting, plus paid consulting contracts with plaintiffs’ firms Weitz & Luxenberg (New York, since 2008) and Shine Lawyers (Australia) — are well-documented in business press. Whether the data-center campaign is funded through that ecosystem is unknown because nothing has been disclosed. That is the point. A national campaign aimed at constraining roughly two trillion dollars of American infrastructure investment is being prosecuted through a website with no sponsoring entity, no 990, and no traceable funding. The opacity is not incidental. It is the structure.

A degrowth current that opposes large industrial buildouts in principle, regardless of cooling architecture or siting. That current is honestly stated when it is honestly stated, and dishonestly stated when it borrows local-impact language to dress up a categorical objection.

Some adjacent environmental campaigns have documented foreign-funding pipelines in ways the data-center campaign has not. In January 2024 the House Energy and Commerce, Science, and Natural Resources Committees jointly opened an investigation into Energy Foundation China (EFC) — a Beijing-headquartered organization whose grants to U.S. environmental groups had drawn congressional concern, particularly in connection with the anti-LNG-export campaign. [9] The committees requested documents; they have not, on the public record, published findings. The substantive documentation came from elsewhere. Americans for Public Trust’s October 2025 report Foreign Charities Fueling Extreme Policies in the U.S. tracked roughly two billion dollars in grants from five foreign foundations — Quadrature Climate Foundation (UK), KR Foundation (Denmark), Oak Foundation (Switzerland), Laudes Foundation (Switzerland-Netherlands), and the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (UK) — to more than 150 U.S.-based nonprofit recipients. CIFF alone gave $553 million to 39 U.S. groups between 2014 and 2023, including Energy Foundation China. Twenty-six Republican state attorneys general formally requested a Department of Justice FARA investigation of EFC and the Center for Climate Integrity in December 2025; nineteen attorneys general filed an expanded follow-up in February 2026. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach separately wrote DOJ in July 2025 asking for an investigation of EFC’s funding of U.S. environmental litigation — the mechanism most directly relevant to the post-Hinkley plaintiff-bar ecosystem. [10] None of this documented record extends to the Brockovich data-center campaign or to the IMA forum. That campaign, on the current public record, looks like plaintiff-bar economics plus domestic degrowth — with no Beijing nexus and no foreign-funding nexus on file. Worth naming the distinction precisely: the foreign-funded environmental advocacy story is real, well-documented across multiple primary sources, and not yet evidenced for this specific campaign.

Strip those layers apart and a coalition emerges in favor of the right buildout in the right places: host communities whose tax base, employment, and physical infrastructure get a permanent upgrade; states whose energy industries find a new high-value customer; an Arctic-strategic-denial doctrine that holds; an SMR licensing pipeline that finally has an anchor customer worth deploying for.

Closing on Vero Beach

I write from Vero Beach, Florida, in Indian River County. The Indian River Lagoon runs along our coast. The Atlantic is fifteen minutes east. The municipal water comes from a deep aquifer that has nothing to do with our cooling problem because we don’t have a cooling problem yet — we don’t have a hyperscale facility yet.

If one came here, sited at the edge of the lagoon or with a short Atlantic cooling loop, paired with an SMR when the licensing pipeline matures in the early 2030s, it would consume zero municipal fresh water, employ several hundred permanent staff at salaries that don’t currently exist in this county, contribute property tax on the order of the entire current Indian River County school-district budget, and produce externalities — a hum at the property line, monthly diesel-generator tests — that are smaller than the existing impact of a single large agricultural pump station.

That is the specific site case. The general case — are AI data centers good — is a category mistake. The right question is whether this facility, on this site, with this cooling architecture and this power source, makes the host community wealthier and freer.

The answer in coastal Florida is yes. The answer in arid Phoenix with freshwater evaporative cooling is no. The answer in the Tier 2 cold-climate frontier — Iceland, Greenland, Alaska — is a patient yes that will be built deliberately over the 2030s.

The petition campaign is asking the wrong question. The right question has a map.

References

[1] brockovichdatacenter.com. Campaign website, accessed May 27, 2026. Site discloses no sponsoring 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4), LLC, or law firm. The Erin Brockovich Foundation (EIN 47-4772877) files IRS Form 990-N only.

