Clark Warren Baker

Clark Warren Baker

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June 2026

About Mrs. Anthony Fauci
“Sometimes the women have to take over.
  Clark Baker
Pathological Models
Chigwedere blamed Mbeki for 330,000 deaths. Cavalcanti blames Musk for 4.5 million. Two numbers faked by the same machine.
  Clark Baker
The Bomb Technician
Two days ago, Elon Musk tweeted, “The reason they call me a Nazi is to encourage people to murder me.”
  Clark Baker
Flawed Mortality Records
Why the death certificates produced under the COVID protocols cannot serve as evidence that the protocols were safe.
  Clark Baker
What the Rapid Antigen Test Actually Confirms
Review of the five most widely used SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests
  Clark Baker
The Shame Is Real. Its Source Is the Lie.
Two literatures look at the same South African mining-region populations. One measures silica in their lungs. The other measures how bad they feel about…
  Clark Baker
The Armor Around the Empty Credential
Layer 3 of the four-layer lock — protected-class status as the force-field around captured authority.
  Clark Baker
Government-Controlled Credentials
Part 2 of the Four-Layer Lock — what the credentialing system replaced, what it produced instead, and the archetype of its output
  Clark Baker
Ebola: The Legal Architecture of Misclassification
The 1995 South African judicial record that explains the latest Ebola hoax
  Clark Baker
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