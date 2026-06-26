“Sometimes the women have to take over. Like in the war.” Aunt Polly, Peaky Blinders (HBO)

Aunt Polly never pulled a trigger. She did not have to. She kept the books, smoothed the family’s public face, sat across the table from priests and policemen, and never once flagged a Shelby boy to the people whose job it was to know. The Peaky Blinders ran on her silence as much as they ran on Tommy’s nerve. She was not the boss, and she was not the muscle. She was the consigliere, the family-loyal accountant-fixer without whom the operation does not function, precisely because she will not raise the alarm her position requires her to raise.

America’s most powerful biomedical-research agency had a Polly. The country called her the conscience of the National Institutes of Health. Her actual title was Chief of the Department of Bioethics, NIH Clinical Center. Her name was Christine Grady. She held the position from 2012 until Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired her on April 2, 2025, as part of a purge of Fauci-aligned senior staff (1). She is also the wife of Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for thirty-eight years, and one of the most powerful unelected figures in the history of American public health. They were married in 1985 (2). Across roughly four decades, the bioethics chief of the federal clinical-research enterprise lived with the man whose research conduct her office was institutionally obligated to oversee.

This piece is about what she did not do.

Her duties, by its own description

The Department of Bioethics at the NIH Clinical Center is tasked with “addressing the ethical issues raised by clinical research” and providing “ethics consultation services” to NIH staff and leadership (3). The Chief of the Department reports to senior NIH management and is responsible for raising concerns when research conduct, funding decisions, or institutional leadership cross ethical lines.

There’s no question that Christine Grady was professionally qualified for the job — her doctorate, academic appointments, publication list, and her standing in the bioethics field are all on record. The question is whether she ever performed her duties.

The arrangement

Anthony Fauci became director of NIAID in 1984. Christine Grady joined NIH in 1983. They married in 1985 (2). Grady rose through the bioethics ranks while her husband ran the institute that funded much of the research her department was tasked with overseeing. In 2012 she became Chief of the Department of Bioethics. From that point until her firing in 2025, the compliance officer of the federal clinical-research enterprise was the spouse of the senior operating officer of one of its most powerful component institutes.

No corporate compliance function in America would tolerate this arrangement. No bank could place a married couple in those two seats. No publicly traded company could install a spouse as the audit-committee chair while the other spouse ran the largest revenue-generating division. The Sarbanes-Oxley framework would not allow it. The Office of Government Ethics would not allow it in most agencies. NIH allowed it for forty years.

The defense, when one is offered, is that recusal procedures handle the conflict: Grady recused herself from matters involving her husband, the recusals are documented, and the institutional answer is that the system worked as designed.

That answer ignores the architecture. Under federal evidence law, the marital communications privilege protects confidential communications between spouses during marriage from compelled disclosure (4). The privilege survives divorce and survives the death of one spouse. It is not waivable by the institution employing either spouse. It applies whether or not the spouses intend it to apply. The Supreme Court reaffirmed and partially modified the privilege framework in Trammel v. United States, 445 U.S. 40 (1980), holding that the testifying spouse holds the privilege as to adverse testimony but the marital communications privilege remains intact for confidential exchanges (4).

In practical terms, this means that any conversation between Anthony Fauci and Christine Grady about NIAID research conduct — about gain-of-function funding decisions, the drafting of The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2, the conduct of Covid clinical trials, experiments with beagles and fleas or other ethical questions her position required her to raise — is shielded from federal discovery by a privilege neither of them can waive on the institution’s behalf. The arrangement does not merely create a conflict of interest. It creates a non-waivable evidentiary shield around the very communications a compliance function exists to surface.

A general counsel reviewing this arrangement at any private institution would have refused to certify it on the first day. NIH did not refuse to certify it for forty years.

What a thirteen-year silence means

There is a curve along which institutional silence acquires moral weight. At year one, the new ethics officer is reading the file. At year three, she is learning the institution. At year five, the position has been earned and the silence on visible misconduct is starting to register. By year ten, the silence is the position. By year thirteen — the length of Grady’s tenure as Chief of the Department of Bioethics — the silence is a record.

Consider Melinda French Gates.

Melinda Gates was a co-principal at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for roughly twenty-five years. She had direct visibility into her husband’s professional conduct, his associates, his decision-making, and, relevantly, the Epstein relationship. In 2021, when the cumulative weight of what she had seen exceeded what she could reconcile with her own name on the foundation’s letterhead, she filed for divorce and exited the structure. The exit was costly and public. It cost her the marriage, the joint institutional identity, and the comfort of inertia. She paid those costs because the alternative was complicity.