[2] “People are starting to ask what AI data centers mean for human health.” International Medical Association public forum. imahealth.org/forums/groups/public-forum. Post #16183. Accessed May 26, 2026.

[3] City of The Dalles v. Michael Rogoway and Advance Local Media LLC, Wasco County Circuit Court No. 21CV42306. Stipulated General Judgment of Dismissal effective December 13, 2022. Hosted by Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press: rcfp.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/City-of-The-Dalles-v.-Advance-Local-Media-Settlement-and-dismissal.pdf. 2021 Google water-use figure (~355 million gallons, ~29% of city total) per The Oregonian reporting on the released records by Mike Rogoway, December 2022, and Rogoway’s on-record confirmation in the Berkeley Technology Law Journal podcast, February 2024.

[4] Dell’Oro Group, “AI Boom Drives Data Center Capex to $1.7 Trillion by 2030.” February 11, 2026. delloro.com/news/ai-boom-drives-data-center-capex-to-1-7-trillion-by-2030

[5] Synergy Research Group, “Hyperscale Spending Spree is Driving Dramatic Growth in Data Center Capacity.” December 19, 2025. srgresearch.com/articles/hyperscale-spending-spree-is-driving-dramatic-growth-in-data-center-capacity

[6] Great Lakes–St. Lawrence River Basin Water Resources Compact, effective December 8, 2008. Public Law 110-342. Wisconsin DNR summary: dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/WaterUse/Compact.html

[7] Greenland Connect North subsea fiber cable, operational since December 11, 2017 under Tusass A/S (formerly TELE Greenland). Operator infrastructure page: tusass.gl/en/infrastructure/submarine-cable/. System record: submarinenetworks.com/en/systems/trans-atlantic/greenland-connect. Tusass Connect Vision expansion grant (€20.6M Connecting Europe Facility, December 2024) per European Commission CEF awards documentation.

[8] “GCI’s Acquisition of Quintillion: A Strategic Analysis of Arctic Subsea Infrastructure.” Submarine Networks, April 24, 2026. submarinenetworks.com/en/nv/insights/gci-s-acquisition-of-quintillion-a-strategic-analysis-of-arctic-subsea-infrastructure. Post-acquisition national-security agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense per the same analysis.

[9] U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and Committee on Natural Resources, “Chairs Open Investigation into Chinese Influence in American Energy and Environmental Policy.” January 29, 2024. energycommerce.house.gov/posts/chairs-of-energy-and-commerce-science-and-natural-resources-committees-open-investigation-into-chinese-influence-in-american-energy-and-environmental-policy-1

[10] Americans for Public Trust, Foreign Charities Fueling Extreme Policies in the U.S. October 31, 2025. americansforpublictrust.org/reports/foreign-charities-fueling-extreme-policies-in-the-u-s. State AG letters to DOJ: Montana AG Knudsen et al., December 16, 2025 (dojmt.gov/attorney-general-knudsen-requests-doj-to-investigate-china-linked-energy-activist-organizations) and follow-up February 12, 2026. House Ways and Means Committee testimony of Caitlin Sutherland (APT), February 10, 2026. Kansas AG Kobach DOJ letter, July 28, 2025.

[11] NRC SMR pipeline status: NuScale Power Module Design Certification, 88 FR 3287, effective February 21, 2023. NuScale US460 Standard Design Approval, May 29, 2025 (NRC press release 25-033). TerraPower Natrium construction permit issued March 2026 (energy.gov/ne/articles/nrc-issues-construction-permit-terrapowers-natrium-advanced-reactor). Holtec SMR-300 CPA Part 1 with Limited Work Authorization docketed February 27, 2026 (91 FR 9892; nrc.gov/reactors/new-reactors/advanced/who-were-working-with/pre-application-activities/holtec/smr300). TVA BWRX-300 CPA docketed July 2025. X-energy Xe-100 at Dow Long Mott CPA docketed May 2025.

[12] Alaska Energy Authority, Susitna-Watana Hydroelectric Project Status Letter to the Legislature, January 20, 2026. Project page: akenergyauthority.org/What-We-Do/Railbelt-Energy/Susitna-Watana-Hydroelectric-Project. FERC Project No. P-14241; project status: in abeyance. NOAA Fisheries record: fisheries.noaa.gov/alaska/habitat-conservation/susitna-watana-dam.