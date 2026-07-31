Rebecca Culshaw Smith interviewed me this week. I’m cross-posting the conversation here so it stays with the rest of the work on this stack.

Rebecca is a mathematician who spent years inside the formal HIV-modeling literature before she turned her own tools on the claims that literature was asked to carry. She has paid for that honesty in the usual way: professional isolation, the “denialist” label, and the quiet refusal of institutions to answer the actual questions she raised. Her books and her Substack do the meticulous work of putting the equations next to the evidence and asking why the two so often fail to meet.

I do a different kind of work. Mine runs through court records, laboratory classifications, and the legal machinery that turns a screening signal into a life sentence. The overlap is the same problem from two directions: what happens when a spurious category is treated as a disease, a verdict, and a funding formula at the same time.

In the interview we talk about that overlap — how classification replaced demonstration, how dissent gets managed as pathology rather than answered as argument, and why the pattern did not stop with HIV. Rebecca asks the questions a serious scientist asks. I answer from the case files.

The full conversation is below / at her Substack:

If the interview earns a share, share Rebecca’s original post first. She did the work of hosting it.

— Clark

Author’s note (response to a reader question)

A reader asked what the microscopy of the LAV-“spiked” blood preparation actually showed — the point I pressed in the interview.

Below are four photographs from that record, plus video of the experiment. Look at the images yourself. The claim is not mystical. It is about what was visible under the scope when the preparation was made, and what was then treated as settled isolation.

I’ve also included this redacted copy of the USAF case I mentioned during the interview.

— C.W.B.