Twenty-five years was Melinda Gates’s threshold. The conduct she could not reconcile was conducted by a private citizen running a private philanthropy. The federal misconduct under Christine Grady’s institutional oversight has run longer, has involved population-scale consequences her husband’s foundation never had, and has been documented in congressional testimony, in federal court, and in the open scientific literature. Grady did not exit, file, or raise the alarm. She is not on record flagging any of it in her academic publications, public lectures, her testimony, nor the bioethics journals where her colleagues have published critique.

What Grady did not say

Christine Grady did not, in any publication accessible through PubMed, NIH bibliographic indices, or the Oxford Textbook of Clinical Research Ethics she co-edited, raise a concern about the ethical conduct of HIV/AIDS clinical trials run under NIAID protocols during the period when her husband was the senior federal AIDS official and the protocols included pediatric trials and prosecutorial collaboration with state criminal-justice systems pursuing HIV-criminalization cases.

Her published record on the bioethics of NIAID-funded human-subjects research during her husband’s tenure as that agency’s director is consistent across other verticals. The Clinical Center’s COVID-19 protocols ran while she chaired its bioethics department. The Clinical Center’s HPV-vaccine, hepatitis C, and pediatric-vaccine protocols ran while she chaired its bioethics department. The published bioethics literature she co-authored or co-edited during those years does not appear to contain the conflict-of-interest analysis that any of those protocols would have required if applied to her own family’s structural position. The pattern is not specific to HIV. The HIV record is specific because the HIV record is documented; the broader record awaits documentation that the agency itself has so far declined to produce.

During the years when NIAID grants funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology through EcoHealth Alliance subgrants, Grady did not publish or testify to any ethical objection to the funding architecture, the dual-use risk framework, or the institutional handling of the moratorium and its lifting.

During the drafting and publication of The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2 (Andersen et al., Nature Medicine, 2020), Grady did not raise any ethical question about the coordination between NIAID leadership and the publishing scientists, the suppression of laboratory-origin hypotheses, or the documented role of federal officials in steering a peer-reviewed publication toward a politically convenient conclusion (5).

Throughout the COVID-19 public-health-emergency period, Grady did not publish or voice any ethical objection to the federally promoted lockdowns, school closures, vaccine passports, workplace mandates, or the administration of Emergency Use Authorized products to pregnant women, nursing mothers, and minor children, where the standard informed-consent frameworks of her own field would have required, at minimum, sustained public engagement from the federal bioethics establishment.

When the Great Barrington Declaration was suppressed through federal coordination and Francis Collins’s contemporaneous email called for a “quick and devastating published takedown” of its authors (6), Grady did not publish or voice any ethical objection to the use of federal scientific authority against dissenting scientists. The bioethics literature has a name for that conduct. It is called epistemic injustice. Her own field’s vocabulary supplied the framework and yet, she did not use it.

When an unnamed NIH official told the Daily Caller in 2025 that “one of the problems when the coverup was going on of the Wuhan lab leak, that whole fiasco, was that they were not listening to anyone giving ethics advice” (7), Grady never confirmed or denied that her office had given such advice and been overridden. The silence on the question of whether the bioethics office had even tried is the silence that matters most. Production of records showing she tried and was overruled would have changed the historical record. No such records have entered the public domain.

The pattern is the data. Across the largest cluster of federal-research-ethics questions of the last quarter century — every one of which fell within the institutional jurisdiction of her office — the bioethics chief did not speak. The targets of the misconduct her position required her to oversee were her husband and the agency he ran.

The Pauline distinction

Some readers will reach for First Corinthians. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. The verse has been used to defend many institutional silences, and it will be used to defend this one.

The reading is wrong. Paul wrote of love that bears the suffering of the beloved. He did not write a permission slip for federal ethics officers to bear the misconduct of the federal officers they are married to and tasked with overseeing. The institutional and marital roles are distinct. The institutional role is conditioned on independence from the people whose conduct it oversees. When a person accepts the institutional role and conceals from the institution that the role conflicts with the marital one, the failure is not love. The failure is fraud against the office.

The institution that accepted the concealment shares the failure. NIH did not require divestiture from the arrangement, nor did it appoint an alternate ethics chief for matters involving NIAID. It treated recusal-on-paper as adequate when the marital communications privilege had structurally compromised her office. The institution participated.

The Polly Gray problem

The Polly comparison cuts deeper than the easy version of it. Aunt Polly was not a flat villain. She was complex. She broke with the family when the family asked her to bear what she could not bear. She confronted Tommy. She refused complicity with the priest. She left, came back, left again. Her arc has integrity inside its fiction. The fictional fixer eventually pushed back against the operation she had built.

