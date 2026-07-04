Clark Warren Baker
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HIV/AIDS, Ebola, Covid, & Population Control
How a Retired LA Cop Stumbled Onto a Global Operation that Cripples & Kills for Profit.
Jul 4
•
Clark Baker
4
1
The Costume of Science
How a psychologist learned to diagnose the people he couldn't answer.
Jul 4
•
Clark Baker
6
1
The Party of Record
Two Centuries of Democratic Rule Over Black Americans
Jul 3
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Clark Baker
June 2026
About Mrs. Anthony Fauci
“Sometimes the women have to take over.
Jun 26
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Clark Baker
1
Pathological Models
Chigwedere blamed Mbeki for 330,000 deaths. Cavalcanti blames Musk for 4.5 million. Two numbers faked by the same machine.
Jun 25
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Clark Baker
The Bomb Technician
Two days ago, Elon Musk tweeted, “The reason they call me a Nazi is to encourage people to murder me.”
Jun 21
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Clark Baker
1
Flawed Mortality Records
Why the death certificates produced under the COVID protocols cannot serve as evidence that the protocols were safe.
Jun 20
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Clark Baker
3
What the Rapid Antigen Test Actually Confirms
Review of the five most widely used SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests
Jun 18
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Clark Baker
1
The Shame Is Real. Its Source Is the Lie.
Two literatures look at the same South African mining-region populations. One measures silica in their lungs. The other measures how bad they feel about…
Jun 15
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Clark Baker
3
1
The Armor Around the Empty Credential
Layer 3 of the four-layer lock — protected-class status as the force-field around captured authority.
Jun 14
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Clark Baker
Government-Controlled Credentials
Part 2 of the Four-Layer Lock — what the credentialing system replaced, what it produced instead, and the archetype of its output
Jun 8
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Clark Baker
1
Ebola: The Legal Architecture of Misclassification
The 1995 South African judicial record that explains the latest Ebola hoax
Jun 8
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Clark Baker
3
5
© 2026 Robert Koch
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