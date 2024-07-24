About

Investigative nonfiction on classification, authority, and the evidence institutions stopped requiring.

Court documents, sworn testimony, primary sources — and the structural analysis they make possible.

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I’m Clark Baker.

After six years in the United States Marine Corps (1975–1981), I served twenty years with the Los Angeles Police Department (1980–2000), where I worked patrol, vice, narcotics, and motorcycle enforcement and was court-qualified as a narcotics expert. I also worked two decades as a licensed private investigator (1997–2019), building cases that local, state, and federal law-enforcement agencies would not investigate.

In 2009 I founded the Office of Medical and Scientific Justice (OMSJ) to defend people charged under HIV-exposure statutes. We assembled pro bono teams of doctors, scientists, and attorneys. Some defendants pled out under threat of life sentences before we could assemble the evidentiary case; for those who let us mount a defense, we won. In United States v. Gutierrez (74 M.J. 61, C.A.A.F. 2015), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces unanimously vacated an HIV-related conviction on grounds OMSJ’s defense work helped develop. It remains the controlling precedent in military HIV prosecutions.

In every defense we mounted, the medical records failed to establish that the defendant was or had ever been infected. Not “the test was unreliable.” Not “the case was weak.” The underlying records, tests, and results did not support the diagnosis — and in most of these cases, the defendants were asymptomatic. The diagnosis stood only because clinicians had deferred to unreliable and unproven testing technologies rather than reading what the records actually showed. The Center for HIV Law and Policy has documented roughly 17,000 HIV-criminalization prosecutions in the United States. If our sample reflects the broader pool, an unknown but substantial number of those defendants — some serving life sentences — were prosecuted for transmitting a disease they never had.

I write from documents and court records, not opinion polls. Where I can show the receipts, I do. Where I can’t, I tell you so.

The work covers three overlapping subjects:

How diagnostic and statistical classifications — antibody tests, PCR signals, threshold cutoffs — got transformed from screening tools into legal triggers that imposed criminal penalties, forced treatment, family separation, and lifelong stigma without requiring demonstration of actual disease or transmission.

How American policing changed under the consent-decree era, and what it meant when departments stopped being accountable to the public and started being accountable to monitors.

How institutional incentives shape the questions a culture is allowed to ask, and what gets ignored when authorities are sure of themselves.

Two books extend this work:

POSITIVE: When Signal Became Authority — a 147-page investigation of how laboratory classifications replaced evidence-based medicine in courtrooms, hospitals, and family courts.

Applications of Force: The Institutional Capture of American Policing — a forensic history of how consent decrees, federal oversight, and bureaucratic capture replaced public accountability in patrol, command, and discipline.

I write under Koch’s Postulates: institutional claims must meet classical evidentiary standards before they become law, policy, or punishment. The phrase deliberately echoes the nineteenth-century rules for proving that a microbe causes a disease, because the discipline those rules required has gone missing.

If something I publish strikes you as wrong, tell me — in comments or by email. I’d rather be corrected by a careful reader than agreed with by a careless one.

— Clark

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