The bioethics chief of the National Institutes of Health did not.

That asymmetry is the comparison, and the comparison is not the flat one. Polly is a richer character than “fixer.” Even the fictional consigliere broke when the conduct of the family exceeded what she could keep in her ledger. The real one held the position through the gain-of-function years, the COVID-origin coordination, the lockdowns, the EUA-product administration to pregnant women, the Great Barrington suppression, and the entire run of HIV-policy capture under her husband’s directorship. She held it until April 2025, when the firing came from outside the institution, not from inside her conscience.

The Peaky Blinders fiction has Polly leaving the family because the family had become something she could not represent. The federal bioethics establishment has Christine Grady leaving the position because Robert F. Kennedy Jr. forced her out.

What remains, and what does not

The Department of Bioethics at the NIH Clinical Center still exists. A new chief will be appointed. The architecture that placed a spouse in the audit seat for forty years has been retired by a personnel change, not by a structural reform. NIH has not announced a policy prohibiting senior-leadership spouses from holding compliance-function leadership in agencies their partners run. The Sarbanes-Oxley analogue for federal research ethics does not exist. The Office of Government Ethics has not opened a rulemaking. The question of whether the arrangement was tolerated for forty years because it served the operation, or because nobody senior enough to refuse it ever asked, has not been answered.

That is the question the historical record will ask of this period. The answer is not in the bioethics journals, the conference proceedings, or the lecture notes. The answer is in the absence of any record at all of the bioethics chief raising the concerns her position required her to raise about the agency her husband ran.

The conscience of the National Institutes of Health, for thirty-eight years of Anthony Fauci’s directorship, was Mrs. Anthony Fauci. The country trusted that arrangement. The arrangement was always what it looked like.

End Notes

[1] Politico, “RFK Jr. ousts Fauci’s wife, longtime NIH officials in HHS purge,” April 2, 2025. Christine Grady was removed from her position as Chief of the Department of Bioethics, NIH Clinical Center, alongside three of Anthony Fauci’s longtime NIH colleagues. The firing was reported as part of a broader restructuring of senior NIH staff under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

[2] Christine Grady biographical record, NIH Clinical Center, Department of Bioethics. Marriage to Anthony Fauci in 1985 confirmed in multiple public-domain biographical sources including Fauci’s autobiography On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service (Viking, 2024) and contemporaneous press coverage of the wedding. Grady joined NIH in 1983; Fauci became NIAID director in 1984.

[3] NIH Clinical Center, Department of Bioethics, public mission statement: “The Department of Bioethics is dedicated to addressing the ethical issues raised by clinical research, especially research conducted in the NIH Clinical Center.” Available at the Clinical Center’s public-facing website. The Department also provides ethics consultation services to NIH staff and operates the bioethics fellowship and training programs.

[4] Trammel v. United States, 445 U.S. 40 (1980). The Supreme Court held that the witness-spouse alone retains the privilege to refuse adverse spousal testimony, modifying earlier doctrine; the separate marital communications privilege, protecting confidential communications between spouses during marriage, was preserved. The marital communications privilege survives divorce and the death of one spouse and is not waivable by the institution employing either spouse.

[5] Andersen KG, Rambaut A, Lipkin WI, Holmes EC, Garry RF. “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2.” Nature Medicine 2020;26(4):450-452. Subsequent congressional inquiry, including the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, documented coordination between NIH/NIAID leadership and the publishing authors during the drafting period, including a February 1, 2020 teleconference convened by Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins with the Proximal Origin authors that preceded a substantive change in the authors’ published position on the laboratory-origin hypothesis.

[6] Francis Collins email to Anthony Fauci, October 8, 2020, regarding the Great Barrington Declaration: “This proposal from the three fringe epidemiologists who met with the Secretary seems to be getting a lot of attention — and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Levitt at Stanford. There needs to be a quick and devastating published take down of its premises.” Email obtained and released by congressional subpoena; widely published in 2021.

[7] Daily Caller, anonymous NIH official quoted in coverage of the April 2, 2025 Fauci-allies removals: “One of the problems when the coverup was going on of the Wuhan lab leak, that whole fiasco, was that they were not listening to anyone giving ethics advice.” The on-the-record characterization, by an internal NIH source, that the ethics function had been bypassed during COVID-origin decisions is forensically significant: it places at least one internal voice on the record confirming a structural pattern of ethics-office marginalization during the period.